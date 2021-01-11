In the thread downstairs, valued commenter dfh pointed out that talk radio group Cumulus Media gave its stable of wingnut “personalities” a choice: stop fomenting insurrection or GTFO. From The Post:

“We need to help induce national calm NOW,” Brian Philips, executive vice president of content for Cumulus, wrote in an internal memo, which was first reported by Inside Music Media. Cumulus and its program syndication arm, Westwood One, “will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’ ” The memo adds: “If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately…” The new policy is a stunning corporate clampdown on the kind of provocative and even inflammatory talk that has long driven the business model for Cumulus and other talk show broadcasters. And it came as Apple, Google and Amazon cut off essential business services to Parler, the pro-Trump social media network where users have promoted falsehoods about election fraud and praised the mob that assaulted the Capitol. Apple and Google removed the Parler app from the offerings for its smartphones, while Amazon suspended it from its Web-hosting services.

As dfh notes, that’s a big deal. The article says Cumulus employs some but not all of the loudest seditionists, including Levin, Bongino and Shapiro. I don’t think it covers Limbaugh, but with any luck, Limbaugh’s loud mouth — which has caused incalculable damage to this country — will be shut forever soon enough.

The Post characterizes the new Cumulus policy as an order for radio hosts to stop repeating the lie that Trump really won the election, but I think it stops short of that, at least in the quoted material. It communicates the less emphatic notion that the election is over and that Trump has no path to retaining the presidency. Close, but not good enough.

What needs to be metaphorically beaten into people’s heads is that Trump fucking LOST and is lying about it. Any equivocation on that point — any hint of ambiguity about that fact — is extremely dangerous.

I was impressed with the way Biden framed the origins of the insurrection as “the Big Lie” and how Democrats have taken it up since. That’s exactly what the entire non-insane portion of the country needs to wrap its collective mind around.

It did my heart good to see one of the liars who caused this mayhem screeching hysterically on Fox and Friends this morning in response to Parler being deplatformed:

Local website investor: “They have effectively tried to bankrupt me and my investors on Parler. And you know what? They won” pic.twitter.com/NYBxnEzDJ9 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 11, 2021

Welcome home, chickens — roost wherever you like. Bongino is babbling about the First Amendment, but even if Google, Amazon, Cumulus Media, etc., were “the government,” they’d have a right to tell that motherfucker to stop yelling fire in a crowded theater. That’s what’s happening here.

The Big Lie needs to be crushed as the ridiculous falsehood that it is, or the myth Trump’s enablers created will fester like a new Lost Cause.