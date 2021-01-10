I decided to check in on how things were going today…

Colin Powell: “I can no longer call myself a fellow Republican." pic.twitter.com/6xGnzeUg4Y — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 10, 2021

So far, 4 major corporations say they won't donate to any of the 147 GOP members of Congress, including 8 Senators, who objected to certified results of the Electoral College: Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Marriott International, Commerce Bancshares, and Citibank. A start. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 10, 2021

Forever you will be Ted Coup. https://t.co/2ruEsLufCQ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 10, 2021

BREAKING: Eric Gavelek Munchel, who brought zip ties to the Capitol insurrection, has been arrested by the FBI. pic.twitter.com/xi36sIJwk6 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 10, 2021

Larry Rendall Brock Jr. has been arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Brock is the retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who was seen wearing a combat helmet and body armor and holding zip-tie handcuffs. https://t.co/aPTsK0M3VU — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 10, 2021

And if you haven’t seen this video…well it awful and I’m not going to embed it. They drag a DC Metro Officer down the stairs and beat him, repeatedly. With. An. American. Flag.

JFC

I’m going to go eat my feelings now.

Open thread