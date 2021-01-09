Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / America / The Only Thing Worse Than a Neo-Confederate Is a Historically Illiterate Neo-Confederate

The Only Thing Worse Than a Neo-Confederate Is a Historically Illiterate Neo-Confederate

Yesterday some dumbass tied a Confederate flag to the doors of the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Battery Park in New York City. I’ve tried to find a picture of the flag tied to the doors to confirm my suspicion that the moron who did this is a Confederate navy aficionado.

Regardless, the person who did this is also historically illiterate. The only worse thing than a racist, anti-Semitic neo-Confederate is a historically illiterate one. Unfortunately, there were Jewish Americans who supported the Confederacy.

The Only Thing Worse Than a Neo-Confederate Is a Historically Illiterate Neo-Confederate

The most prominent Jewish Confederate was Judah P. Benjamin, who is pictured above. Benjamin, known as both the brains of the Confederacy and the Dark Prince of the Confederacy – the latter was, at the time it was used to refer to him, an anti-Semitic allusion by the Christian Confederates to Benjamin’s being Jewish – served as the Attorney General, Secretary of War, and Secretary of State of the Confederate States of America. That was after he served as a US Senator from Louisiana. Prior to that he was a Louisiana state legislator, a founder of the Illinois Railroad, and the owner of a plantation and 150 slaves until he sold both the plantation and the slaves in 1850. Benjamin also established and ran the Confederacy’s intelligence service, so in addition to everything else he was the Confederacy’s spymaster. After the Confederacy fell he escaped to England and became a Queen’s Coroner.

The Only Thing Worse Than a Neo-Confederate Is a Historically Illiterate Neo-Confederate 1

Another prominent Jewish Confederate was Raphael J. Moses. pictured above. He served in the Army of Northern Virginia as LTG James Longstreet’s Commissary Officer and held the rank of major. It fell to Major Moses to carry out the last order of the Confederacy: to take $40,000 in gold and silver bullion from the Confederate treasury to feed and provision defeated Confederate soldiers returning home from the war. Over a dozen of Moses’s family members also served in the Confederate military and his great grandfathers on both sides had served in the War of Independence. Moses, like Benjamin, was a plantation owner, though in Georgia. It was there that he was the first person to commercially grow peaches in Georgia.

There were, of course, other Jewish Confederates, as well as a small number of plantation and slave owning Jews in both the US south and in the Caribbean, though they were fortunately few in relation to their Christian counterparts. The definitive work on this topic is Eli Farber’s Jews, Slaves, and the Slave Trade: Setting the Record Straight.

America’s original sin of slavery was, unfortunately, interfaith, ecumenical, and non-denominational. And while the Confederate naval jack has largely become a general symbol of racism, hate, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia because these racists are too stupid to know what flag they’re flying, it is important to remember that while most Jewish Americans aren’t proud of our religious forebears unfortunate associations with the Confederacy and slavery, it doesn’t mean that we’re historically illiterate about it either.

We leave the last word to LTG William Tecumseh Sherman!

WhitePeoplePalooza 2020 Has Ended 3

Open thread

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Kent

      America’s original sin of slavery was, unfortunately, ecumenical and non-denominational. And while the Confederate naval jack has largely become a general symbol of racism, hate, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia, it is important to remember that while most Jewish American aren’t proud of our religious forebears unfortunate associations with the Confederacy and slavery, it doesn’t mean that we’re historically illiterate about it either.

      Strictly speaking America has two original sins. Slavery of course. But also the genocide of our native peoples. Both of them driven and inspired/abetted by the toxic twin forces of white supremacy and Christianity.  And both going back to the very first days of this country. Although there were obviously going to be some fellow traveler white supremacist Jews participating in both projects.

    2. 2.

      cain

      Seeing the confereate flag waving inside the Capitol was really rage inducing. Replacing the American flag with a Trump flag as well. These assholes pump themselves up with all this patriotism but are totally willing to replace the great flag with new symbols more in line with their hate and rage.

      ETA – OMG! YES!! The coveted 2nd place – AGAIN!  😍😍😍😍😍😍

    3. 3.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The only worse thing than a racist, anti-Semitic neo-Confederate is a historically illiterate one.

