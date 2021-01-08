Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wetsuit optional.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This really is a full service blog.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Lighten up, Francis.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

The math demands it!

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I personally stopped the public option…

No one could have predicted…

We still have time to mess this up!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

You are here: Home / Politics / domestic terrorists / Late Night Failed Insurrection Open Thread: Joan of Tragical Narrative Arc

Late Night Failed Insurrection Open Thread: Joan of Tragical Narrative Arc

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The story of military leader Jeanne d’Arc is very stirring, but the Dominican Sisters who taught my parochial high school were careful to remind us that it ends with Charles on the throne and Jeanne abandoned to die by torture at the hands of the opposition. “CommonAshSense” seems to have truly believed that, draped in a Trump flag, she was called to shove (or be shoved) to the front of the mob attempting to break into the House chamber… but the videos are just this side of suicide-by-cop. Much is being made of her status as a veteran; I know Air Force is not infantry, but surely at some point she must have been introduced to the concept that righteous intent does not make one bullet-proof?


Her fellow ‘martyrs’:

Authorities did identify four individuals who died, including an Alabama sales representative who tweeted COVID-19 cure hoaxes and a Georgia woman who was reportedly crushed in the crowd.

Benjamin Philips, 50, from Pennsylvania; Kevin Greeson, 55, from Alabama; and Rosanne Boyland, 34, from Georgia died on Wednesday after suffering “medical emergencies” while “on the grounds of the Capitol,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said…

While authorities haven’t provided details on the medical emergencies, Greeson’s son said his father died from a heart attack mid-protest. Boyland died after being crushed by the crowd, according to one report, while Philips had a stroke, fellow protesters said…

The New York Times reported Greeson collapsed while speaking to his wife on the phone among a crowd of fellow Trump supporters on the west side of the Capitol building. Emergency personnel rushed over to help the father-of-five and began to perform chest compressions—but were unable to revive him, the report states.

His wife, Kristie Greeson, told the Times her husband—who suffered from high blood pressure—was excited to attend the Trump rally because he believed the election had been stolen from the president…

In an interview with News 11 Alive, one of Boyland’s sisters described her as a “really happy, wonderful person” and shared a photo of her smiling with a tattoo across her chest that says, “Beautiful Disaster.”

The Kennesaw, Georgia resident had a slew of run-ins with the law. Court records indicate she pleaded guilty to heroin and cocaine charges as well as receiving stolen property in 2011. Boyland was also charged with heroin possession or distribution at least four other times in Fulton and Cobb counties, in addition to battery charges, obstruction of law enforcement, and trespass over the years….

Philips, a Pennsylvania computer programmer, died of a stroke, just hours after driving a white van to the rally and coordinating transport for several of his fellow Trump supporters, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to the Inquirer, he’d said before the protest, “It seems like the first day of the rest of our lives, to be honest… They should name this year Zero because something will happen.”…

At least they’ll avoid *this* indignity…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AJ - Mustard Search & Rescue Team
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Comrade Colette
  • Danielx
  • edmund dantes
  • Edmund Dantes
  • Elizabelle
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Kent
  • LongHairedWeirdo
  • Mag
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • patrick II
  • Viva BrisVegas

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      WaPost:  [Her former husband said]  said Babbitt loved the United States. She served on active duty for four years, with nearly six years in the Air National Guard, according to her service record provided to The Washington Post. Her last active-duty position was akin to a base police officer. She served in Iraq at least once.

      WaPost not allowing comments on stories about Babbitt, because readers are not sympathetic to her. At all.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Edmund Dantes

      There’s a different video that shows those cops seen yelling at the ending we’re just standing around doing nothing. Had calmly walked up the stairs. Didn’t point guns at anyone or yell to disperse or anything. Kind of just looked lost. They were then in process of “noping” out of there when she starts pushing through the window. Then is shot. They rush to offer her aid. No yelling at her to show hands. No yelling at her to stop moving. No rush to cuff her before rendering aid.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      Watching Rachel Maddow tonight.  She’s got Timothy Snyder on.  She talked about how yesterday was a good day: it taught the fascists what they can get away with.  A good day for Trump, too.  Not finished watching, but it meshes with what I concluded last night: which is, we have 4yr to fix this, or we’re going to be back in the shit.  And even that assumes that we make it to 20 Jan safely.

      On this fucker Ash Babbitt: If her name were Jake Dipshit, no “normie” would be shedding ONE FUCKING TEAR.  She’s getting sympathy because she’s a woman, and (‘m guessing) a somewhat attractive blonde woman.  FUCK THAT.  If feminism is about anything it is about the idea that women can do ANYTHING, and that includes being EVIL.  When a woman commits evil acts like a man does, we need to view them, and her, the same as if she were a man.

