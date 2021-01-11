Hmm…

Three U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended and 17 others are under investigation for suspected involvement with or inappropriate support shown for the Jan. 6 demonstration that devolved into a deadly riot at the Capitol, according to a congressional official briefed on the developments. Eight separate investigations have been launched, the official said. In one of the cases, officers had posted what Capitol police investigators found to be messages showing support for the upcoming Jan. 6 demonstration, including supporting President Trump’s baseless contention that the election had been stolen through voter fraud. Investigators in one instance also found that a Capitol police officer had posted “inappropriate” images of President-elect Joe Biden on a social media account. The official declined to describe the photographs.

When you think of the heroism shown by some of the Capitol Police, and the anguish after the invasion of the Capitol probably resulting in the suicide of one of their members, it’s just sad that some of them are apparently traitors.

I worked in the Capitol one Summer long ago, and I remember the Capitol PD who manned the metal detectors as basically good guys, the epitome of a hometown cop, which is essentially what they are. The staffers I worked with were all political types, and they all had “hi, how you doin'” relationships with the cops, whose main duty was to search bags and help tourists.

Human beings can’t be good at everything. Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Hill cop who cleverly led traitors away from the open doors of the Senate chamber, used the soft skills that I saw in the Capitol Hill PD to avoid bloodshed. (Anne Laurie’s post below has a good video of what he did.) I am not surprised that some of them are really struggling after being put in a really awful position by their leadership.

Speaking of shit leadership, Chad Wolf, Trump’s nth acting Homeland Security Secretary, just resigned.