Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

How has Obama failed you today?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Shocking, but not surprising

Han shot first.

Women: they get shit done

We have all the best words.

The house always wins.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Yes we did.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Let there be snark.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Easy to be Hard, Easy to be Cold

Easy to be Hard, Easy to be Cold

by | 44 Comments

This post is in: 

Twitter’s rationale for permabanning Trump makes this point:

Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.

Apparently it’s because Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet, not because the 17th is a weekend three days before the inaguration.

Read this piece and tell me if you think DC will be ready.

When Fortress D.C. was tested, it failed: An angry mob marched to the Capitol, broke in, and stayed for hours. Unrushed, they sat in the Speaker’s office with their feet up. Unbothered, they walked out with a senator’s computer. I can barely believe these things happened and not even in my wildest imagination would have I considered them possible before Wednesday. Fortress D.C. failed from a combination of factors that I’m sure will be investigated and enumerated and people will resign and be fired if they haven’t already. It turns out that yelling at bike commuters, stray tourists, and kids sledding did not prove to be a successful deterrent to a mob invasion that was announced ahead of time. Whatever the security plan was, it wasn’t sufficient to secure the building, deter the crowd, or prevent tragic and senseless deaths, including one of the Capitol Police officers whose superiors failed to adequately prepare for a clearly hostile crowd. Fortress D.C. was so sure of itself it preemptively rejected offers to help. It took local police to get things back under control and by that point the building, and the myth of the building’s inviolability, were completely wrecked.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Cermet
  • Charluckles
  • CliosFanBoy
  • Cowboy Diva
  • different-church-lady
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • HinTN
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JPL
  • Kent
  • Leto
  • luc
  • LurkerNoLonger
  • MattF
  • PsiFighter37
  • Punchy
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • RSA
  • Suzanne
  • Wag
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Apparently it’s because Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet, not because the 17th is a weekend three days before the inaguration.

      if there’s anything both more stupid and more dangerous than trump, it’s apparently the fusion of his cult with Q.

      A few weeks ago on NPR, I think it was Jane Coaston who said, you can’t even describe it without sounding crazy and stupid yourself. And it’s spreading like fucking wildfire on the right.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Leto

      So I talked with my old boss last night (AF E9) and the National Guard is mobilizing 1k+ troops to be there for the Inauguration. He’s going to be on comm duty, but the bulk of those personnel will be security forces style detail. I don’t know what the security state will look like in the future here, but for the Inauguration they’re mobilizing a large security force.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kent

      Remember those cell phone tracking maps from March where they showed where all the Florida Spring Breakers fanned out to around the country in the following weeks?

      They need to do the same thing for Wednesday.  Those who have all that phone location data need to put together a map of every phone that was on the Capitol Mall and Capitol Grounds on Weds and track where all the rats have fled to.  It would be interesting and enlightening. Kind of like one of those sex offender maps.

      I’m sure people would like to know if there are seditionists in their neighborhood.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Leto

      @RSA: It’s a hard balance to strike. It’s the people’s house, but you’re also not trying to make it like many of the facilities that I used to work at. You want to let people see the work of government, of their representatives, but at the same time you have to vigorously protect them. It’s going to be like airports from here on out.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’m thinking a lot of these people will change their plans if FBI agents knock on their doors, or even make a phone call, to inquire about this thing they posted on social media. What’s the gap between that crazy woman from San Diego who was shot and the one from Knoxville who was left in indignant and confused sobs when someone shoved her when she was trying storm the Capital because it’s a revolution

      ETA: along those lines, a whole bunch of US Attys were posting that they would prosecute anyone who crossed state lines with violent criminal intent– IANAL so that’s shorthand from what I’ve gleaned from Twitter School of Law. I imagine this will inspire them, and local FBI offices and other offices to double down on letting these people know this ain’t cosplay.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Part of the strategy of Q and other similar fucking stupid theories is to be so fucking stupid that you need to expend time and energy to just discuss them.  They have some similarities to a denial of service attack where bots try to eat up all the bandwidth on a part of the Internet.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      CliosFanBoy

      some years ago there was an elderly guard (white male, natch) from the Capitol Police who used to stand just outside the South Capital metro station and guarded the crossing for one of the Capitol office parking lots.  There was a Walk/Don’t Walk signal there, necessary for the week, useless on weekends.  if you tried to cross to get to the Library of Congress on a Saturday and dared cross on the Don’t Cross light he’d have a fit and try to stop you. A typical example of a petty little tryant.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Wag

      @Cermet

      You might be right, however the Caesars that the Bible rail against have been safely dead for 2000 years, and can’t be murdered by modern religious zealots.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      rikyrah

      😂🤣😂🤣

      Parler is banned from App Store. Trump’s twitter account is suspended. Democrats are preparing his second impeachment. The house is blue, the senate is blue, the White House is blue, the motherfucking sky is blue and holy shit I think I had an orgasm while writing this tweet.— Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) January 9, 2021

      Reply
    18. 18.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I live in the DC area, and if these goons try again, well, we’d prefer to let the professionals handle it, but if starts to look like they’re faltering again, I’m inclined to believe those Trump jamokes will be met with an opposing mob of locals several times their size.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rikyrah

      For those whining about “free speech”

       

      Phuck Outta Here with that bullshyt 😡😡

       

      Anyone else would have been banned.

      We know, because we have seen people banned for far less.