      Um, is there any other kind?

    4. 4.

      Ken

      I don’t know about the etiquette of this, but I’m reposting my comment from the thread below, because the more I think about it the more plausible it seems.

      @Another Scott: 18 USC §1751(d) makes it a federal crime to conspire to kill the Vice President.

      It’s not a crime if the President does it.

      Um. Remember three weeks ago, when we were wondering why Barr suddenly resigned?  I just thought of a plausible reason.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mary G

      They don’t think any Jewish people are their side are really Jews; “it’s just a smart ploy to get ahead in bidness.” This is an actual quote I heard a relative say before my mom cut them all back off.

    6. 6.

      Phylllis

      Speaking of Judah P. Benjamin*, Mr. lecturn-stealer lives not too far from this Florida State Park.

      * A phrase I’m pretty certain I never thought I’d use on this blog.

      Reply
      debbie

      My heart is sinking. My great grandmother was a Moses, though the family lived in New Orleans. Her father and uncles fought for the Confederate Army, and after the war ended, opened a photography studio. And yeah, Jewish.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      wjs

      @Ken: If Barr knew there was a plot to send Trump supporters into the Capitol and resigned without doing anything to warn anyone, he’s guilty of a crime.

      Is it beginning to dawn on people that the Vice President Elect of the United States of America used to put people in prison? It should.

      The right is populated with half-assed lawyers and halfwits. The left is populated with accomplished people who have defended this country, prosecuted crimes, and delivered legislative results.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      Yeah…as a Jew, it’s not just repugnant to me that there were Jewish Confederates and slave owners, it’s also baffling. Like…………………how? How, with our history of being on the receiving end of persecution, hatred, violence, conspiracy theories…how could any Jewish person choose to do this? But every group has its monsters, I guess. Of course, I’m also baffled by Jews who support Trump, or just the GOP in general. I know for a lot of them it’s because of Israel and/or taxes, and I’m like, thanks for living up to the stereotypes!!! Oy.

      Reply
      cain

      Since this is an adam thread – I’m curious – I think we have shown now that with many officers and active and retired military that trumpism has compromised LEO. This gives us some fuel I think about once again having a conversation about law enforcement wrt BLM. We see now that a lot of these people indeed are not only willing to fuck over black folks, but ready to practice sedition in pursuit of their rights to do it.

      The other thing is that intelligence folks like the FBI should be and hopefully embarrassed by their utter failure to protect a major branch of govt in center of their power. Surrounded by all these military and intelligence agencies – a sad 90 minutes to come to the rescue and allowed most of the perps to walk away.

      I wonder if this means that the FBI is going to be ruthless in their pursuit of the insurrectionists? The charges they’ve been leveling do not include sedition or insurrection however.. so, not sure what that means.

      Reply
      Punchy

      I must be missing something.   A Confed flag on a Jewish museum represents…..huh?  Do these shitheads believe the Jews beat the rebels?  Do they think General Lee fought Soros’ army?

      Reply
      dmsilev

      Adam, would be interested in getting your take on the effects of Parler being muted for the next week or so (Amazon is booting them off AWS effective tomorrow, and Parler says it will take a week or so for them to migrate to another option). Will that have any real effect on whatever the insurrectionists are planning, or is the mostly just cutting off Internet loudmouths rather than actually dangerous people?

      Reply
      Mart

      Made me Google the flag. Thought folks were calling it the Virginia battle flag, but it’s Naval. Remember thinking it looked cool while smoking a joint listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Outlaws, Marshal Tucker, Charlie Daniels, etc. Now when I see someone displaying it I get angry. See how old white guys can grow?

      Reply
      Chetan Murthy

      @Punchy: Perhaps taking a page from neo-Nazis in Germany, who use the Confederate flag instead of the Nazi flag (b/c the latter is banned).  I think it’s just the fusion of neo-Nazi and neo-Confed factions, is all.

