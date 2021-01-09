Storming of Capitol was textbook potential covid-19 superspreader, experts say https://t.co/3lNFEySEKp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 8, 2021

… Experts said that resulting infections will be near-impossible to track, with massive crowds fanning out around the country and few rioters detained and identified. They also wondered if even a significant number of cases would register in a nation overwhelmed by the coronavirus. As Americans shared their shock and anger at the Capitol breach Thursday, the United States reported more than 132,000 people hospitalized with the virus, and more than 4,000 deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus — making it the highest single-day tally yet. “It is a very real possibility that this will lead to a major outbreak but one that we may or may not be able to recognize,” Toner said. “All the cases to likely derive from this event will likely be lost in the huge number of cases we have in the country right now.”… Health experts predicted Wednesday’s events will contribute to an ongoing case surge in the greater Washington region. The average number of daily new infections in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia reached a record high Thursday, and current covid-19 hospitalizations in the District have risen 19 percent in the past week…

So many GOP members of Congress laughed & mocked Rep. @LisaBRochester for her trying to hand out masks to GOP members while in lockdown during the MAGA terrorist attack on the Capitol. Such a crowded dense room—no masks. So dangerous for others. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/e4tYJp8hue — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 8, 2021

The United States topped 4,000 daily deaths from the coronavirus for the first time. That breaks a record set just the day before. The surge is being seen in a number of Sun Belt states, where spikes of the virus were seen over the summer. https://t.co/l2trq5mpyv — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2021

Our daily update is published. States reported 2.1M tests, a record 310k cases, 131,889 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 3,777 deaths. The 7-day averages for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are at record highs. pic.twitter.com/lCaomGRg5P — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 9, 2021

The number of active cases in the US is now more than 8.8 million and rising. pic.twitter.com/yE3idJyd9Q — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 9, 2021

This https://t.co/6kWMww3KUq map shows where COVID-19 has been spreading most rapidly over the past week: https://t.co/yKEwCLtZBJ pic.twitter.com/pQYUv2s3eI — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 9, 2021

The #Biden team is so worried about the escalating US #COVID19 crisis that they will rush out 1st doses of vaccines widely ASAP. Their press release is lousy, however — unclear when/if the 2nd doses will get out, are all priority grps abandoned, etc. https://t.co/xIKYE3qTCr — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 8, 2021

======

Europe's slow start: How many people have had the Covid vaccine? https://t.co/gpDVHneiDB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 9, 2021

BREAKING: Britain records 1,325 new coronavirus deaths, highest since start of pandemic. https://t.co/x2d0awbXmD — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2021

“The threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said. “One in 30 Londoners now has #COVID19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die."https://t.co/2uvWYcYCva — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 8, 2021



Briton:

Don’t think this is being emphasised enough: right now is the absolute worst time to catch Covid that you could possibly think of. Hospitals are already at breaking point, ambulances are taking hours, and in a week’s time it’ll be worse. It’s worse now than in the first peak. — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) January 8, 2021

(These tweets triggered by a shop run I just did after it turned out I had no rice in the house, discovering four people leaving my local corner shop, totally unmasked) — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) January 8, 2021

Barely 3 months old, a baby leaves a hospital in Spain after 70 days fighting #COVID19 https://t.co/zFo5wbstbr via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 8, 2021

A Russian e-visa system that would have applied to citizens of 52 countries from Jan. 1 has been suspended due to the coronavirus. https://t.co/8PCzBvq922 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 8, 2021

India to continue export of medicines, including vaccines – PM Modi https://t.co/iCNz3bUQpn pic.twitter.com/21bgqIfCG7 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2021

… India is the world’s biggest vaccine maker. Its pharmaceutical industry has been freeing up capacity and pushing ahead with investments to help support a global vaccination campaign. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan earlier this month said there was no ban on vaccine exports, following media reports that the government had imposed restrictions to ensure domestic vaccine requirements were met first. The country is set to roll out a COVID-19 vaccination programme, aiming to cover 300 million people by July in one of the world’s largest inoculation drives against the coronavirus…

Asia Today: Chinese authorities have asked residents in two cities south of Beijing to stay home for seven days as they try to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak in which more than 300 people have tested positive in the past week. https://t.co/7parQi47dX — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2021

A coughing, maskless pilot from New Zealand, who had been in the US, snaps Taiwan's 8-month streak of no local #COVID19 spread https://t.co/2N6eryCYvT — Deborah Blum (@deborahblum) January 8, 2021

Singapore woman jailed for hiding meetings with male friend https://t.co/VDfrCLLzDn — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 8, 2021

======

NEW—U.S. FDA said on Friday genetic variants of #COVID19, including the one found in the UK, could lead to false negative results from some molecular COVID-19 tests, but the risk of the mutations affecting overall testing accuracy is low.

https://t.co/gSqPoMkztN — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 9, 2021

A new computational analysis suggests a vaccine or medication that can shorten the infectious period of #COVID19 may potentially prevent millions of cases and save billions of dollars https://t.co/Rbordxuhh1 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 8, 2021

======

State and local governments will be receiving their first infusion of federal money later this month to support vaccination efforts against the coronavirus. https://t.co/SHgF5d0knt — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2021

“I'm talking to public health departments that tell me we can do testing or we can do vaccinations — we don't have the people to do both," one expert said. https://t.co/AnFxWiYMUA — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 9, 2021

ICUs clogged on the way in, morgues on the way out in California's COVID crisis https://t.co/DAerP5JMKi pic.twitter.com/gLWrXdxvQ5 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2021

Facing a massive coronavirus surge, California has been issuing waivers allowing hospitals to temporarily bypass the nation's only strict nurse-to-patient ratios. Nurses say that's pushing them to the brink of burnout and affecting patient care. https://t.co/4O9Fi8Vtaj — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) January 8, 2021