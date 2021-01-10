He wants to get his thoughts out, but also wants money, and just wants to talk to his fans. is there an app for Only Fans
— went from normal to psycho anarchist (@MenshevikM) January 9, 2021
For those who don’t recognize the reference (you fortunate souls): OnlyFans is like Patreon, except (mostly) for pr0n.
Can you imagine Trump, having hit rock bottom after trying every other social media platform, going over the edge after finding out he was pre-banned from Pintrest https://t.co/RzrIalsVjA
— sean hannity's bottomless pasta pass (@MenshevikM) January 9, 2021
It’s not a Full Loomer until he’s gotten himself banned from UberEats, PayPal, and Venmo. pic.twitter.com/dyHVs5KRQL
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 9, 2021
(Laura Loomer, per Wikipedia. Quite a legend!)
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings