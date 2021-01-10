Time to sound the alarm on the emergence of new Covid strains. US must ramp up protection protocols (masks, stop indoor contacts, vaccination) and genomic sequencing now. We need to know how and where strains are spreading. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) January 9, 2021





1. Late last Saturday, the #Covid19 death toll in the US crossed the 350,000 mark. Today, it will top 370,000.

Twenty-thousand Americans have died in the past 7 days from this infection. pic.twitter.com/jIRNGE3YeJ — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 9, 2021

The US reported +3,235 new coronavirus deaths today, bringing the total to 381,480. The 7-day moving average rose sharply, for the 2nd day in a row, to 3,249 per day. pic.twitter.com/jYEFZ9qtD9 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 10, 2021

The positive test rate nationwide has risen to 13.8%. pic.twitter.com/yaoHUfryvt — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 10, 2021

======

Asia Today: More than 360 people have tested positive in a growing COVID-19 outbreak south of Beijing in neighboring Hebei province. https://t.co/OY2Jxu8qFs — The Associated Press (@AP) January 10, 2021

Asia Today: Chinese authorities have asked residents in two cities south of Beijing to stay home for seven days as they try to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak in which more than 300 people have tested positive in the past week. https://t.co/7parQi47dX — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2021

Vietnam to limit inbound flights ahead of Lunar New Year https://t.co/fpAPbP3kj0 pic.twitter.com/n1nMabw0P6 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2021

Another new coronavirus variant found in Japan https://t.co/GdsBW0rLmh — The Japan Times (@japantimes) January 10, 2021

India to begin vaccine rollout on 16 January https://t.co/kGFf8H4cO7 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 9, 2021

India coronavirus: Can its vaccine makers meet demand? https://t.co/aYpV1qjGtI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 10, 2021

Russia confirmed 23,309 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload to 3,379,103 https://t.co/G57wS9poQ9 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 9, 2021

In vaccine geopolitics a game is being played with Ukrainians’ health. Blocked from obtaining vaccines from the United States, its putative ally, and taunted in Russian propaganda, Ukraine has turned to China https://t.co/VOslacaDs7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 10, 2021

“Pope Francis said he would be vaccinated against the coronavirus as early as next week, calling it a lifesaving, ethical obligation and the refusal to do so suicidal.”https://t.co/jHOX3GO2ss — Natasha Bhuyan, MD (@NatashaBhuyan) January 10, 2021

In France, a complicated consent procedure and the focus on hard-to-reach care home residents have resulted in a very slow start to the mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, reports @johnleicester https://t.co/cxF9ZO3jBe — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 9, 2021

WATCH: German police chased daytrippers off ski slopes in Winterberg as hundreds gathered defying appeals from authorities https://t.co/FWICyn7ag3 pic.twitter.com/aEypD7urrt — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2021

Teething problems are rife as Britain takes its coronavirus vaccination campaign beyond hospitals and into the community. @danicakirka https://t.co/MijnKrjtug — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 9, 2021

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh vaccinated against Covid-19 today, Buckingham Palace says https://t.co/dPjN8cTYcU — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 9, 2021

‘South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth’ https://t.co/zW6t78dWhj — The Guardian (@guardian) January 10, 2021

Cuba tightens COVID-19 measures as visitors fuel record contagion https://t.co/Py78o4QRqx pic.twitter.com/BtbksiKXsC — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2021

Mexico hits daily COVID-19 record with 16,105 new cases – health ministry https://t.co/uRwTRJBkfL pic.twitter.com/T0lmK9hWcy — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2021

======

Coronavirus: Virus provides leaps in scientific understanding https://t.co/IgNbBOYtm1 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 10, 2021

UK reports first confirmed case of reinfection with 'more contagious' coronavirus variant https://t.co/vj8mFY74UK — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) January 10, 2021

Most patients hospitalized with #COVID19 have at least 1 symptom 6 months after becoming ill. Research from doctors in Wuhan China https://t.co/pvveN4lRex via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 9, 2021

Covid and the brain: Large study finds higher burden of acute brain dysfunction among people treated for Covid19 in an ICU. The research, the largest of its kind, tracks the incidence of delirium & coma in 2088 Covid patients in 69 ICUs in 14 countries https://t.co/JF1DNqYkX4 pic.twitter.com/uOx7wE5RtO — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 9, 2021

2 arthritis drugs reduce mortality & time in the ICU for the sickest COVID patients. New analysis shows tocilizumab & a 2nd drug sarilumab—immune modulators called IL-6 receptor antagonists—beneficially impact patient survival, reducing mortality by 8.5% https://t.co/QTuNIdzCez pic.twitter.com/XE1bWtmuMO — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 9, 2021

======

Ten months into America’s viral outbreak, low-income workers are still bearing the brunt of job losses — an unusual and harsh feature of the pandemic recession that flattened the economy last spring. @AP’s @ChrisRugaber and @Alexolson99: https://t.co/ytgdTkbJ3C — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2021

California health authorities reported a record one-day total of 685 coronavirus deaths Friday, as many hospitals, particularly in Southern California, are under unprecedented strain.https://t.co/3ExMIEsIns — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 10, 2021

California desperately needs more medical workers at facilities swamped by coronavirus patients, but almost no help is coming from a volunteer program created by Gov. Gavin Newsom. An army of 95,000 raised their hands, but just 14 are working in the field. https://t.co/uGbR3fwVdK — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2021

Pressure grows for states to open vaccines to more groups of people. Some states are already expanding eligibility to people 65 & over, despite millions the CDC recommends go first — health care workers and nursing home residents — have yet to get shots https://t.co/cSEGBnHZKh — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 10, 2021