      I hope she’s finding out how much the 9/11 hijackers like the hell to which they’ve been consigned.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      From the end of the previous thread:

      Brad Heath (Reuters reporter) saying that what he’s hearing from current US attorneys is that they are going to take a very expansive view of criminal liability for the insurrectionists.

      So, I was thinking that charging them with insurrection might be in the cards, but lawyers seem to think that seditious conspiracy is the likely charge:

      If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

      It’s a bit easier to sell to juries because the whole theme of the event was to by force prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of federal law. It covers their motive, and they don’t get to fall back on the defense of ‘we didn’t intend to overthrow the government’, because that’s not necessary for the charge of sedition.

      For hanger-ons, they could be charged for unlawful activities on Capitol grounds. 6 months to 5 years depending on whether they used a weapon (even an improvised one). And they could face multiple charges for theft, destruction of property, etc.

      And federal charges are no fucking joke, even if you’re only facing 6 months.

      I don’t think the Biden DOJ will use the Trump monuments statute for various reasons. It seems to trivialize the act that was actually committed and simultaneously be too punitive for what is effectively a charge of vandalism. 10 years for sedition seems to much better communicate the wrongdoing and is a more suitable sentence. Plenty of time to deprogram away from OANN.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      Wow.  That Rex Chapman tweet with the late and rather unlamented Ashli Babbitt.  Shrieking ugliness.

      I am not sorry that voice is stilled.  We need less of that, very honestly.

      Was seeing her described as “outspoken” by friends and relatives.  That turns out to be a euphemism.

      The whackjobs in the military — or military-adjacent — are a whole ‘nother world.  And they think they’re especially informed and trained.  Talk about legends in their own mind.

      (I am not speaking of the non-insane military.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      About a hundred times more spotlight than they merit. Leaping to figuratively picking through the unmentionables drawers of the deceased is macabre.

      IMHO.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mag

      From Politico:

      One current Metro D.C. police officer said in a public Facebook post that off-duty police officers and members of the military, who were among the rioters, flashed their badges and I.D. cards as they attempted to overrun the building. “If these people can storm the Capitol building with no regard to punishment, you have to wonder how much they abuse their powers when they put on their uniforms,” the officer wrote.

      I do not think the danger has passed.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Viva BrisVegas

      “United States Capitol Police have confirmed that one of their officers has died as a result of injuries sustained during riots at the Capitol. USCP Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured while physically engaging with protesters.”

      This may change the narrative a bit. So much for Blue Lives Matter.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Elizabelle

      NY Times.  Ashli was a charmer.

      In 2016, [her husband’s] former girlfriend applied to a court for a protection order, telling the court that Ms. Babbitt, then known as Ashli McEntee, had approached her on a roadway and had rear-ended her car three times.
      “She was screaming at me and verbally threatening,” the complaint says. The court granted a protection order. The following year, the former girlfriend again applied for a protection order, which the court granted.

      And like her idol Trump, in ways large and small.

      Ms. Babbitt appeared to struggle in business. In 2017 she took out a costly short-term business loan. In effect, it meant her pool business would have to pay an interest rate that she later calculated in court filings to be 169 percent.
      Within days of signing the loan agreement, she stopped making payments, only repaying about $3,400 of the $65,000 borrowed from the lender, EBF Partners, records show. The lender soon sued her.
      Ms. Babbitt’s politics were emphatically pro-Trump. On the door of the pool-supply company, a poster declares it to be a “mask free autonomous zone, better known as America,” where “we shake hands like men, fist bump like homies.”

      Mask free autonomous zone.  She sounds nice.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Martin

      @NotMax: Something that needs to happen here is lay bare who did this and what they did, in clear terms.

      The great american myth that conservatives are inherently law abiding, that whites are inherently law abiding, that these insurrectionists are generally wealthy middle class whites – teachers, small business owners, lawyers, ex military, and so on is important. You can’t counter the ‘POC are criminals’ mythos by downplaying white criminals. You can’t address ‘none dare call them terrorists’ without laying bare that there’s a fucking lot of white terrorists that look just like your neighbor.

      And you can’t downplay this as a bunch of Karens got drunk and trespassed. This was a longstanding, long planned, organized effort to interfere in US democracy. Basically the kind of thing we would declare war over if it didn’t come from Arkansas. That they’re just disillusioned facebook moms isn’t relevant. Lots of jihadists are disillusioned facebook teens, and we don’t pull our punches with them, and we sure as shit go through their underwear drawer.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Comrade Colette

      What a fucking traitorous jackshit.

