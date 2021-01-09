Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: President Biden, Looking Better & Better

Apart from keeping our razor-thin hold on the Senate, I think Bernie will be in his element jousting with the Repubs on the Senate Committee on the Budget

(Safely distanced) party planning:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    3. 3.

      debbie

      “Sir, it backfired.”

      I so enjoyed listening to the litany of more and more closed and locked Twitter accounts.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Longer account of Biden’s remarks about Hawley, Cruz and Trump via Dallas News:

      In extraordinarily sharp remarks Friday, President-elect Joe Biden compared Sen. Ted Cruz to Hitler’s propaganda master in the way he peddled Donald Trump’s “big lie” about election fraud, though Biden stopped short of blaming Cruz for the riot by a pro-Trump mob at the Capitol as many Texas Democrats have done…

      Biden invoked Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propagandist, recalling his exaggeration of civilian deaths in the firebombing of Dresden, repeated by newspapers around the world. Goebbels maintained that the bigger the lie, and the more it was repeated, the more likely that it would be believed.

      Biden noted that Cruz, like Trump, had spent weeks questioning the legality and accuracy of balloting in a half dozen states, despite an utter lack of evidence.

      I’m so glad he’s going there and used the “big lie” language because we have a serious fucking problem in this country — millions of yahoos believing the “big lie.” If we don’t shut that lie down and make muttering “stop the steal” a sign of complete lunacy that disqualifies the mutterer from being taken seriously, we’ll have another “lost cause” situation that will fester. These people need to be shamed and shunned until they crawl back under their rocks.

      Amy Klobuchar will lead the probe into the Capitol coup. Something to look forward to!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      p.a.

      The fucking security apparatus better get their act together.  The pig people have ben open about their plans inauguration week.  It’s already been shown Biden etc have concerns about the Secret fucking Service being infiltrated by tRumpists.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      Says republicans have been calling him telling him how horrified they are with Trump.

      Adorable chickenshit cowards.

      Says he must unify the country.

      I’m glad the Rethuglicans agree they and their 74+ million trash supporters need to be fired into the Sun.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JPL

      @p.a.:   Even if the House asked the acting Secretary of Defense to testify why there was a delay in calling up the National Guard, he wouldn’t show up.   It will be months before we get answers, and unfortunately that is not soon enough.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Joe Falco

      We’re not there yet, but I’m getting increasingly hopeful of how the Senate will operate without Mitch having a death grip on legislation that moves there from the House. There’s still plenty of rules in the Senate that Republicans can game out to short-circuit the legislative process, and I hope Senate Democrats are prepared to match that eventual response.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      debbie

      @germy:

      Humbolt Blue shared that in Adam’s thread last night. I must have watched it 20 times, laughing just as much each time. I think it’s what got me to fall asleep not filled with rage.

      The kid apparently has other videos floating around.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      germy

      A good point from Kyle Griffin:

      If impeaching Trump would "further divide the country," as Republicans claim, then what did the GOP think challenging Biden's election win would do?

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 9, 2021

      We don’t count as real Americans, is my guess…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      At the White House, Mr. Trump struck a defiant tone, insisting that he would remain a potent force in American politics as aides and allies abandoned him and his post-presidential prospects turned increasingly bleak. Behind closed doors, he made clear that he would not resign and expressed regret about releasing a video on Thursday committing to a peaceful transition of power and condemning the violence at the Capitol that he had egged on a day before.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      debbie

      @germy:

      I’d like to see Joe loudly push back against McConnell’s leaked directive about dragging out Nancy’s impeachment plan long enough to push it to the Biden administration as a political comeback strategy. No more of this same old, same old crap.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      germy

      @hueyplong:

      Trump can’t post tweets, but I assume he can still read (at whatever grade level he achieved)

      So can Trump still see everyone else talking about him, like Tom Sawyer at his funeral?

      — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 9, 2021

      Reply
    24. 24.

      germy

      The bad takes on “who the Trump rioters are” ignore the fact that most poor and working class people can’t even afford to take off work when their kids are sick, let alone load up on Trump merch and body armor, travel across the country, and spend all day playing fascist putsch— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) January 8, 2021

      It costs a lot of money to fund this fascist bullshit. Don’t lay the blame solely on the lazy avatar of the “blue collar Trump voter.” There were lawyers and CEOs and a judge’s son leading the charge. One of them took her private jet out to storm the Capitol!— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    25. 25.

      p.a.

      I’m definitely not an optimist: given the police actions at the capitol and the apparent number of current and former cops and military in the mob, assuming x degree of infiltration, the image of Sadat’s ending just flashed in my mind.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TS (the original)

      So is there a current US Government? Education & Transport secretaries resigned, most of the rest refuse to talk to anyone or explain what happened on Wednesday. Security in DC seems almost non existent & trump appointees are desperate to leave & find new jobs. Trump is more incensed with twitter than with new impeachment proceedings & has 100% given up on going to work and Pence seems to have gone to ground.

