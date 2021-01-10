Winter is not the season we knew. My latest column: https://t.co/XLGPz0kgzI — Adrian Higgins (@adrian_higgins) January 8, 2021

Since it’s the Washington Post, this is about the DC area, but many of us are feeling the less-than-salubrious effects of warmer winters:

… The year 2020 was so abnormal, so disconnected, that it was easy to forget that the weather was strange, too. Last winter was almost nonexistent, even if we had a cruel late freeze. In February, in one of my last professional outings before the pandemic shutdown, I was in Maryland listening to emerging tree frogs, spring peepers, filling the air with a wall of croaking sound. From Texas to coastal New England, spring arrived as much as a month early, according to the USA National Phenology Network… This induced plants into bloom or precocious development. In my neighborhood, autumn-flowering cherry trees, which normally bloom sporadically from November to February, bloomed in a single cloudburst of white-pink blossoms. The autumn-flowering sasanqua camellias enjoyed a long and unmolested season that continues, and they have been joined now by the earliest of the Camellia japonica varieties, normally seen in late winter. The winter jasmine, with its yellow bells, erupted, an event that leads many to think the forsythias are abloom. But this winter, the forsythias were also in flower, or at least a couple of shrubs in a protected corner that I saw… All this misalignment might be a lovely distraction, except there is a price to be paid. April-flowering trees and shrubs need their winter chilling to remain cyclical and healthy. Prolonged mildness allows insect pests to survive and multiply. Winter weeds, such as chickweed, are deeply entrenched and spreading. This year, if you wait until April to tackle your winter weeds, you will be doomed… Need this be stated? The elephant in the room is climate change, and with its effects come an altered appearance of winter and, for us, an altered consciousness of winter. The changes foster ambivalence in gardeners. Suddenly, the once-fringe idea of planting a garden (or a corner of it) for offseason interest, with such plants as winter aconite, witch hazels and wintersweet, becomes a much more mainstream notion. As the pandemic has proved, we are adaptable creatures, though I still feel the loss of a landscape rendered drab but predictable by brown earth and gray forest. The bleakness had its appeal, a place and a season away from the sapping power of life without rest.

There were a lot of perennials in my neglected garden that didn’t seem to have made it through the last abnormally mild winter, even before summer’s heinous drought. Now I’m getting bombarded with the usual winter plethora of gardening catalogs, but… for the first time, I’m actually reluctant to place any orders. Maybe (probably) this will change by the end of January, but there’s plenty of work I need to do cleaning up and transplanting in the existing beds, and right now it feels like dumping more money into wishbook plants that won’t survive is just wasteful.

Even my beloved (annual) tomato plants! I cut back to a mere 18 rootpouches last year, which meant we could have not enough homegrown tomatoes with a lot less effort on my part, and now I’m having trouble assembling a list of even a dozen varieties that I know will be rewarding, or at least craved (Chocolate Sprinkles, Cherokee Purple, Chocolate Stripes, Ramapo, Tati’s Wedding, Bear Claw, Sungold… ) I mean, both the Spousal Unit & I adore the Paul Robeson heirlooms, but we’ve never gotten more than three or four ripe PR tomatoes even when I had multiple plants…

Also, in case it wasn’t obvious: I’m out of photos from you guys. You want your Sunday photo fix, you gotta step up & send me some!

What’s going on in your gardens (planning / tropical / indoor), this week?