      Serious question: Babbitt was a veteran. Like all members of the military, she swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. She violated that oath. I’m pleased that she will no longer be eligible for veterans benefits, and I think every veteran in this seditious mob should lose all such benefits forever. Is there a legal way to do that?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mag

      @Comrade Colette:

      From Military.com:

      What happens to a veteran’s benefits if he/she is incarcerated?  […]

      Being convicted of a crime almost never jeopardizes a federal pension – the rare exception to this rule are charges relating to criminal disloyalty to the United States: espionage, treason, sabotage, etc.

      Oops.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      @Chetan Murthy: Asking for a federal presence but not Lafayette Square is eminently reasonable.

      Among other things she would know is that even a light presence would mean that all approvals for federal LEO would be in place so if they needed to call in more support, they wouldn’t have to wait an hour and a half for someone to grant it. And it wouldn’t need to be a call from DC major to fed LEO, it could be from fed LEO to their boss to send backup.

      These are little administrative tricks you learn. It’s a lot of work to get the first federal officer, but all the ones after that are easy. It gives you options which you can exercise later.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      @Comrade Colette: Is there a way of finding out whether military pensions have a clause about, oh, attempting to overthrow the government; or about breaking into government buildings with intent?  If so, that should do it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Martin

      @Mag: Yeah, the added benefit of the sedition or insurrection charge is they’re ineligible to hold office, so we don’t need to worry about white dipshits from South Carolina sending them to the House 6 months after they are released from federal custody.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Martin: Not disagreeing with you, but …. that’s not what that MSN article claims about her letter.  Which, natch, we don’t get to see, so …. Something still smelly fishy.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      edmund dantes

      @Chetan Murthy: That’s the point I am making. They are going to try to pin her on this via that letter. Whereas I bet her letter was more what Martin was laying out.

      Also, it’s a Wall Street Journal article via MSN so it gets around the paywall.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      @edmund dantes:  It’s a WSJ article, via MSN.   Bowser did request National Guard support; believe plan was for them to direct traffic, etc. to free up the Metro police for policing.  Where it seems to have fallen apart is the US Capitol Police did not request National Guard assistance.

      Yes:  from January 4 article in WaPost:
      National Guard activated for D.C. protests, with more restraints than in June, officials say

      Bowser said that the National Guard members, who will not carry guns, will help enforce street closures and otherwise assist with crowd management so that D.C.’s police department can focus on law enforcement, including arresting anyone who is unlawfully armed.

      ….  Defense officials said the Pentagon approved the activation of more than 300 members of the District of Columbia National Guard, but limited the size and scope of the mission after a deployment during racial justice protests in June raised questions about whether the Trump administration was trying to use the military as a political club.

      Two defense officials familiar with the plans, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the guard members are not expected to use armored vehicles, including Humvees, relying instead on civilian vans owned by the government. The military also has not approved the use of its helicopters, which were deployed over protesters in June in an apparent show of force, prompting a military investigation whose results still have not been released.
      No National Guard members from other states are expected to be called into D.C., the officials said — again, in contrast to June. And under the terms of a new defense spending bill, any federal troops must be identifiable, personally and by agency, a provision added to the law after federal agents deployed this summer did not reveal the agencies with which they were affiliated.

      So you can see how this is actually true, about the lighter footprint, but she didn’t realize the US Capitol was not sufficiently staffed.

      In a letter to federal officials on Monday, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser urged federal law enforcement to maintain a light footprint for Wednesday’s protests, seeking to avoid the type of show of force that had inflamed tense situations in the city last year.

      Earlier this week, Justice Department officials including Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen privately discussed how to handle the planned protest, and concluded they saw little role for themselves in crowd control, according to people familiar with the matter.

      I guess ‘cuz it was forecast to be their type of crowd.  Patriots.  White peeps.  Wrapped in Blue Lives Matter flags and logos.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      I can understand someone saying that she got what she deserved, but she didn’t. Many conservatives would say that she got what she deserved (if you described the episode without the specific context), but they’re wrong about a *boatload* of stuff. If she agreed with the aforementioned “many conservatives”, that might make her death *ironic*, but it wouldn’t make it *right*.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      AJ - Mustard Search & Rescue Team

      Just again want to say how grateful I am for all of you and our little community here. Big part of what sanity I have 🙏🏻

      Reply
    33. 33.

      edmund dantes

      Also want to make clear I don’t think the Mayor did anything wrong, but you can see already how they are going to try to hang people like her out to dry. That sentence was given to or written up that way deliberately to put the shadow on “look the mayor requested lighter presence”.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chetan Murthy

      @LongHairedWeirdo: She participated in a coup to overturn our lawful government, attack and murder our legislators.  She got *precisely* what she deserved.  Fuuuuck, the minute they cops shot her (after she breached a protective barrier), they administered first aid.  They shoulda let her bleed out.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Chetan Murthy

      @edmund dantes: Heh, you convinced me already at “WSJ article”.  I hadn’t noticed that.  WSJ.  The news side has been rotting for years, since Rupert purchased the rag.  Just another propaganda outlet.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kent

      @edmund dantes:

      In a letter to federal officials on Monday, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser urged federal law enforcement to maintain a light footprint for Wednesday’s protests, seeking to avoid the type of show of force that had inflamed tense situations in the city last year.

