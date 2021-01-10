Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schwartzenegger and Immanentize

I never thought I’d be retweeting Ah-nold, but this is very good, and what we need now. He talks about his family in Nazi Germany. It’s, among other things, a warning to those who think Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol was a good thing.

And, since we’re doing explainers this morning, here’s Immanentize’s take on pardons.

 People using past pardons (Nixon, draft dodgers) are making some big categorical errors in thinking this through.

So, here is how I think about it, as a criminal law matter. First, pardons are for criminal law questions only — that is, you can’t pardon someone out of a civil lawsuit.

Second, the basic unerring premise of criminal law is that every crime must have an act. One cannot punish thoughts alone, only acts (although conspiracy as a crime gets close). So — all crimes must be based on acts. But not all acts are criminal of course.

Third — the prior examples of “blanket” pardons were not all that blanket. Nixon’s pardon was never tested — but it was a pardon of a specific individual for all ACTS while in office (only then by specific dates). The Carter pardon was for a narrow set of crimes (selective service act crimes) for many but it also excluded a good number of people (AWOL offenses for example). So, a wide but finite number of people who avoided the draft, but only for a very narrow category of statutory crimes. So, not so much an ACTS pardon, certainly not a specific person pardon, but rather a bar to Federal prosecutions of certain specific federal crimes before a certain date. Carter’s memorandum was not really considered a pardon of individuals by many, rather a direction to Federal prosecutors not to charge crimes (which is always discretionary anyhoo). When Reagan became president, there was talk of him issuing a new order allowing the prosecutions again, but four years had passed and it seemed like a stupid fight to have. So, again, untested.

So, for a valid pardon to be made here, It seems that the president would have to pardon either specific people, or specific acts related to crimes. I think that he could pardon Q Shaman guy for all crimes committed that day. Or even committed during Trump’s term. A pardon of a Nixon type. But that could/would be tested. Trump could pardon everyone in the world for violating the trespass of public property crimes under a specific statute. A Carter-type “pardon.” But that might only be a prosecutorial discretion act which could end with his term in office.

What I do not think is legal as a pardon is what most people are calling “blanket” pardons. For any act or crime for any person that day. Is he really going to pardon the cop killer(s?). Or, suppose someone did plant a bomb in the Capital that day and it goes off after the pardon issues?  The act was planting the bomb, can that conceivably be pardoned? I think not.

If he tries a blanket pardon of this type which has no precedent tested or not, there will be prosecutions and then we will know the outlines of the pardon power.

Further affiant sayeth not. And if there are typos, deal. It’s Sunday morning.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    87Comments

    1. 1.

      Fair Economist

      A significant issue with Trump issuing pardons is that it greatly increases the chance of removal by impeachment, and possibly by 25th as well.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      MattF

      @Fair Economist: Also, in particular, a self-pardon invites prosecution because that’s the only way the courts would get involved— the judicial system doesn’t produce ‘advisory’ opinions, there has to be an actual dispute.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Thanks for posting Arnold. That was riviting.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      It's hard to think of anything more offensive in the last 4 years than the same Republicans who incited insurrection against American democracy hiding behind calls for "unity." It's actually more offensive than anything Trump has said since the terrorist attack on the Capitol— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 10, 2021

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TruthOfAngels

      To be honest, I won’t be surprised if we don’t hear another word from Trump from now until the Inauguration.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Schwartzenegger and Immanentize

      Terminator vs. Litigator.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      wvng

      I can’t imagine Trump even considering pardoning that mob. That would be an admission of personal responsibility for their actions.

       

      @rikyrah: They call for unity and lowering the temperature as they continue to spread lies about “election irregularities” that fan the flames.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      kmax

      Arnold surprised me with this video.  Not with his position but with the speech itself.  I did not expect such eloquence from him.  Well said.

      Thank-you for sharing this.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      rikyrah

      Totally OT

      There is a picture circulating of Kamala on the cover of VOGUE.
      Folks are slamming it.
      I didn’t like it, and hoped that it was fake.

      Two of my favorite fashion bloggers, Tom and Lorenzo had something to say about it.

