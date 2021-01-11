Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I'm Beginning to Think We Have a Problem with the Capitol Hill Police

Hmm…

Three U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended and 17 others are under investigation for suspected involvement with or inappropriate support shown for the Jan. 6 demonstration that devolved into a deadly riot at the Capitol, according to a congressional official briefed on the developments.

Eight separate investigations have been launched, the official said. In one of the cases, officers had posted what Capitol police investigators found to be messages showing support for the upcoming Jan. 6 demonstration, including supporting President Trump’s baseless contention that the election had been stolen through voter fraud.

Investigators in one instance also found that a Capitol police officer had posted “inappropriate” images of President-elect Joe Biden on a social media account. The official declined to describe the photographs.

When you think of the heroism shown by some of the Capitol Police, and the anguish after the invasion of the Capitol probably resulting in the suicide of one of their members, it’s just sad that some of them are apparently traitors.

I worked in the Capitol one Summer long ago, and I remember the Capitol PD who manned the metal detectors as basically good guys, the epitome of a hometown cop, which is essentially what they are. The staffers I worked with were all political types, and they all had “hi, how you doin'” relationships with the cops, whose main duty was to search bags and help tourists.

Human beings can’t be good at everything. Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Hill cop who cleverly led traitors away from the open doors of the Senate chamber, used the soft skills that I saw in the Capitol Hill PD to avoid bloodshed. (Anne Laurie’s post below has a good video of what he did.) I am not surprised that some of them are really struggling after being put in a really awful position by their leadership.

Speaking of shit leadership, Chad Wolf, Trump’s nth acting Homeland Security Secretary, just resigned.

    3. 3.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @chopper:

      chad wolf resigned, eh? say, isn’t DHS gonna be in charge of security on 1/20?

      The 1/20 security will be much better if the people in charge of it are career government civil service types instead of idiot Trump appointees.

    6. 6.

      MattF

      Maureen Dowd is no one’s favorite, but in this column she explains that her father’s job was working to protect the Capitol, so she takes the January 6th events personally.

    7. 7.

      Mary G

      Appears at least one Capitol Police officer has been arrested:

      BREAKING: two capitol police officers have been suspended and one arrested for their role in the attack on the capitol. One seen taking selfies and one seen wearing a MAGA hat and directing insurrectionists. Additionally, at least 10-15 officers are under investigation.— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 11, 2021

      Moving fast, I like it!

    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Mary G:

      Someone’s taking this seriously.  The investigation is moving so fast.

    11. 11.

      jl

      The pics of some of the police paling around, taking selfies, etc. with the insurrectionists was shocking to me. The realization that the corruption is do deep that some won’t do their duty if it conflicts with the Trump cult is dangerous and scary.

      But even more shocking to me on a visceral level, is that the corrupt cops were willing to abandon their fellow officers. What happened to the cops having each others’ backs? And from the news, it looks like two officers who did do their duty were murdered by the Trumpster insurrectionists.

    12. 12.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Mary G:

      The FBI is a pretty independent agency, which in this case is a good thing.  Also, this is the most photographed and recorded insurrection in history.  I just hope the jails have enough room for everyone they’re going to arrest.

    15. 15.

      Jay C

      Not that would make much difference at this point, but I think it’s a positive that the management of the USCP is in the hands of Congress, not the Executive Branch.

      It’s one of those rare occasions where the victims of crime get the main say in checking into the actions of “law enforcement”….

    16. 16.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @chopper:

      yeah but somebody even worse than wolf is likely to be running the show next week, right? or if DHS ends up being pretty leaderless, then who the fuck knows how badly organized security is gonna end up.

      Apparently Trump’s acting DoD chief head is heading out of town.  So I wonder, too.

    17. 17.

      Brachiator

      BREAKING: two capitol police officers have been suspended and one arrested for their role in the attack on the capitol. One seen taking selfies and one seen wearing a MAGA hat and directing insurrectionists. Additionally, at least 10-15 officers are under investigation.

      I don’t want to assume, but I wonder how many of these detained officers are white or Hispanic?

    19. 19.

      Martin

      Today I’m writing to my state legislators to immediately expand the state’s firearm laws to prohibit ‘anyone who participated in, organized, or gave aid and comfort to the attack on Congress on Jan 6, 2021’ from owning a gun, including the seizure of any weapons for persons with registered firearms.

      This might only work in CA where we have strong red flag laws, and where seizing weapons is not some kind of ultimate sin.