      They are going to try to pin some of this on the black female mayor of DC. Repugnant Fuckers!

      Mayor of Washington DC has no authority or jurisdiction over the Capitol.  She was probably talking about Federal cops out in DC neighborhoods.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      patrick II

      From TPM:

      Dr. Lindsay Cohn, an associate professor at the Naval War College and an expert in civil-military relations, told TPM that while Pence being consulted didn’t implicate any chain of command issues, it did reflect a “leadership vacuum.”

      “The inference that I would draw is that the President was not interested in being involved in that discussion at all,” Cohn said. “That’s consistent with the overall lack of planning that we saw – there seems to have been an overall lack of leadership from the White House on planing and preparation for this, for what we all consider to have been a fairly predictable day of unrest.”

      Trump was very interested and involved and had done planning, just not on the side that Dr. Cohn presumes.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kent

      @Comrade Colette: What a fucking traitorous jackshit.

      Serious question: Babbitt was a veteran. Like all members of the military, she swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. She violated that oath. I’m pleased that she will no longer be eligible for veterans benefits, and I think every veteran in this seditious mob should lose all such benefits forever. Is there a legal way to do that?

      Well yeah.  I assume she won’t get benefits anymore because she is dead.  That’s one sure way to end them.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Danielx

      I suspect that a lot of those people who treated this like a destructive school field trip are going to be surprised when humorless men wearing earpieces and such show up at their doors with arrest warrants in the next few weeks.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      CaseyL

      @Kent: Comrade Collette was referring to revoking the pension of any other veterans who were in that mob.  There were definitely more than a few and, alas, they didn’t all die.

      On a happier note, I watched Biden’s introduction of the people he’s (hoping to) appoint to the DOJ, and it lifted my spirits considerably. A LOT of emphasis on civil rights and voting rights, with a LOT of unstated intent to clean out the DOJ top to bottom.

      Biden’s gotten some criticism of appointing old hands instead of bright young things, but I think it’s excellent strategy to bring back so many people who previously worked at Justice, know the people,know the ropes, and sound like they’re absolutely determined to repair, rebuild, and be a kick-ass institution.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kent

      @cain:Cruz and Hawley are so much more in trouble now.

      They will be if it turns out that their MAGA staffs were in any way coordinating with the rioters and insurrectionists.  Which is quite possible.  In fact likely.

      I expect there are some MAGA filth in Congress, especially staffers, who are very busy right now purging their electronic profiles of any connection to this.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Chetan Murthy

      @CaseyL:

      A LOT of emphasis on civil rights and voting rights

      I listened to his entire remarks today, and yeah, that jumped out.  It was a …. warm foreshadowing of what hopefully will be great deeds starting in a few months.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      CaseyL

      @Kent:

      I expect there are some MAGA filth in Congress, especially staffers, who are very busy right now purging their electronic profiles of any connection to this.

      There’s this little thing called computer forensics…

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kent

      @CaseyL:@Kent: Comrade Collette was referring to revoking the pension of any other veterans who were in that mob.  There were definitely more than a few and, alas, they didn’t all die.

      Got it.  Yeah, no.  Your pension is like any other personal asset like a 401(k).  They can’t normally take it.  Maybe in a civil lawsuit but pensions are usually immune from lawsuits and civil damages as well, just like social security.  All they can do is follow the normal sentencing.

      That said, defending a Federal felony trial is serious fucking and expensive business and likely to lose a bunch of these people their careers.  They will pay plenty if they get the book thrown at them.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Mary G

      There needs to be a lot of investigation of why no backup came for the Capitol Police for so long. Who of the new guys at the Pentagon ordered a slow walk?

      In the days before an insurrection at the Capitol, the Pentagon placed significant restrictions on the DC Guard
      — Prohibited from receiving riot gear
      — Engaging protesters unless necessary for self-defense
      —Sharing equipment with local policehttps://t.co/RGsOP7Cp5x
      — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) January 8, 2021

      Saying that Babbitt’s shooting was unjustified pisses me off. They had put chairs up against the doors and had three guys defending the last corridor before the House chamber. She was being lifted up over the chairs through the broken window by a mob of who knows how many people.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kent

      @CaseyL:There’s this little thing called computer forensics…

      Yeah, and deleting something off twitter, facebook, or gmail doesn’t mean it is actually gone.