      The purported Vogue Kamala cover is bad, but I don't think there's any malice or a lack of consideration behind it. I think it has more to do with this moment and how tough it is for non-political media to navigate it as well as Kamala's own style and persona. pic.twitter.com/cRGXEwFLtc— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 10, 2021

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      @rikyrah:

       

       

       

      There is no precedent for shooting a Vice-President for the cover of Vogue. And Kamala herself is very lawyerly and no-nonsense in her presentation, which means putting her in couture or posing her pretentiously was always out of the question.— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 10, 2021

      Reply
    16. 16.

      rikyrah

      @rikyrah:

       

      This cover is bad and unflattering, but it looks to me like Vogue tried to glam up a person in a role where she absolutely has no intention of being glamorous. The Chucks, the business suit, and the Vogue-ian "crumbling aristocracy" background combined to make a terrible image.— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 10, 2021

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rikyrah

      Republicans are completely apoplectic because we're actually going to vaccinate the nation, end the pandemic restore the economy and repair America's global reputation. They're devastated because Trumpism's death rattle is proving conservative governance is an abject failure.— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) January 10, 2021

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      @wvng: I think it’s clear by now that Trump doesn’t regard a pardon as an admission of anything–it’s a magic nullify-the-law card, and if it makes the liberals cry it’s best of all. The two categories of people he pardons are his personal allies, and monsters who did something gratuitously cruel and horrifying that pisses off liberals. These are both!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      rikyrah

      From Black Capitol police:

      “That was a heavily trained group of militia terrorists that attacked us,” said the officer, “They had radios… they had two-way communicators and earpieces. They had bear spray. They had flash bangs They strategically put two IEDs, pipe bombs in two different locations.”— Tara Dowdell (@MsTaraDowdell) January 10, 2021

      Reply
    26. 26.

      rikyrah

      @rikyrah:

       

       

       

      There’s more: “The officer said many of the widely spread images of smiling marauders, wandering the halls dressed in absurd costumes, had the effect of downplaying how well prepared some of the rioters were to overtake the building, and even to capture and kill Congress members”— Tara Dowdell (@MsTaraDowdell) January 10, 2021

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ohio Mom

      Rikyrah:
      I saw that photo of Harris elsewhere this morning and was totally bewildered by it. It made no visual sense, especially the AKA tribute curtains.
      It’s an interesting set of comments from Tom and Lorenzo.

      On another note, I found Arnold’s story about the PTSD- fueled domestic abuse of his childhood very moving. I doubt that the right-wing nutters who need to hear Arnold’s words will bother to do so though. Or even be able to comprehend it if they do.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Another police officer who was injured on Wednesday has died.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      prostratedragon

      @Citizen_X:  Pink and green are the colors of AKA, her sorority. (I hadn’t noticed until someone replying in the thread pointed it out, then was embarrassed because that’s also my mother’s sorority.)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Citizen_X

      Props to Arnold for that video. It’s moving and personal, and calls out the lies about the election right from the start. And has Conan’s sword!

      Also worth reading, and sharing: this long (~200 tweets!) thread from Seth Abramson, analyzing Trump’s speech line-by-line. I could never do that; I listen to Trump speak, and it’s all just nonsense and cruelty.

      But Abramson is not looking at it as an argument. There’s no logic to critique. He’s looking at it as incitement, and pointing out the words and thoughts–and commands–that Trump is planting in his followers’ skulls. The result is terrifying, and gave us what we had on Wednesday.

       

      http://<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>(THREAD) Media has yet to do a deep dive on precisely what Trump *said* in his January 6 speech in DC—a speech now called an &quot;incitement to insurrection,&quot; and the basis for an article of impeachment coming Monday. This thread unpacks the speech. I hope you’ll read on and RETWEET. <a href=”https://t.co/ba6eaNScNW”>pic.twitter.com/ba6eaNScNW</a></p>&mdash; Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/1347908845281095680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>Link.</script>

      Reply
    38. 38.

      catclub

      I was reminded by the letter writer to to Arnold who was upset that America was not living up to its ideals.

      An agnostic says:

      “I don’t believe in God. But the God I don’t believe in is a just God, a merciful God. Not your angry God.”

      I am not sure which the US is.  The one living up to its ideals, or one that only claimed to do that.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Martin

      @Baud: 60 officers were injured. When I saw the video yesterday of the officer crushed in the doorway, I figured there had to be others that were seriously injured.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      ThresherK

      I have the vague recollection of Schwarzenegger, while campaigning to become CA’s gov, decrying the childhood memory of the threat Soviet tanks posed to his native land. At the time it was pointed out that Austria had its own far-right movement before and after Anschluss.

      He was never a stock-issue Republican, somewhat sui generis as a person and politician, and he has become better at this.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      prostratedragon

      @Cheryl Rofer: How awful. It seems possible that it was suicide. Gives one reason to consider the home truths in Arnold’s statement again, though of course he could have had other things going on.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      rikyrah

      among other things, the deadly Trump insurrection showed America hasn’t come to grips with its most dangerous domestic terror threat: violence by white supremacist extremiststhe GOP’s core underlying message is that non-whites pose the greatest threatthat’s exactly backwards— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 10, 2021

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Lyrebird

      @rikyrah: Glad you shared that.

