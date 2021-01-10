Also of note lower in Pelosi's letter to House Dems: she says their views are "valued" on the 14th Amendment Section 3.
What is that?
That's the portion of the Constitution that prevents lawmakers from having "engaged in insurrection or rebellion." 👀 pic.twitter.com/WyMj7e1bqP
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 11, 2021
So, the House is asserting its prerogatives and defense mechanisms.
A call for unanaminous consent to pass a resolution asking Vice President Pence to initiate the 25th Amendment. The Vice President will have twenty four hours.
An impeachment resolution will be voted on no later than Wednesday with the slim possibility of the House rules allowing for a vote on Monday.
And then she is quite interested in members’ thoughts on the 14th Amendment’s Section 3:
No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.