      But if there is going to be any kind of constraint on the second amendment, any kind of notion that ‘hey, maybe we shouldn’t give everyone a gun they can carry around whenever’ it’s going to come from an attempted insurrection.

      I’m still reading through them and trying to figure out what other restrictions should be imposed – serve in law enforcement, etc. and whether red flag laws should be involved as they’re focused on the right of someone to be protected by someone else who is armed, not the right of that other person  to be armed in the first place. But it’s the red flag laws that give the most fleshed out  process fo removing a gun.

      I’m also asking for a 15 day moratorium on ammunition sales in the state.

      After this I’m going to return to the my senators and congresswoman to request something similar in a gun control bill by explicitly requesting a check for participation in or support for the insurrection during an NICS check. At least in California, that would also prohibit these individuals buying ammunition.

    21. 21.

      DCrefugee

      I was a House staffer for several years, and a lobbyist for several more. The CP I knew most likely were from Prince George’s County Maryland, which is kind of the poor step-child of the DC suburbs. The CP is a good job for someone in law enforcement. Yeah, they were mostly the friendly town cop, in part because there was little violent crime in their territory and it was rather easy to spot troublemakers (e.g., someone not wearing a suit). (I used to ask one of them if he had actual bullets in his revolver…)

      I could make some generalizations about white cops from blue-collar neighborhoods, but it’s not a stretch to point out there likely was/remains at least some white-supremacy-curious members of that force.

      I’ve always had a reverence for the Capitol complex, and it made me sick to see the vandalism last week. I don’t understand how someone could work there, whether as a suit or a cop, and not come away feeling the same.

    25. 25.

      Calouste

      @chopper: Wolf successor at acting DHS Secretary is apparently one Pete Gaynor, now Administrator of FEMA. Surprisingly, for a shitgibbon appointee, he seems to be somewhat qualified for that job, having previously been director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency.

    27. 27.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Leto: I was intrigued by how a psyops officer could be so thoroughly bamboozled by conservative psyops. That alone merits a discharge.

    28. 28.

      Kent

      if anyone didn’t get it before, the violent end to the Trump era brought into sharper focus something about the previous era:

      namely, how much of the ferocious resistance President Obama faced wasn’t standard ideological or partisan conflict but rather white reactionary backlash— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 11, 2021

      It’s not police and solders and such that are so much complicit with this.  It’s mostly WHITE police.  The Black police were the heroes.  And I’ve yet to see any arrests of any Black cops who were part of this mob.

    29. 29.

      Van Buren

      Don’t get your hopes up, folks-

      Laws are spider webs through which the big flies pass and the little ones get caught.

      I will be shocked if anyone in a leadership position faces any meaningful consequences for this.

    30. 30.

      laura

      It will take some fair amount of time to determine what did and didn’t happen, who may or may not have been active accomplices, who may have cajoled or curried favor, who did or didnt deviate from their training, experience or biases.
      It is very easy to Judge Officer Eugene Goodman. His actions were selfless, righteous, smart – and I hope that he is afforded every honor and benefit a grateful nation owes him.
      For those who by their acts violated their oath to protect and defend the Capitol, i hope they are afforded Due Process for whatever administrative and criminal proceedings they may be subject to.
      For those Officers who feel that they failed in their official or personal capacities last Wednesday, I hope that they are safe, cared for or seeking guidance and counsel because the MORAL HARM that they may be experiencing may be to great to deal with alone. I am aware that at least one officer turned in her weapon due to the risk if self harm – and I’m glad for it. The issue of Moral Harm in the fog of war of last week has kept my mouth shut and my fingers mostly idle. I fear that way too many LE are okay with the Trump fuckery and that an as currently unknown number may be somewhere on the scale of democracy yeah or nay, but I do not believe that you can or should make sweeping generalizations about the whole based on the actions of some. I hope that the issue of Moral Injury is something that should be part of the conversation for the good of society.
      Also, Officer Eugene Goodman is a Damn Hero and I am asking my Congresswoman Doris Matsui to nominate him for any/every acknowledgement of his efforts to protect and defend our People’s House.

    31. 31.

      Martin

      Note that the Sec of the Army is performing a review of each Natl Guard troop that will be deployed during the inauguration. We also got a hint of the scale of the problem when Biden’s SS detail was changed to agents that protected him as VP. That was done on Dec 30, so they were worried about this before the attack.

      This is why I’ve been calling for members of Congress to be arrested. There is an urgency here that doesn’t match the idea that this was a bunch of yahoos on Parler.

