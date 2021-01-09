Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I personally stopped the public option…

Shocking, but not surprising

We still have time to mess this up!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Consistently wrong since 2002

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Reality always wins in the end.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This blog goes to 11…

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

The math demands it!

We have all the best words.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Resignation Superman?

Resignation Superman?

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: 

Norm Ornstein retweeted this article by a Democratic political consultant, who believes that Pelosi’s endgame is to get Trump to resign. Perhaps my brain is addled by middle-of-the-night doomscrolling, but I wanted to write down all the reasons why this could happen, in no particular order.   (Note that this isn’t what the consultant said — it’s my best effort, but you might want to read his article first.)

Let’s take for granted the obvious: Trump will not resign because of shame or duty, only self-interest. (I don’t know if I even needed to say that.) So here are some reasons that it might be in Trump’s interest:

  • The impeachment articles that will be voted Monday include a provision that Trump never hold any federal office. The only office he wants is the Presidency. If he resigns, he probably takes the wind out of the impeachment sails.
  • Impeachment will strip Trump of Secret Service protection and the couple million bucks that he’ll get every year, and he is a greedy grifter who probably loves having Secret Service around. Resignation won’t.
  • It’s not totally obvious that Trump wouldn’t be removed by the Senate. It’s still a long shot, but it’s pretty clear that more video and more evidence will keep leaking out showing that Trump orchestrated a coup attempt, and the usual bullshit about hurt feelings making them do it don’t seem to be sticking this time.
  • Self-pardons are legally dodgy. Challenging the ban on Federal Office holding from his possible impeachment is legally dodgy. Trump has probably lost faith that “his” judges will have his back after none of them even gave his bullshit lawsuits more than a glancing look before they dismissed them out of hand.
  • It wouldn’t take a big leap of faith to expect that Pence will pardon Trump on the way out. One scenario is that Trump pardons his family, resigns, and Pence immediately pardons Trump.
  • Trump was banned by every mainstream social media platform. Almost immediately after that, Google removed Parler from their app store, and Apple has Parler on a 24 hour clock to basically become a non-violent platform. Not gonna happen, they’re toast on the App Store. This signals that there’s not going to be a “Twitter for the Alt Right” that has a mobile app — Apple and Google will just ban them all if they don’t have very restrictive terms of service. This is not in Trump’s interest because he wanted to find a new shitposting home, preferably one that will pay him to shitpost, and big tech is going to deny him that. If he’s impeached and removed, he’s definitely never getting a platform back. Who knows if he resigns (especially if he’s pardoned on the way out).
  • A real pardon from Pence still leaves Trump open to state charges in New York and probably elsewhere, but those charges aren’t sedition, and I’m sure his attorneys will tell him that he’s in real federal jeopardy because of his actions.

All of this assumes that Trump could act rationally in his own self-interest and at this point he’s probably not capable of that, but here it is, for what it’s worth.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Baud
  • BretH
  • BroD
  • CarolDuhart2
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • cintibud
  • Croaker
  • DocH
  • evodevo
  • germy
  • Gvg
  • JanieM
  • Jim Appleton
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • karensky
  • Lapassionara
  • Matt
  • mrmoshpotato
  • mvr
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • Princess
  • RandomMonster
  • sdhays
  • Skepticat
  • Spanky
  • topclimber
  • Van Buren
  • Zee Lizzee

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Albatrossity

      That’s my theory too. Nancy is also threatening to make GOPers vote on things that they don’t want to vote on, ever, and thus increasing their incentives to pressure him to resign as well.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Lapassionara

      I’m all in favor of Trump losing his Secret Service protection. I’m thinking impeachment would mean no presidential library for him either, which is a very good idea.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Van Buren

      I don’t think he will resign. I really don’t think he will be convicted by the Senate. What I can’t understand is how it benefits Cruz, Cotton, and Hawley to keep kissing his ass.  If he’s still around, they have no shot in 2024.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mvr

      From what I’ve read the Senate would need unanimous consent to consider impeachment before the 19th. They won’t get that. They can still impeach him after he leaves office. But it won’t remove him.  So resignation would be better, but I think it unlikely.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CarolDuhart2

      Presidential Libraries are usually privately funded, but this will definitely dry up contributions.  And unless it’s at Mar-A-Lago, good luck with finding a site either.