      Biden’s team will have never worked so hard to get the country back together – and that is without even considering covid-19 & vaccines.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @debbie: Does it make a difference that by the Inauguration, Mitch won’t be in charge any more?

      ETA: I’m not sure since I seem to recall something about the Senate having to drop everything else and act on an Impeachment.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Spanky

      @TS (the original): Yes, there is a US Government. Each Federal agency has a Continuity of Operations Plan that lays out the chain of succession of command. There is never not someone in charge. That’s why I think the 25th can be invoked at any time, as the Constitution calls for the “principal officers”, not “Secretaries”.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      randy khan

      @TS (the original):

      The good news is that there are many, many career people still doing their jobs.  In practice, by this point most of the appointed people in any Administration aren’t really doing their jobs anyway as they are cleaning out their offices and looking for their next gigs.  And, of course, in this case, the less they do between now and January 20, the better.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Immanentize

      @Aleta
      Lectern Guy:

      Johnson is a stay-at-home-dad who lives with his wife and their five children in their Parrish home.

      Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but who was watching the kids?🤔

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Immanentize

      @Geminid: A new “mod squad” with even less diversity that the one over forty years ago.  New “mayo on Wonder served on beige melmac squad” perhaps

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ken

      @randy khan: In practice, by this point most of the appointed people in any Administration aren’t really doing their jobs anyway as they are cleaning out their offices and looking for their next gigs.

      And that’s in a normal administration.  In this one, most of them were never doing their job.

      Also, some of the positions have had such turnover that I expect lately the appointees have just left their stuff in boxes to save time when cleaning out the office.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Spanky

      @TS (the original): I suspect the Under-Secretaries still there are still political appointees, so there are still Trumpists in charge. Probably not going to get a lot of direction from the top in the next couple of weeks, so the careerists down below should be doing the usual yeoman’s work. I hope.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      TS (the original)

      @Immanentize:

      but who was watching the kids?

      Can’t help but think of the outcry against the individual if this had been a “stay at home mom” leaving the kids behind.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      hueyplong

      Mitch is playing with fire, as the developing narrative is that he’s slow walking this and therefore is solely responsible for whatever horrific thing Trump does on his way out the door

      He for damn sure can’t say “No one could have foreseen” or “You guys could have acted too.”

      This is the entire point of pushing for immediate impeachment when “realists” tell you it can’t be done.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Immanentize

      News of a different sort — but it’s good:

      The Immp went back mid-week (yes when this country was all going crazy) to get tests and a CT regarding his gastric cancer/surgery.  We waited two days on pins and needles.  Hell we have been on them for a year.  And, still cancer free!

      But, another battery of such tests again this summer, just to be sure.  The Doctor said, “You can assume you will remain cancer free, but I prefer to prove it.” Good line.

      On the less good news side, the Immp’s Uni has pushed back his campus return from mid-January to mid-February because Covid has overwhelmed the health care system there.  It’s bad in Houston and a good reminder to not let down our guards.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      citizen dave (aka mad citizen)

      @TS (the original): I don’t know if what you’re getting at is how we look to the world, and that it could like a national security the until Jan 20.  Might be cool if Pence and Biden made an unprecedented joint appearance to, you know, talk about the transition.  Just to show the adversaries that we still have leadership.  Would be even better if it happened were trump to leave town early.

      I am glad that it sounds like Biden’s vision of uniting the nation is bringing the radical republicans back to reality, and not moving their land of BS.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      JML

      Moscow Mitch, proving that his words from the floor post coup-attempt are hollow. Make statement about preserving democracy? Sure. Take constitutional action to preserve it? Not if it might upset someone on the right. His memo on the impeachment schedule is a classic Bitch McConnell move, laying down a marker to say “If you do this, here’s how I’m going to make sure it doesn’t work.”

      The Georgia wins get bigger every day.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ken

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: That’ll hurt, since I’m sure he was planning to use that email list extensively for fundraising.  Or shop it around to other spammers – it’d be gold, since the spammers would know that the addresses were pre-selected for gullibility.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Immanentize

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I’m sure you can imagine how this weighs on both of us all the time.  It’s like knowing a monster may be under your bed even though everytime you look there isn’t one there.  So, it is one of those smaller things (expected positive news?) that kind of breaks through the control we maintain.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      ThresherK

      Biden says he’s long thought Trump was unfit for the job, says what Congress does is up to them.

      The perfect tack, the perfect tone.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      gene108

      @JPL:

      Even if the House asked the acting Secretary of Defense to testify why there was a delay in calling up the National Guard, he wouldn’t show up.

      Unlike AG Barr, I am betting AG Garland will enforce Congressional subpoenas.

      Not showing up will soon have the weight of law behind it again.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I wonder if we need so many military bases in TX and MO. And their NGs need a thorough review, too. No sense in giving insurrections deadly toys to play with. I think that regional needs could be met by expanding bases in NM and IL. As those bases are wound down, we could instead earmark those federal dollars towards mental healthcare, immigrant settlement, and free civics textbooks that very specifically have not been reviewed by the TX Bd of Education.

      Reply