      Reply
      Chetan Murthy

      @cain: Not expecting much until Biden takes power and installs his people.  Until then, I’d expect DoJ will slow-roll everything, undercharge everybody.  I mean, the Cossacks work for the Czar.

      Reply
      laura

      Why is there no photo of Stephen Miller in this post? Is he not the individual to tie this historical antecendent to the present day?

      Reply
      Nicole

      @cain:  Seeing the confederate flag waving inside the Capitol was really rage inducing.

      For me, too.  And I don’t really care much about patriotic symbols, but these fuckers chanting USA USA while waving their fucking Confederate and Trump flags and that goddamn thin blue line abomination of an American flag really piss me off.  Fuck them; they don’t have any business claiming to love the country if they’re waving that bullshit around.

      Reply
      Kent

      @wjs:Is it beginning to dawn on people that the Vice President Elect of the United States of America used to put people in prison? It should.

      Our new AG, Merrick Garland cut his teeth on investigating and prosecuting white supremacists.  He led the prosecutions of the Oklahoma City bombers, the Unabomber, and the Atlanta Olympic Bombings.

      Reply
      JaySinWA

      @Omnes Omnibus: I was under the impression that the Lost Cause history was written by well educated people that deliberately distorted the past. Perhaps they were merely self deluding, but I think it was more cherry picking and propaganda.

      ETA there were a number of people miseducated in civil war history do to the losers writing it.

      Reply
      Gravenstone

      @Punchy: Just a reminder that Jews aren’t White, regardless of how they appear. Also known as “you’re on our list too”. Subtle these fucks are not.

      Reply
      Steve in the ATL

      @Mart: “there goes another love song” should be way more famous than it is.  At least one out of every three AOR plays of “can’t you see” should be replaced with it

      Reply
      Kent

      @Ohio Mom:And it continues…a Jewish family helped found the Cincinnati chapter of the Tea Party.

      That’s penny ante stuff.

      The Mercer family funded Trump, Breitbart, and now owns Parler.  And then there’s Sheldon Adelson.  There are plenty of modern Jewish Nazis.

      Reply
      JCJ

      @cain:

      As  I posted earlier:

      Q:  why did it take so long for law enforcement to restore order at the US Capitol?

       

      A:  They had to leave the scene at the Capitol to go home and change clothes first.

      Reply
      Redshift

      @Punchy: I think it’s simpler than that. Something like “This is the symbol of our racist hate. Our racist hate includes anti-Semitism, therefore putting up this flag is a fine way to threaten Jews.”

      Reply
      Mary G

      Really excellent interview in Reason (yes, the libertarian’s magazine, but bear with me) with Justin Amash’s successor, Peter Meijer.

      I see a lot of words being used to describe this. You were in the building, you’re a Republican. You see words like sedition, insurrection, coup, incitement on the part of the president. Do those words fit? What words do you use to describe what happened yesterday, and how that fits with the president’s own involvement in it?

      Well, in terms of the people who stormed the Capitol, I think coup gives a sense of strategy and intelligence and forethought that none of the people involved deserve. Insurrection in terms of trying to disrupt the functioning of the government, sedition in terms of acting in a way to try to violently overthrow: Those terms fit. When it comes to the president’s behavior, again, he certainly bears a share of the responsibility for what happened.

      I was sitting in my office watching the speech that he was giving to the crowd, encouraging them to come to the Capitol, where he continued to talk about how this was a landslide election and that it was stolen from him. He believed that the outcome on November 3 could be reversed by Congress. And I talked to a number of folks who believed that. And they believed that because they were being told that, right? They were being lied to. They were being misled. Some of my colleagues in Congress, they share responsibility for that. Many of them were fundraising off of this Stop the Steal grift. I don’t understand how you can look in the mirror and go to sleep at night without that weighing on your conscience, I fundamentally do not. I’m just at a loss for words about how some of them have acted in ways that are just knowingly, provably false. And they know they’re lying too.

      I mean maybe I’m coming in here with too naive an expectation of human capacity and decency, but I also was an interrogator in Iraq, so it’s not like I’m a Pollyanna.

