And Another Thing About These Fuckers

And Another Thing About These Fuckers

One of the enduring lies of the last four years is that Trump speaks for the downtrodden and disfranchised. This has never been true. Sure, there are a lot of racist poor people who vote for him, but as the arrests are pouring in from the McRib Rebellion, you are seeing Trump’s true base. Middle and Upper middle class white people with means. Like this shitstain:

As insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol this week, a few figures stood out. One man, clad in a combat helmet, body armor, and other tactical gear, was among the group that made it to the inner reaches of the building. Carrying zip-tie handcuffs, he was captured in photographs and videos on the Senate floor and with a group that descended on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite. In a video shot by ITV News, he is seen standing against a wall adjacent to Pelosi’s office, his face covered by a bandana. At another point, he appears to exit the suite, face exposed, pushing his way through the crowds of demonstrators.

A day after the riots, John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, at the University of Toronto’s Munk School, notified the F.B.I. that he suspected the man was retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock, Jr., a Texas-based Air Force Academy graduate and combat veteran. Scott-Railton had been trying to identify various people involved in the attack. “I used a number of techniques to hone in on his identity, including facial recognition and image enhancement, as well as seeking contextual clues from his military paraphernalia,” Scott-Railton told me. Brock was wearing several patches on his combat helmet and body armor, including one bearing a yellow fleur de lis, the insignia of the 706th Fighter Squadron. He also wore several symbols suggesting that he lived in Texas, including a vinyl tag of the Texas flag overlaid on the skull logo of the Punisher, the Marvel comic-book character. The Punisher has been adopted by police and Army groups and, more recently, by white supremacists and followers of QAnon. Scott-Railton also found a recently deleted Twitter account associated with Brock, with a Crusader as its avatar. “All those things together, it’s like looking at a person’s C.V.,” Scott-Railton said.

Or this fuckknob:

A Texas-based lawyer is among those who have been terminated from their job after being identified as a participant in Wednesday’s riot on Capitol Hill.

“Paul Davis, Associate General Counsel, is no longer employed by Goosehead,” Goosehead Insurance, located in Westlake, Texas, tweeted Thursday.

That’s why the Trump boat flotillas were popular- his base is predominantly crazy white people of means. The poors don’t have 200k boats. Boats are fucking expensive to own and maintain. You weren’t seeing blue collar boys in their weekend bass boats at those things. These were expensive toys.

On top of that, truly poor people can not afford to fly or drive across country, dress up in expensive tactical gear, and riot. They don’t have the means or the money to fly across country on a private jet like this dumpsterfire of a person:

One Dallas-area woman flew by private jet to participate in the initial protest at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that turned violent as the mob breached the building.

Realtor and radio host Jenna Ryan took a private jet with three others to Washington D.C. to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

These people have never been disfranchised, they just don’t accept it when their candidate loses and they don’t accept minority voters as their equals. What has happened is the mainstreaming of the Birchers. Add in all the unstable nutjobs who follow conspiracy theories, opportunists and grifters, fascist groups like the Proud Boys and Three Percenters and militias, the Jesus freaks, and your friends on facebook who want their tax cuts and don’t give a fuck about anything else, and there you have the Trump base.

But it isn’t the poor and downtrodden who just want their voices heard.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    124Comments

    1. 1.

      raven

      CEO arrested for breaching the US Capitol during Trump-fueled insurrection

       

      They fired the whiny bitch too.

      New York (CNN Business)The CEO of a Chicago company said he was arrested after breaching the US Capitol during Wednesday’s Trump-fueled insurrection in Washington, DC.

      Brad Rukstales, CEO of the marketing technology firm Cogensia, apologized for what he called a “moment of extremely poor judgment.”
      “It was the single worst personal decision of my life,” Rukstales said in a statement posted on Twitter.
      Cogensia, based in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, sought to distance itself from its CEO, whom the company said has been placed on leave of absence.
      “Mr. Rukstales’ actions were his own; he was not acting on behalf of our company nor do his actions in any way reflect the policies or values of our firm,” Cogensia said in a statement posted on LinkedIn.

