Joe Biden says his stimulus package price tag will be 'high' https://t.co/z0aKjpaiRm pic.twitter.com/g5PbkIPH7p — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021





Biden says the next COVID relief package will be in the trillions of dollars. Details to be released next Thursday. Says if the US does not act now, it will get much worse later. — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) January 8, 2021

Biden says Trump not attending the inauguration is “one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on." "He exceeded even my worst notions about him. He's been an embarrassment to the country, embarrassed us around the world. He's not worthy to hold that office.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 8, 2021

Biden says there are two ways people are inspired. By inspirational leaders and by terrible leaders. Says Trump has ripped the bandaid off, showing the world how terrible he is. — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) January 8, 2021

President-Elect Joe Biden is asked if he thinks it’s a good idea for House Democrats to introduce articles of impeachment, as early as Monday. Biden says he’s long thought Trump was unfit for the job, says what Congress does is up to them. Says his priority is COVID. — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) January 8, 2021

Apart from keeping our razor-thin hold on the Senate, I think Bernie will be in his element jousting with the Repubs on the Senate Committee on the Budget…

Joe Biden says he seriously considered nominating Bernie Sanders as Labor secretary, but that he and Sanders agreed that he should remain in the Senate. — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) January 8, 2021

Asked if Sens. Cruz and Hawley should resign, President-elect Biden says: "I think they should just be flat beaten next time they run … They’re part of a big lie. A big lie." — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) January 8, 2021

Shame on @JoeBiden for comparing @HawleyMO and @tedcruz to Nazi propagandists like Goebbels. Though their amorality and twisted ambition are a match, they lack the oily dignity, independence, or the skin in the game. The better comparison is Baghdad Bob. pic.twitter.com/XDF4BC56d1 — BannedHat (@Popehat) January 8, 2021