      He’s not a good guy, he hated what Obama did (not super specific about why), wants to end the endless wars, but not too fast, and of course will be a pain in the ass about the terrible federal debt that’s coming to kill us all, but he calls Twitler out in the strongest terms in response to the question of 25th Amendment or impeachment:

      “It’s very clear that that how the president acted towards this whole scenario, his actions leading up to yesterday and especially his unwillingness to come to grips with the reality, is continuing to perpetuate this fraud, this deception that is rankly unfit.”

      He says some of the Republicans who voted for the objections to the Electoral College votes did so out of fear for their families. Another thing that has to be pinned down.

    41. 41.

      Ken

      @Tom Levenson: Though I always think of Jews as “brevet white.” A temporary, always revocable status.

      Like Italians, and Irish, and Bohemians, and Spaniards — oops, sorry, they’re already out — and Poles, and Greeks, and…

      Reply
      Kent

      @Mart:Made me Google the flag. Thought folks were calling it the Virginia battle flag, but it’s Naval. Remember thinking it looked cool while smoking a joint listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Outlaws, Marshal Tucker, Charlie Daniels, etc. Now when I see someone displaying it I get angry. See how old white guys can grow?

      I think the rectangular flag-shaped one is the confederate naval flag.  And the square-shaped one was the Lee’s battle flag.  Neither of them were the official flag of the confederacy.  But then I’m not really a confederate symbols aficionado.

      Reply
      Redshift

      @JCJ: From Buzzfeed’s account from a Black Capitol Police officer:

      “You have the nerve to be holding a blue lives matter flag, and you are out there fucking us up,” he told one group of protestors he encountered inside the Capitol. “[One guy] pulled out his badge and he said, ‘we’re doing this for you.’ Another guy had his badge. So I was like, ‘well, you gotta be kidding.’”

      (Police from elsewhere in the country, not his own force, in case that wasn’t clear.)

      Reply
      Martin

      I keep seeing references to Trump saying to come to DC on 1/6 ‘it’ll be wild’ without explanation.

      This is the organizing site.: Wild Protest

      It was pulled down the day of the attack. The site went up on 12/23, so I think it’s safe to say there was some coordination with the event planners, and it was Trumps way of signaling his support for it.

      Also, Amazon is pulling Parler’s hosting tomorrow, so they’ll need to find a new host. I’m guessing  they’ll have to go overseas.

      Reply
      cain

      @tom:

      I actually like a good British ale at the temperature they have it in England. Slightly chilled, none of that super cold business!

      Reply
      cain

      @Kent:

      I hope when they meet Yahweh they have to do some fast explaining including why the fuck they were spending their wealth encouraging nazism.

      Reply
      Ken

      @Martin: Amazon is pulling Parler’s hosting tomorrow, so they’ll need to find a new host. I’m guessing they’ll have to go overseas.

      Ah, so all those people entering their personal identifying information (SSN and picture of driver’s license) will be doing so on Russian servers.  That should work out well.

      Reply
      Kelly

      In other news my Congressman Kurt Schrader is now in favor of impeachment. Yesterday during a discussion amongst the Democratic Caucus he said the rush to impeach Trump was like a “lynching”. Apparently the backlash from his colleagues that sheltered while Trump’s mob raged and hunted the building for them was epic.

      Reply
      Damien

      I used to feel like Sherman might have gone too far during his March to the Sea, but now I’ve come around the to notion that he really had the right idea, and I feel more strongly now than ever that his tactics should be dusted off and tried again.

      Reply
      Sister Golden Bear

      @Mary G:

      I think coup gives a sense of strategy and intelligence and forethought that none of the people involved deserve.

      Flex-cuff guys 1 and 2, as well as others, including those who found Clyburn’s well-hidden office, and those who erected a gallows, say hi.

      Reply
      tom

      @dmsilev: I think it will take Parler much longer than a week to get up and running again.

