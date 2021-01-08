My first trip to Paris centered on the 1st arrondisement. Anne-Marie had an aunt and uncle with a bar restaurant off the Av. de l’Opera, down the little street immediately to the left here. We stayed with them for several days in their apartment above the restaurant, and what an introduction to the culture! They worked 6 days a week until 11:00 at night and got up at 5:30 in the morning. The bar opened at about 6:30 in the morning and served both coffee and alcoholic beverages to the blue collar workers in the area. At lunch, they packed in two full covers on weekday lunches – about 60 dinners, and then another 30 at supper time. Cuisine was southern burgundy and very high quality. The uncle and chef apprenticed with the father of Alain Chapelle, and, clearly, a feeling for cuisine ran in the Chappelle family. (A horrifying anecdote, Alain Chapelle dropped dead at the stove of his 3 star restaurant while his wife was in the full dining room. Can you imagine the next hours???)

Staff at Anne-Marie’s aunt and uncle’s restaurant included one waitress and a part time dishwasher. All other jobs were done by the aunt and uncle. Sundays were devoted to cleaning. They retired after 25 years or so with generous savings, then the uncle had a stroke, mostly recovered from the stroke, then got pancreatic cancer and tied. The aunt went on to live for another 35 years. Sad story. Similar to Robuchon.

I did my MBA thesis as a business plan for a restaurant, but the more I thought about my observations of their Paris restaurant, the more I realized that I wanted no part of the hospitality business. 25 years later, I bought a restaurant.