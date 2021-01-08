Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Origuy – Road Trip 2006 Part 3

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Origuy

This is the third and last part of my August 2006 trip through the Southwest. I left Mesa Verde and headed toward Grand Canyon Village, on the South Rim.

On The Road - Origuy - Road Trip 2006 Part Three 7
Four Corners Monument

On the way, I stopped at the Four Corners Monument. This is maintained by the Navajo Nation and there is a small cluster of vendors selling Native arts and crafts. I bought a lovely little pot as a gift.

On The Road - Origuy - Road Trip 2006 Part Three 6
Grand Canyon

Around the eastern end of the canyon, near sunset.

On The Road - Origuy - Road Trip 2006 Part Three 5
Grand Canyon

A little further west. I was camping, so I couldn’t stay long. I don’t like to set up camp in the dark.

On The Road - Origuy - Road Trip 2006 Part Three 4
Grand Canyon

Spot the condor in the center?

On The Road - Origuy - Road Trip 2006 Part Three 3
Grand Canyon

Three more condors. There’s a nest on the other side of that cliff. A ranger told me that they had been nesting there for several years. After one nesting season, a scientist climbed down to it and found remnants of another nest that was dated to 10,000 years ago.

On The Road - Origuy - Road Trip 2006 Part Three 2
Grand Canyon

This guy was flying directly overhead at Bright Angel Lodge.

On The Road - Origuy - Road Trip 2006 Part Three 1
Grand Canyon

Way down there is the Colorado River.

On The Road - Origuy - Road Trip 2006 Part Three
Near Bullhead City, AZ

Dust storm headed my way near the California border. I managed to miss it, fortunately.