      1. I think it will take them a while to find a new host. Parler is so toxic now that I think most hosting companies won’t touch them.
      2. Reprogramming their software to run on a new host will take significant effort. AWS, Azure, Oracle, and the other hosting companies all have their own ways of doing things, and you have to adapt your software to their ways. It’s a lot of work and will take a lot of time. I am a software engineer and have dealt with these issues. I strongly doubt they will be back by Jan. 20.
      Reply
      cain

      @Kelly:

      In other news my Congressman Kurt Schrader is now in favor of impeachment. Yesterday during a discussion amongst the Democratic Caucus he said the rush to impeach Trump was like a “lynching”. Apparently the backlash from his colleagues that sheltered while Trump’s mob raged and hunted the building for them was epic.

      That asshat deserved it. He also was voted against the $2k checks which I’m trying to understand why the fuck he would be against it. It can’t be going swimmingly in his district.

      He’s going to get primaried.

      Reply
      dmsilev

      @tom: Good to hear. Via the Post, this is what Parler is saying:

      Parler also did not respond to a request for comment. But its chief executive, John Matze, said in a post on his site that the social network soon could be “unavailable on the Internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch.”

      Take with all applicable grains of salt.

      Reply
      dm

      @wjs: Before he was a judge, Merrick Garland used to specialize in prosecuting domestic terrorism cases (Timothy McVeigh, the Unabomber, the Atlantic City Olympics bombing).

      (oops.  I see Kent beat me to it.)

      Reply
      Kelly

      @cain: This district has been a Blue Dog district since before there was a Blue Dog Caucus. Schrader is worth several million dollars mostly inherited money. He’s 69. I hope he finds another hobby.

      Reply
      Alison Rose

      @dmsilev: Oh, I know. It delights me to no end that the Republicans continue to believe they can sway the Jewish populace as a whole to their side by screeching ISRAEL all the time, when I think close to 3/4 of us are Democrats. Most of the ones who do support them are Conservative or Orthodox, I’d imagine, whereas the majority of American Jews are Reform, or what I like to call Lazy Jew. I mean, I have an electric menorah.

      Reply
      Adam L Silverman

      @Phylllis: What’s interesting about that is the synagogue that supposedly sponsored the naming of that monument has been arguing for years it had nothing to do with it and wants its name removed.

      Reply
      Omnes Omnibus

      @dm: And that is a bigger deal (even as a symbol) than Harris’s background as a prosecutor or Biden’s time as a public defender.

      Reply
      Alison Rose

      @Tom Levenson: It’s a part of anti-Semitism that disgusts me but also makes me laugh, because like…I’m pretty fucking white. 100% European ancestry (thanks, 23andMe!), nearly all from either a chunk of Eastern Europe or the UK, with a bit of Scandinavian thrown in. Plus I’m so pale I make Casper the Ghost look like he spent the day at the beach.

      But yeah, to these fuckers, I’m one of the mudpeople or whatever.

      Reply
      Kent

      @Martin:@Kent: It’s the white supremacy flag and nothing more.

      I used to tell my very racially diverse classes in Texas that it was the “loser flag”.  That you can’t always tell who the losers are just by looking at them.  So it’s convenient for us that they wear the flag so that they erase all doubt.

      We had some interesting class discussions and I actually had some redneck Black kids who questioned whether it was actually a racist flag.  For real.  To which I would answer to the laughter of the other annoyed Black and Hispanic kids in earshot.  “It might not ALWAYS be racist, but it is ALWAYS the loser flag.

      Reply
      Ken

      @dmsilev: Take with all applicable grains of salt.

      I’ll just apply the usual rule for software estimates, which is to double the number and bump the unit one step.  So since he says they’ll be offline for a week, they might manage two months.

      Reply
      dmsilev

      @Alison Rose: Screeching’ISRAEL!’ hasn’t worked very well, except to make support for Israel a somewhat more partisan issue. Especially since to the GOP, Israel==Likud.

      Reply
      Kent

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:@Kent: I thought the Mercers, at least the daughter, were what passes for Christian in US politics

      Honestly I don’t really know.  I thought they were Jewish but now nothing pops up in google profiles except that they are ultra secretive and have also funded ultra right wing stuff in Israel too.

      We can always swap them out for Jared Kusher and family if we run short of Jewish Nazis.

      Reply
      Martin

      @wjs: We need to go back and look at what happened between Dec 15 and 23.

