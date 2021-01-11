Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Crushing the Big Lie

Crushing the Big Lie

In the thread downstairs, valued commenter dfh pointed out that talk radio group Cumulus Media gave its stable of wingnut “personalities” a choice: stop fomenting insurrection or GTFO. From The Post:

“We need to help induce national calm NOW,” Brian Philips, executive vice president of content for Cumulus, wrote in an internal memo, which was first reported by Inside Music Media. Cumulus and its program syndication arm, Westwood One, “will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’ ”

The memo adds: “If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately…”

The new policy is a stunning corporate clampdown on the kind of provocative and even inflammatory talk that has long driven the business model for Cumulus and other talk show broadcasters. And it came as Apple, Google and Amazon cut off essential business services to Parler, the pro-Trump social media network where users have promoted falsehoods about election fraud and praised the mob that assaulted the Capitol. Apple and Google removed the Parler app from the offerings for its smartphones, while Amazon suspended it from its Web-hosting services.

As dfh notes, that’s a big deal. The article says Cumulus employs some but not all of the loudest seditionists, including Levin, Bongino and Shapiro. I don’t think it covers Limbaugh, but with any luck, Limbaugh’s loud mouth — which has caused incalculable damage to this country — will be shut forever soon enough.

The Post characterizes the new Cumulus policy as an order for radio hosts to stop repeating the lie that Trump really won the election, but I think it stops short of that, at least in the quoted material. It communicates the less emphatic notion that the election is over and that Trump has no path to retaining the presidency. Close, but not good enough.

What needs to be metaphorically beaten into people’s heads is that Trump fucking LOST and is lying about it. Any equivocation on that point — any hint of ambiguity about that fact — is extremely dangerous.

I was impressed with the way Biden framed the origins of the insurrection as “the Big Lie” and how Democrats have taken it up since. That’s exactly what the entire non-insane portion of the country needs to wrap its collective mind around.

It did my heart good to see one of the liars who caused this mayhem screeching hysterically on Fox and Friends this morning in response to Parler being deplatformed:

Welcome home, chickens — roost wherever you like. Bongino is babbling about the First Amendment, but even if Google, Amazon, Cumulus Media, etc., were “the government,” they’d have a right to tell that motherfucker to stop yelling fire in a crowded theater. That’s what’s happening here.

The Big Lie needs to be crushed as the ridiculous falsehood that it is, or the myth Trump’s enablers created will fester like a new Lost Cause.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1.

      dmsilev

      The article says Cumulous employs some but not all of the loudest seditionists, including Levin, Bongino and Shapiro. I don’t think it covers Limbaugh, but with any luck, Limbaugh’s loud mouth — which has caused incalculable damage to this country — will be shut forever soon enough.

      According to that Post article, it doesn’t cover Limbaugh. Some Cumulous stations distribute his crap, but he’s not an employee of the network. Still, as you say, that’s a problem with an expiration date (so to speak) on it.

    2.

      Rand Careaga

      I’m getting the sense that various influential elements of the rentier class have started thinking “Shit, these goobers could break our sweet, sweet system.” Well, prodigal sons and all. We takes our allies of convenience, however transient the convergence of our interests, where we finds ’em.

    4.

      PAM

      So, if Trump had his way with 230 and companies were going to be responsible for what users posted isn’t this exactly what would have happened?  That they would have had to suspend all these accounts in order to stay in business?  What am I missing here?

    5.

      Baud

      @germy: I see that they finally convinced Trump to lower the flag to half mast. Yesterday, I think they were falsely justifying why they didn’t have to do that.

    7.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      I don’t pay enough attention to Fox but I think that’s their de-facto policy, same as Cumulus, right?  Biden won, with a thousand asterisks, plus a Rob Portman-like call for an election commission and reform, finding victims in the insurrectionists, etc.  So it’s a slight retrenchment.

    8.

      Baud

      @PAM: Yes.  More likely, they would just go out of business, which I suspect is what Trump is thinking.

    9.

      Betty Cracker

      @Rand Careaga: Yep. And on that note, thanks PGA! That’s gonna leave a big ol’ divot in Trump’s fragile ego.

