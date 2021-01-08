Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite-ish Open Thread

A friend from college sent me this, and while it hurts too much to be all the way funny, I have to confess, dear reader…

I laughed:

Respite-ish Open Thread

I’ve got a longer post cooking about the fact that the GOP is the New Shimmer of politics: both the party of treason, and one that ideologically and intellectually can’t actually do government in the 21st. c. world. But that’ll have to wait until I get my syllabi done and/or another front-pager does it sooner, briefer and better than I would.

In the meantime, this is the thread in which to let the full Jackaltariat gift for snark, mean humor, pitiless ridicule and everything else delicious, rain down on the enemies of the Republic.

    150 Comments

    1. 1.

      Yutsano

      It’s Friday.

      Way too much fucking history is happening at once.

      Anyone else want to just cocoon until they get their vaccine?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      CROAKER

      This set is lacking.  Deeply disappointed.

      Wolf-viking-man is missing his animal hide jacket.

      Besides legos are for kids.  We need 4″ black collector series figures replete with stat cards.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nicole

      That Lego set is hilarious.  How did Angry Black Lady describe the guy with the horns?  “Shirtless Jugaloo Daniel Boone” I think?  I’ve been giggling ever since.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cain

      I’m hoping for a good Adam thread on the security issues and all the bits happening with the military. Maybe one from Cheryl as well!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      Missing flags!  Where is the Confederate (“You’re not the boss of me!”) flag?  Where is Blue Lives Matter?

      But, clever.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      this is the thread in which to let the full Jackaltariat gift for snark, mean humor, pitiless ridicule and everything else delicious,

      I can’t work under this kind of pressure.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      I question the integrity of the clinical trials that produced that age rating in such a short period of time. Did they really give that set to a fully representative panel of 5 year olds demonstrating that they achieved no better results than a control group? Since Wednesday? I don’t buy it. Stop rushing the process for political aims! Trust the science!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @cain: I saw that earlier today. Bravo to whoever made it.

      Sad news: Ben ‘homoerotic Trump fantasies’ Garrison has been banned from Twitter. No word yet about Jon McNaughton.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      I have Scottish ancestry and I saw the Braveheart posters and I said ” I am not seeing that movie.” William Wallace died in 1305. Woad facepaint was around the Roman invasion, circa 300. Kilts weren’t until th 1590s.

      Nothing  about that movie was historically accurate except his name and the dates. Mel Gibson’s accent is the least of their problems.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Martin

      @Ken: Yeah, I just met with my boss and had to explain “look, this is my first revolution, my anxiety is crippling and I’m having trouble focusing”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dr. bloor

      @CROAKER:

      Besides legos are for kids

      I can assure you that my Apollo 13 scale model complete with LEM is not for children, nor is the language or alcohol consumption associated with its assembly.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      realbtl

      Roman Hruska, prophet of the Republican party, 1970 Re: Carswell nomination.

      “So what if he is mediocre? There are a lot of mediocre judges and people and lawyers. They are entitled to a little representation, aren’t they? We can’t have all Brandeises, Cardozos, and Frankfurters and stuff like that there.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      @cain:   That’s great.

      And so is ABL’s “Shirtless Jugaloo Daniel Boone.”  Y’All Qaeda.  Vanilla ISIS.

      We have better disses.  All they can scream is “Socialism!” and “Nancy Pelosi.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mary G

      A thread I’ve gleaned from eight conversations today with Trump advisers, White House aides & others in GOP: There is deep anger in Trump world at how Trump treated VP Pence. One described as “unconscionable.” A second said they were “repulsed.” Wide feeling he deserved better.
      — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 8, 2021

      Trump never checked in on Pence after he was taken to secret location from vote. Tweeted negatively about him as the mob was already in the Capitol.
      — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 8, 2021

      Whatever you think of Trump or Pence, there is no doubt Pence was unceasingly loyal to POTUS. Would not badmouth him privately to anyone, even allies or others in admin. Defended all sorts of things Trump did. But Trump turned on him because Pence said he had to follow the law.
      — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 8, 2021

      Last tweet on this: Trump told others he was banning Marc Short, VP’s chief and Trump’s former legislative affairs director, from West Wing for telling VP he had to certify. But several aides say Short was never told whether he was banned or not. So he is coming to work!
      — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 8, 2021

      I read this as the consensus coming around to mythologize their new savior for 2024, but Pence has the personality of a tape dispenser, and all his Democratic opponent would have to do is show a clip of Twitler saying something stupid like the bleach and UV in the body followed by a clip of Pence talking about “his great leadership,”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dmsilev

      @Martin: If my niece and nephew are at all typical, brand-new LEGO sets will get torn into in a matter of minutes. I think there was adequate time for studies. My question though is how did anyone manage to convince an IRB to sign off on potential child abuse.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      CROAKER

      The next edition of Games Workshop’s game of terrifying, chaotic despair and sudden violence will be set in Washington DC just after one of the President’s speeches, the company has confirmed.