      Barr resigned on the 15th, and by the 20th he’s meeting with Flynn and Powell and wants to make Powell Special Counsel. On the 23rd the Wild Protest web site goes up.

      I don’t think it’s a stretch that by the 15th Trump is asking increasingly inappropriate actions by Barr, Barr resigns, not willing to stay through the 6th. Within a few days, hes exploring a special counsel that almost certainly would have sought to disrupt the certification of the election.

      Why is recently pardoned Flynn there? Flynn was advocating for invoking martial law at the time. Was Trump seeking some advice on how to stay in power by force?

      Reply
      Another Scott

      @wjs:

      JuanitaJean:

      Texas attorney Paul MacNeal Davis was terminated by his employer, Goosehead Insurance, for posting a video of himself inside the Capitol.

      He left a picture of it on Instagram.

      And then, oh and then, he said.

      “I already lost my job because of the Twitter mob. I’m not upset. I’m thankful to be suffering for righteousness and freedom.”

      […]

      B-J lawyers are much, much better. Much. They understand the meanings of words and stuff.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
      counterfactual

      @dmsilev: Over on Ars Technica, the web developers and Amazon Web Service ops are having a good laugh at “we’ll but up in a week.” It will be much longer before they’re fully back up.

      Reply
      SFAW

      @Punchy:

      Do they think General Lee fought Soros’ army?

      Worse than that: Soros was pretending to support the CSA, but actually tricked them into losing. Or something.

      And the “interesting” part of the above “theory” is that I would wager some good beer that some RWMF would read it, say “Hmm, that makes sense” and post it on QAnon sites (if such things exist).

      Reply
      Zelma

      @JaySinWA
      I know everybody here understands the importance of history, but if you want to understand its power, there is no better place to begin than with the Dunning School of Reconstruction historiography. While the myth of the “Lost Cause” and the evil nature of Reconstruction was created by Confederate dead enders, it was given intellectual respectability by a group of historians at Columbia who shaped the way it was understood and taught for generations.

      When I was in high school in the late 50s and even, to an extent, in college in the early 60s, Reconstruction was portrayed as an era of corruption with the evil Radical Republicans and the corrupt Grant betrayed Lincoln’s generous vision of reunion. There was little taught about Jim Crow and violence directed against the freed slaves.

      This view only began to be challenged in the 1960s and by now it has been completely repudiated in the history profession. But still it lives.

      I did a field in 20th century American history in 1966-67 and frankly the issue of race was hardly discussed at all. Woodrow Wilson was one of my professor’s heroes. My view of him has certainly changed.

      Reply
      Alison Rose

      @dm: True, and that’s who it works on, but many GOPers do seem to think that all of us see Israel as our true homeland or something. I want Israel to exist (without its current government and the neverending settlement building and all that bullshit) but I’ve never been there and have zero desire to go. But I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had right wingers tell me I shouldn’t support Dems because they “hate” Israel. (Where “hate” translates to “Would like Israel to stop being so murdery all the time”)

      Reply
      prostratedragon

      But then these folks also seem still to be ignorant of the fact that, despite a mobilization of the Union that some historians have described as well short of maximum, they got their asses soundly kicked last time.

      Reply
      Kent

      @Zelma:

      @JaySinWA:
      I know everybody here understands the importance of history, but if you want to understand its power, there is no better place to begin than with the Dunning School of Reconstruction historiography. While the myth of the “Lost Cause” and the evil nature of Reconstruction was created by Confederate dead enders, it was given intellectual respectability by a group of historians at Columbia who shaped the way it was understood and taught for generations.

      When I was in high school in the late 50s and even, to an extent, in college in the early 60s, Reconstruction was portrayed as an era of corruption with the evil Radical Republicans and the corrupt Grant betrayed Lincoln’s generous vision of reunion. There was little taught about Jim Crow and violence directed against the freed slaves.

      This view only began to be challenged in the 1960s and by now it has been completely repudiated in the history profession. But still it lives.

      I did a field in 20th century American history in 1966-67 and frankly the issue of race was hardly discussed at all. Woodrow Wilson was one of my professor’s heroes. My view of him has certainly changed.