      Neither Rukstales nor Cogensia were reachable for further comment. The US Capitol Police did not respond to a request for comment to confirm the arrest

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      Hey they have assets that can be confiscated for restitution and payments to the slain officers family!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      CarolDuhart2

      Also if you are of the precariat, you know that one bad turn like this makes you unemployable-probably for life.  Do you risk it for 20 years in lockup?  And then w hen you get out-if you do-sleep on couches or the street for life?

      These upper middle class folks have some margin for error-and for keeping the bills paid, like that stay-at-home dad with 5 kids and a doctor wife.  Stay at home dad, of course, may find that wife may kick him to the curb once he gets in to maximum security.

      Also what people don’t realize-is that the browning and blackening of the working class means that most working class people are not Trump’s people at all. Your typical bus driver, waitress,  home care worker, or factory worker is more likely named Jose or James these days.  Yet somehow these people, despite some discrimination and hassle, stay home unless its local and mind their business.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      This Slate article notes that, distributed among the random idiots,  there was a group of ex-military looking to create serious havoc in the Capitol, e.g., executions and hostage-taking. They seemed quite familiar with the building. We were lucky.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cermet

      These people (the older ones) are the same entitled that made up the teabaggers. Its the 0.001% that control this country (and fund the poorer ones to get to these rebellions) but thanks to Rump’s lie’s they are being joined by the 0.1%

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      Yeah, this is what I’m calling militant white privilege.

      So far, I see 3 CEOs, 6 state legislators, 2 police officers, 4 public school teachers, several lawyers, our real estate agent above.

      I see a lot of hot takes that this is the result of income inequality, but I disagree. This is the result of the loss of social inequality. These are people that believe they have the right to storm the US Capitol and walk away without consequence. They are incensed that they got pepper sprayed for the mere offense of overthrowing the government. They are outraged that they are being shot at when the police are supposed to shoot at BLM. They are angry that white christians don’t get the sole say in who leads us.

      Poor white people don’t do this. Poor white people don’t take 2 days off of work to fly across the country in order to hang the vice president expecting to still have a job when they return. This is the kind of privilege that comes from being white (cops won’t shoot me) and christian (my sins will be forgiven) and rich (let’s take a vacay, whoop it up, take some selfies, and maybe pay a fine if we go too far)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      Yeah.  Birchers.  John Birchers have taken over one of our two major political parties, only it’s like the worst of the Birchers interbred with the worst of the C.C.C.

      I’ve had a theory for a long time that one of the worst things that happened in America was the Southern Strategy.

      Before that, both parties had their odious minorities, racist segregationists in the case of the Democrats, and paranoid, conspiracy minded Birchers and the like in the case of the Republicans.

      And both groups were awful, and they were unending headaches for the two parties, but they were fairly marginalized—the Birchers types more so than the segregationists, admittedly.

      But they weren’t the base of either party, and they didn’t control either party.  Once the segregationists went over to the Republicans, these two groups began to feed off of each other, and in time combined into what now controls the Republican Party.

      I have no fucking clue how to deal with this shit.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Wapiti

      So talking to my wife about the general nuttiness of these Q folk… It seems like participation in Q nonsense would be a fast track for losing any security clearance one might have.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Alaska Airlines has banned 14 passengers following a rowdy five-hour flight from Washington, D.C., to Seattle late Thursday.

      The passengers were on Alaska Flight 1085, which left Washington Dulles International Airport around 5:20 p.m. local time.

      The airline said a number of passengers on the nearly full flight were “non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members” and that 14 of them were banned from flying Alaska as long as its pandemic mask policy is in place.