      The game, which features pitched battles between bizarre agents of chaos and authoritarian bully-boys is a ‘perfect fit’ for the setting

      “Regular players needn’t worry too much about the changes,” a Games Workshop spokesman told us.

      https://newsthump.com/2021/01/07/new-edition-of-warhammer-to-be-set-in-washington-dc/

      Reply
    32. 32.

      bluefoot

      I got a nice reply from Senator Markey’s office in response to my email of yesterday re accountability and impeachment.  The reply said, amongst other things,

      “The insurrection that took place on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 was an assault on our democracy. President Trump fomented and promoted it with lies and conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. He bears responsibility for the attempted coup and defiling of the Capitol. President Trump should be removed from office immediately, whether by impeachment that can also bar him from holding office again, or through the process for removal by the Vice President and Cabinet under the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

      I am deeply saddened and outraged by this attack on our democracy and the culmination of four years of disregard for our Constitution and its principles. There must be accountability and justice. Those who committed these acts of sedition and domestic terrorism must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We must also investigate the failures of law enforcement that allowed this attack to happen and take the steps necessary to ensure that it is never repeated.”

      I am happy and proud to have supported Senator Markey both in the recent primary and in the general election.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @dr. bloor:

      My set of Lego mass spectrometers agrees with you.  They were a huge hit when one of the manufacturers gave them away at a conference, and the Lego artist making a life-sized Lego mass spec was, if anything, even more popular.  Apparently it was the engineers who insisted that a Lego theme would be popular over the objections of the marketing people.  Score one for the engineers.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      @Mary G: Trump never checked in on Pence after he was taken to secret location from vote. Tweeted negatively about him as the mob was already in the Capitol.

      Ah, I was wondering how the mob was getting its marching orders.  So obvious in retrospect.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ruff the Dog

      Them’s some good articles o’ impeachmentism, though. The GOP could get them on a speak and spell and still get it through committee in an hour.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mary G

      “You can’t fire me! I’m quitting to help Q in the quest”

      A Cleveland Metropolitan School District teacher resigned after law enforcement began investigating her possible involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol. This is her resignation letter. pic.twitter.com/kQkJVc9yDe
      — Jen Steer (@jensteer) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ken

      @Cheryl Rofer: O the humanity.

      I assume they archived all his tweets?  IIRC there was a legal ruling a couple of years ago on them, and they are official government communications. Also they might be needed as evidence.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Martin

      @debbie: I’m furious as well. If I were Biden, I’d give a national address, promise a pardon to the first person who can shoot Trump in the head since our system of checks and balances has completely failed, and then after signing that on 1/20, resign and hand the keys to Kamala.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JCJ

      My daughter just sent me a joke:

      Q:  What is the difference between the US Capitol and Mordor?

      A:  One does not simply walk into Mordor.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      debbie

      @Martin:

      I’d be happy with Leticia James showing up on his doorway (wherever he is) on 1/20. Other than Russia, Brazil, and maybe a couple other countries (shitholes, actually), we’d be able to extradite him.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      CROAKER

      Stop Talking about The TWEETER we need to focus on nerd stuff like playing with Legos, Action Figures, Wargames, etc

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Ken

      @debbie: But she was just storming the Capitol!!!

      Oooh… Think we could persuade Billy Crystal and Carol Kane to re-record that scene?  Actually all we need is Billy saying “Have fun storming the capitol,” the rest of the lines work and there’d be no problem syncing the new audio with the video.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      @Cheryl Rofer

      Twitter has permanently banned Donald Trump from the platform for inciting violence

      Thereby proving that even Twitter has more respect for the rule of law than Congressional Republicans.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Anya

      @Cheryl Rofer: This will kill him. It signifies his loss of power. NO one is scarred of him anymore. He is nothing. And he has lost his platform. Let’s hope reporters don’t follow him into righwing twitter.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      debbie

      @Mary G:

      I’m listening to NYT’s podcast The Daily (it’s on my NPR station), and they’re reporting that the terrorists were specifically trying to hunt down Pence. Good god.

      That would explain the Republicans’ post-riot anger.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      lamh36

      I know I’m harping on it, but oh well, but a whole lotta folks owe Kamala Harris

       

      SEPTEMBER 2019!!!! #KamalaWasRight

      @KamalaHarris

      Look let’s be honest, @realDonaldTrump‘s Twitter account should be suspended.