      Trump may want to leave town, but he needs Secret Service protection.  He’s made too many enemies here  and abroad and owes too much money to others to walk around like a mere citizen.

      And he’s broke. $410 million owed to dubious people broke.  He has no way of monetizing his Presidency now.  No books, no talks, no seats on boards.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      evodevo

      He’s a narcissistic sociopath…he’ll never resign, unless they give him a personality transplant from a rational person, or Vlad yanks his chain…he’d never commit suicide, either.  I don’t know how this will end up, but it won’t be pretty…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gvg

      I don’t think Pence will pardon him. He tried to get Pence killed.
      I could see him trying to name a different successor, but it wouldn’t work. I don’t think he is capable of understanding laws that say he can’t do what he wants.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Realistically, I think our best hope is that “soft 25th amendment” people keep talking about, unless Letitia James is willing to god in on an immunity deal, which frankly I hope she doesn’t.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt

      If he resigns, he probably takes the wind out of the impeachment sails.

      Any Dem who wilts like this shouldn’t even get a committee assignment. He literally just incited a mob to try to murder Congress; if _that_ doesn’t merit a permanent barring from federal office and removal of perks, why do we even HAVE laws?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Skepticat

      This all is very much too little too late; however, though I think it’s extremely unlikely, I do want to see him impeached and convicted. Just for once, I need to see him bear the consequences of his actions. And that goes for the other Rethuglicans too, though you and I know it never will happen.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      DocH

      “It wouldn’t take a big leap of faith to expect that Pence will pardon Trump on the way out.” That leap is getting longer and longer. My impression is that Donny no longer trusts Pence and that Pence may have finally figured out Donny’s m.o.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      NotMax

      I don’t quite grasp where this talk of it removing Secret Service and quashing pension comes from as both of those are tied to the office, not a contractual agreement with the individual officeholder.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Nice thread here, overlapping MrMix’s reasons.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @narya@germy: Impeachment, conviction and removal means the loss of all those post-office benefits, I think

      @cintibud: my understanding is McConnell could waive unanimous consent to proceed, but he doesn’t want to

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RandomMonster

      I think resignation will become a more and more attractive option for Trump. As mistermix said, the self-pardon is legally untested. Better for Trump to pardon his kids and acoloytes, resign, and receive a pardon himself.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      sdhays

      @Lapassionara: I’m pretty sure Presidential libraries are privately funded, so if Putin wants to fund the construction, he can still have a “library” in Florida.

      I don’t see Donnie resigning unless he’s convinced that he’s going to lose an impeachment trial in the Senate, particularly before Biden takes office. And even then, his back is so far up the wall that I figure he’d still want to roll the die and hope an Andrew Johnson result.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Spanky

      I believe he can be impeached even after resignation, no? And I hope they go through with it.

      Should add that I don’t think he’ll resign in any case. Resignation is for losers.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mvr

      @cintibud:

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/senate-impeachment-trump-mcconnell/2021/01/08/5f650ad0-520d-11eb-b2e8-3339e73d9da2_story.html

       Although the Senate will hold two pro forma sessions next week, on Jan. 12 and Jan. 15, it is barred from conducting any kind of business during those days — including “beginning to act on received articles of impeachment from the House” — without agreement from all 100 senators. With a cadre of Trump-allied senators in the Republican conference, that unanimous consent is highly unlikely.

      The Senate is thus unlikely to start with an impeachment trial leading to conviction before he is out of office.  But they can have the trial after he is gone and it will have some legal effects.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Croaker

      @germy:  House votes Senate convicts.  Senate requires 2/3s majority for conviction. Clinton was impeached but never removed from office.  No President has.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      germy

      So does the power company of New York now get the right to not give Trump electricity? Do they get to cut water and sewage? Can he have cable? What American right does he still have? Asking for a friend?— Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 9, 2021

      They do if he won’t pay his bill. By the way, has your face actually gotten tinier? https://t.co/E0UByVRhKr— Roy Edroso (@edroso) January 9, 2021

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @NotMax: People on twitter are saying that his tweets are now lost to history. I’m a pretty hopeless luddite, but that doesn’t make sense to me. Dorsey doesn’t have them on some server (not even sure that’s the word, i’m so dense on this) somewhere?