    34. 34.

      Baud

      @Martin:

      This is why I’ve been calling for members of Congress to be arrested.

      The impeachment vote should help narrow the field of suspects in the House.

    35. 35.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Hugo Lowell @hugolowell 25m
      Republican Sen. Susan Collins now tells the Bangor Daily News that she initially thought the deadly attack on the Capitol was perpetrated by — Iranians.

    36. 36.

      Kent

      @MattF:@dmsilevNoot wants bipartisanship.

      But of course.  He’s the expert in bipartisanship, don’t you know?

      I was working in government back during the contract with America days and Newt’s temper tantrum government shutdowns.  So much bipartisanship back then I could barely stand it.

    37. 37.

      Poe Larity

      Gaynor was a Marine LTC, XO at Camp David, so he should be familiar with the SS. Sherrod Brown, Schumer, Gillebrand and a few others voted against his FEMA nomination.

    41. 41.

      The Moar You Know

      Republican Sen. Susan Collins now tells the Bangor Daily News that she initially thought the deadly attack on the Capitol was perpetrated by — Iranians.

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:  I deeply resent when people assume I’m stupid. Senator Collins thinks we’re all dumb as dogshit.

    43. 43.

      Leto

      @Just Some Fuckhead: Pretty much calls her training into question, agreed.

      @raven: true, but it sounds like she took a very large group with her so she better hope everyone was on their best behavior. Of course they were there, so… also I’m sure an officer has never ever lied before. Nope, no sir’ee.

    45. 45.

      Aleta

      Dec 10 article at RW news site (WA Times)

      The leader of Oath Keepers, a nationwide militia group, said he was seeking military and police veterans with combat experience to help protect Trump supporters from “leftist terrorists” he expects.  [For the rally Dec 11-12 to protest Biden’s election]

      Posting on the Oath Keepers site Thursday, Stewart Rhodes claimed his group has a large number of current or retired police officers who are legally able to carry a concealed gun nationwide.  “The leftist terrorists know our police go armed, and they don’t know which among the Oath Keepers they are looking at are police,” he wrote. “We always mix in our police with our military members.”

      No one could have predicted Jan. 6.

    49. 49.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      It’s a shame Tom Clancy wasn’t alive for this. Where is Jack Ryan when you need him? My guess: trying to stop the imposter Biden from taking office.

    53. 53.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’m Beginning to Think We Have a Problem with the Capitol Hill Police

      I am shocked, shocked I tell you!

    54. 54.

      mrmoshpotato

      Speaking of shit leadership, Chad Wolf, Trump’s nth acting Homeland Security Secretary, just resigned.

      Now we can resign him into the Sun.

    58. 58.

      Jay C

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Boy, I bet the thought of a mob of Iranian Revolutionary Guards swarming into the Joint Session really caused her brow to furrow! And she probably got VERY concerned as well!

      SRSLY, I read that Bangor Daily News piece, and my first thought was: OMG! How fatuous! A present eyewitness to the worst political violence in ages, and her account of it is basically “Aunt Susan Gets Caught In A Fire Drill At The Mall”??

    59. 59.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @MattF:

      Saw that last night. It’s one of a mere handful of MoDo columns I’ve read over the past however many decades that I actually liked.

    60. 60.

      Martin

      @Baud: I would take the vote  to certify on Jan 6 as adequate. It was clear by the time of the vote what the motivations of the attackers were and  members of Congress either reinforced those motivations or opposed them.

    61. 61.

      Leto

      Of course we also have this on the other end:

      Capitol Police officer who was on duty during the riot has died by suicide, his family saysa

      U.S. Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood — the son and namesake of a former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, lobbyist and Hill staffer — took his own life on Saturday, days after a mob breached the Capitol, a spokesman for his family said Monday.

      Liebengood, 51, who went by “Howie,” had been an officer guarding the Capitol since 2005. The agency did not list a cause of when it announced Liebengood’s death, but a spokesman for the family confirmed Monday that he died by suicide and had been on duty at the Capitol on Wednesday.

      “His death is a tragedy that has deprived all of us a dedicated public servant,” Barry Pollack, a lawyer representing the Liebengood family, said in a statement. “His family has suffered a devastating loss and asks that they be given space to grieve in private.”

      Pollack said that Liebengood is survived by his wife and siblings.

      Liebengood, who grew up in Fairfax County and was a race car driver before joining the police force, was assigned to the Senate Division. A former co-worker said he often worked at the Delaware entrance of the Russell Senate Office Building — his favorite posting.

