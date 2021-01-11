Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It's been over a year now….

It’s been over a year now….

It’s been over a year since the world knew that something big and bad was happening in Wuhan.

It’s been almost a year since Anne Laurie has been flogging COVID news round-ups first thing in the morning.

It’s been a year where we have learned a whole lot.  We know that sharing the same air is a way to quickly spread the disease.  We know that masking up works pretty well in slowing the spread.  We know that spreading out and minimizing physical interactions is an effective way to slow spread.  We even have multiple vaccines on multiple platforms starting to go into peoples’ arms.

And yet, the United States is on pace to have 4,000 to 5,000 people die per day in a few weeks as we’re having 250,000 to 300,000 people infected per day right now.

And yet the hospital region where I work in North Carolina has sufficient available staffed ICU beds to handle a bad three vehicle car crash spread over several counties.

And yet, Los Angeles and Southern California is getting extraordinarily close to invoking crisis standards of care.

 

We knew this was coming and we did not want to be bothered to do enough to avoid this.

    1. 1.

      satby

      We knew this was coming and we did not want to be bothered to do enough to avoid this.

      Well, more than 1/2 of us have been doing as much as we personally can given the complete lack of governmental support. Not enough, and proof that “the market” and “the private sector” are unable to deliver the kinds of outcomes a government can.

    2. 2.

      Cameron

      Who is “we?”  There was one person in the USA who had the authority and access to the tools to put the brakes on this.  Unfortunately he was too busy with golf, rallies, TV, and whining to do anything useful.