      Meanwhile, enjoy a little schadenfreude from Vanity Fair, even though I’m not sure it will come true

      The stink of his family is nearly impossible to get off. How do you associate yourself with the worst, most toxic people in U.S. history?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      topclimber

      OK I am getting tired of posting this idea on two dead threads. Maybe third time will be the charm.

      I posted a day or so ago about what I think is a viable path to impeachment, one that does not result in Trump’s trial distracting from Dems getting a start in the Senate from Day 1.

      As I read the impeachment law, the House does not send over its impeachment findings until impeachment managers have been named. When impeaching a sitting President, you want to do it fast. When impeaching one for the purpose of punishing him (taking away perks, preventing another shot at elective office) you drag it out.

      Let’s say the House votes impeachment but then takes a year to research its case. Surely the impeachment managers want to be thorough and Schumer would not press them for charges like Mitch did on the first go round.

      You make the case and bring it to the Senate in time for the runup to the 2022 elections. Remind everybody about what we know now about Trump’s sedition, plus what looking under rocks for a year finds out about him and his enablers. Make vulnerable GOP Senators go on record supporting him and or explaining their own collusion.

      Bottom line: Impeach the f—ker and use the Agency the House has in the process to control the timing.

      Another interesting fact: Folks have been worried about how some Dems are listed as “No” votes on the KOS list. What I haven’t seen discussed is only about a dozen GOP Reps have said the same. This can’t be right, right?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JanieM

      @Van Buren:

      What I can’t understand is how it benefits Cruz, Cotton, and Hawley to keep kissing his ass.  If he’s still around, they have no shot in 2024.

      Maybe they think that by 2024 he will be so far gone (by whatever combination of drugs, ill health, age, whatever) that it will be obvious to everyone that he can’t actually run. But by kissing his ass now they will have avoided alienating his lunatic following.

      Love to think about them clawing each other into ribbons to be the one..

      Reply
    35. 35.

      sdhays

      John Judis was brought up earlier this week, and he has another predictably stupid post up today at TPM saying that impeachment is a trap for the Democrats. I think the big tell with Judis is that his stuff is never Prime content because Prime users aren’t paying for his shit.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Zee Lizzee

      I don’t think he’ll resign. His emotions are too hot and won’t cool off for months. I suspect that he will continue to ‘break’ everything within reach. As much as she is a horrible human, Melania is in physical danger right now and should get out.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      sdhays

      @topclimber: My feeling is that the iron is hot now, so now is when you need to strike. If the impeachment trial happens next year, we’ll have to keep explaining why we’re impeaching a guy who’s no longer in office, because it doesn’t fit with the usual understanding of impeachment. And the adage that “if you’re explaining, you’re losing” is, unfortunately, pretty true.

      If we wait, some Republican Senators who are fed up with Dump right now will not see the necessity next year in pissing off his supporters in the run up to an election. I’d rather Democrats run 2022 on a successful resolution to COVID and a surging economy.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      NotMax

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist

      People on twitter are saying that his tweets are now lost to history

      Errant bullsh*t. (Pardon my French.)

      re: Vanity Fair

      “How many orders have stacked up for Ivanka’s new “Greatest American” designer wear line?

      “One. And that’s gratis.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @sdhays: As you indicate, the American people are not thoughtful Constitutionalists, and they have short memories.

      also, barring some new revelations or dangerous move by trump, you’re never going to get to two-thirds in the Senate, so a historical record of one house standing up to do the right thing is about all we’re gonna get. I think that’s important. And you might get Romney, Murkowski and Sasse and one or two others if Schumer brings it up soon. More for the historical recor

      @Baud: that too, it’s a point Josh Barro made yesterday. Having a House bill hanging over his head is not the worst thing for these dangerous last days.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      topclimber

      @sdhays: Impeachment now is the equivalent of a Grand Jury bringing an indictment based on strong, but usually not conclusive evidence. Trial later is a way to avoid the distraction of a trial while Biden/Harris launch their administration.

      Trial now means no punishment for Trump because no way do we reach conviction and all we do is keep the a-hole in the news during the first 100 days.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.