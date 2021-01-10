Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Rabble-Rousing Open Thread: IMPEACH HIM NOW

Sunday Rabble-Rousing Open Thread: IMPEACH HIM NOW

by | 75 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


Repubs, of course, are meeping about how inflammatory it would be to hold their Arsonist-in-Chief to account…

    75 Comments

    3. 3.

      debbie

      Just because they didn’t physically destroy federal property on Wednesday doesn’t mean any of Trump’s enablers aren’t themselves insurrectionists. Hawley, Jordan, Cruz and all the rest need to be charged appropriately. These “Christians” need to see what really going Biblical on their asses involves.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      satby

      And while we’re at it, censure (at least) or expel the members of Congress that were party to the sedition. They helped inflame the insurrectionists as much as Trump did by supporting his lies.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      We need to be asking whether Hawley, Cruz, etc. were actively involved in a plot to murder their colleagues.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      Since it appears GOP leaders need a reminder:There is no “healing” from this without accountability.And there is no “unity” with white supremacists.You know the President’s state has devolved dangerously. If you’re too weak to do anything about it, you’re too weak to serve.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 9, 2021

      Reply
    11. 11.

      geg6

      These assholes can just go fuck themselves already. Unity?  Going too far?  JFC.  I just can’t even with these mother fuckers.  I hope Biden tears this stupid letter up while giving them the finger.  I’ve read that Nancy Smash has given Pence until the end of her interview on 60 Minutes tonight to start the 25th Amendment process.  Otherwise, impeachment moves ahead tomorrow.  I really want to see that interview.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I wish I could impress on some of those bastards that in a just world, impeachment would be the compromise solution. Because in a just world, Trump should be fearing a trip to Terre Haute and a judicially-scheduled date with a needle.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sixthdoctor

      Going to call my senators Monday (live in MD, have good ones) and ask them to support expelling and/or censuring all senators who voted to challenge the election, not just Cruz and Hawley. Republicans have been playing footsie with the domestic terrorists for decades and then they cry “nuh-uh” when called on it. Has to stop.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      Historical tidbit regarding another vice president from (and formerly governor of) Indiana, Thomas Marshall.

      On the evening of July 2, 1915, Eric Muenter, a one time German professor at Harvard and Cornell universities, who opposed American support of the Allied war effort, broke into the U.S. Senate and, finding the door to the Senate chamber locked, laid dynamite outside the reception room, which happened to be next to Marshall’s office door. Although the bomb was set with a timer, it exploded prematurely just before midnight, while no one was in the office. (Muenter may not have been specifically targeting the vice president.).

      On July 3, Muenter (who went under the pseudonym Frank Holt) burst into the Glen Cove, New York home of Jack Morgan, son of financier J.P. Morgan, demanding that he stop the sale of weapons to the Allies. Morgan told the man he was in no position to comply with his demand; Muenter shot him twice non-fatally and escaped. Muenter was later apprehended and confessed to attempted assassination of the vice president. Marshall was offered a personal security detachment after the incident, but declined it. Marshall had been receiving written death threats from numerous “cranks” for several weeks. “Some of them were signed,” Marshall told the press, “but most were anonymous. I threw them all into the waste basket.” Marshall added that he was “more or less a fatalist” and did not notify the Secret Service about the letters, “but that he naturally was startled when he heard of the explosion at the Capitol.” Source

      Reply
    18. 18.

      geg6

      @sixthdoctor:

      Called mine, too.  And was surprised and pleased to find the Toomey staffer completely sympathetic to my fury and that he’s leaning toward a yes on conviction.  And, of course, my call to Casey’s office was just to thank him for being such a great senator and patriot.  Never doubted where he stands.  Called Lamb’s office for about the fourth time this week to thank him and express my hope he will vote yes on impeachment.  Which, after his House speech this week, is not really in doubt.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Matt McIrvin

      @raven: That was the scenario I personally had in mind for January 6, months and months ago: Trump sends assassins in to shoot up the joint session, or take Congress hostage, with promises of a pardon already in hand, since they’re all in the District of Columbia.

