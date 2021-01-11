House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege. The Capitol’s attending physician urged all lawmakers to be tested. The infected individual was not named. https://t.co/GznwihJJLQ — The Associated Press (@AP) January 10, 2021



(Odds are, it’ll be one of the Repubs mocking the Democratic legislator who tried to hand out masks… )



The US had +213,453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 22.9 million. The 7-day moving average rose to over 250,000 per day. One million Americans are being diagnosed with COVID-19 every four days. pic.twitter.com/3YspO6IbSk — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 11, 2021

If a more transmissible #SARSCoV2 strain takes off in the United States, the country could be looking at 1 million deaths from #Covid19, @DrTomFrieden warns.

The country is over a third of the way there now.

Thread. https://t.co/erBUufHwZN pic.twitter.com/SN31L2URD6 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 11, 2021

We thought the most unrealistic part of Contagion would turn out to be how marginal the Jude Law internet truther guy was, but turns out it was actually how the miracle fast vaccine development was followed up by a hyper competent army-run vaccination drive — Tom Gara (@tomgara) January 11, 2021

======

Global coronavirus cases surpass 90 million in battle on new variant https://t.co/VCFOyuGemj pic.twitter.com/cwhoL4oMLH — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2021

Update from yesterday:

New coronavirus variant found in Japan, which health officials there say was detected in travelers from Brazil. "At the moment, there is no proof showing the new variant found in those from Brazil is high in infectiousness," a Japanese health official said https://t.co/p8F43OAWQM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 10, 2021

Asia Today: Chinese health authorities say scores more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hebei province bordering on the capital Beijing. https://t.co/wRQ2T9dWYW — The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2021

China sees biggest daily COVID-19 case rise in over five months https://t.co/Fuo1wNUTlw pic.twitter.com/iRI8abzabY — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2021

Britain is aiming to offer every adult in the country a COVID-19 vaccine by the autumn as the U.K. ramps up a mass inoculation program amid a huge surge of infections and hospital admissions. https://t.co/GyovIoocp7 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 10, 2021

London's mayor is seeking help amid record number of #coronavirus cases & deaths. Hospitals have been pushed to the breaking point with the number of hospitalized Covid patients up 27% https://t.co/pYC5hpKtqI via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 10, 2021

French health officials have detected two clusters of the B.1.1.7 SARSCoV2 variant that originated in the UK. Total of 19 cases so far https://t.co/rebUJngPvn pic.twitter.com/eDaMPXwdYM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 10, 2021

Harder coronavirus lockdown restrictions have come into force across all of Germany's 16 federal states.https://t.co/vkMzCmcBMT — DW News (@dwnews) January 11, 2021

AP PHOTOS: Medical workers in Ukraine say the consequences of "large-scale New Year's festivities in nearly every city" are coming home to roost as hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. https://t.co/BH84YAQNfI — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 10, 2021

Russia confirmed 23,315 new coronavirus cases and 436 deaths Monday, bringing its totals to 3,425,269 infections and 62,273 deaths https://t.co/UOqsXfhoct — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 11, 2021

Moscow on Sunday confirmed its first case of the new U.K. coronavirus strain, despite an earlier decision by officials to suspend flights from Britain to stop the mutation reaching Russiahttps://t.co/qjnPus09GR — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 10, 2021

Israel has now vaccinated >20% of its population.

United States 2%.

Besides vaccination velocity differences, they are also moving in opposite directions pic.twitter.com/56T47rKjtU — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) January 10, 2021

More than 80% of people in Japan who were surveyed in two polls in the last few days say the Tokyo Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or say they believe the Olympics will not take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/w15FR1HhDs — The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2021

India took a regulatory shortcut for their homegrown vaccine, a move touted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a success in India’s self-reliance. But several groups and unions representing scientists and doctors have expressed their concerns. https://t.co/espGZGYvsR — The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2021

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/qk4ilRDl6B pic.twitter.com/aNEWWieECU — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2021

Indonesia grants emergency use authorisation to Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/2bdVCJMiKG pic.twitter.com/qlnBQf3uFq — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2021

No coronavirus cases have been reported at any of Singapore’s three major universities since the pandemic began. Their secret: technology, strict penalties and students willing to comply. https://t.co/WURL2wWe8E — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 11, 2021

Australia closes hospital emergency unit over virus case as city lockdown lifts https://t.co/bXauLB1V6U pic.twitter.com/tVrDkJBICp — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2021

New coronavirus strain first seen in Britain confirmed in Mexico https://t.co/PpAzKQe3tO pic.twitter.com/wPhGJYwoq7 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2021

======

Vaccine vs. Variants: Scientists at BioNTech in Germany say the mRNA vaccine it developed w/ Pfizer 'neutralizes' a key mutation in the UK and S. African variants of SARSCoV2 https://t.co/EfvSxIhJYL pic.twitter.com/4p2sfJzlTP — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 10, 2021

======

In a growing consensus, religious leaders at the forefront of the U.S. anti-abortion movement say the leading vaccines available to combat COVID-19 are acceptable to take, despite an indirect connection to lines of cells derived from aborted fetuses. https://t.co/LQrxpUuZS3 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 10, 2021

After unused vaccines are thrown in the trash, Gov. Cuomo loosened the rules. Now, employees who interact with the public, including pharmacy cashiers, qualify. It was the second time in 2 days that the state amended its vaccine guidance https://t.co/kBeM4eB0Z7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 10, 2021

L.A. plans to turn its largest coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium into a vaccination distribution center this week, city and county officials announced Sunday nighthttps://t.co/Q1rWrPcLzU — KTLA (@KTLA) January 11, 2021

‘It became sort of lawless’: Florida vaccine rollout turns into a free-for-all. State decided people 65 and older should get the coronavirus vaccine first. But demand has overwhelmed supply, and people are frustrated https://t.co/gs0cHF3QX8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 10, 2021