Of course, chances are that the younger Trump/Kushners will be miraculously rehabilitated no later than the 2020 midterms, but it’s nice to know they’re currently suffering the worst such can suffer…

… Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have spent the past five years performing a mincing dance around reality, spinning their own parallel universe instead. When it suited them, they were the loudest, most trusted voices in President Trump’s ear, with outsize presences and responsibilities. When it was less advantageous, they shrunk out of sight. As for their influence, well, there was only so much they could do, they’d say. Dad would ultimately be dad… There aren’t many friends left, but as of this week, there were plenty of people who would either tolerate Javanka or at least bite their tongues: people who had known them for years, people who’d hold their noses to do business with them, people who didn’t much care for their administration but certainly didn’t mind the lower tax rates, the deregulation, the proximity to power. As such, they kept their disdain quiet, at least beyond their immediate social circles. That changed on Wednesday… Other longtime friends told me on Thursday that many people who hadn’t wanted to get political were looking to get their feet wet. “It feels like everyone on the Upper East Side is texting me today. Suddenly they all want to join the Resistance,” the former friend said.

It’s unlikely that Sommer and Kloss and the uptown Resistance have suddenly grown consciences in the last day. Rather, Wednesday’s depravity and the couple’s role in it officially made them radioactive. For the last four years, it was easier to say nothing. Last week I could have written a story about Kushner’s role in the Middle East peace process and Ivanka’s positioning for a political future in Florida. But by Wednesday evening, that had all changed. Having any association with them suddenly became the more difficult option. “People used to fear Trump’s wrath,” another former friend of Ivanka’s told me. “Now they fear his affiliation. The stink of his family is nearly impossible to get off. How do you associate yourself with the worst, most toxic people in U.S. history?”… His daughter and son-in-law lost their power along with him. It didn’t help that they looked craven while everything burned, people around them noted. Ivanka had seemingly been trying to launch her political career, campaigning in Georgia and posting old photos of herself handing out vegetables in Florida, they said. “The finance world knew Jared was in the Middle East when all of this was happening, too, so their self-serving was laid bare,” one person told me. “The narrative going around is that Jared & co. plan to buy up all the distressed assets created by the pandemic he created, like a fucking oligarch.” Optically, it didn’t help that someone caught a moving truck outside their Kalorama home in Washington on Thursday morning. A man lugging boxes from the garage loaded them into an orange truck with “College Hunks Hauling Junk” printed across the side. A spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Ivanka’s on Parler shilling for contributions to Trump Media and bragging they’ve already sold $100,000 coffee mugs. How the mighty have fallen. At the beginning of Twitler’s term she was pushing a $10,000 bracelet from her jewelry line, now it’s something that costs $1.59 to make that they get $15 at most for.

Elsewhere, Melania mourns that now she will never be known as ‘the GOP Jackie Kennedy’…

"Her disinterest in addressing the country was indicative of being 'checked out,' said another White House source, who added, 'she just isn't in a place mentally or emotionally anymore where she wants to get involved.'

(She was actually supervising a photo shoot for a projected coffee-table book on her White House renovations when the Trump Insurrection took place.)