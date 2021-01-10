Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just Enough Glitter Among the Chicken Feed

It’s been a few days, so let’s see what insights Maggie Haberman’s vaunted access has brought us.   Here’s a tweet from 2:46 PM yesterday :

Trump advisers are working on a series of events throughout next week to try to highlight what the administration sees as accomplishments, and areas where Republicans are going to try to draw lines on policy matters they will press the incoming Democratic administration on. According to a person briefed on the planning, the border trip that is likely on Tuesday. is now part of that effort.

In other words, infrastructure week.  Oh, hey, here’s one from 3:10 today:

I was told by administration officials yesterday when I asked about not lowering the flag that Bill Clinton hadn’t for two Capitol officers who died in 1998. A Bill Clinton spokesman tells me he did lower the flags, issued a public statement and spoke with then-Speaker Gingirch.

Is our Maggie learning?  She fact-checked a lie! Of course she put the fact check in the mouth of a spokesman for Clinton, since she could never proclaim something a fact.  Not her job, amirite?

Here she professes her considered opinion that the Q-Anon link to Wednesday’s violence should be investigated.  ORLY?  Does Dean Baquet know you went that far out on a limb?

And so on.  Where are her sources?  Why aren’t they giving her the inside scoop on what happened in the White House on Wednesday?  Why isn’t there a front-page anonymously sourced tick-tock telling us what the Trump family was doing while people were dying in the Capitol?

Could it be that she was lazy and she was greedy? Could it be that her sources used her as a fucking dupe, a pawn, a putz, a mug, a sap, a fool?  That they gave her a “scoop” once in a while so that she and the rest of her fucking useless bureau would hold back on the Trumps?  Could it be that she should be fired as a gross incompetent, and her salary split between two younger journalists who will actually do some fucking work other than texting Jared, Ivanka, Hope and the rest?

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      PsiFighter37

      Maggie Haberman is a fucking legacy hire – no actual talent herself. She is the Judith Miller of the Trump era.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      debbie

      Since she constantly refuses to reveal or even speak about her sources, I am beginning to think they’re all in her head.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      That flag quote took me over the edge for some reason.  I mean, my GOD, she has access to the entire NYT archives plus there are probably some old timers in her bureau who would know.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Ray [REDACTED]@RayRedacted
      People who broke into the Capitol Wednesday are now learning they are on No-Fly lists pending the full investigation. They are not happy about this.

      (video)
      I didn’t think the gov’t would go to the No Fly list, not till after noon on 1/20

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mike in NC

      Just read that the PGA is going to prohibit any future events at Trump-owned golf courses. That will get his attention.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      karen marie

      You forgot the kicker on Individual-1’s visit to his wall:  It will happen in AlamoTexas.

      The press is being very helpful (to him) in rushing around saying “not THE Alamo!”

      I think everyone who is not the press is clear what Individual-1 is saying with his choice of rally location.

      Reply

