Open Thread: Catching Up On The News

I decided to check in on how things were going today…

And if you haven’t seen this video…well it awful and I’m not going to embed it. They drag a DC Metro Officer down the stairs and beat him, repeatedly.  With. An. American. Flag.

JFC

I’m going to go eat my feelings now.

Open thread

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Mousebumples

      https://apnews.com/article/politics-police-riots-michael-pence-capitol-siege-c3a5973a68c699ff6a57cdd76d675e29

      Apparently the ATF called for backup when they went to check out the bombs on site.

      Benedict was at the bomb scene when Capitol Police captains there told him their officers were being overrun.

      He immediately activated the special response team that was standing by and began to call in every ATF agent who works for him in Washington.

      When they began entering the Capitol complex at 2:40 p.m., the hallways were packed with rioters.

      dmsilev

      @germy: I saw that video. Poor special snowflake sounded so upset. I hope someone told him ‘fuck your feelings’.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      In a highly unusual move, American diplomats have drafted two cables condemning President Donald Trump’s incitement of the deadly assault on the Capitol and calling for administration officials to possibly support invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

      Using what is known as the State Department’s “dissent channel,” career foreign and civil service officers said they fear last Wednesday’s siege may badly undermine U.S. credibility to promote and defend democratic values abroad.

      “Failing to publicly hold the president to account would further damage our democracy and our ability to effectively accomplish our foreign policy goals abroad,” according to the second of the two cables, which were circulated among diplomats late last week and then sent to State Department leadership.

      The cable called on Pompeo to support any lawful effort by Vice President Mike Pence and other Cabinet members to protect the country including through “the possible implementation of the procedures provided for in Article 4 of the 25th Amendment, if appropriate.”

       

      h/t https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-donald-trump-foreign-policy-riots-michael-pence-67d0d9312c638a465d7682d08982161a

      West of the Rockies

      Has the moron with the Confederate traitor flag and beard been ID’d and arrested yet?  Sure are lots of clear photos of the toxic pig.

      Just Chuck

      JFC it was worse than I thought, and I was already furious. Lock them up. Especially those grinning motherfuckers mugging for the cameras.  Send out the jackboots, and when they wail, then like the chick’s Ugly Christmas Sweater said: Fuck Your Feelings.

      RSA

      Hey, weird. I posted a pointer to a Parler video and it didn’t appear. Even WordPress may be in on it! Text without the link:

      Apparently Parler is still up, in part; this video was viewable as late as 7pm Eastern.  It’s basically a bunch of Trump rally clips organized with melodramatic music and so forth. It seems to be a call to action on 20 January, and it ends with a QAnon acronym. I don’t know how seriously it should be taken, though.

      Jerzy Russian

      Ted Cruz can go fuck himself.  As I understand it, everybody hates him, even his friends and family.  Given all that, can his fellow senators throw him out on his ass?

      LuciaMia

      said they fear last Wednesday’s siege may badly undermine U.S. credibility to promote and defend democratic values abroad.

       

      Gee, Ya THINK!

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I can’t bring myself to watch that video, but apparently that’s what it takes these days to get through to some trump-addled minds

      Patricia Kayden

      Larry Rendall Brock, a charged U.S. Capitol rioter seen with flexi-cuffs, was ID-ed by ex-wife. "I just know that when I saw this was happening I was afraid he would be there. […] It is such a good picture of him and I recognize his patch," she told FBI, per court doc w/ pics pic.twitter.com/EkMXJag6Iv— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 11, 2021

      Just Chuck

      @piratedan:  I thought the record was that Sicknick was killed with a fire extinguisher, and I didn’t see one in that video. That’s an improvised weapon that one would pick up after they’re already inside. Something like fifty officers were injured (out of a force of what, 200?) so it could have been any one of them.

      Just Chuck

      @germy: Came from a netflix special called “Death to 2020”.  The whole thing is fucking hilarious and nerve-wracking at the same time.  It’s produced by the same folks as Black Mirror.  Before I found that out, I literally thought it was The Onion.

      I think there’s a corollary to Poe’s Law somewhere in there.

      germy

      Rep. James Clyburn on CNN: “I have an unmarked office that you have got to know exactly where it is.”

      “For some reason, these [rioters] showed up at that office … They didn’t go to where my name was … That to me indicates that something untoward may have been going on.”

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 10, 2021

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      @germy:  We watched that “Death to 2020” movie Friday night. Funny, yes. Also mentally fucking draining and depressing to rehash the whole year.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Wyatt Salamanca: Well, Pompeo is out there today sayin that the Left is actually the CCP because Twitter banned the president after he spent months encouraging violent sedition.

      So I don’t think Pompeo is going to be receptive to this.

      japa21

      @West of the Rockies: You know, it pissed me off to see the flag of treason there until I realized it was perfectly appropriate, considering who was carrying it. What really pissed me off was to see the American flag being carried. These idiots don’t deserve to be near an American flag, much less carry one as if it means something to them.

      You know who knows the real meaning of the flag? Colin Kaepernick.

      japa21

      @germy: Very well aware.  I figure by sometime tomorrow, I will have cooled down enough to put down my thoughts with some clarity.  I will rant  then.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Steeplejack: This isn’t going anywhere.

