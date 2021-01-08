#BREAKING WV Delegate Derrick Evans has been taken into federal custody. He’s charged after allegedly entering a restricted area of the US Capitol with rioters Wednesday. A woman saying he was his grandmother came out telling us to leave as he was put in a car. #WSAZ pic.twitter.com/wK2RqFcaF7 — Chad Hedrick (@WSAZChadHedrick) January 8, 2021



For those of you who can’t watch the video, she tells the reporter that she knows he has to do his job, but her grandbabies are in the house. Then she says “he’s a fine man, and thank you Mr Trump for inviting a riot at the White House”. I’m sure she meant the Capitol — she was clearly upset, as anyone’s grandmother would be if their grandchild was being hauled off by the FBI.

I thought this little snippet is an interesting example of how the relatives of some of these rioters are going to take their arrests. She sure wasn’t blaming Nancy Pelosi or Hillary Clinton for hurting his feelings.

Also, we’ve got some real brain geniuses here: