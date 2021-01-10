House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers to be prepared to return to Washington for action on President Trump https://t.co/t0bX4tspe3 — Bloomberg (@business) January 10, 2021





Source familiar with Pelosi’s thinking says should Pence not invoke the 25th Amendment by the conclusion of her CBS interview Sunday night, she’s prepared to green-light bringing articles early next week. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 10, 2021

Repubs, of course, are meeping about how inflammatory it would be to hold their Arsonist-in-Chief to account…

we don’t negotiate with terrorists https://t.co/bne0AQHlhj — kilgore trout, brad r’s brother (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 10, 2021

Impeachment is “divisive” only if there’s an actual *divide* about the President’s conduct. If you’re ok with what he did, stand up and say it. But don’t hide behind weasel words like “divisive.” — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 9, 2021

It may also have another foreign policy implication: restoring faith this kind of thing isn't going to become tolerated as normal in the US – which has deeply alarmed a lot of countries. https://t.co/bfhzjpV82c — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 9, 2021

No lifetime pension. No lifetime Secret Service protection. No running for President. No $1 million travel budget.#ImpeachTrumpNow — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 9, 2021

What are you guys going to do, attack the capitol and kill people while trying to overturn a presidential election? https://t.co/hMrjmbZth7 — Adam Serwer ?? (@AdamSerwer) January 9, 2021

Calls for unity from Republicans are inauthentic until they stop spreading the lie that there was massive fraud in this Presidential election. Tell the people the truth it was a free and fair election and President Elect Biden was duly elected. That is the first step to unity. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 10, 2021

Also, we should continue to deny that Biden won the election — The face toucher (@JonIsAwesomest) January 10, 2021

Impeachment/25 Amendment are literally constitutional remedies. Insurrection, not so much. https://t.co/Zw8ZxJ0bSc — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) January 10, 2021

Holding him accountable for stoking the anger and violence could make his followers even more angry and violent, so let's let him slide. https://t.co/mtMeAS3HI4 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 10, 2021

Instead of Republican leaders saying that Trump shouldn't be impeached because it would make his followers angry, they *should* say that impeaching (and removing) Trump in a bipartisan manner would send a signal to his followers that this kind of behavior can never happen again. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 10, 2021

When Republicans say “unity” what they mean is “we would really like not to have to talk about Donald Trump anymore” — Josh Barro (@jbarro) January 10, 2021

We have already established the precedent that a President won't be removed from office for shaking down a foreign country for political favors. Now we are on to establishing the precedent that he won't be removed for whipping up his supporters to physically assault Congress. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 10, 2021