      7:42 PM · Sep 30, 2019·Twitter Web Client

      Imagine the lives that could have been saved if he azz didn’t have such easy access to spew his shit.  Yes he just woulda went to Fox News, but he also would have video footage of EVERYTHING that came out his mouth and not be able to hide behind an aide tweeting for him.

      So it’s off Twitter, FB and Instagram.

      oooh… Per CNN…Apple threatening to take Parler from it’s App store!!!!

      84. Reply
    84. 83.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      @Martin:

      Most of the north and central European countries have far more relaxed media standards with respect to depictions of, and references to, sexuality than we do. Conversely, they also tend to be stricter about depictions of violence.

      That’s probably true for the rest of Europe too, but I’m not as familiar with those countries, so can’t say for sure.

      Reply
    85. 84.

      Mary G

      Twitter is a business who knows the Democrats have been itching to regulate them, so they piss off Republicans to want to join in. The resulting acrimony and squabbling over details of how to do it will let them continue on their merry way unmolested.

      Reply
    91. 90.

      DropKicker1

      @Cheryl Rofer

      Obvious 1st Amendment problems here. Donlad should call J Hawley immediately. I’m sure he’ll add it to his Simon/Shuster pending suit immediately, pro bono

      Reply
    92. 91.

      Gravenstone

      @debbie: In less than 24 hours of his hostage tape he was back to full delusional tweeting. Nothing learned, as if that were even possible.

      Reply
    95. 94.

      Alison Rose

      @Mary G:

      Trump never checked in on Pence after he was taken to secret location from vote

      LOL these people still don’t realize Trump is a sociopath who literally does not even understand how or why to care about another human being? Barron could have been in the Capitol that day and Trump wouldn’t have given a single damn.

      Reply
    96. 95.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      @JCJ:

      My daughter just sent me a joke:

      Q:  What is the difference between the US Capitol and Mordor?

      A:  One does not simply walk into Mordor.

      THAT is a GREAT joke. Thanks, needed the laugh.

      Reply
    105. 104.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      @CROAKER:

      Stop Talking about The TWEETER we need to focus on nerd stuff like playing with Legos, Action Figures, Wargames, etc

      We are multi-taskers. We can mock and stew chum at same time.

      Reply
    106. 105.

      Comrade Colette

      @lamh36:

      not be able to hide behind an aide tweeting for him

      No lie told, and also, I wonder how long before Twitter has to suspend Scavino, Jr., and all the other traitor tots.

      Reply
    113. 112.

      Alison Rose

      @CROAKER: I just got and immediately assembled the Baby Yoda and Mandalorian ones, and they are wonderful. I am an admitted Fake Geek Girl™ who doesn’t give a shit about Star Wars, only ever saw the first three movies (chronologically, I mean) one time each, only liked them for the Ewoks and Princess Leia’s cinnamon-bun hair………..and I have like ten Baby Yoda items. I HAVE NO SHAME.

      I’ve also watch this video more times than I could count.

      Reply
    116. 115.

      scav

      So, now they’re suddenly objecting when their holy potus guns down people in the street?  Pence and four of his biggest fans are the bright line?  Aren’t there about 365K (and counting) former people that might just want to have a word or two with these moralists?

      Reply
    117. 116.

      zhena gogolia

      Hey, all you chickenshit Republicans who have told me a hundred times, "Oh, I don't like Trump but he might tweet something bad about me…."Now's your moment, you gutless worms.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    118. 117.

      Feathers

      @sab: I worked at a video store when Braveheart came out. We had to put a big sticker on it and worn customers about it. Too many people just thought Oscar winning period film and didn’t realize how violent and bloody it was going to be. My spiel was that the battle scenes had more gore than a lot of horror movies. Mel Gibson is one sick fuck.

      Reply
    119. 118.

      Calouste

       

      @cain: The shitgibbon is suspended from Facebook indefinitely, but at least until after the inauguration. I.e. they might review in two weeks if they’re going to let him in, but not guaranteed at all that he will be allowed back.

      Reply
    125. 124.

      scav

      Quick! Tell him the latest software update means tweeting now requires the cutting edge technologies of a “sharpie” and “yellow stickie”!

      Reply
    127. 126.

      Ken

      @Mary G: This is the first time a sitting president has been banned from Twitter going back to 1812 – Dave Brown

      He does keep accumulating firsts, doesn’t he?  It’s looking very much like he’ll be the first President (first anything, really) to be impeached twice, and may become the first President to be removed from office by impeachment – though I doubt it, if only because of the tight schedule.  Has anyone ever been barred from public office for life?

      Reply
    128. 127.