      Hmmm. I wonder if this explains the recent flurry of Medals of Freedom to golfers? Maybe Trump caught wind of the PGA’s displeasure with being associated with his toxic brand and was trying to forestall that decision? If so, it didn’t work…

    10.

      patrick II

      I want to say good for Cumulus — but it’s hard. Those hosts live on lies. It is intrinsic to them reaching their large audience. Normally the result of such a move would be a Parler equivalent radio network would get some new radio hosts.  I don’t know how much exclusive clout Cumulus has, or if any other radio network has the nationwide reach of Cumulus that they could move to with their lies and let them keep a large share of their audience. If Cumulus is going to do it, now would be the time.

      Have them tell the truth about Climate Change while they are at it.

      The country really can’t go on like this.  A country living in a truthless fantasy is exactly the same as an insane person and reality will just catch-up and destroy us.

    11.

      Starfish

      The concept of the “big lie” was coined by Hitler in Mein Kampf, a lie so big that no one could believe it. He used it to blame the Jews for stuff.

      The quote in the “big lie” entry under Hitler’s psychological profile is eerie.

    12.

      Butch

      Perhaps because my master’s degree focused on the First Amendment, but it gets tiring to point out repeatedly that the First Amendment does not guarantee you a platform.

    16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Starfish: Yep, and Biden alluded to its Nazi history, which sent every wingnut into an ear-splitting snit. Given his bipartisan bona fides, I was surprised — and pleased! — that he went there.

    19.

      Brachiator

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      Levin isn’t letting up, at least as a Faux Noise contributor.  Cumulous should fire his ass now.

      Yep. Some of these people were cynical radio personalities jumping on a hot political bandwagon. But Levin and others may be nut jobs who are disconnected from reality. You just have to fire these people. Conspiracy is all they have.

      Some “moderate” radio personalities in the Los Angeles talkradio market (Clear Channel/iheart stations) have tried to more definitively “admit” that Trump won. The more honest personalities admit on air that hate mail has increased. A core of their audience can’t be bothered with the truth.

    20.

      Punchy

      As I said below, lying is THE intergral part of their hours-long broadcasts.  They cannot fill the timeslot with truths — their audience wont have it.  New lies each day is the only way they get 3+ hours of material.

      If they actually enforce this, these talkers will either comply and have 4 people listening, or continue on and get shitcanned.   Either result is fine with me.

    22.

      dmsilev

      Cassandra, I mean Hillary, speaks. Listen:

      Trump should be impeached. But that alone won’t remove white supremacy from America.

      Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol was the tragically predictable result of white-supremacist grievances fueled by President Trump. But his departure from office, whether immediately or on Jan. 20, will not solve the deeper problems exposed by this episode. What happened is cause for grief and outrage. It should not be cause for shock. What were too often passed off as the rantings of an unfortunate but temporary figure in public life are, in reality, part of something much bigger. That is the challenge that confronts us all.
      […]
      Trump ran for president on a vision of America where whiteness is valued at the expense of everything else. In the White House, he gave white supremacists, members of the extreme right and conspiracy theorists their most powerful platforms, even claiming that there were “very fine people” among the torch-wielding militia members who converged on Charlottesville in 2017.
      By the time he lost in 2020, he had whipped a dangerous element of our country into a frenzy. His supporters began planning their insurrection, making plans to march on the Capitol and “stop the steal.” Members of Congress, including Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), encouraged them, in Brooks’s words, to “start taking down names and kicking ass.” Trump left no doubt about his wishes, in the lead-up to Jan. 6 and with his incendiary words before his mob descended.

      So how do we move forward as a country? What does it say about us that so many were complicit, while those who sounded the alarm were dismissed as hysterical?

