25th, 14th Section 3 and Impeachment on the Agenda

So, the House is asserting its prerogatives and defense mechanisms.

A call for unanaminous consent to pass a resolution asking Vice President Pence to initiate the 25th Amendment. The Vice President will have twenty four hours.

An impeachment resolution will be voted on no later than Wednesday with the slim possibility of the House rules allowing for a vote on Monday.

And then she is quite interested in members’ thoughts on the 14th Amendment’s Section 3:

No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

    2. 2.

      Wapiti

      So Traitor Jr. might be barred from a political career?

      Speaking at his Traitor daddy’s incitement speech might qualify as “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof”.

      Nvm, he wasn’t oath sworn as an officer of the US.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Tony Jay

      She’s asking Congress to have a good think about whether they want to kick the Rebel Representatives and Seditious Senators right up their collective hoops and out of the building?

      Hardcore.

      ETA – She’s also including every Insurrectionist who holds any kind of Government job down to and including town dog-catcher? Mein Gott, that would seriously hollow out the GOP. Got to believe that a LOT of ‘mainstream’ Republicans who are in it for the money and the nice jobs might look at this as a chance to purge their Party of the Crazies…. but then… who’s left?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      Nancy plants the shiv, and it is wonderful to see.

      This is particularly delicious, since she was (I think) unwilling to go as far as Article 14 Sec. 3 when “all” they were doing is perpetuating the lie that the election was stolen.

      Now that they’ve given aid and support to an actual insurrection/coup attempt, it might be easier to kick them out under that heading.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Bruuuuce

      @Wapiti: On the other hand, if he can be documented as having fomented sedition, his position with Republicans might…

      Never mind. Was going to say “be weakened”, and just can’t bring myself to type the actually accurate “be cemented forever” without weeping.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kattails

      I adore Madame Speaker, and I don’t believe we can wait on Pence. He’s been asked. He clearly does not have the stones. Every day with Donnie loose on the streets is another day the country is in peril. I said the other day that she knows here business better than I ever will; yet my anxiety levels are not abating.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      oldgold

      The Reconstruction Amendments are better seen as restating the Constitution as opposed to amending it.

      This is one of the problems with the Originalist view of the Constitution.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PenandKey

      @CaseyL: Being the target of a  nearly successful apparent hostage taking or assassination attempt in the middle of a storming riot while members of her chamber live tweeted her location may have influenced her behavior.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TaMara (HFG)

      So Trump is going on the road tomorrow? Like, expecting crowds? What’s the over/under every journalist/internet investigator/FBI will be scanning those crowds for patriots seditionists?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SoupCatcher

      Am I understanding the language correctly that the House could vote on each member who engaged in supporting insurrection and, if that person did not get 2/3 support, that person is out?

      eta. I’m not sure I’m following the last paragraph.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Kattails: there are rumors of R ‘critters willing to co-sponsor, maybe this is one of their demands. Maybe not.

      In any case, I suspect this moves the needle on actual conviction by very, very little. If a couple more R Senators– and Collins doesn’t count– come out for impeachment, something stronger than “willing to consider”, then I think something has moved in their party.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      CaseyL

      @PenandKey: It would sure concentrate the focus of my mind!

      But Nancy has the kind of grit that a threat to her own person wouldn’t outrage her as much as the threats posed to her as Speaker, and to her caucus as a whole.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Damned_at_Random

      @SoupCatcher: Looks like that’s what it says to me. There are some surprising traps  in the constitution wrt treason after the unfortunate misunderstanding in the 1860″s

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Tony Jay

      @SoupCatcher:

      That’s what it looks like. The question is who has the authority to say “This person engaged in or supported insurrection against the United States”? A vote in the House for Representatives and a vote in the Senate for Senators? Is it simple majority?

      “Waiter! Bring me a bottle of something red, two glasses and a Constitutional nerd. Thanks.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scamp Dog

      @SoupCatcher: I think that it’s saying that they can be allowed back in if they get 2/3 support; it doesn’t say exactly how they first get tagged with the disqualification, but I guess it would come from a conviction in court, or perhaps a vote of congress.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Spider-Dan

      She’s also including every Insurrectionist who holds any kind of Government job down to and including town dog-catcher? Mein Gott, that would seriously hollow out the GOP.

      @Tony Jay: Well, at least until the next election.  You can eject the seditionists, and maybe you can even bar them from federal office… but you can’t prevent a new wave of Qers replacing them in the GOP primaries.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Spanky

      @Tony Jay: What are you doing up at this hour? Jaysus! Are you a 3 AM rambler like a bunch of us on this side of the pond?

      (I do realize it’s only 1 AM there, but it’s a workday, innit?)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Tony Jay

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      Their removal for cause would be God’s Work. Strike that, it would be the work of many Gods, old and new, known and unknown, from the lowliest anthropomorphic representation of a Summer breeze to that bearded Sky-Fairy guy in all the paintings. Basically they’d all want in on it.

