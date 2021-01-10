Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Verified, but limited!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Yes we did.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Women: they get shit done

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

You are here: Home / Information As Power / Very Late Night Open Thread: ‘Helpful’ Suggestions for Prezdint Populism

Very Late Night Open Thread: ‘Helpful’ Suggestions for Prezdint Populism

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , ,


For those who don’t recognize the reference (you fortunate souls): OnlyFans is like Patreon, except (mostly) for pr0n.


(Laura Loomer, per Wikipedia. Quite a legend!)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Bruuuuce
  • Chetan Murthy
  • MagdaInBlack
  • NotMax
  • Steeplejack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Steeplejack

      First!

      I have nothing to say, just wanted to knock that off my bucket list.

      . . . Actually, I did have something to post: an interesting thread speculating on the story behind the story.

      It is quickly becoming clear that senior figures in our government—and in the White House—not only supported the idea and goals of the January 6 terrorists, but provided material support, funding, and operational intelligence.

      It got as far as holding the Guard in barracks.

      — Max Burns (@themaxburns) January 9, 2021

      There were different categories of people. There was the frat party/​coup tour lot. And then there was the ex/​off duty cop/​military lot in full tactical gear and with flex cuffs looking to take hostages and execute. They knew where to go.

      — Michael Bloom (@bloomich) January 10, 2021

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anne Laurie

      @Chetan Murthy: I wonder if we’ll learn which group this traitor Babbitt was with.

      Don’t give the woman more credit than she deserves.  From all reports, she was a loose cannon with rage issues, not a dedicated semi-professional insurrectionist.

      What wouldn’t surprise me is finding out she was deliberately shoved to the front, by more clear-eyed traitors looking to make her a ‘martyr’ for their cause.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Anne Laurie: I don’t mean to give her credit.  She was apaprently an MP in the service.  If she was in with these OathKeepers, that might mean that that is the group that got literally to the doorstep of where the VP (and also humans worth saving) were hiding.  That’s the only reason I’m interested: b/c we -know- she was at the precise location where our high-value people were hiding.  It would add evidence of how close a shave we all had.

      Of course, I suppose that eventually when the security camera video comes out (assuming that some malefactor hasn’t already destroyed it, ugh) we’ll find out these things.

      P.S. I think it’s useful to never mention the traitor’s gender.  Because doing so automatically summons sympathetic feelings.  Which a fucking traitor is unworthy of.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MagdaInBlack

      Im sure glad you put up a thread, I slept all afternoon and evening and now I’m UP.

      I’m looking at trumples saying ” Stand down and stand by” in a whole new light now.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Bruuuuce

      He failed to revive the coal industry as promised, but he could succeed in reviving morbid social media sites. How about MySpace, or the Russian-owned LiveJournal? Instant traffic!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.