      […]

      Removing Trump from office is essential, and I believe he should be impeached. Members of Congress who joined him in subverting our democracy should resign, and those who conspired with the domestic terrorists should be expelled immediately. But that alone won’t remove white supremacy and extremism from America. There are changes elected leaders should pursue immediately, including advocating new criminal laws at the state and federal levels that hold white supremacists accountable and tracking the activities of extremists such as those who breached the Capitol. Twitter and other companies made the right decision to stop Trump from using their platforms, but they will have to do more to stop the spread of violent speech and conspiracy theories.
      The Biden administration will need to address this crisis in all its complexity and breadth, including holding technology platforms accountable, prosecuting all who broke our laws, and making public more intelligence and analysis about domestic terrorism.
      Despite the horror of what we saw happen, in the weeks and months ahead the news cycle will move on. We owe it to ourselves not to do the same. We have the strength, the ability and — yes — the imagination to confront what happened and ensure that nothing like it ever happens again. That’s what real patriotism looks like.

    24.

      jc

      Trump rushed to reassure his base that he “loves” them — for being the easiest marks in history, the most reliably dupe-able folks ever (but don’t hold your breath waiting for a pardon).

      And those horrible liberals want to ruin it all by telling you the truth. They must be stopped.

    25.

      germy

      Off topic, but this is fucking insane:

      The @nycHealthy site has a multi-step verification process just to set up an account, and then a six-step process to set up an appointment.

      Along the way, there are as many as 51 questions or fields, in addition to uploading images of your insurance card.

      — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) January 11, 2021

    26.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: Oh, then I can see why the Social Media companies are so enthusiastic about banning Trump, they know Trump wants to destroy them

    27.

      Elizabelle

      You guys:  Cumulus does not have an “O” in it.

      WRT Limbaugh:  I was sad that he still lives, but I now hope he lives to see all the filth and big lies he foisted upon the American public disproved.  I’d like to see him sued.  Lose that misbegotten presidential medal.

      As should Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan.  Filthy traitors, every single one of them.

    30.

      Nicole

      I’m glad, but plenty of listeners are going to blame the Deep State or the government or whatever crazy justification they can come up with to continue to tell themselves Trump won and it’s not their fault.  I’m seeing it on FB (via friends of friends).  There is no way to reason; they have drunk gallons of the Flavor Aid and I don’t think they can come back.

      Gads, even the way the guy phrased it in the memo: “The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.” Dude, the phrase you’re looking for is “Trump LOST the election.”  He can’t even say it; he says, “resolved,” which is as mealy-mouthed a way to say “Trump lost a free and fair election” as I can imagine.

      I think we really need a Fairness Doctrine back.  Though I don’t know how that would apply to talk radio, which is and will continue to be an issue, even in a post- Rush world.

    32.

      Another Scott

      Things are moving quickly. But there’s still a lot we don’t know.

      Interesting. Sund blames the Pentagon and is backed up by Bowser’s chief of staff. pic.twitter.com/ZYJsPDTa4k

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 11, 2021

      nycsouthpaw has several tweets on the topic.

      We have to remember that “fog of war” is always present. We won’t know what really did and didn’t happen for a while.

      Also, early reporting is often wrong.

      I’m reminded of a former colleague who served on a DC grand jury and was there when a rather infamous case was in the news. He said the reporting got many important facts wrong…

      This coup attempt must be investigated thoroughly and all leads pursued. It will take time.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    37.

      Mike in NC

      We had an appliance repairman stop by an hour ago to work on our clothes dryer. I didn’t even notice until he was heading out the door that he was wearing a white ballcap that said “Make America Great Again”.

      Hopefully he made our clothes dryer OK again.

    40.

      RandomMonster

      Reports keep saying Trump may give remarks today but plans “have not been finalized”, and foolish me keeps hoping that they can’t be finalized because he’s being strong-armed behind the scenes to resign. I should know better than to wish.

    41.

      sdhays

      @dmsilev: It’s worth noting, but I don’t think we need a thread on it. I’m at the point where she’s “Melania who?”. She’s the least consequential spouse of the President in probably the history of the republic.

      She doesn’t warrant attention, unless she’s getting indicted. Regarding what she says, I don’t really care, do u?

    44.

      germy

      @Mike in NC:

      If he’s anything like the MAGATs I’ve inadvertently hired, the dryer will work for a few days, and then die.  Did he insist you make his check payable to his own name, rather than a business name?  Or did he insist on cash?  That’s been my experience with these CHUDs.

