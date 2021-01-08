This is apparently the Twitter account of the woman who was shot and killed at the Capitol today… pic.twitter.com/46BKMXMpSQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 7, 2021

The story of military leader Jeanne d’Arc is very stirring, but the Dominican Sisters who taught my parochial high school were careful to remind us that it ends with Charles on the throne and Jeanne abandoned to die by torture at the hands of the opposition. “CommonAshSense” seems to have truly believed that, draped in a Trump flag, she was called to shove (or be shoved) to the front of the mob attempting to break into the House chamber… but the videos are just this side of suicide-by-cop. Much is being made of her status as a veteran; I know Air Force is not infantry, but surely at some point she must have been introduced to the concept that righteous intent does not make one bullet-proof?



GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: Police fatally shoot a Trump supporter inside the Capitol building. This is a sickening crime that should be prosecuted as such. pic.twitter.com/X8JK7HplJ7 — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) January 7, 2021

This is Ashli Babbitt — the woman shot inside the Capitol building yesterday…pic.twitter.com/M4cbcGPhRh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 7, 2021

Moreover, why the sympathy towards someone who died violently attacking the Capitol expressly in support of an ideology that calls for mass executions and prison camps based on fanatical devotion to a dictator? Would be we waxing sympathetic for a Nazi?https://t.co/XTf8KsF1Im — SacredLandslideHat (@Popehat) January 7, 2021

Discussions about when/how/why police use lethal force have to be constant if you truly want to keep fascism at bay. A horrendously dangerous anti-Semitic cult whose ideology has spread as virulently as COVID gained a martyr yesterday. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) January 7, 2021

Three insurrectionists died of a heart attack, a stroke, and a crush injury, @pbmelendez reports https://t.co/vv2tLb2Qtj — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) January 7, 2021



Her fellow ‘martyrs’:

… Authorities did identify four individuals who died, including an Alabama sales representative who tweeted COVID-19 cure hoaxes and a Georgia woman who was reportedly crushed in the crowd. Benjamin Philips, 50, from Pennsylvania; Kevin Greeson, 55, from Alabama; and Rosanne Boyland, 34, from Georgia died on Wednesday after suffering “medical emergencies” while “on the grounds of the Capitol,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said… While authorities haven’t provided details on the medical emergencies, Greeson’s son said his father died from a heart attack mid-protest. Boyland died after being crushed by the crowd, according to one report, while Philips had a stroke, fellow protesters said… The New York Times reported Greeson collapsed while speaking to his wife on the phone among a crowd of fellow Trump supporters on the west side of the Capitol building. Emergency personnel rushed over to help the father-of-five and began to perform chest compressions—but were unable to revive him, the report states. His wife, Kristie Greeson, told the Times her husband—who suffered from high blood pressure—was excited to attend the Trump rally because he believed the election had been stolen from the president… In an interview with News 11 Alive, one of Boyland’s sisters described her as a “really happy, wonderful person” and shared a photo of her smiling with a tattoo across her chest that says, “Beautiful Disaster.” The Kennesaw, Georgia resident had a slew of run-ins with the law. Court records indicate she pleaded guilty to heroin and cocaine charges as well as receiving stolen property in 2011. Boyland was also charged with heroin possession or distribution at least four other times in Fulton and Cobb counties, in addition to battery charges, obstruction of law enforcement, and trespass over the years…. Philips, a Pennsylvania computer programmer, died of a stroke, just hours after driving a white van to the rally and coordinating transport for several of his fellow Trump supporters, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to the Inquirer, he’d said before the protest, “It seems like the first day of the rest of our lives, to be honest… They should name this year Zero because something will happen.”…

At least they’ll avoid *this* indignity…

Capitol rioters could face up to 10 years in prison under Trump monument executive order https://t.co/8z5GVePnbS — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 7, 2021