      As it is, we don’t know how much advance collaboration there was. But this is still an open possibility.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @raven:

      I saw it said that there were too many of them to pardon, many of them unknown, they haven’t been convicted yet, and there’s less than two weeks left in his term; there’s not enough time to do so

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Tony Jay

      So elements amongst the GOP are trying out a strategy of exploiting the MSM’s instinctive bias towards Rock-Ribbed, Heartlander ‘authenticity’ in order to paint impeachment as a divisive over-reach that will only offend Real America and (whisper it) justify further armed resistance by Mr and Mrs Main Street?

      They really are convinced that this is all a big old game, aren’t they? Decades of owning not only the refs and and commentators but also the sports reporters, stadium owners and publishers of the annual sporting almanacs have left this bunch of coddled babies with a very limited repertoire and a massively entitled blindspot for where the national zeitgeist is at. I guess it will take a pretty severe backhand across the chops from Nancy SMASH before they start to comprehend that President-for-Life Donald J. Trump Presents – INSURRECTION: REDCAP RAMPAGE Battle for the Capitol was a complete bust that vanishingly few people want to see a sequel to.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): If Carter could pardon all the Vietnam-era draft dodgers, and Ford could pardon Nixon in advance of conviction, surely it’s legal for Trump to just say anyone involved is pardoned for anything they did there.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sixthdoctor

      @debbie: I wouldn’t even know how to even broach communication with one of the traitor Senators. They’re the Confederacy except at least the Confederacy had the honesty to declare war.

      I’m being melodramatic but I’ve gone from sad to furious, I guess the next stage is coffee and Cyberpunk 2077…

      Reply
    24. 24.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Translation of Republican weasel speak: pretty please don’t put us between a rock and a hard place by making us vote on impeachment!

      The crazy thing is the Republicans’ necks were on the line too because if that mob was going for Pence, no-one was safe. The first rule of totalitarian regimes is no-one else with power is ever viewed as sufficiently loyal. Yet, despite the fact that they could have been killed and they still won’t fully turn on the guy.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: The time for civility is long passed. And as far as being civil to the person who answers the phone, remember they willingly work for someone who wants to aid and abet a treasonous son of a bitch.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      sixthdoctor

      @geg6: Good to hear about Toomey. I have no doubt there are Republicans (maybe even a bare majority?) who know this is wrong but are afraid of retribution from the terrorists their party stirred up. Which is unfortunate, but dance with the devil and all that…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Matt McIrvin

      @What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?:

      The crazy thing is the Republicans’ necks were on the line too because if that mob was going for Pence, no-one was safe.

      That’s why I’m wondering if some of them were in on it. Maybe it was a more organized rabble than we think, and some of them actually were safe.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Danielx

      Unity and healing? Great! Let’s start with every single fucking Republican congressman/woman saying publicly that every single allegation of election fraud was a lie and Trump’s followers were – putting it kindly – misled by the Fraud in Chief.

      That, for starters.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Amir Khalid

      My understanding is that the Senate trial of Donald Trump doesn’t count as a judicial trial for double-jeopardy purposes. So would I be correct in thinking he could still face a federal criminal charge of inciting insurrection?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Princess

      @debbie: Call him anyway. Call the DC office. The staffer you get on the phone will be someone who spent the day huddled in a safe room, or hiding under a desk on the 6th. Or will be a friend of people who did. Use that. If Portman doesn’t care about the security of his own staff, how can we expect him to care about Ohio? Word is GOP staffers are scared and angry too and putting pressure on their bosses. Help them.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I am going to call my Senators tomorrow – my Rep has already said he’s for it. For the first time in forever I feel like my call to my one senator may actually matter because its Mark Kelly and not Martha McSally .

      Reply
    37. 37.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @snoey: Yeah, this. Plus if he pardons them he’s basically admitting it was an insurrection and that may increase his own legal jeopardy.