      If they used snapchat or phone stuff it will be harder to retrieve I think.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      edmund dantes

      @Mary G: The crazy thing is if you watch the video I posted above that is from a different angle from the one Anne used you can see a bunch of “Riot” cops just milling about. They did nothing to disperse the crowd.

      You can even see them consult with a guy in a suit/ear piece and they had decided to start walking out. That is when the crowd went back to trying to get through the doors and window.

      Why they did nothing at all in any way to stop it is very instructive.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Elizabelle

      @edmund dantes:   Did you read the whole article?

      Because it’s very clear about failures in US — federal — response.  Not DC Mayor Bowser.  Where they go wrong is in not describing the “light footprint” as carefully as the WaPost did.

      As Kent said, they also make clear that Mayor Bowser had no responsibility whatsoever for US Capitol grounds.  Although, it was the Metro police that helped get that situation under control.

      More federal issues:

      At the Department of Homeland Security, an intelligence unit that commonly issues threat assessments to law enforcement decided not to do so for the protests, believing they didn’t pose a significant security risk, people briefed on the matter said. The assessments are usually jointly issued with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Neither agency would comment.

      “There was no intelligence that suggested there would be a breach of the U.S. Capitol,” said Washington police chief Robert Contee at a news conference Thursday.

      …. Authorities also had used vacancy rates at area hotels as a way to estimate the size of the potential crowd, which had contributed to undercounting many additional Trump supporters who drove to Washington, D.C., overnight for the day, some officials said.

      … Thousands of Trump supporters began gathering outside the Capitol Hill grounds by noon, but Capitol Police didn’t request assistance from Washington’s police force until after the building was already breached, a law-enforcement official said, delaying the backup response.

      [And that is when Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer were calling the governors of Virginia and Maryland, respectively, to beg for state National Guard help. As glass was already breaking.]

      One law-enforcement official dispatched to the Capitol complex during Wednesday afternoon said he was surprised that there appeared to be no tight police perimeter set up around the complex and no clear staging area for law enforcement to enter.

      The official said that he and his colleagues had to hop out of their vehicles and put on their tactical gear as Trump supporters milled around them before going into the Capitol, unclear on who was peaceful and who might be dangerous.

      “The whole thing felt woefully underprepared. It was like ‘get there and figure it out,’ ” said the official. “There wasn’t command and control. This is not how these things are supposed to go down.”

      The official said he was stunned at the level of damage inside, calling it “disgusting.” He said the Capitol Police inside the complex seemed shellshocked when he and his colleagues arrived.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      CaseyL

      @Kent: My understanding is that anything that goes away from your device can be found. You can delete it from your device,  but it’s still everywhere else.

      Even on your own device, “deleted” items stick around in the memory for as long as there is room for them, until they get overwritten.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      cain

      @CaseyL:

      Yep – there will be a world of hurt for any staffers and congressional folks if they were involved in any of the planning in this.

      We might end up having some more openings in congress. Imagine if we they lost both Cruz and Hawley? Not sure who would replace them but if we kicked out Cruz that would be an excellent time for Beto to run for his seat. Hawley would just be replaced with another red stater – but his ambitions would be over.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      edmund dantes

      sigh… yes I read the whole article. I know she has no jurisdiction. I know she plays no role.

       

      That is the fucking point. There is no reason to throw her in there in any way. But she is quite deliberately put there. First in the list when they start talking about things have changed since the Floyd protests. Then transitions to her letter asking for lighter touch.

      It’s a framing device. To setup “hey liberals asked for this” including the Mayor.

      It’s designed to be subtle (but it’s not subtle).

      Reply
    53. 53.

      cain

      @Kent:

      I wonder if we get any of the folks from Project Veritas – I’m sure they were at that insurrection. The man has somehow avoided Federal scrutiny since Bush.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Elizabelle

      @edmund dantes:   I found it a very choppily written article.  Informative, but it didn’t flow well at all.

      Grateful to have read some WaPost reporting first, to put this one in context.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      @Chetan Murthy: the penalty for those actions should not be summary execution. Her shooting may have been “justified” under the law, but that doesn’t make it *right*.

      That doesn’t mean I’m faulting the shooter – it only means that I’m saying the shooter, at best, was choosing lesser evils.

      It’s important to understand that something can be reasonable in context, but still not *right*.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.