      Another example is Texas History which all Texas middle school students must pass as a state requirement.  I paid attention to the curriculum my daughters went through in 7th grade when they covered Texas History.   Not one single mention of slavery as a contributing factor to the Texas Revolution.  Not one.  The whole subject was erased to this day.  They cover it during the civil war, sure.  But not at all in the context of Texas history and the Revolution.

      That’s not old Jim Crow history books. That’s today.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Inventor

      Fun fact about the Southern Cross motif commonly referred to as the “Confederate” flag: the original design was a vertical cross, rather than the “X” shaped one ultimately adopted.

      It was changed because they didn’t want the flag to too closely represent the Christian cross, and thereby offend Jewish Confederates.

      The preferred symbol of white supremacist anti-Semites is a politically correct compromise designed not to offend Jews.

      History is an ironic son of a gun.

      Reply
      Kent

      @Cameron:There were also Quaker slave holders.

      There were also black slaveowners.  Shrug.  Bad people will always find ways to profit in any system of racial inequality.

      Reply
      mali muso

      A little OT but tangentially related, we watched “I Am Not Your Negro” last night, and if you haven’t yet seen it (it’s on both Netflix and Prime), it is must-watch viewing.  James Baldwin’s frame of understanding and talking about white supremacy and racism is so current, even some 60+ years on.  Photographs of the jeering mobs menacing black kids integrating schools and the grinning ghouls under lynched corpses…it was eerie in how exactly it maps onto the “this is OUR house” chanting insurrectionists from this week.

      Reply
      J R in WV

      I think there were free blacks and native Americans who owned slaves,  actually. So a nearly universal sin, the world around,  sadly.

      My paternal grandmother’s family were Virginia frontier farmers, surely Confederates, and probably owned a few slaves,  though I avoid knowing that for certain…

      Reply
      Ken

      @Phylllis: So….it’s a memorial to a guy who never lived here & had no connections here & maybe spent the night here that one time?

      You make it sound like a New England bed and breakfast that offers the “Franklin Room”, because he’s rumored to have stayed there in 1783 when his coach broke down.

      Reply
      Citizen Alan

      @Damien: My favorite Sherman quote, from a letter he wrote in 1864:

      If they want eternal war, well and good; we accept the issue, and will dispossess them and put our friends in their place. I know thousands and millions of good people who at simple notice would come to North Alabama and accept the elegant houses and plantations there. If the people of Huntsville think different, let them persist in war three years longer, and then they will not be consulted. Three years ago by a little reflection and patience they could have had a hundred years of peace and prosperity, but they preferred war; very well. Last year they could have saved their slaves, but now it is too late.

      All the powers of earth cannot restore to them their slaves, any more than their dead grandfathers. Next year their lands will be taken, for in war we can take them, and rightfully, too, and in another year they may beg in vain for their lives. A people who will persevere in war beyond a certain limit ought to know the consequences. Many, many peoples with less pertinacity have been wiped out of national existence.

      Granted, Sherman was a bastard in many ways, and repulsively racist against Native Americans. But he understood the Confederacy better than many others. IIRC, he recommended that after the war, all Confederate state lines be dissolved and the whole region reduced to a territory until they earned the right to be readmitted to the union as completely new states. Would that we had listened.

      Reply
      Chetan Murthy

      @Kent@Zelma:  I can attest to what Kent wrote about Texas History from my time in Texas schools in the last 70s.  Ditto what Zelma said about Civil War History.  The Dunning school was everywhere.  I didn’t know at the time of course.

      Interestingly, at the local community college I took a History course, where the teacher directly called it out for the bullshit it was; that’s where I started getting my real education in American History.  Local community college in the same town, too.  I was too young and uneducated to see the vast chasm between “Harvard on the Hill” and my high school down in the valley.

      Reply
      Adam L Silverman

      @J R in WV: It’s a huge problem with the Cherokee Nation. A lot of the Cherokees today, by actual familial descent, are part African American because their ancestors were slaves to the Cherokees that were relocated to Oklahoma. However, because their ancestors were slaves, they’re not on the Dawes Roll and therefore aren’t considered Cherokee, have no tribal membership, and receive no tribal benefits. There’s ongoing litigation about this.

