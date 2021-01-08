On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Origuy
This is the third and last part of my August 2006 trip through the Southwest. I left Mesa Verde and headed toward Grand Canyon Village, on the South Rim.
On the way, I stopped at the Four Corners Monument. This is maintained by the Navajo Nation and there is a small cluster of vendors selling Native arts and crafts. I bought a lovely little pot as a gift.
Around the eastern end of the canyon, near sunset.
A little further west. I was camping, so I couldn’t stay long. I don’t like to set up camp in the dark.
Spot the condor in the center?
Three more condors. There’s a nest on the other side of that cliff. A ranger told me that they had been nesting there for several years. After one nesting season, a scientist climbed down to it and found remnants of another nest that was dated to 10,000 years ago.
This guy was flying directly overhead at Bright Angel Lodge.
Way down there is the Colorado River.
Dust storm headed my way near the California border. I managed to miss it, fortunately.