       

      Let him be Parler’s problem 😡

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      The Fortress DC article makes no sense.  The preliminary consensus is that there were not sufficient resources to protect the Capitol.  The article makes it seem like there were a ton of resources that all failed.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      PsiFighter37

      I have to think that Garland and Wray are going to be laser-focused on white supremacy as their #1 target for domestic observation when they get in. Given how stupid most of these people are about posting stuff online, it should be like shooting fish in the barrel for the feds, once they are led by competent / non-corrupt people.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Leto

      @raven: it took me a long moment to realize you meant battalion and not bat (winged creature) or bat (baseball). I’m an Air Force guy! I don’t know, lets say that’s 800 security forces personnel in combination with X of federal law enforcement, state troopers, secret service… idk. There’s going to be air cover (those Blackhawks you saw), but what else would you suggest? Strykers? APCs? Abrams? Specter Gunships? Trust me, I want this as secure as can be but for that we might as well just have the ceremony at the Capitol and then the new admin heads straight to the WH and that’s it.

      I just don’t know. Force protection on that scale is out of my realm.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      luc

      I believe it is something uniquely American, that every little entity has its own police force. Universities have their own police, federal properties, the capitol,..

      Seems very inefficient to me.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      CliosFanBoy

      @Baud: there are. Witness the guards around any liberal march in the area vs the thin blue line for the Maganuts.  They can all ask the others for reinforcements.  Capitol police, DC Metro, Park Police, DHS, the local police forces, DC National Guard, MD and VA National Guard…  I’ve seen more police on the streets for crowd control after a Nats game than I saw at the Capitol.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kent

      @Leto:@RSA: It’s a hard balance to strike. It’s the people’s house, but you’re also not trying to make it like many of the facilities that I used to work at. You want to let people see the work of government, of their representatives, but at the same time you have to vigorously protect them. It’s going to be like airports from here on out.

      I worked in DC and at the Capitol both before and after 9-11.  They did a lot to harden it against things like truck bombs.  But apparently not so much against a raging mob that they weren’t going to fire on.

      I expect it will be remodeled to some extent such that most of the official front doors will be excessively hardened with multiple entry points such that they can push a button and steel curtain walls come crashing down.  And you will have to pass through several levels of security to even get to the front door.

      Meanwhile all members and staff will enter through nondescript staff-only entrances on the sides and underground like they do now.

      What astonishes me in retrospect was that they didn’t have steel barriers that they could close.  Even the high school where I work has big steel barriers they can pull down to close off various corridors so that when there are HS basketball games and such they can keep folks from wandering off through the rest of the school.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Charluckles

      Not only do I think they will be ready, I think they will be ready to bust some heads.  Even the Trumper aligned security forces are going to be angry and embarrassed about a failed insurrection by a bunch of a-holes.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      PsiFighter37

      I would also note that McConnell adjourning the Senate ahead of 1/20 is another way to delay Biden’s nominees getting a hearing. In years past, the confirmation hearings would have been underway during this time. Now Biden is going to have literally no confirmed nominees on 1/20, because none of them have had hearings. I hope Schumer is timing the exact moment Warnock and Ossoff get their certifications from Georgia, because he is going to need to move nominations at lightspeed.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      LurkerNoLonger

      The coup to overthrow the government and install Trump as president for life has failed. The coup to overthrow Balloon Juice and install Mistermix as the only one who ever posts here has succeeded.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RSA

      @Leto:

      It’s a hard balance to strike. It’s the people’s house, but you’re also not trying to make it like many of the facilities that I used to work at.

      Agreed. No easy solutions.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Kent:  the disparity between the preparations for BLM marches and the White Riot have been noted. But an NPR reporter said yesterday what struck her on Wed was the last time she had been on Capitol Hill was the opening of the Amy Semple McBarrett confirmation, and the place looked like a fortress.

      ETA @Baud: I checked his name on twitter when it became public, and he’d never tweeted but his banner pic was trump’s jet against a sunset. Not AF1, the plane that said trump on it. The account’s been deleted

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Punchy

      I know Trump can order OUT the Natn Guard, but can he order them NOT to deploy? What if Trump desired another invasion….could he order all the security apparati to go home?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Baud:

      The Fortress DC article makes no sense.  The preliminary consensus is that there were not sufficient resources to protect the Capitol.  The article makes it seem like there were a ton of resources that all failed.

      I took it as a statement that DC folks tolerated a bunch of petty tyranny because they thought that was the price of security, when in fact those petty tyrants were incompetent.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      MattF

      It should be noted that congressional representatives just got an up-close-and-personal view of armed right-wing terrorism, and they are in charge. Law enforcement won’t be able to step aside in the next round, their jobs are on the line. The personnel and equipment are there, there may well be serious casualties in a second round.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Leto

      @Kent: yeah, a lot of money went into essentially bomb proofing facilities. Lot of concrete barricades and bollards in use to prevent vehicle IEDs. Also a response to Oklahoma City. Unfortunately it takes incidents like this revamp security measures. It’s happened with the military (Kobar Towers/USS Cole) and now this. I do agree regarding high schools: we’ve transformed those into mini-detention centers. I know a lot of the new school designs focus on making them anti-shooter. Part of how these right wing assholes have reshaped our society.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Baud:

      The cop who died was a Trumper.

      Yesterday I posted a piece that included a letter to the editor written by him to advocate voting for Kerry in 2004.  Do you have a source for this?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Leto

      @Baud: He was but he died upholding his oath which is in stark contrast to the former military members there, as well as the other federal officials there. I have mixed feelings about this.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.