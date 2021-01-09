Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schadenfreudelicious Link: ""The Stink of His Family Is Nearly Impossible to Get Off": Jared and Ivanka's Final Chapter in Washington Demolished Their Future"

Of course, chances are that the younger Trump/Kushners will be miraculously rehabilitated no later than the 2020 midterms, but it’s nice to know they’re currently suffering the worst such can suffer…

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have spent the past five years performing a mincing dance around reality, spinning their own parallel universe instead. When it suited them, they were the loudest, most trusted voices in President Trump’s ear, with outsize presences and responsibilities. When it was less advantageous, they shrunk out of sight. As for their influence, well, there was only so much they could do, they’d say. Dad would ultimately be dad…

There aren’t many friends left, but as of this week, there were plenty of people who would either tolerate Javanka or at least bite their tongues: people who had known them for years, people who’d hold their noses to do business with them, people who didn’t much care for their administration but certainly didn’t mind the lower tax rates, the deregulation, the proximity to power. As such, they kept their disdain quiet, at least beyond their immediate social circles.

That changed on Wednesday…

Other longtime friends told me on Thursday that many people who hadn’t wanted to get political were looking to get their feet wet. “It feels like everyone on the Upper East Side is texting me today. Suddenly they all want to join the Resistance,” the former friend said.

It’s unlikely that Sommer and Kloss and the uptown Resistance have suddenly grown consciences in the last day. Rather, Wednesday’s depravity and the couple’s role in it officially made them radioactive. For the last four years, it was easier to say nothing. Last week I could have written a story about Kushner’s role in the Middle East peace process and Ivanka’s positioning for a political future in Florida. But by Wednesday evening, that had all changed. Having any association with them suddenly became the more difficult option. “People used to fear Trump’s wrath,” another former friend of Ivanka’s told me. “Now they fear his affiliation. The stink of his family is nearly impossible to get off. How do you associate yourself with the worst, most toxic people in U.S. history?”…

His daughter and son-in-law lost their power along with him. It didn’t help that they looked craven while everything burned, people around them noted. Ivanka had seemingly been trying to launch her political career, campaigning in Georgia and posting old photos of herself handing out vegetables in Florida, they said. “The finance world knew Jared was in the Middle East when all of this was happening, too, so their self-serving was laid bare,” one person told me. “The narrative going around is that Jared & co. plan to buy up all the distressed assets created by the pandemic he created, like a fucking oligarch.”

Optically, it didn’t help that someone caught a moving truck outside their Kalorama home in Washington on Thursday morning. A man lugging boxes from the garage loaded them into an orange truck with “College Hunks Hauling Junk” printed across the side. A spokesman could not be reached for comment.

From a commentor, early this morning:

Ivanka’s on Parler shilling for contributions to Trump Media and bragging they’ve already sold $100,000 coffee mugs. How the mighty have fallen. At the beginning of Twitler’s term she was pushing a $10,000 bracelet from her jewelry line, now it’s something that costs $1.59 to make that they get $15 at most for.

Elsewhere, Melania mourns that now she will never be known as ‘the GOP Jackie Kennedy’…


(She was actually supervising a photo shoot for a projected coffee-table book on her White House renovations when the Trump Insurrection took place.)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    49Comments

    4. 4.

      Bruuuuce

      I have no doubt that AG Tish James has them in her crosshairs, too. Banging some grains (Pratchett reference, y’all thirteen-year-old boys!) while I lean back and watch.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I think Donald Trump inciting a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol will make the Trumps radioactive in a long-term sense. There will always be a disturbingly large number of drooling loons who idolize them, but those aren’t the sort of people the Trumps aspire to associate with. I suspect more stories that put them in a horrible light will come out over the weeks and months ahead, so the present madness won’t go down the memory hole any time soon.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      (insert tongue firmly in cheek)

      They richly deserve all that is coming to them.

      (return tongue to default position)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I think Donald Trump inciting a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol will make the Trumps radioactive in a long-term sense.

      Until they appear on Dancing with the Stars.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kent

      @Bruuuuce: I have no doubt that AG Tish James has them in her crosshairs, too. Banging some grains (Pratchett reference, y’all thirteen-year-old boys!) while I lean back and watch.

      Just like Al Capone and Enron and a bunch of other white collar crooks, taxes is what will finally bring them down. It is the ultimate black and white. You either paid them or you didn’t.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      rikyrah

      As I look up the voting history of the individuals identified and arrested for the Capitol attack, I'm struck by the fact that none of them are regular voters, most didn't vote before '20. The Republicans made a deal with the devil and America is paying for it.— Tom Bonier (@tbonier) January 9, 2021

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dr. bloor

      @Emma from FL: Dad is likely broke.  Kushner is a career criminal from a family of criminals.  He’s probably forgotten all the places he has money stashed.  I’d bet the same goes for Ivanka, and none of the stuff she’s put in place in other countries over the past four years will automatically evaporate on the 21st.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I think the Trumpists will want to rally around him, but frankly, I think he’s physically and mentally deteriorating. He’s not going to show up well. If he tries to start a new social media platform, I expect it to do as well as Sarah Palin’s TV channel did.

      I’ve been ranting about the coup attempt on twitter and I noticed today that I’ve lost a few followers. I assume those things are related. It can’t be helped. This week’s actions can’t be overlooked.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Scout211

      https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/09/politics/donald-trump-dangerous-capitol-riot/index.html

      This is a sort of “think piece” on CNN that was interesting to read. Although it ignores the fact that at least 50% of Americans realized how dangerous Trump was from day one.

      The day America realized how dangerous Donald Trump is

       

      When the history of the 45th presidency is written, Wednesday, January 6, will go down as the day America realized how dangerous President Donald Trump really is.

