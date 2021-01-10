Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 9-10

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 9-10

by

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      631 new cases, 49% of the cases are female. 20% are people in their 20s. 887 people hospitalized, 149 patients in the ICU.

      Still at 685 reported deaths, although they’re not reporting increases in this number every day anymore.

      30% of the hospital beds are available on average and 24% of the ICU beds.

      9.5% positivity

      OzarkHillbilly

      1. Late last Saturday, the #Covid19 death toll in the US crossed the 350,000 mark. Today, it will top 370,000. Twenty-thousand Americans have died in the past 7 days from this infection

      It’s impossible to keep the death tally on my truck up to date. After my buddy died 4 days before Xmas, I changed it to 335,001 (i’m using the worldometer count) Finally changed it again day before yesterday, now showing 375,001. This morning the worldometer is at 381,480.

      On the more personal front, my brother and SiL are weathering the covid fairly well, neither in a hospital, despite their comorbidities.

