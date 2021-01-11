Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Only Play for Money, Honey

Hey, if you’re a Republican PAC and you sent money to one of the traitors who voted not to certify the election, the list of companies that won’t give you a fucking dime is getting longer every minute.  Different companies are taking different approaches — some are just suspending all donations for a while, while others are targeting PACs that gave to traitors.  MasterCard, which isn’t on the list in the piece linked here, won’t be giving any money to those PACs either (Jud Leglum has an internal memo to that effect.)

To be clear, both American Express and MasterCard have stopped giving money, but they’re still processing payments.  It would be very damn interesting if they stopped processing transactions for WinRed, the Republican equivalent of ActBlue, until WinRed said they wouldn’t support these traitors.  I’m gonna guess that’s not coming, but who knows?

    2.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Oh please make it happen because the arguments about how credit card transactions are sacred part of our democracy would be worth the laugh.

      Reply
    3.

      West of the Rockies

      Please forgive me for going OT right away, but the report is out that Trump is declaring Cuba a state sponsor of terror, thereby somehow hamstringing Biden.  Why can’t Joe just goddamnit UNDECLARE Cuba on 1/21. What, does Trump have a 5 star no-takebacks card or something?

      Reply
    4.

      Another Scott

      There have to be consequences, or these things (and worse) will keep happening.  Too many politicians and MotU only understand accumulating money, and if withholding it is what it takes to get them to change their behavior, then good.

      Moscow Mitch (from memory): “The three most important things in politics are: Money, money, money.”

      Cut off their funding.  Everyone.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @West of the Rockies: That is what Joe will do.

      This, and the declaration on Yemen, and a bunch of other things, are the foreign policy equivalent of stealing all the W’s off keyboards (which reportedly never happened). However, they will waste time and resources to correct.

      Just setting a few fires on the way out the door.

      ETA: The Yemen declaration in particular will lead to more starvation and damage to children there, and probably the Cuba declaration will do some damage too, but that’s in line with Trump administration practices. A bunch of horrible people.

      Reply
    8.

      Mary G

      #BREAKING: D.C. Attorney General is looking into charging President Trump for inciting last Wednesday's deadly riot. (CNN)— Travis Akers (@travisakers) January 11, 2021

      Reply
    11.

      patrick II

       

      Yesterday I read in the Washington Post that some Republican members of congress refused to wear masks when they were hiding with other members for several hours during the Capitol attack.

      So, today I read:

      From MSN.com

      Dem Congresswoman Tests Positive for Covid-19; Blames Republicans Who Wouldn’t Wear Masks During Capitol Lockdown
      Ken Meyer 31 mins ago

      Dem Congresswoman Tests Positive for Covid-19; Blames Republicans Who Wouldn’t Wear Masks During Capitol Lockdown
      Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, and she believes she contracted it as a result of her Republican colleagues refusing to wear masks while the U.S. Capitol was under siege last week.

      Among those refusing to wear masks were Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Michael Cloud (Tex.), Markwayne Mullin (Okla.) and Scott Perry (Pa.).
      I am so angry about this, even in the context of everything else that has happened this week. Nonchalant in their arrogance as possible murderers — they got their rights.

      Reply
    12.

      DK

      Aside from calling Reps and Senators, I wonder if a related call-in campaign raising awareness of all donors to the seditious faction in Congress on this site would help.  Probably not much you can do to get something like Koch brothers’ companies to back off but considering the companies that have already announced a pause or a total cut-off, I think a lot of other companies could and would be pressured into doing the right thing.  Maybe Tim F. can add that as an additional action item to his posts?

      He’s right that calling a rep or senator from outside your district/state won’t make much of a difference.  But perhaps calling their donors is the way to get their attention.

      Reply
    15.

      randy khan

      @West of the Rockies:

      This plus the Taiwan thing are really unbelievable from a foreign policy perspective – no government takes such substantial steps during a transition to the new leadership.  It really is pretty much unprecedented, and entirely intended to create problems for the Biden Administration.

      Reply
    16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @sab:

      Everbody is bigfooting everybody with both feet. LOL 

      Shouldn’t that be “bigfeeting” then?

      I, and autoincorrect, will see ourselves out. (Bigfeeting, not buggering, autoincorrect!)

      Reply
    18.

      Kelly

      @Cheryl Rofer: I have no idea if it’s practical but seems to me one gigantic, encyclopedic reversal of Trump’s executive actions or a one day avalanche of individual reversals would be a one day news story. Then Biden gets on with his positive agenda. Same for the Congressional reversal procedure.

      Reply
    20.

      Benw

      @sab: John Roberts nobly lifted his chin to the sky and declared that unlimited $$$ in politics is no longer corrupting and that racism no longer exists in America, and boy howdy was he right!

      Reply