      She basically said “We’re all in the house chambers” and then followed it up with “Nancy Pelosi is no longer in the House Chambers”.

      Now, granted that 5 hours earlier in the day she literally posted “This is 1776!” in support of the future riots, but noting that Pelosi is out of the chamber is pretty close to what official sources were saying: She was in an undisclosed location.

      Just Chuck

      @japa21: They’ve been desecrating the US flag for decades (which is fine, that’s their right), but what really torques me off was something I read … somewhere.  To paraphrase: That treason flag never made it within sight of the capitol during the Civil War, and now it was being casually walked through the halls of Congress.

      That to me is the travesty.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      a’Lyin’ Without Twitter

      And his adventures in the White House briefing room generally did not go well and revealed the limits of his grasp of policy or current events. One Trump adviser was blunt, saying that the president did not like most aspects of his job, and that included being asked questions for which he did not know the answers.
      So when Mr. Trump went to the briefing room for weeks in the spring to discuss the coronavirus, advisers said, he liked the visual aspects of his performance but not the reality of having a back and forth that led to him being condemned and ridiculed for his dangerous statements about fighting the virus with bleach and light and his fact-free assertions about everything getting better.

      via Dan Drenzer’s 2,500th trump as a toddler tweet

      Frank Wilhoit

      Wrt the Robert Reich tweet, the corporations know exactly how this game is played, and Reich (and everyone else) ought to know too.  They make the announcement, they get credit for it, then in 2022 they make the donations exactly as if none of this had ever happened, perhaps with a little extra care to time them against the reporting deadlines.

      MisterForkbeard

      @TaMara (HFG): I’m waiting for our resident trolls to insist that this is because Pelosi is conservative and wants it to fail, etc.

      This is good. It looks like it’s as fast as they can go, legally.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MisterForkbeard: I agree, if this is all there is, the calls for prosecution seem a bit over the top.

      But if I had to bet, I would bet that there will be a digital trail established between the mob and at least one member of Congress. Boebert, Goehmert, Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Jordan, the Q-Anonner from GA, the Hitler quoter from Illinois….

      Chris T.

      If I had any artistic skills … well, this might be too graphic, but I’d draw Ted “Coups” Cruz, sawing up Uncle Sam with knife and fork, and eating choice bits, spittle and globs of meat flying as he yells “You’re dividing our country!” at Joe Biden, who’s dressed in PPE and trying to administer a covid vaccine to Uncle Sam.

      piratedan

      ty for the corrections guys…

      I guess it’s going to be a work in progress as we have reports come in from all sides of the Capitol assault, its pretty apparent that as seemingly “uncoordinated” as the assault was, there were just as many difficulties from the defenders as well.  Apparently, in the middle of a workday, that neither the Capitol Police chief (Sund) nor some of his chief lieutenants could be reached on the radio for direction and coordination.  Obviously that would also have a tremendous impact on what does the cavalry do when they show up, namely if no one is charge, how in the hell do you work out a response.

      Just Chuck

      @piratedan:  Sounds like unconscionable negligence or, ah, coordinated lack of coordination.

      There were people wearing “MAGA: Civil War” t-shirts with the fucking date printed on them. They might have suspected something was up.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @bluehill:

      This was very similar to Benghazi in that an enraged mob was a catspaw, whipped up and pointed in a direction for purposes known to nefarious malefactors.

      Kent

      @germy: Oh, God….that no-fly list melt-down warmed my heart more than any other video I saw today.   Damn straight I don’t want terrorists and insurrectionists on the plane next to me.

      TaMara (HFG)

      So Trump is going on the road tomorrow? Like, expecting crowds? What’s the over/under every journalist/internet investigator/FBI will be scanning those crowds for patriots seditionists?

      WaterGirl

      @RSA: Your comments went into spam.  Normally I would release them from spam, but we get 89k sets of eyeballs a month, and I don’t think we want to promote parler at this point.

      trnc

      I caught part of the clip of Colin Powell this morning, and I’m glad his slow exit from the party appears to be complete. Unfortunately, I think he also said that we need to be listening to republican voters. I didn’t hear the context, so I assume he didn’t mean the rioters but I’m still tired of hearing that trope. Hey, Colin, maybe those voters need to start listening to us. We’re promoting responsible govt and not insurrection, and anyone looking in good faith can see that there were very few violent incidents in months of BLM protests by hundreds of thousands of people. Compare the ratio of people/violent incidents between BLM and the DT stormtroopers, and then tell me who should be listening to whom.

      Scout211

      https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/01/10/25-troops-under-investigation-terrorism-related-riot-capitol/6618295002/

      WASHINGTON – At least 25 troops are under investigation for terrorism related to Wednesday’s siege at the Capitol, according to a Defense official and a member of Congress.
      Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat of Colorado and a former Army Ranger, said he spoke with Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy on Sunday and was told that “at least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of the assault on the Capitol.”
      The troops are suspected of taking part in the insurrection that shut down Congress as it formalized President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, said a Defense official, who was not authorized to comment on the law enforcement investigation. Five people died, including a Capitol Hill police officer, after the pro-Trump mob overwhelmed security lines.

      Kent

      So my wife tells me that while we have been obsessing about politics and insurrection, we missed “Bean Dad” which is what the rest of the world is talking about on twitter.

      Huh?  Bean Dad?

