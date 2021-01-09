And now
The end is near
And so I face the final curtain
My friend, I'll say it clear
I'll state my case, of which I'm certain
But not on
Twitter or Reddit or Facebook https://t.co/mZh8LPx3Mi
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 8, 2021
Gollum has lost his precious.
— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) January 9, 2021
Politico rubs it in — “The ‘Hemingway of 140 characters’ has lost his favorite bullhorn”:
President Donald Trump has many prized possessions. But few seemed to inspire as much personal joy as his Twitter feed. Trump routinely boasted of the social media bullhorn he possessed. He credited it with launching his political trajectory. And he used it as a tool to lacerate his foes.
On Friday night, he lost it. And, then, he lost his mind…
For Trump, the Twitter ban was yet another inglorious passage to the final chapter of his presidency. Over the past two days, he’s been admonished by his own aides, chastised by Republicans, and threatened once more with impeachment…
There are no plans to immediately emerge from the cocoon either. One White House official said there were initial internal discussions between White House aides and Trump of doing a “last farewell interview.” But, the official added, “I’m not sure if they’re going to come to fruition,” much to the official’s chagrin.
“I don’t want the lasting impression of this administration to be what happened at the Capitol,” the official said…
Trump campaign account suspended after Donald Trump tried to use the account to evade his ban.
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 9, 2021
Appears the Trump campaign’s digital director tried to give Trump his account. Twitter promptly suspended him pic.twitter.com/7ejWL7GjEc
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) January 9, 2021
Donald tried to get on Melania’s Twitter but she told him the password was Barron’s middle name plus his birthday.
— Joe Faina (@faination) January 9, 2021
Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to
— John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021
How it started. How it ended. pic.twitter.com/LL2AYnLA61
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 9, 2021
You will be able to find this now deleted tweet at the National Archives and maybe a future Trump presidential library https://t.co/adJU2ighxm
— Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) January 9, 2021
I ask all of Levin's followers to honor his wishes https://t.co/CpdsrnTgPY
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 8, 2021
Since it’s early (for most of you), note this is *not* the official account…
“Guess who can still tweet motherfuc-” pic.twitter.com/RPUWk5sCw7
— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) January 9, 2021
