This week @CDCgov issued a health advisory for the mystery pneumonia outbreak in China. Disease outbreaks can happen in any country, at any time. Preventing epidemics takes sustained investment & support. #PreventEpidemics https://t.co/n5FYdDc2Y8 pic.twitter.com/wY0RWJUNfE — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) January 10, 2020

It’s been over a year since the world knew that something big and bad was happening in Wuhan.

It’s been almost a year since Anne Laurie has been flogging COVID news round-ups first thing in the morning.

It’s been a year where we have learned a whole lot. We know that sharing the same air is a way to quickly spread the disease. We know that masking up works pretty well in slowing the spread. We know that spreading out and minimizing physical interactions is an effective way to slow spread. We even have multiple vaccines on multiple platforms starting to go into peoples’ arms.

And yet, the United States is on pace to have 4,000 to 5,000 people die per day in a few weeks as we’re having 250,000 to 300,000 people infected per day right now.

And yet the hospital region where I work in North Carolina has sufficient available staffed ICU beds to handle a bad three vehicle car crash spread over several counties.

And yet, Los Angeles and Southern California is getting extraordinarily close to invoking crisis standards of care.

We knew this was coming and we did not want to be bothered to do enough to avoid this.