      His death was the second of a Capitol Police officer in the span of a week: On Wednesday, Officer Brian D. Sicknick died of injuries sustained while fighting off the “Stop the Steal” mob that had breached the Capitol while lawmakers were certifying the presidential vote.

      This is another death directly attributable to Trumpov, every single fucking enabler, and the traitorous insurrectionists.

    63. 63.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      aggie Haberman @maggieNYT 1h
      Very real concern among Rs working on senate races that Rick Scott, who backed the objections to the PA results, won’t now be able to raise money as NRSC chair as companies balk at giving to Rs who took that move.

      Several major companies said Monday they planned to cut off political donations to the 147 members of Congress who voted against certifying the election last week, while other major corporations said they are suspending all contributions from their political action committees — a sign of corporate America’s growing unease with the election doubts and violent attacks inspired by President Trump.

      caught between the Devil they created and the deep blue sea

      Sophia Hume @SophiaHume
      A friend who works with GOP reps who didn’t object says they’re getting tons of death threats

    65. 65.

      Roger Moore

      @VOR:

      Some people have wondered if that is a signal to the mob that they don’t have to worry about accidently attacking Trump.

      Among those who believe this is Twitter Safety.  They used this reasoning in their justification for disabling his account.  Of course that could have been an excuse for something they already planned to do, but it’s noteworthy that they thought the argument would fly with the public.

    67. 67.

      trnc

      @Martin: This is why I’ve been calling for members of Congress to be arrested. There is an urgency here that doesn’t match the idea that this was a bunch of yahoos on Parler.

      I think a venn diagram with republican members of congress and parler subscribers might not fit on one page.

    68. 68.

      Elizabelle

      Remember the earlyish days of Talking Points Memo, when Josh Marshall was collecting stories from around the country — which US Attorneys were being replaced by the GW Bush admin?  He knew something very odd was up.

      Anyway:  I hope he — or another easily accessible site — is keeping a list of stories of:

      ** Law enforcement who attended the insurrection, and law-enforcement adjacent types.

      **  Military, retired and active duty, and military-adjacent.

      **  Politicians from around the country who attended the protest, as well as those who made their way inside the Capitol.

      ** Rioters who ended up fired as a result of their presence/participation.  (The last more for entertainment value too, I must admit.  However: illustrative too.)

      I know we get more instantaneous reporting via Twitter now, but someone needs to keep the receipts.  It is so much to keep up with.

      And we need to know.

    69. 69.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @SiubhanDuinne: she really should have left politics with George W Bush. Just seeing her name and all I can think of is how visceral and personal her hatred of Hillary Clinton seemed to be.

    70. 70.

      Feathers

      Do any of the lawyer jackals know if the hacked materials from Parler (how sweet that sounds) can become admissible evidence in a court of law? Or knowing what is there can they get a warrant to get a copy from Amazon before it is all removed?

      I really hope the Parler hack smokes out a lot of local PD who are white supremacists. Security clearance forms are going to have to ask about this, like they did communism. Also, believing in Q will have to be disqualifying.

      I interned on Capitol Hill one summer in high school, back when security was much looser and you could go almost anywhere. The police really were very friendly and looked out for the young people working there. The Capitol complex is lovely. They used to serve a picnic style lunch in the courtyard of one of the Senate office buildings. The public could go, you just had to know how to get there. My mother worked in the Methodist Building which is next to the Supreme Court.

      My great-grandfather worked at the Mint and they lived on Capitol Hill. My grandmother and her siblings would go to the Capitol and explore. They figured out how to get up to the walkway around the base of the painting in the rotunda ceiling and would drop their bologna peels down onto tourists. She remembered when Pennsylvania Avenue was paved with the asphalt you could roller skate on, which vastly expanded the trouble the young girls of the 1910s could get up to.

    71. 71.

      Spanky

      @Martin:

      people who are just too fucking dumb to hold office.

      I thought you were aware of Louie Gohmert.

      I don’t believe you will find a US citizen who is so stupid that they couldn’t get the majority of votes for some public office.

    72. 72.

      Brachiator

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      It’s a shame Tom Clancy wasn’t alive for this. Where is Jack Ryan when you need him? My guess: trying to stop the imposter Biden from taking office.

      I don’t know. I admit that I keep wondering which season of “24” this mess most reminds me of.

    73. 73.

      Yutsano

      @Leto: She’s a peach all right.

      From the article:

      “I was a private citizen and doing everything right and within my rights,” Rainey told the Associated Press on Sunday.