      But mostly it’s that they failed and made him look bad and therefore can’t do anything for him at this point, and the first rule of Donald J Trump is he don’t do nothing for anyone who can’t do nothing for him.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      mali muso

      My rep (Wexton) came out in favor of impeachment on day 1, and I’ve been calling her office regularly to register my support for her. Have also been calling Kaine and Warner. Even if we are sure our reps are on board, seems like giving them the data of constituents’ support is a good thing.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Eural Joiner

      @sixthdoctor:

      I’ve thought several times this past week: “should I jump into this immersive dystopia filled with a violent, corrupt, corporate led hyper-technological social wasteland…or should I just turn off the news and fire up Cyberpunk again?”

      I’ve played *a lot* of Cyberpunk as an entertaining escape from our reality since Wednesday. :(

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      My anger doesn’t seem to be lessening at all. These people expect to stage an insurrection with no consequences at all. They said they wanted to kill the VP. They did kill a police officer and caused four more deaths. You can’t just say by-gones.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The thing is, the draft boards and the DOD knew who those people were. They had records of them.

      As for Ford pardoning Nixon, that pardon was untested because nobody wanted to deal with it afterwards in the interests of “moving on”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MattF

      It’s notable that one very common Twitter reaction is ‘I looked at the videos and it was much worse than I had imagined’. The Republican politicians who went through it are probably still getting over a state of shock. This doesn’t excuse them, but the shock and disorientation are real.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Eural Joiner: I’d been binge-reading Nnedi Okorafor’s Binti stories. That is a science-fiction series in which the far-future wonders and personal discovery tend to get interrupted by sudden bursts of politically-charged mass killing.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Percysowner

      @debbie: Yeah, I have Portman as well. Sad thing is he USED to be a “moderate” Republican. Fortunately we also have Brown, who is rock solid and I’m was in a Democratic district (I moved after the election) so the last person I voted for is good too. I’ll have to check on my current Representative, because I think I’m in a district that is SO gerrymandered that it’s Republican even though I live in an area with BLM and Biden Harris signs still in the yard.

      Anyway, I use Resistbot to contact them all. Portman just lets everything go to voicemail  when there is a tough vote.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Immanentize

      @raven:
      I saw your question about impeachment last night. I’ve answered this once or twice in threads which seem to go dead as soon as I hit “Post.” People using past pardons (Nixon, draft dodgers) are making some big categorical errors in thinking this through.

      So, here is how I think about it, as a criminal law matter. First, pardons are for criminal law questions only — that is, you can’t pardon someone out of a civil lawsuit.

      Second, the basic unerring premise of criminal law is that every crime must have an act. One cannot punish thoughts alone, only acts (although conspiracy as a crime gets close). So — all crimes must be based on acts. But not all acts are criminal of course.

      Third — the prior examples of “blanket” pardons were not all that blanket. Nixon’s pardon was never tested — but it was a pardon of a specific individual for all ACTS while in office (only then by specific dates). The Carter pardon was for a narrow set of crimes (selective service act crimes) for many but it also excluded a good number of people (AWOL offenses for example). So, a wide but finite number of people who avoided the draft, but only for a very narrow category of statutory crimes. So, not so much an ACTS pardon, certainly not a specific person pardon, but rather a bar to Federal prosecutions of certain specific federal crimes before a certain date. Carter’s memorandum was not really considered a pardon of individuals by many, rather a direction to Federal prosecutors not to charge crimes (which is always discretionary anyhoo). When Reagan became president, there was talk of him issuing a new order allowing the prosecutions again, but four years had passed and it seemed like a stupid fight to have. So, again, untested.

      So, for a valid pardon to be made here, It seems that the president would have to pardon either specific people, or specific acts related to crimes. I think that he could pardon Q Shaman guy for all crimes committed that day. Or even committed during Trump’s term. A pardon of a Nixon type. But that could/would be tested. Trump could pardon everyone in the world for violating the trespass of public property crimes under a specific statute. A Carter-type “pardon.” But that might only be a prosecutorial discretion act which could end with his term in office.

      What I do not think is legal as a pardon is what most people are calling “blanket” pardons. For any act or crime for any person that day. Is he really going to pardon the cop killer(s?). Or, suppose someone did plant a bomb in the Capital that day and it goes off after the pardon issues?  The act was planting the bomb, can that conceivably be pardoned? I think not.