      I have certainly seen better photos of our Veep Elect…  if they want “fashion” though why didn’t they go with her in the rainbow jacket she got on the campaign trail?

      Then again what I know about fashion would fit in between two pages of a closed book.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      rikyrah

      It is quickly becoming clear that senior figures in our government–and in the White House–not only supported the idea and goals of the January 6 terrorists, but provided material support, funding, and operational intelligence.It got as far as holding the Guard in barracks.— Max Burns (@themaxburns) January 9, 2021

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Not that I know what I’m talking about, and even less so in 1977. But I remember the word “amnesty” for draft dodgers rather than “pardon”. I didn’t think it was an erasure of the crime so much as a promise not to prosecute.

      Maybe there’s no legal distinction.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ohio Mom

      Raven:
      My neighborhood is full of “reasonable” Republicans who think Noonan is a poetic sage. For some of them, their heads are exploding with cognitive dissonance, others of them are weeping in recognition. To whom I say, Good morning, how does the coffee smell?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      prostratedragon

      @Citizen_X:  Let’s just say that I never thought one pledged because of the colors. Unless one is an actual rose or carnation or something it’s a tough one to pull off.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Baud

      Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said President Donald Trump has “descended into a level of madness” since the November election — drawing a distinction between his previous support of the president and his anger over the deadly riots of Trump supporters who descended on Capitol Hill last week.

      Ass covering, but maybe using language to set up the 25th Amendment within the next 24 hours.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Lyrebird

      @rikyrah: the same journalist whose video is in the Buzzfeed article followed up, someone linked it last night.  That officer going up the stairs may have saved many many lives by drawing the mob away from the Senate chamber.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      germy

      Christie tells @GStephanopoulos it was an impeachable offense committed by the president last week and that if he was in congress he would vote in support of impeachment.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 10, 2021

      Christie helped trump with debate prep. Christie advised trump to be aggressive and keep talking over Biden. They hoped it would trigger stuttering in Biden, which would make him appear “confused”.

      Christie is like “I prepared this triple decker sandwich; I never dreamed anyone would eat it.”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @rikyrah: I thought she looked good.  Both attractive and no-nonsense.  But then I am not a dedicated follower of fashion.  I was, however, a big supporter of Harris for President until she dripped out.  I may, therefore, not be a reliable judge.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @rikyrah: I wouldn’t think that VOGUE would know what the colors of her sorority were.

      Why not?  it’s not like her sorority connection hasn’t been in the news.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      trollhattan

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Damn. So very sorry to hear this.

      Interested to see how these LEO fatalities–in the line of duty fending off a fascist mob–will be twisted into “unfortunate but inevitable consequences of Democrat Party socialist policy.”

      Other than the infinite thickness of the True Believers, I hope it’s getting through to the Trump-friendly cop cohort that they are very expendable in the larger pursuit of overthrowing American democracy.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      germy

      I'm from NY. We knew Trump was a racist, misogynist, corrupt, shithead since the 1970s. I'm a writer and commentator about a politics and policy. We warned people that Trump would be a great threat to the United States since 2015.— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) January 10, 2021

      He came down an escalator and spewed bigotry. Some of you were too dense to comprehend that birtherism is racism. He was coddled and fawned over. Rarely challenged by the mainstream press, who normalized his brand of crazy and were excited to build their careers off of it. https://t.co/SJIAdv76pb— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 10, 2021

      Reply
    72. 72.

      The Moar You Know

      I got certified as a welder back in high school.  I know something about swords that Arnold doesn’t.

      If you keep retempering a piece of metal, it gets stronger to a point.  Then it rapidly gets weak.

      And it shatters.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      germy

      @trollhattan:

      From what I understand, VP Harris declined the Vogue offer.

      Someone created a fake cover for fun.  Maybe to piss off the folks who complain about Melania’s lack of cover opportunities.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy: Christie was as I recall the first really establishment figure to endorse trump– I don’t count Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III *. I think their “friendship” predates 2015? This is a kick in the nuts. I find myself wondering how much of Christie’s turn is personal rage over his various humiliations (the Kushners related to half dozen of them; ostentatiously ordering shellfish because he knows Christie’s allergic) and his near-death experience (which is probably his fault more than trump’s), and how much is 2024/28 (Christie is young for a politician).

      *I think it was was Valued Commenter Barbara who said that one part of trump’s success was he brought racism with a Northern accent and secular affect to the exurbs outside of the Deep South. I’d never thought of it that way, but I think it’s a valuable insight.

      Reply

