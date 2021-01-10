Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Good luck with your asparagus.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Let there be snark.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

I personally stopped the public option…

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Consistently wrong since 2002

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

The revolution will be supervised.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

The house always wins.

We have all the best words.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Credit Where Due Open Thread: Not All GOP Michiganders

Credit Where Due Open Thread: Not All GOP Michiganders

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

It ain’t all kakistocrats, even in Betsy deVos’s back yard. Peter Meijer (grandson of the man who founded the deservedly beloved Meijers chain) brings the truth:

On Wednesday afternoon in the House Chamber, I assured a colleague we were in the most secure possible place as we unpacked gas masks.

Tear gas had been deployed after violent protestors stormed the rotunda, but as we took cover under bulletproof chairs I assured my colleague we would be fine. After all, there had been incidents in the past, but Capitol Police had maintained control over the seat of our democracy since 1814.

The mob then rushed the barricaded doors to the chamber, trying to break them down. The illusion of security, of the sanctity of our constitutional order, collapsed. With guns drawn, police ordered us to evacuate, leading to chaos as we fled down corridors and into the tunnels beneath Capitol Hill. Several times our group of lawmakers found ourselves alone, with no police escort, fearful of what threats might lie around the next corner…

My colleague told me that efforts to overturn the election were wrong, and that voting to certify was a constitutional duty. But my colleague feared for family members, and the danger the vote would put them in. Profoundly shaken, my colleague voted to overturn.

An angry mob succeeded in threatening at least one member of Congress from performing what that member understood was a constitutional responsibility…

Worse yet, while a dead woman’s blood dried mere feet from our chamber, other Republican colleagues doubled down, repeating lies of a stolen election, baselessly deflecting blame for the Capitol assault from Trump loyalists to Antifa, doing whatever they could to justify, equivocate, rationalize or otherwise avoid taking responsibility for the consequences of their actions.

Blood has been spilled, and those who encouraged this insurrection are in too deep.

Those of us who refused to cower, who have told the truth, have suffered the consequences. Republican colleagues who have spoken out have been accosted on the street, received death threats, and even assigned armed security…

It didn’t have to end like this, with five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. This should be a moment of reckoning for the country as a whole, and the conservative movement in particular.

If the Republican party ever hopes to regain the public’s trust and lead the country forward after this heinous assault, it must first be honest with itself.

I personally think Rep. Meijer is too optimistic about his comrades’ ability to face the truth, but I give him points for speaking up.


(It’s actually a pretty good interview, even if it is Reason magazine.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.