Also of note lower in Pelosi's letter to House Dems: she says their views are "valued" on the 14th Amendment Section 3. What is that? That's the portion of the Constitution that prevents lawmakers from having "engaged in insurrection or rebellion." 👀 pic.twitter.com/WyMj7e1bqP — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 11, 2021

So, the House is asserting its prerogatives and defense mechanisms.

A call for unanaminous consent to pass a resolution asking Vice President Pence to initiate the 25th Amendment. The Vice President will have twenty four hours.

An impeachment resolution will be voted on no later than Wednesday with the slim possibility of the House rules allowing for a vote on Monday.

And then she is quite interested in members’ thoughts on the 14th Amendment’s Section 3: