Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

We have all the best words.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Shocking, but not surprising

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

The revolution will be supervised.

No one could have predicted…

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

The math demands it!

Let there be snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I personally stopped the public option…

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Wetsuit optional.

You are here: Home / Information As Power / Pre-Dawn Schadenfreude Open Thread: Who’s Got Two Thumbs & Nothing He Can Do With Them?…

Pre-Dawn Schadenfreude Open Thread: Who’s Got Two Thumbs & Nothing He Can Do With Them?…

by | 45 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


Politico rubs it in — “The ‘Hemingway of 140 characters’ has lost his favorite bullhorn”:

President Donald Trump has many prized possessions. But few seemed to inspire as much personal joy as his Twitter feed. Trump routinely boasted of the social media bullhorn he possessed. He credited it with launching his political trajectory. And he used it as a tool to lacerate his foes.

On Friday night, he lost it. And, then, he lost his mind…

For Trump, the Twitter ban was yet another inglorious passage to the final chapter of his presidency. Over the past two days, he’s been admonished by his own aides, chastised by Republicans, and threatened once more with impeachment…

There are no plans to immediately emerge from the cocoon either. One White House official said there were initial internal discussions between White House aides and Trump of doing a “last farewell interview.” But, the official added, “I’m not sure if they’re going to come to fruition,” much to the official’s chagrin.

“I don’t want the lasting impression of this administration to be what happened at the Capitol,” the official said…

Since it’s early (for most of you), note this is *not* the official account…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Central Planning
  • dogwood
  • Gin & Tonic
  • JPL
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a
  • p.a.
  • PsiFighter37
  • Quinerly
  • RandomMonster
  • raven
  • Sm*t Cl*de
  • topclimber
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    45Comments

    4. 4.

      PsiFighter37

      Kind of pathetic that Twitter banning Trump has kind of overtaken the antics from January 6th. What a fucked-up world we live in, with priorities.

      I also cannot believe that the GOP response about this is to whine about Section 230, which, if it did not exist, would mean Trump would face far more legal exposure than he does now. What fucking morons.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      Politico rubs it in — “The ‘Hemingway of 140 characters’

      Way to insult Hemingway!

      And, then, he lost his mind…

      How many years did this writer stick their own head up their ass?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      raven

      The dude in the Bolo thread last night was a bartender at Doc Ford’s Bar and Grill in Sanibel. My buddies and I ate there two years ago after fishing the Everglades.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Central Planning

      I don’t know about anyone else, but I felt better, maybe less anxious, when they banned him for 12 hours the other day, and the same after they banned him permanently last night. Anyone else feel different now?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @raven:

      My buddies and I ate there two years ago after fishing the Everglades. 

      You fished the entire Everglades?  Got all the fish?  😁

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Quinerly

      @WereBear: I just checked Amazon. Can still buy Trump shit. His corporate shop is still up. Shopify dropped him a couple of days ago. I can’t remember if I saw it here but Rush and Levin have deactivated their Twitter accts in protest.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Quinerly

      Has anyone posted Olivia Nuzzi’s piece? Towards the end of the piece, the source talks about how upset Trump was about how “low class” his supporters looked in their appearance while storming the Capitol. What they were wearing.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      p.a.

      If the motherpfucker  put as much energy into fighting covid back in March as he is trying to do a twitter workaround our results could have mirrored S Korea’s.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Quinerly:

      Rush and Levin have deactivated their Twitter accts in protest.

      Oh goodie!  No one will hear their crap ever again!  (How long until they scream Twitter “censored” them and first amendment, blah blah?)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Quinerly

      I cruised over to Parler yesterday looking for Lin Wood (trivia… One year ago he was giving a speech to a law school and sounding sane). Anyway, Parler is not user friendly at all. Very hard to follow the threads. As for Lin, looks like he has been banned from Parler for calling for the execution of Pence. He lasted less time on Parler than Twitter if that means anything.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Quinerly:

      how upset Trump was about how “low class” his supporters looked in their appearance while storming the Capitol 

      Truly a strange strange fascist POS.

      “I want high class traitorous trash to support me!”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      RandomMonster

      @Central PlanningAnyone else feel different now?

      I laughed and then felt genuine physical relief that the flood of screeching lunacy had stopped.

      My concern now is that his domestic terrorist brownshirts will start their attacks in earnest, focusing on tech companies and anything Democratic.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Quinerly

      @mrmoshpotato: one thing about it… That video of the Trump Crime Family partying to Laura Brannigan has finally made it to TV and not just on line being passed around. Seen it given heavy play on CNN and MSNBC finally. I’m glad a wider audience is seeing it. What needs to get more airtime is the stuff about these terrorists pissing and shitting in the Capitol. That has really gotten the attention of people I know who “just don’t want to talk politics. “

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Quinerly

      @mrmoshpotato: article notes he had been particularly upset about Brad Parscale’s meltdown in the summer. Not the actual meltdown but Parscale’s low class “beer shirt.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      This is shocking.

      Men and women who endorse “hegemonic masculinity” — an idealized form of manhood where White, heterosexual men have power, status and dominance over women, gay men, men with disabilities, racial or religious minorities and other groups — are more likely to be supporters for US President Donald Trump than those who don’t embrace dominant masculinity, according to new research.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Quinerly: Not the actual meltdown but Parscale’s low class “beer shirt.”

      As I said, Truly a strange strange fascist POS.

      Now I want to rewatch Parscale getting tackled.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.