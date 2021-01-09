Balloon Juice commenter, hitchhiker, has some wonderful news to share with us.

I post/lurk as hitchhiker, and I thought if you want you could share some happiness from a longtime juicer. On Wednesday morning, just an hour or so before the riot got underway, our younger daughter delivered a pair of brother/sister twins.

Brand new citizens, brand new humans, and none of us can take our eyes off them.

It’s been a great counterpoint to the madness.