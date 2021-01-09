Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Jan. 8-9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Jan. 8-9

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

Experts said that resulting infections will be near-impossible to track, with massive crowds fanning out around the country and few rioters detained and identified. They also wondered if even a significant number of cases would register in a nation overwhelmed by the coronavirus. As Americans shared their shock and anger at the Capitol breach Thursday, the United States reported more than 132,000 people hospitalized with the virus, and more than 4,000 deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus — making it the highest single-day tally yet.

“It is a very real possibility that this will lead to a major outbreak but one that we may or may not be able to recognize,” Toner said. “All the cases to likely derive from this event will likely be lost in the huge number of cases we have in the country right now.”…

Health experts predicted Wednesday’s events will contribute to an ongoing case surge in the greater Washington region. The average number of daily new infections in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia reached a record high Thursday, and current covid-19 hospitalizations in the District have risen 19 percent in the past week…

======


Briton:

India is the world’s biggest vaccine maker. Its pharmaceutical industry has been freeing up capacity and pushing ahead with investments to help support a global vaccination campaign.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan earlier this month said there was no ban on vaccine exports, following media reports that the government had imposed restrictions to ensure domestic vaccine requirements were met first.

The country is set to roll out a COVID-19 vaccination programme, aiming to cover 300 million people by July in one of the world’s largest inoculation drives against the coronavirus…

======

======

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/8 China reported 17 new domestic confirmed, 17 new domestic asymptomatic cases.
       
      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 12/25. The case had taken 22 days between likely instance of infection (via close contact with a known case) and testing positive. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered and 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 34 domestic confirmed cases and 21 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. There are 13 communities, 2 residential compounds and a village currently at Medium Risk in the city.

      Shenyang in Liaoning Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (both moderate), all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine (since 12/23, 12/28 and 1/1, respectively). The 2nd round of mass screening of residents in 9 districts continues. As of 12 PM on 1/7, 5,054,363 individuals have been swabbed, 2,497,806 results obtained, all negative. There are currently 34 domestic confirmed and 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound and a residential building were elevated to Medium Risk. There are 1 community, 2 buildings and 16 residential compounds currently at Medium Risk in the city.
       
      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported 14 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) and 16 new domestic asymptomatic cases by 0 AM on 1/9, all at Shijiazhuang. There are currently 137 domestic confirmed cases (7 serious, 130 moderate) and 197 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
       
      11 confirmed cases are at Haocheng District (all at the epicenter township) in Shijiazhuang, 1 at Yuhua District (a close contact of a positive case reported on 1/6), 1 at Luquan District (had visited the epicenter township in Haocheng District from 1/1 – 1/3), and 1 at Qiaoxi District (who had visited relatives at the epicenter township in Haocheng District in 1/1 – 1/2). No information have been released for the asymptomatic cases. As of 0 AM on 1/9, there are 128 confirmed cases and 191 asymptomatic cases. 11,708 contacts are under centralized quarantine. 85% of the positive cases are in the Haocheng District, and all but 1 of the positive cases from other districts and counties are connected to the Haocheng District, especially to the epicenter township. The city has completed the 1st of mass screening, with 10,251,875 individuals swabbed and tested. The 2nd round is to start soon. The entire Haocheng District remains at High Risk. 2 residential compounds, 2 villages and 1 dormitory in Xinle District, and 4 residential compounds in Xinhua District, were elevated to Medium Risk. All residents in the city are asked to stay home for 7 more days. All retail business are closed and shifted to online sales.
       
      Chinese media reports only referred to the super spreading events that accelerated the outbreak at Haocheng District as a series of weddings and village events. Chinese social media posts have suggested that the events were Christian church activities from before Christmas to New Year. Not sure if these are state sanctioned churches or the so called underground churches.
       
      On 1/8, China reported 16 new imported confirmed cases, 21 imported asymptomatic cases, and 1 imported suspect case:
       

      • Shanghai Municipality – 7 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from the US and Spain and 1 from India (via Germany), North Macedonian National coming from North Macedonia (via Istanbul and Copenhagen), and a Mexican national coming from Mexico (via the US and Germany); 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Yingkou Port in Liaoning Province – 4 confirmed cases, crew members off a cargo ship; the ship had been unloading cargo from 1/2 – 1/6, during which time 159 individuals had boarded the ship, they are all under home quarantine
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Japan; 8 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Japan and the Ukraine (via Istanbul), 1 each returning from Kazakhstan (via Istanbul), Bolivia (via Istanbul) and Saudi Arabia, and a foreign national coming from Japan
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Myanmar; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Iran (via Istanbul); both off flights that landed in Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Wuxi in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Mainland Chinese resident returning from Hong Kong
      • Rizhao in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Angola (via Germany); the case had landed at Shenyang in Liaoning Province on 12/23, passed through the 14 days of mandatory centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR twice, upon release from quarantine, he flew to Rizhao on 1/7 and was transferred to centralized quarantine, where he tested positive on 1/8
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Algeria
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Ghana (via Paris CdG)
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Tanzania
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan

       
      Overall in China, 19 confirmed cases recovered, 12 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 617 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 535 active confirmed cases in the country (281 imported), 16 are in serious condition (5 imported), 483 asymptomatic cases (253 imported). 23,974 traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      On 1/9, Hong Kong reported 59 new cases, 6 imported and 53 domestic (20 of whom do not have source of infection identified).

      Reply
    2. 2.

      prostratedragon

      Thank you Anne Laurie for these posts.

      Regarding the Tuskegee “experiment,” the point was that the men were unnecessarily and without their knowledge and consent denied a treatment that the runners of the thing knew was effective against syphillis in people of all races, not that they were given and harmed by something new and unproven. And I recall that approval of at least one of the covid19 vaccines was held up until it was tested on a sufficient number of African or African-American subjects.

      Reply