      “Their behavior was unacceptable,” airline spokesman Ray Lane said in a statement. “We apologize to our other guests who were made uncomfortable on the flight. We will not tolerate any disturbance on board our aircraft or at any of the airports we serve.”
      [snip]
      During the pandemic, airlines have been banning passengers who don’t wear masks as required. Alaska said it has now banned 302 passengers since early August. Delta has banned about 700 passengers. Source

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      @Quinerly: Oh yeah. I have a LOT of FDNY relatives. My dad’s cousin was the head of the FDNY union on 9/11. I have about 20 relatives that were first responders.

      They are all racist, all Trumpers, and I wouldn’t be surprised if every one of them was there.

      My branch of the family is still completely disowned because my aunt married a black guy 40 years ago.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      The only things these fucksticks have been disenfranchised of is unfettered white people on TV, unfettered advantage taking of the poor, and the ability to say the n-word without getting the side-eye. And they’re willing to do this for those things. Scares the hell out of me.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gvg

      The ones that “dressed up” or acted out notably are going to be the ones citizen sleuths find first. The common crowd may get away with it. Some of the smarter ones (relatively) may have dressed and acted more normal. But think about what the striking looking ones want. Attention as bad as Trump. That fake LEGO set is probably flattering to those real nimrods. I think in spite of their prosperity, some of these assholes don’t like their life, and want to live a fantasy. Not sure what to o about that, if we even can.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Redshift

      @Martin:

      Poor white people don’t do this. 

      Well, let’s be clear that doesn’t mean some of them don’t want to. A friend living in Indiana knows someone who was going to come to the DC protest three weeks ago (the one featuring the Proud Boys), but didn’t because Congress hadn’t passed the COVID relief, and he was out of work and couldn’t afford to without the $600.

      It would also be interesting to know if the state capital attacks were less CEO/professional-heavy.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mary G

      @Quinerly: I was just coming to post this Buzzfeed piece. The title of the piece is

      These Black Capitol Police Officers Describe Fighting Off “Racist Ass Terrorists”

      Sample

      The officer even described coming face to face with police officers from across the country in the mob. He said some of them flashed the badges, telling him to let them through, and trying to explain that this was all part of a movement that was supposed to help.

      “You have the nerve to be holding a blue lives matter flag, and you are out there fucking us up,” he told one group of protestors he encountered inside the Capitol. “[One guy] pulled out his badge and he said, ‘we’re doing this for you.’ Another guy had his badge. So I was like, ‘well, you gotta be kidding.’”

      So no, not trailer trash at all.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      raven

      @Geoduck: One of them at Doc Ford’d Bar and Grill on Sanibel. We ate there a couple of years ago. The other one is a retired Air Force Academy Grad, pilot and Lt Col.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      CarolDuhart2

      @Redshift: Probably not.  Remember a lot of this stuff is the middle of the week right after Christmas break.  You may not have leave time to spare.  And again, do you risk getting on television, and your boss seeing you?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Martin

      The ‘Camp Auschwitz’ guy has been IDed and name sent to the FBI, btw. One of his neighbors turned him in.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Subsole

      @CarolDuhart2: Hear hear.

      Trash isn’t about money. It never has been. It’s about selfish, thuggish ignorance. People who think being too stupid to give a shit about anyone or anything but themselves makes them billyjoe hardass.

      Put it this way: the Trumpers are every high-school bully that ever gave me shit. They had the exact same attitude. And if you’re a shy skinny nerd who “looks f*ggy”, you get real good at sniffing that ‘tude from a ways off.

      You learn early on that the comfy rich kids are often the worst, because they can AFFORD that kind of snot-nosed attitude.

      You learn the girls are every bit as crass and cruel as the boys, and that the nerdy trash is -breathtakingly- some of the meanest.

