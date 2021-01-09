Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Two Budding Balloon Juice Commenters (in about 18 Years)

Balloon Juice commenter, hitchhiker, has some wonderful news to share with us.

I post/lurk as hitchhiker, and I thought if you want you could share some happiness from a longtime juicer. On Wednesday morning, just an hour or so before the riot got underway, our younger daughter delivered a pair of brother/sister twins.

Brand new citizens, brand new humans, and none of us can take our eyes off them.

It’s been a great counterpoint to the madness.

To which I say, welcome little ones!

Two Budding Balloon Juice Commenters? Two Budding Balloon Juice Commenters? 1

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    58Comments

    4. 4.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Awww, indeed. Hopefully, we can make a better world for them.  Congratulations hitchhiker!

    5. 5.

      JPL

      My goodness, they are so cute.   We’ll do our best to make the world a better place for them.   Are they your first grandchildren?

    8. 8.

      Eric NNY

      Congratulations Hitchhiker!  They’re beautiful!

    20. 20.

      stinger

      Oh oh oh oh ohhhhhhhhhhh

      Oh, thank you for sharing these photos! My father and aunt were twins. Your brand new grandchildren are adorable, hitchhiker. I’ll do everything in my power to help make this a better world for them.

    21. 21.

      mali muso

      awwww, look at those precious faces! Those little newborn caps make me nostalgic for my baby (now 4 years old).

    28. 28.

      MJS

      Congratulations to hitchhiker! My twins will be turning 25 in 2 weeks. The parents of those beautiful babies are in for an absolutely wonderful time.

    40. 40.

      hitchhiker

      Thanks for putting this up, Watergirl, and thanks for the kind thoughts, everybody.

      These babies are the result of the epic pandemic pregnancy, and yes, our first grandchildren. I can’t take my eyes off them for long. The night before they were born I was in a state of double anxiety, first because of the GA races and second because I know that anything can happen during childbirth. I went to sleep knowing the races were won (THANK YOU, GA!) but not knowing that within hours they’d be doing an emergency C-section delivery.

      They come into a world that feels balanced on a knife’s edge. I imagine a future day in which they’re assigned a middle school project covering that time some people thought that crashing the counting of electoral votes with guns and bombs was a good idea. Kind of sorry they’ll have to learn that it happened on their birthday.

    44. 44.

      Emperor Lew

      As a long-time lurker, and very, very occasional commenter, let me add my well-wishes.  Congratulations!  Welcome to the world, we’re doing our best to make it better for you.

    49. 49.

      opiejeanne

      @hitchhiker: I thought they might have been a Caesarian delivery because of how they look in the photos. Caesarian babies are usually very pretty.

       

      It took about a week before mine stopped looking like their faces were a bit mashed.

    50. 50.

      Eunicecycle

      Congratulations! They look healthy and (at least one of them) alert! My daughter had twins almost 4 years ago, also boy- girl and they are so much fun! Although it takes Grandpa and Grandma to watch them when we babysit, because of course they are going in opposite directions. You have so much joy ahead of you, times two!

    52. 52.

      Immanentize

      That last picture!! Your daughter’s future; one wide awake while the other snoozes.  Oy!  Good health to all.

    55. 55.

      TomatoQueen

      Ohhhh welcome in to our newest jackal pups and congratulations to hitchhiker and younger hitchhiker daughter (emergency C-section? hope she’s recovering well and cared for). They have such lovely sleepybaby smiles.