      In the span of hours, the country finally witnessed the price of its five-year experiment turning its election process into a reality show that produced an unhinged megalomanic as commander-in-chief who amassed so much power through his lies and fear-mongering that he was able to engineer an insurrection as a final act that left democracy dangling by a thread.
      Wednesday’s siege at the Capitol marked the culmination of Trump’s years-long quest to cultivate a fiercely loyal base that would do anything for him by playing on their fears and resentments as he lured them into believing his incessant lies about the sinister motives of government, election fraud and his own conduct.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Bruuuuce

      @Kent: I’m fairly certain that while taxes are a part of what’s going on (especially the revauation scheme), there’s more to it for both Donnie and Trump:TNG. They perpetrated all sorts of financial frauds, and it’s going to be a pleasure to see all of it laid bare for the world to see.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Benw

      @dr. bloor: at my most cynical I think ABC will wait a discreet 6 months before offering Trump and his asshole kids $5M each to star in…. THE PRESIDENT’S APPRENTICE.

      Each week contestants compete to be Trump’s “chief of staff of the week”, but watch out! If the Trump kids vote you “the whistleblower”, you’re headed home!

      Jeez I just gave myself the creeps writing that

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      In a previous thread, a commenter wrote: “I had to turn Maddow off on Thursday because I just couldn’t stand the snap judgment that no one was doing anything.”

      I’d be happy to be corrected by Adam, lordy I would, but: thousands of enemies of Democracy invaded our Capitol and tried to murder our elected representatives, pervert the course of our democracy.  Will all of those thousands be identified?  It seems to me the ones that are least likely to be identified, are those that are most dangerous: the ones who were careful to be nondescript, didn’t circulate their images on social media, and were there for a mission.

      I sure hope that law enforcement is going to do everything necessary to find the plotters and leaders, as well as the participants.  And to that comment: Hawley still sits in his office; so does Cruz, and so do 100+ GrOPers in both houses, who voted to destroy our democracy.

      Rolling up the yahoos and other “chaff” distracts from the fact that the actual leaders are getting away.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      debbie

      Trump set aside his lifelong aspiration to be a member of upperclass society when the thrill of absolute power presented itself. Now, disillusioned by the rabble’s lousy sense of fashion and his power quickly draining away, I think Trump imagines a return to the society pages that no longer exist and the socialites who will now openly mock him to his face. All he has left are sycophants.

      Once he’s safely away from the nuclear codes and government secrets, I will enjoy watching Trump’s decline into abject dissolution.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Bruuuuce

      @Geminid: I’m pretty certain that her investigations are on the civil side, and that the criminal side has been left in the purview of the Manhattan DA’s office. As I’ve mentioned before, the current DA, Cy Vance, Jr., has a record of going soft on high rollers, but his office is up for election this year IIRC, and all of the leading candidates have made it clear that they want unimpeded shots at the Trumps. It’s going to be a very rocky road for the family, and I would be pleased if they were stripped of every penny, with the booty being distributed among BLM, Planned Parenthood, the SPLC, and CAIR.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Comrade Colette

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I think he’s physically and mentally deteriorating

      I think he’s sitting on the floor of the Oval Office, building a wall with Duplo blocks and Tonka trucks and making vroom-vroom noises while Melania plays house at the other end of the building.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Vhh

      It’s like France after the Allied landing in Normandy in 1944. Overnight, most French became part of the,Resistance

      Reply
    37. 37.

      p.a

      There will be those who will be willing to associate w them, but they will be the kind of botoxed, bronzed, embalmed, older Mar-a-Lago sycophants who hang around dad, not the kind of NY café society types they want to consider their peeps.  Assuming they don’t have to decamp in a no-extradition locale.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Emma from FL

      @dr. bloor: Kushner is an financial idiot. He ran his dad’s newspaper to the ground and overpaid for a New York building with the unfortunate address of 666 Fifth Avenue to the tune of 1.6 billion. Little Ivanka lives off her phony “clothes” lines and Daddy’s money. There’s no there there.

      (also) they have been fudging their New York taxes for a while. Good times.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kirk Spencer

      @Chetan Murthy: So an anecdote.

      I belong to a list of fellow veterans. When the insurrection attempt kicked off there was a wave of anger from various people on the list who’d been supportive of Trump as little as a week earlier.

      “I haven’t been as angry since Saigon,” said one, and others concurred.

      I do think it was an eye-opening experience for a number of people who were trying hard to believe they weren’t with the bad guys; that they hadn’t been wrong.

      And human nature being what it is, I expect those individuals to be the reason the guilty fall hard. Because for a lot of people being able to blame others for your failure is a powerful drug.

      I just hope it doesn’t get too ugly.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      HalfAssedHomesteader

      I hope College Hunk Hauling turns out to be an FBI front and they just turned over a mountain of evidence.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Comrade Colette

      @Vhh: Yup. I’ve heard various formulations of the idea that the main myth of the Resistance is that there even was one. The further in time we get away from events, the more heroism and widespread resistance there was in misty hindsight. This time, though, there’s a much more extensive record – photographic, online media, and social media – to connect the people who were willing to socialize and do business with the Trumps back to them, no matter how fast they run now.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Mary G

      I made that comment! It’s on the front page, thanks AL.

      Since Ivanka is her Daddy’s girl, I enjoy imagining that she’s sent the dog, the kids, and their nannies off to a play date so she can scream obscenities at Jarad over the secured phone and break things around the house.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      dr. bloor

      @Emma from FL: Well, obviously, I have no idea what their balance sheets look like, although if you conflate business failure with private cash stash, you’re ignoring an important variable.  But there’s no scenario where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump end up in a double wide outside Tampa after having served jail time.  It ain’t gonna happen.  It’s a big, corrupt world.

      Reply