       

      You better believe they will teach you more about the actual practice of religion than a whole marching army of apostles, too…

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Quinerly

      @Mary G: glad you are pulling out quotes. Everyone should read it. As I said, I’m on my phone. The block quote stuff and copying/pasting ain’t happening.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      HumboldtBlue

      The GOP will from here on out be known as the White Nationalist Party. It’s the party of white grievance and resentment and white supremacy, a place where Karens and Dougs can rush from their third high ball, grab their guns and threaten a group of citizens protesting peacefully.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Martin

      @Redshift: Yeah, I mean, look at who our founders were. Rebellion is an act of the rich. I agree it doesn’t mean the poor don’t agree or don’t want to do it, but they have bigger concerns.

      The founders weren’t held in terribly high regard during the revolution. Most people just wanted these guys to get their thing over with. They didn’t particularly care if we were independent or not, they just wanted to get their crops in.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Yutsano

      OT: a friend just noted that Jon Ossoff is three years older than him. He’s fucking THRILLED to have a Senator from his generation. Which tells me we should be grooming our younger cohorts for office like this. It will really inspire young people to get someone they can somewhat relate to into government.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      mrmoshpotato

      @raven: From several states away, and I guess just happened to find himself storming the Capitol building with the intention of keeping a traitorous fascist in power illegally.

      Oops!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Quinerly

      @John Revolta: I love this. Posted it in the comment section of a local paper for the article about the guy’s arrest. The RWNJs didn’t understand it and insist he is Antifa.

      Trump not being on Twitter is truly driving them over the edge. It’s like they are all hopped up on meth. It still amazes me the number of women in these small towns that are in love with Trump. It is like they see him as that Rambo like figure in the posters. It’s a cult. They are getting crazier.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Just Chuck

      @Quinerly:

      Many commenters in far-right forums have written since the attack, that this is just the beginning of that civil war that many of them have long desired.

      Fine, we’ll treat them as enemy combatants. Or hey if they want to call it a true war, we can just fucking shoot them. They’ve lost any right to parlay with us, however they might choose to spell the word. Their constant screeching about boots on their necks now just makes a majority of the country want to firmly plant them there.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      @Cheryl Rofer: Except the single worst personal decision of their lives was really becoming a racist, overentitled asshole and letting that freak flag fly. Everything else sprang from there.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      On top of that, truly poor people can not afford to fly or drive across country, dress up in expensive tactical gear, and riot. They don’t have the means or the money to fly across country on a private jet like this

      Except a surprising large number were working class, on the edge and yet managed to take a few days off in the middle of a work week for an expensive plane trip and hotel stay just to be part of coup. There is more to this.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Subsole

      Also worth pointing out that so many media outlets amped that framing because the yuppies of our punditocracy really, really don’t like the idea that smart professionals can be trash.

      Easier to blame them rednecks over in the trailer parks.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Mike in NC

      For the past 12 years we’ve lived on a golf course where the population is roughly 99.5% white. The houses are all valued in the $250-350K range. Just about everybody is retired or semi-retired and financially comfortable. At one of the first social events we attended at the country club, there were a few crones at the next table complaining that there was a “Miss Black America” contest.

      The nerve of those people! I wanted to ask them if that was what kept them awake at night.

      In 2016 there were few Trump yards signs and not a single “Thin Blue Line” police flag in the community. In 2020 you couldn’t have spit in any direction without hitting lots of both.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      PsiFighter37

      Starting to think that it might be better if the inauguration doesn’t take place at the Capitol anymore. It seems quite clear that the current government is going to do next do nothing to ensure there is safety.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Richard

      @Cheryl Rofer: i hope so . Who raises these “people “? Does nobody teach them anything? I learned that “viking shaman” is cosplaying a simpsons character. Unbelievable. I would like to see many more arrests. It sounds bad, i know, but at least they will only be slapped on the wrist.

      If they had their way, they would like to kill people.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Quinerly

      @Subsole: They are all into Parler today like it’s the cool table in the lunchroom. But they don’t seem to understand it. I was reading Parler’s sign up stuff… if you want to be an “influencer” and I guess to even comment, you have to supply your SS#, copy of drivers license, picture.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Skepticat

      This is what I want all of Chump’s acolytes to hear over and over and over until perhaps they get a glimmer of how he really feels about those who love him.