      Lady, you done stopped being a private citizen like that once you signed your damn contract! I’m just gonna weep for the stupid in the corner now.

    74. 74.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Keith P.: There are some R congresscritters who’ve made noises in that direction, but they really REALLY don’t want to vote on it.

      Other than Murkowski, Romney and one of the other House Reps I don’t expect any of them to follow through on it. Toomey will decide that Trump did a bad thing and deserves to be impeached, but the Democrats “politicized” it and he can’t reward that, etc

      @raven: Agreed. If she told her superiors she was going and they didn’t complain, and she didn’t engage in anything or provoke and lawbreaking, that’s where it ends.

      She remains a huge idiot, to get caught up in a Trump Psyop while a Psyops officer. But not illegally.

    76. 76.

      Spanky

      @Yutsano: She actually called herself a “private citizen”? Does she know she’s an Army officer*?

      (*– May not be true by the time this comment gets posted.)

    77. 77.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Brian Stelter @brianstelter · 1h
      New CNN reporting: “One source close to the vice president said Pence is hoping to spend his remaining days in office telegraphing ‘to our allies and adversaries that we have a fully functioning government.'” Do we?

    78. 78.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Kent:

       

      David Simon’s reply tweet:
      From Mr. Sherlock in the Department of No Shit, but yes, it bears constant repeating. Having a person of color as the national leader left a solid tenth of this country insane. And another tenth vaguely disturbed for reasons they would try to deny. At least.

    81. 81.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Sure Lurkalot: I’m afraid he’s low-balling that number

      Frank Luntz @FrankLuntz· 11m
      Despite their criticism of his conduct since November 3rd and last week, 𝟵𝟭% of Trump voters say they’d still vote for him if another presidential election were held today.

    82. 82.

      VeniceRiley

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I always assumed it was the jealousy of someone used to being the smartest woman in the room- Only to discover you’re merely a snark columnist, no one remembers your books – and the woman with gravitas that can think in pages is the far smarter and more accomplished woman. Because MoDo went after her like Hillary stole her husband.

    83. 83.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Brachiator:

      I just texted on a family thread about the officers arrested and under investigation — “you know none of them are black.”

      I’d be shocked if a black officer took part, this is all white boy white supremacist cop shit.

    84. 84.

      Elizabelle

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      What a ridiculous attempt at spin by the “Pence whisperer.”

      He’s got a bus whose wheels have come off, and there’s the transmission out on the asphalt too.

      Nothing to see here, allies and adversaries.

    86. 86.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @VeniceRiley: I have a theory that the Beltway press took out on HRC their own self-loathing cause they could never bring themselves to hate that charming rascal like their inner David Broders told them they should

    88. 88.

      Kent

      @trnc:I think a venn diagram with republican members of congress and parler subscribers might not fit on one page.

      On an evangelical fundie forum where I lurk to see what my family members are up to, there is considerable paranoia today about the Parler hack.  [chuckle]   They probably thought they were all anonymous when they spewed their filth.  I don’t think any of them were the seditionists who mobbed the capitol.  Just othwise “respectable” folks who thought they could let their MAGA free flag fly on Parler with anonymity and no consequence.

    89. 89.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Yutsano: You are always an army officer and should always be aware of how your behavior reflects on both the army and the officer corps.  That’s the kind of shit they told  me back when Christ was a corporal.

    94. 94.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: I wonder who many people really get what happened last week, how violent it was, how much more violent so many of that crowd wanted it to be

    95. 95.

      Leto

      @MisterForkbeard:

      Agreed. If she told her superiors she was going and they didn’t complain, and she didn’t engage in anything or provoke and lawbreaking, that’s where it ends.

      That’s not though. Let me give you an example: at my first base we had these three airmen in my workcenter take a trip to Florida. Leadership knew they went (filled out leave paperwork) and when they got back. Everything a-ok, right? Well while they were down they proceeded to take Ecstacy, hang out with a known drug dealer, and when they got back AFOSI (Air Force Office of Special Investigation) proceeded to roll them up and within 6 six months they were all discharged from the military (dishonorable discharge).

      Just because she said her leadership knew she left/came back doesn’t mean jack shit. Army investigators are going to be going through this woman’s every detail with an electron microscope. She better hope there’s no video/electronic message/social media posting linking her with anything. And even beyond that, I’d question the Oath she took. She’d be on permanent KP/latrine duty until her contract ran out if I was her supervisor.