      I’d like to think that 139 GOP Representatives are, right now, sitting in a room receiving a lecture from some ashen faced Republican legal-eagle and feeling that sudden, hot, motion down-below that signals the arrival of reality in their cosy little cosplayarama.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      RSA

      @Jinchi: I’d add Mo Brooks to the list; he gave the opening speech at the January 6 rally:

      “Our ancestors sacrificed their blood, their sweat, their tears, their fortunes, sometimes their lives to give us their descendants an America that is the greatest nation in world history. So I have a question for you. Are you willing to do the same? My answer is yes. Louder, are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America? Louder, will you fight for America?”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Just Chuck

      @Tony Jay: I’m pretty sure it’s aimed at T, and that the articles spell it out that he’s barred from ever holding office again.

      But I would also call it a shot across the bow…

      Reply
    36. 36.

      dmsilev

      Pence either doesn’t want to invoke the 25th or can’t get the majority support of the Cabinet that he would need. From the outside, we can’t tell which, and I’m not sure it matters either way. Point being, passing a resolution calling on him to use the 25th is vanishingly unlikely to do anything. It takes (or wastes, depending on your views) a day.

      I guess, given what we know of the Senate’s schedule, taking that day doesn’t make any real difference in terms of ‘what will get Trump out of office the fastest’. Either he gets 25’d or he gets termed out on the 20th.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @Spider-Dan:

      but you can’t prevent a new wave of Qers replacing them in the GOP primaries.

      I think you can.  if they prosecute the people who “stormed” the Capital, those people will not be able to hold office.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Tony Jay

      @Spider-Dan:

      True, but that’s why toilet cisterns refill after every use. There’s always something else that needs flushing.

      @Spanky:

      Working from home during Lockdown, so as long as I’m at my laptop and ready to do….whatever…. by 8am it’s all good. It’s your fault for having ‘interesting’ things happening, anyway. Events on this side of the Atlantic are so uniformly depressing that watching the ideological allies of our Tories get positioned for an almighty curb-stomping is strangely soothing.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      moonbat

      Forgive me if this has already been answered, but could this be a shortcut to get rid of all the Trump “plants” in civil service jobs?

      Given all the other things we could currently be anxious about, it may seem small, but if these people could be nailed for violations of the 14th Amendment and booted in a timely fashion, it could help with Biden’s team being able to clean and put our house in order faster. Especially in the DoD which has had me worried for quite some time.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: My guess is that the extra day gives Pelosi time to get some wobbly folks in line.  Or maybe some are saying I will vote to impeach only if Pence doesn’t do it, and this delay is to get them on board.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Wapiti

      @dmsilev: Bring each cabinet officer in to the House and have them explain why they provided material support to the Traitor by not backing Pence. Then add them to the 14th Amendment ban list.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: That sounds plausible to me. It also gives more time for more of the terrifying details to emerge; we’re finding out more and more about what happened every day.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      SFAW

      @Wapiti:

      Maybe they’ll claim they spent the last two weeks looking for child care.

      For their kids? Or for Diaper Donnie?

       

      [Yeah, yeah … por que no los dos?]

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Tony Jay

      @Just Chuck:

      Oh certainly, getting Pettygrift yanked is Mission Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Epsilon, but there are a – lot – of Goopers in DC and all across the USA who come squarely under the shadow of that big old banhammer. What is it the Q-Cultists say? “As We go One, We go All”?

      That sounds fine. You should do that. Absolutely a good plan.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Eric S.

      @Damned_at_Random: This clip has been posted many times and I fully support more posting to make sure every one sees it. In fact, I believe this video clip needs to be preserved in the National Archives.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      scav

      I do enjoy the sideways reminder to the still-potentially enabling congress-critters that there may be real consequences for them. Gave ’em a flash of the big stick.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Martin

      Just finished a LONG conversation with Ms Martin regarding the significance of the 14th am section 3 on there. First thing I picked up on when reading the letter on Twitter.

      Nancy wouldn’t have mentioned it if she didn’t recognize it as applicable. I’m sure a ton of other shit was raised that she didn’t bother listing.

      This really, really gives me hope. See my letter up in the sidebar why.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      piratedan

      @zhena gogolia: she was Leslie fucking Stahl, here we are discussing a failed Coup d’état and what Nancy is going to do and she follows up with questions about The Squad…..

      if I had been in the interview, I would have brained her with a farm implement.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jinchi

      @TaMara (HFG): Wow! Posts are coming fast and furious right now. I’m thrilled that they arrested the two zip-tie guys. Those two seem much more nefarious than Q-Shaman and some of the other goons. They were looking for blood.

      Reply