      Trump expressed disgust on aesthetic grounds over how “low class” his supporters looked. “He doesn’t like low-class things,” the adviser said.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Quinerly

      @Steeplejack: there’s an acct for “Turnip” that has been bragging about the things “Turnip” can do that Trump can’t do. Still no word as to the kind of truck Turnip has. 😈

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Subsole

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      What kind of working class?

      Like, there is a difference between a teacher working for the district, and a self-employed plumber. Both working class; very, very different lives as far as accountability and pay scales.

      Not trying to infantilize the poor, here. Like I said, money has nothing to do with it.

      But I think the myth of the hillbilly horde is tied up in how we have defined “works for a living” as “wears a hardhat and carries a lunchpail and oh gowd why won’t dad approve of my work it is just as valuable as physical labor I am NOT small dammit”.

      Not to get all Freudian on this shit, y’understand.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Scout211

      Parler is still number one on the App Store right now (as it has been all day). Hasn’t the 24 hours expired? What’s going on Apple?

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Mandarama

      @Quinerly: That reminds me…2nd ZipTieGuy, who was looking like Rambo all in black in the Capitol but turned out to be a bartender from here in my town (Nashville) who was attending this insurrection with his mama? He had a Pinterest board that I got to see before it was taken down. He had boards for “workouts,” “gear” (dumb tactical shit), and “Sexy Girls With Guns.”

      I am not making this up. Hand to God.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      dmsilev

      @Jay: I read that he got banned from Pinterest. Which frankly raises many questions, starting with ‘Donald Trump had an account on Pinterest?’.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Subsole:

      Like, there is a difference between a teacher working for the district, and a self-employed plumber. Both working class; very, very different lives as far as accountability and pay scales.

      Excuuuuse me, but a teacher working for the district[1] is an *elite*, and far, far from working class!
      [1] doesn't matter if she's paying off her student loans, and will be for the next 30yr: she's still an elite!

      Reply
    95. 95.

      wuzzat

      @Martin: NY passed a ballot initiative a few years ago that would allow the state to revoke pensions of public officers who were convicted of criminal offenses, but I think it was limited to elected officials.  I wouldn’t be surprised to see a similar ballot measure up in a year that covered state employees at large, but I don’t think it would pass.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Suzanne

      @Martin:

      This is the result of the loss of social inequality. 

      Yes. Money is only a rough proxy for class. These people are pissed about not having much social currency, diminishing cultural influence. They have a cultural memory of having it, but now fewer and fewer people admire them. That’s why, as much as this isn’t about rich or poor people, it absolutely is about social class.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Martin: Poor white people don’t do this. Poor white people don’t take 2 days off of work to fly across the country in order to hang the vice president expecting to still have a job when they return. This is the kind of privilege that comes from being white (cops won’t shoot me) and christian (my sins will be forgiven) and rich (let’s take a vacay, whoop it up, take some selfies, and maybe pay a fine if we go too far)

      That’s the crazy bit, stage a coup, kill a bunch of important people  and then sod off back to home for weekend. Apparently they are to White for a counter coup. The word “hubris” doesn’t begin to cover this.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Richard

      @Yutsano: i agree! These old fossilized politicians are not relevant anymore. I am an old person. It is time to trust younger people. They can benefit from our hindsight, and society can benefit from new ideas.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Quinerly: if you want to be an “influencer” and I guess to even comment, you have to supply your SS#, copy of drivers license, picture

      That will make it much easier for the FBI when they subpoena Parler’s database.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Feathers

      One thing I haven’t heard enough of is thanking the BLM/RealAntiFa(TM)/BlackBlock/etc. for not showing up. I still think we will learn there was much nefariousness behind the scenes in those who were planning security for the event, I’m sure many thought that there would be leftist fighters to blame everything one. When the left didn’t show up, everyone got to see the shitshow for what it was. No bothsidesing. In fact, they had to make up antifa to blame things on.

