Twitter’s rationale for permabanning Trump makes this point:
Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.
Apparently it’s because Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet, not because the 17th is a weekend three days before the inaguration.
Read this piece and tell me if you think DC will be ready.
When Fortress D.C. was tested, it failed: An angry mob marched to the Capitol, broke in, and stayed for hours. Unrushed, they sat in the Speaker’s office with their feet up. Unbothered, they walked out with a senator’s computer. I can barely believe these things happened and not even in my wildest imagination would have I considered them possible before Wednesday. Fortress D.C. failed from a combination of factors that I’m sure will be investigated and enumerated and people will resign and be fired if they haven’t already. It turns out that yelling at bike commuters, stray tourists, and kids sledding did not prove to be a successful deterrent to a mob invasion that was announced ahead of time. Whatever the security plan was, it wasn’t sufficient to secure the building, deter the crowd, or prevent tragic and senseless deaths, including one of the Capitol Police officers whose superiors failed to adequately prepare for a clearly hostile crowd. Fortress D.C. was so sure of itself it preemptively rejected offers to help. It took local police to get things back under control and by that point the building, and the myth of the building’s inviolability, were completely wrecked.