      Kent

      @Mary G: I read this as the consensus coming around to mythologize their new savior for 2024, but Pence has the personality of a tape dispenser, and all his Democratic opponent would have to do is show a clip of Twitler saying something stupid like the bleach and UV in the body followed by a clip of Pence talking about “his great leadership,”

      Pence chose to hitch his wagon to Trump in 2016. He knew exactly what he was doing. His only “mistake” was in thinking that he could steer the beast.

      Fuck all of them

      Reply
    129. 128.

      RSA

      @Mary G: The follow-on article on the Fox News site is even more insane. Quotes pulled from different places in the article:

      Local barber and political leader Mario Innocenzi posted LIVE online from Washington, D.C. He’d gone there with a group from Northeast Ohio to support the president…

      A voice [on his recording] can be heard saying, “Start assassinating people.” Then, a voice that appears to be Innocenzi says, “Right.”…

      He added, he doesn’t remember hearing anyone mention assassinating anyone, and his group never got involved in the chaos.

      “Hey, my name is Innocenzi!”

      Reply
    130. 129.

      Kent

      @Feathers:Betsy DeVos will now retreat to her home, which looks like it belongs to a villainous hamster in a Richard Scarry book

      That’s only one of her NINE homes.

      Reply
    131. 130.

      Ken

      @JanieM: Donald Trump Jr. has also been suspended.

      Oddly, when Cheryl’s post first appeared, I could see the embedded tweet; now it’s just the text. Maybe their servers are overloaded?

      Reply
    134. 133.

      Danielx

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Not a nanosecond too soon either.

      He really is shrinking by the minute, and with a royal fuck-you from Jack Dorsey to see him off. That’s going to sting worse than losing an election.

      Reply
    135. 134.

      debbie

      I just listened to an interview with Michelle Fortenoy (sp?) who said she’s more worried about Trump screwing with secret information than with anything nuclear football related.

      Reply
    137. 136.

      CROAKER

      @Alison Rose:  so I can consult you during this multi-part assembly !?!  :-)

      who doesn’t give a shit about Star Wars, only ever saw the first three movies (chronologically, I mean) one time each, only liked them for the Ewoks 

      I am sorry I have to Block You Now.

       
      “We had an outline and George changed everything in it,” Kurtz said. “Instead of bittersweet and poignant he wanted a euphoric ending with everybody happy. The original idea was that they would recover [the kidnapped] Han Solo in the early part of the story and that he would then die in the middle part of the film in a raid on an Imperial base. George then decided he didn’t want any of the principals killed. By that time there were really big toy sales and that was a reason.”
      The discussed ending of the film that Kurtz favored presented the rebel forces in tatters, Leia grappling with her new duties as queen and Luke walking off alone “like Clint Eastwood in the spaghetti westerns,” as Kurtz put it.
      Kurtz said that ending would have been a more emotionally nuanced finale to an epic adventure than the forest celebration of the Ewoks that essentially ended the trilogy with a teddy bear luau.

      Reply
    141. 140.

      Jeffro

      @cain: omg I just saw that on Twitter as well and LOL

      Hey, wonder how Parler is working for trumpov right about now, hmm?  speaking of LOLOLOLOL

      Reply
    144. 143.

      p.a.

      Welp, whoever was responsible for the grammatical, correctly-spelled* tweets is now unemployed.😲😂

      * “spelled” is correct US usage, “spelled” or “spelt” in UK** (looked it up) because I know this crowd😁

      ** Unsure if this is affected by Brexit😉

      Reply
    145. 144.

      CaseyL

      @JCJ: Perfect!

      I’ve had problems accessing my Snark-O-Meter these past couple of days.

      But more unalloyed Great Fucking News like the arrests, the Twitter banning, the House Articles of Impeachment, Forbes saying it’s done with GOPsters who tell insurrection-inciting lies, Hawley being strafed by his hometown newspaper and Senatorial mentor, and I may have missed a couple updates because things are happening really fast…. and I may get it back.

      Reply
    147. 146.

      VeniceRiley

      I got the Moderna jab last night. Brighter days ahead starting 1/20 at noon!
      Biden is going to release the vaccines held in reserve and use the defense production act to make the 2nd dose manufacturing happen on time.
      By the way, did anyone else bother to go to the IRS website and check the status of stimulus check? Mine is split in 2. half now half April 15.

      Reply
    149. 148.

      Calouste

      So what stops the shitgibbon from getting a burner phone and firing up a new Twitter account? I guess they’ll catch it, but it can be around for enough time to do damage. Or people can just create accounts and pretend to be him.

      Reply
    150. 149.

      pacem appellant

      Should I get a WaPo subscription? How’s its editorial board compare with the NYT? (NYT delenda sunt).

      Reply