      Also, where did this An-Teee-Fa pronunciation come from? I’m glad of it because it means I can spot the idiots faster.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      raven

      CNN) – A man authorities claim texted acquaintances to say he wanted to harm house speaker Nancy Pelosi is due in court next week.

      Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. went to Washington this week, with hundreds of rounds of ammunition and an assault rifle.

      That’s according to court documents.

      He’s charged with writing the threats, and with possession of an unregistered firearm and ammo.

      The documents say Meredith’s texts talked about shooting Pelosi in the head or running over her.

      He’s one of at least three federal defendants connected to Wednesday’s riot allegedly found carrying significant weaponry

       

      Dude’s a peach, check him out here.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Steeplejack

      Michael Ray Stepanek, who told police he drove through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in August because they needed “an attitude adjustment,” will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for 3 years.
      https://t.co/K8IGTSTNp7

      — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 9, 2021

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Another Scott

      JuanitaJean:

      I’m Just Guessing Here But I’m Probably Right

      January 09, 2021 By: Juanita Jean Herownself Category: Uncategorized

      This guy has been arrested in Florida and charged with violent entry, disorderly conduct, theft of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted area, and obnoxious headwear. Come to find out, he’s only voted in two elections, 2004 and 2020. I dunno, maybe he’s not real political and thought this is what they meant by taking a stand.

      .

      Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk.

      :-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Quinerly

      @Cheryl Rofer: my first thought.

      Second thought was potential hacking Social Security #s. With that said, I got out of the boat yet again and posted this info straight from Parler with link to Parler’s page for these cultists. Of course, that was met with “Fake News.” And, something, something, something Nancy Pelosi’s dead brother raped children. I kid you not.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Baud

      @Richard:

      Younger people don’t necessarily trust younger people.  Sanders, Warren, and Market are popular with them. Buttigieg and Patrick Kennedy are not.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      sanjeevs

      @PsiFighter37:  Trump had the the head of the DC National Guard lose his position at exactly noon on Inauguration Day. He thought Obama might use the National Guard to somehow retain power.

      Because that’s what Trump would do

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Subsole: Main theme is “heavily in debt” like the guy who trashed Pelosi’s office.

      I am thinking a bunch of rich a-holes decided to stage their cosplay coup and rented a mob of people who needed  money.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Subsole

      @Feathers: That’s because antifa has NO fucking illusions about whose heads the cops would crack if they showed up.

      Again, all the q-balls were stunned the cops were fighting them.

      Hell, they were angry. 

      Reply
    114. 114.

      CarolDuhart2

      @Cheryl Rofer: And Federal employment-ever.  And there was one that was a current Federal employee there-I bet he got walked out when he came back to work-no tolerance there.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Ksmiami

      @catclub: Restructure it top to bottom or just disband the air force and bring it under the Navy. We need to treat the GOP members as the fascist threat they are

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Steeplejack

      Re Jenna Ryan et al.:

      For so many of these yahoos this was just an influencer opportunity. They scored Q-influencer points (or white supremacist influencer points or etc.) by participating in the insurrection. It's a fine line between branding for the spectacle and reality. 😳

      — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) January 9, 2021

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Subsole

      @Baud: That’s because they dared stand in opposition to the Old Man of the Mountain.

      Sorry, but there is a bad personality cult issue on the left. Not all leftists, of course, but certainly the ones driving The Discourse.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Gvg

      @Suzanne: Actually if the behaved like worthwhile people they would get respect. Normal respect. They don’t realize that a different white person with identical job and money who is an actual good guy still commands a tremendous amount of respect. Trash seeking to blame others for their own crap attitude causing people around them to not like them.

      Reply

