And now The end is near And so I face the final curtain My friend, I'll say it clear I'll state my case, of which I'm certain But not on Twitter or Reddit or Facebook https://t.co/mZh8LPx3Mi

Politico rubs it in — “The ‘Hemingway of 140 characters’ has lost his favorite bullhorn”:

President Donald Trump has many prized possessions. But few seemed to inspire as much personal joy as his Twitter feed. Trump routinely boasted of the social media bullhorn he possessed. He credited it with launching his political trajectory. And he used it as a tool to lacerate his foes.

On Friday night, he lost it. And, then, he lost his mind…

For Trump, the Twitter ban was yet another inglorious passage to the final chapter of his presidency. Over the past two days, he’s been admonished by his own aides, chastised by Republicans, and threatened once more with impeachment…

There are no plans to immediately emerge from the cocoon either. One White House official said there were initial internal discussions between White House aides and Trump of doing a “last farewell interview.” But, the official added, “I’m not sure if they’re going to come to fruition,” much to the official’s chagrin.

“I don’t want the lasting impression of this administration to be what happened at the Capitol,” the official said…