      If he tries a blanket pardon of this type which has no precedent tested or not, there will be prosecutions and then we will know the outlines of the pardon power.

      Further affiant sayeth not. And if there are typos, deal. It’s Sunday morning.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      I am very excited at the prospect of entering Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock into my speed-dial contacts list as soon as they are sworn in and get phone numbers assigned!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud@snoey:  It is only in self interest. Who’s he gonna call when the riff raff come for him with a rope and the cops can’t hear the radio calls because he pardoned a bunch of cop killers?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      dimmsdale

      Allow me a totally IR-responsible, “too OUT-there to have happened/go take a chill pill and lie down” Grand Unified Crazypants Theory about January 6: mammoth rally of Trump loonies is explicitly directed to the Capitol by Rudy, Trump, Mo Brooks, Cruz et al.; mixed among them are at least 20-30 ex-mil Oath Keepers (there’s video)  who are organized, focused and directed (flex-cuff restraints, their own comms, debilitating spray, sidearms, mace) let into the Capitol by congressional staff (Gaetz? Gohmert?), working off maps provided by same. They have the ENTIRE leadership succession of the country, plus the EC certificates, all in one place, if only they can find them. Pentagon (via Trumpy appointees) refuses to send National Guard as Capitol is overrun. Trump watches a bank of monitors in a tent (Video Village, to you film production folks) as events unfold. The ragtag Trumpy looters hold the nation’s attention with their antics while the Oath Keepers execute searches but fail in their mission, everyone goes home, and the Republicans begin their “tut-tut, this is a time for unity and healing” litany. Meanwhile well placed Trumpies in the FBI and DC US Attorney’s office can stymie or misdirect investigations and destroy key evidence on the REAL perps while the vaudeville nitwits are rolled up and paraded in front of the cameras.

      Poke holes in this theory, PLEASE.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Jay C

      @MattF:
      Yes, but that “shock and disorientation” doesn’t seem to have staggered Congressional Republicans enough (not enough of them, anyway) that their initial reactions to this violent and unprecedented assault on *our* government haven’t been:

      1. Near-unanimous self-blinding as to the source of the riot (I.e. THEIR Party’s President whipping up a mob)

      2. A reflexive retreat into calls for “unity” and hypocritical bleating about “divisiveness” (utter avoidance of responsibility, still less accountability)

      3. Frantic attempts to change the subject to a narrative of themselves as “victims” (Twitter bans, “mean” criticism, etc.)

      4. Mass avoidance of the core excuse behind the whole violent mess, I.e. the Big Lie about “election fraud”. (Exemplified by the “Nazi” whining when Joe Biden used the phrase “Big Lie”)

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Matt McIrvin: I think it’s more like they are so full of themselves they think they can still control this pack of raving idiots they unleashed on society.   It’s like the Linsey Grahm video of him being harassed at the airport. One would think a US senator could call in a favor from his supporters to get back to his home state safely.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Their problem, and the only reason I can see for why trump won’t, is they killed a cop.

      I’m half-expecting RWMF Media to start in with the “granite counter tops” (or similar) treatment of Officer Sicknick.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Waldo

      Doesn’t have to be a blanket pardon. Pardoning just one of these traitorous fuckers before Jan. 20th would be a green light for all the rest of them.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      catclub

      @Frank Wilhoit

      It is bone simple. We got where we are by letting people off the hook.

      For some people, the law protects but does not bind, for others, the laws binds but does not protect. White privilege.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      RandomMonster

      @raven: A former assistant U.S. attorney raised the unnerving possibility that Donald Trump could pardon his supporters who violently stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

      He won’t do anything for them. They’ve served their purpose, and their testimonies can’t implicate him in a crime.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Fair Economist

      @dimmsdale: The only hole I have to poke in your theory is that given the number of targets, I think there were more than 20-30 in the organized death squads.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      catclub

      @rachel: (I looked for my church’s head there. He signed.)

      One Catholic Bishop, no Cardinals.

       

      Episcopal Church USA is there. Bravo for Michael Curry.

      Reply

