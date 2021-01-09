Norm Ornstein retweeted this article by a Democratic political consultant, who believes that Pelosi’s endgame is to get Trump to resign. Perhaps my brain is addled by middle-of-the-night doomscrolling, but I wanted to write down all the reasons why this could happen, in no particular order. (Note that this isn’t what the consultant said — it’s my best effort, but you might want to read his article first.)

Let’s take for granted the obvious: Trump will not resign because of shame or duty, only self-interest. (I don’t know if I even needed to say that.) So here are some reasons that it might be in Trump’s interest:

The impeachment articles that will be voted Monday include a provision that Trump never hold any federal office. The only office he wants is the Presidency. If he resigns, he probably takes the wind out of the impeachment sails.

Impeachment will strip Trump of Secret Service protection and the couple million bucks that he’ll get every year, and he is a greedy grifter who probably loves having Secret Service around. Resignation won’t.

It’s not totally obvious that Trump wouldn’t be removed by the Senate. It’s still a long shot, but it’s pretty clear that more video and more evidence will keep leaking out showing that Trump orchestrated a coup attempt, and the usual bullshit about hurt feelings making them do it don’t seem to be sticking this time.

Self-pardons are legally dodgy. Challenging the ban on Federal Office holding from his possible impeachment is legally dodgy. Trump has probably lost faith that “his” judges will have his back after none of them even gave his bullshit lawsuits more than a glancing look before they dismissed them out of hand.

It wouldn’t take a big leap of faith to expect that Pence will pardon Trump on the way out. One scenario is that Trump pardons his family, resigns, and Pence immediately pardons Trump.

Trump was banned by every mainstream social media platform. Almost immediately after that, Google removed Parler from their app store, and Apple has Parler on a 24 hour clock to basically become a non-violent platform. Not gonna happen, they’re toast on the App Store. This signals that there’s not going to be a “Twitter for the Alt Right” that has a mobile app — Apple and Google will just ban them all if they don’t have very restrictive terms of service. This is not in Trump’s interest because he wanted to find a new shitposting home, preferably one that will pay him to shitpost, and big tech is going to deny him that. If he’s impeached and removed, he’s definitely never getting a platform back. Who knows if he resigns (especially if he’s pardoned on the way out).

A real pardon from Pence still leaves Trump open to state charges in New York and probably elsewhere, but those charges aren’t sedition, and I’m sure his attorneys will tell him that he’s in real federal jeopardy because of his actions.

All of this assumes that Trump could act rationally in his own self-interest and at this point he’s probably not capable of that, but here it is, for what it’s worth.