      Reply
      Phylllis

      @Ken: Or all the places that once made hay off the fact that G. Washington visited on his grand tour of the US. And by visited I mean he waved as he rode by on his horse.

      Reply
      mali muso

      @Omnes Omnibus: Just went through three episodes of Lupin on Netflix.  It’s very well done!  And a great refresher course for my French (turned the subtitles to French as well as the audio for extra fun).

      Reply
      Viva BrisVegas

      @J R in WV: My understanding of that is that it was possible for free blacks to buy relatives and friends out of slavery, but many southern states made it difficult for those slaves to be freed by their new black masters.

      Which is not to say that this was universal in black slave ownership.

      Reply
      prostratedragon

      @Kelly: I’d wondered what kind of twilight state he was in when he said that earlier. The DailyKos spreadsheet has been updated, his new comment being, “I will be voting yes on impeachment when brought to the House floor.”

      Reply
      Martin

      @tom: I think it depends on how cleanly they wrote the back-end. I’ve been able to migrate my stuff between services in a day or two, but it’s very clean. Now, getting it running doesn’t include the deployment scripts which would take a while – that’s deploying it manually. For me it’s spinning up instances, getting them patched and installing dependencies, setting up load balancing, setting up DNS, pulling the code, then running through the testing.

      Mind you, I have stable running at that point, but there’s no automation, and there won’t be for some time because that’s where learning all the new service stuff comes into play. But if my stuff is just a REST API for the apps to hit and a web interface of of nginx or something, that all comes together quite quickly.

      Put another way, if my motivation is to keep my coordination tool for an insurrection planned for a week from now up and running, I  could get it moved pretty goddamn fast. It’ll be a bitch to keep running and I’m in no position to push new versions, but it’ll get me to the day of the event and I can deal with all of the properness of a migration after that.

      Reply
      Inventor

      @Adam L Silverman: One point of extreme pedantry: The Confederate Naval Jack, or at least a flag with the same proportions and a somewhat bluer blue, flew as the flag of the Army of Tennessee late in the war.

      Reply
      BR

      I think Josh Marshall is right:

      The US is in the midst of the gravest crisis of executive authority in its almost 250 year history. We may later learn that some of these reports are incomplete or even erroneous. But based on reliable reporting, the Vice President is considering or at least “not ruling out” removing the President from office, pursuant to the 25th Amendment. The Speaker of the House has conferred with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about protecting the country’s nuclear arsenal from the President. (Just as importantly she announced this publicly, with the tacit silence of the country’s top general.) The House is moving rapidly toward impeaching the President and while it still seems unlikely it is now by no means impossible that the Senate will vote to remove him from office. Over just the first days of January President Trump has committed a number of acts which are reasonably viewed as statutory felonies – solicitation of election fraud, obstruction of justice, incitement to riot, et al.

      Meanwhile, the President has not been seen in public since Wednesday morning when he spoke to the insurrectionist crowd shortly before it marched on Capitol Hill.

      My initial claim about the gravity of the crisis may at first seem hyperbolic. But I think it is unquestionably true. While the final days of Richard Nixon’s presidency bear some parallels, nothing remotely like this has happened. It is not simply that there seems to be a real chance that the President will be removed from office. It is not clear currently that the President is actually acting as President. It is not clear his orders are being followed or that he is even giving them.

      The only constitutional consolation is that this can’t go on forever. Indeed, it can’t go on for more than ten days. But even in that constrained span of time I’m not sure people are grasping the extra-constitutional passage through which the country is passing.

      https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/crisis

      Reply
      Omnes Omnibus

      @mali muso: I watched the first episode and loved it.  I had read some of the Arsene Lupin stories when I was younger, but had forgotten some of the overarching backstory.  So when I noticed that there was a French movie on Amazon, I decided to “refresh my recollection” plus I can’t really resist a movie with Eva Green and Kristin Scott Thomas.  Then I will got back to the series.

      Reply