    96. 96.

      trollhattan

      Now, for something completely different.

      Two gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for COVID-19, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during a press conference on Monday.

      “Two that have been tested positive, we have another that’s symptomatic,” Newsom said.

      The Democratic governor said that the news of the infected gorillas, which may have occurred as a result of the first global human-to-animal transfer, was a source of fascination in his household Monday morning.

      “As I say often to all of you, what tends to resonate in my house I want to make public to you in real time and that’s the update in terms of the status of these gorillas in the San Diego Zoo,” Newsom said.

      According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first case of an animal in the U.S. testing positive for COVID-19 was a tiger at a New York zoo.

      Other animals recorded as testing positive for the virus include dogs, cats, lions, pumas, snow leopards and mink.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/coronavirus/article248428295.html#storylink=cpy

      Poor gorillas, what did they do to deserve this?

    100. 100.

      Kent

      @Spanky:I don’t believe you will find a US citizen who is so stupid that they couldn’t get the majority of votes for some public office.

      Unless they are stupid enough to admit that that they don’t believe in God but do believe in systemic racism.

    102. 102.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Leto:This is another death directly attributable to Trumpov, every single fucking enabler, and the traitorous insurrectionists.

      No it’s not. I’ve been dealing with depression all my life and you can’t say “This did it.” It may well have been the straw that broke the camel’s back, but it is never one single event. I long ago concluded that suicide is an acceptable way to say, “I’m done with this shit.” and so far I have never come close to that point, but a day will come when I just might. But that isn’t to say that if my son who is suffering thru a depressive episode right now might push me to it, I might well decide to go there.

      Is it his fault if I do? FUCK no. I and only I am responsible for my actions.

    104. 104.

      Leto

      @Omnes Omnibus: it’s the kind of thing we pound into the heads of our enlisted when they’re deployed, stationed overseas, and basically from the moment they hit basic training. She sounds like a dorm lawyer.

      For those unfamiliar with “dorm lawyer”: it’s the kid who supposedly “knows how to beat the wrap” on any kind of charge. Typically their advice is so bad that anyone following it usually winds up in more trouble.

    105. 105.

      Mary G

      The Grio.com has Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ first hand account of the invasion:

      “[Allred] is [a former] civil rights lawyer who worked for the Obama administration, but before that, was a linebacker for the Tennessee Titans, played in the NFL for five years and before that grew up on our side of the tracks. So Colin was sitting behind me — I knew that I was in a good situation because Colin had my back,” Jeffries said.

      “If they reach this chamber, I’m not hiding,” Allred said to Jeffries.

      The congressmen in that area of the chambers started taking off their jackets. “I took my jacket off and my tie. Because I said, you know what, if it’s on, it’s on. We are not going to be overrun by these seditious Trump supporters, and it’s just going to be what is going to be,” Jeffries recalled.

      I like Jeffries, who’s pretty high up in leadership. Maybe he’ll succeed NancySmash.

    106. 106.

      karen marie

      @Calouste:  The hilarity is that apparently Wolf had no choice but to “resign” because Trump pulled his nomination – he timed out as “acting.”  So much winning.

    107. 107.

      Leto

      @OzarkHillbilly: while I agree with what you’re saying, his death is directly attributable to the fact that the President of the fucking United States whipped up a fucking mob to storm the Capitol of the US to overthrow the election results to keep him emperor for life.

      I will always blame Trumpov, his enablers, and the motherfucking traitors who stormed the Capitol. Always.

    110. 110.

      Cacti

      The black Capitol Police Officers who were on duty that day, have told Buzzfeed (off the record of course, for fear of department retaliation), just what they faced that day, and how their white brothers in blue left them twisting in the wind.  Including the Chief.

      “That was a heavily trained group of militia terrorists that attacked us,” said the officer, who has been with the department for more than a decade. “They had radios, we found them, they had two-way communicators and earpieces. They had bear spray. They had flash bangs … They were prepared. They strategically put two IEDs, pipe bombs, in two different locations. These guys were military trained. A lot of them were former military,” the officer said, referring to two suspected pipe bombs that were found outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee.

    111. 111.

      karen marie

      @Leto:   My gob is smacked.

       

      Rainey made headlines in May after she posted a video online of her pulling down caution tape at a playground that was closed under North Carolina’s Covid-19 restrictions.

    112. 112.

      Geminid

      @Elizabelle: I hope investigators pays particular attention to staffers for jerks like Gohmert and Gosar. These could be the “insiders” who mapped out various offices for the mob.