    45.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      As dfh notes, that’s a big deal.

      Yes, it’s clearly a big deal.  A few years ago, Talkers magazine published a list of radio hosts ranked by audience size and Mark Levin came in 3rd place, behind only Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity.  I suspect these rankings haven’t changed in the past few years.

      Of the three, I’m most familiar with Levin and he is a foaming at the mouth certifiable lunatic.  During the 2016 primary season, he supported Ted Cruz but once Trump clinched the nomination he became one of his most deranged and delusional advocates.

    48.

      Betty Cracker

      @germy: Looks like an attempt to start a third party, to which I can only say, God speed, and make sure to compete at every level of government!

    49.

      stinger

      @stinger: Well, that was quick. They replaced the House sergeant-at-arms, introduced a resolution to ask Pence to activate the 25th Amendment, some a-hole objected, and they recessed until tomorrow at 9.

    52.

      Ian

      they’d have a right to tell that motherfucker to stop yelling fire in a crowded theater.

      Thats Schenck Vs United States.  1919-1969.  No longer case law.  Brandenburd vs Ohio 1969- updated free speech standards.  Essentially, now they have to prove you were deliberatly trying to hurt someone when you shoot fire in a crowded theater.  Much better legal standard.

      Schenck was a socialist newsman who called for peaceful non disobediant opposition to the draft in WW1.  Not exactly fire in a theater

       

      *Shout** not shoot

    53.

      Spanky

      @Omnes Omnibus: It’s become clear to me that Joe’s M.O. is to be all bipartisan when talking with the media, but his actions show that he’s much (pleasantly!) further left than his soundbites make him sound.

    56.

      Elizabelle

      @Starfish:

      The quote in the “big lie” entry under Hitler’s psychological profile is eerie.

      Hi Starfish.  Could you put up a link?  I can use the google fu if you don’t.  Thanks.

    60.

      Jeffro

      J-Rubs dropping truth bombs all over the place: Republicans Responsible for Sedition Now Want “Unity

      Hell.

      No.

      (and speaking of the ‘Big Lie’…)

      Even now, the seditionists in Congress cannot denounce a president whose actions threatened the livesof their co-workers and staff. Neither they nor the Republican Senate ringleaders Hawley and Cruz express any remorse for spreading the Big Lie that the election was stolen and continuing to seek to overthrow the elected government. Their demand that we not respond to sedition is madness, and if we accept this rubbish, we have lost our moral bearings.

      Here’s hoping Congress can find the guts to throw out the seditionists!

    61.

      Captain C

      @germy: This looks like a bot or a spoof (no checkmark, few followers); otherwise I’d say Rudy’s actively trying to get arrested and put away for life.  Perhaps he thinks his debtors can’t really collect if all he’s making is a quarter an hour making license plates or sweeping the side of a highway.

    62.

      Aziz, light!

      Ordering the liars to stop beating the stolen election drum because it’s bad for business is not the same as telling them to admit that they lied. There’s a world of difference. There will be no “healing” until these traitorous fuckers tell their audience the truth. Yeah right.

    65.

      Delk

      The utter stupidity of all these right wing pundits/commenters/media hosts to not keep their big mouths shut. It would have been so much easier for them to demonize a Biden presidency than prop up a lying liar.

    66.

      gene108

      @Betty Cracker:

      I don’t think its hyperbolic to say that the future of the country depends on minimizing the number of people who buy into the Big Lie. It can’t be 70 million plus.

      The problem is the Republican Party has been drifting to become the party of the “Big Lies” for a couple of generations.

      “Tax cuts (for the rich) will pay for themselves”

      “Saddam Hussein is an existential threat, since he might have WMD’s”.

      All the way to today that “Trump won”.

      Republicans cannot allow their media puppets to stop with the dispensing some version of one Big Lie or the other.

      I’m not confident the “Stop the Steal” Big Lie will ever be fully deprogrammed from those 70 million people.

      Too many powerful people’s livelihoods depend on it.

