Grandma Speaks

For those of you who can’t watch the video, she tells the reporter that she knows he has to do his job, but her grandbabies are in the house. Then she says “he’s a fine man, and thank you Mr Trump for inviting a riot at the White House”. I’m sure she meant the Capitol — she was clearly upset, as anyone’s grandmother would be if their grandchild was being hauled off by the FBI.

I thought this little snippet is an interesting example of how the relatives of some of these rioters are going to take their arrests. She sure wasn’t blaming Nancy Pelosi or Hillary Clinton for hurting his feelings.

Also, we’ve got some real brain geniuses here:

    3. 3.

      Booger

      MeeMaw, you done a right poor job raisin yer younguns. And I say that with all due respect to the elderly, who I believe to be younger than me.

    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      “I know you have to do your jobs…”

      I deleted my Glenn Close joke

    5. 5.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Sounds like he was prepared to defend himself if any of those traitorous congresspeople tried to shoot him.

    8. 8.

      Spanky

      Grandma got run over by reality …

    9. 9.

      KenK

      Somewhat surprised Delegate Evans wasn’t hauled out of a trailer park. That there Delegatin’ job must pay pretty well in West Virginny.

    11. 11.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      Just to be clear, I didn’t post this to make fun of this woman. I think it’s really sad that her life is going to be upended because her grandkid did something dumb. I was honestly surprised that she blamed Trump.

      I did, however, want to make fun of the shithead who thought the cops would just let him drive away his bomb-laden truck.

      Also, I want to make fun of this, too, but this page will stop loading if I embed every tweet about how a dummy got arrested today:

      https://twitter.com/ryanjreilly/status/1347640503467204608

    12. 12.

      The Dangerman

      We’re gonna need a bigger prison.

      /Jaws

      If I were Pence, I’d tell Donnie that he should resign so he could be pardoned by a different person. After any resignation, Pence could then tell Trump “nah, changed my mind”’and have the asshole arrested on the spot.

    14. 14.

      Jinchi

      The brother in law of a woman who died asked for prayers and for Trump to be removed from office.

      “It is my own personal belief that the president’s words and rhetoric incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans,”

    15. 15.

      Barbara

      @AliceBlue: Yep, saw that too.  I think the election just wasn’t close enough to wage a Coleman/Franken type challenge.  He most likely would have had to finance the recount.

    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: Me too. Good for Grandma for laying blame where it belongs.

      I was going to post this in an open thread, but it fits better here:

      Things l learned on Twitter today about casualties among the Capitol Coup seditionists:

      1. The woman who was trampled to death during the sack of the Capitol was carrying a Gadsden flag (Don’t Tread on Me).
      2. The 55-year-old who had a heart attack while sacking the Capitol supposedly triggered the fatal coronary event by zapping himself with his own taser (possibly in the nuts while stashing the weapon in his waistband, but I can’t confirm that detail).

      I’m trying to be a better person this year. 2021 is making that really difficult so far.

      PS: Just caught a clip of Biden taking questions after a news conference. When asked if he thought the Dems should impeach Trump, he said he was focused on HIS job, which was the right answer, adding that Trump has always been unfit to be president and it’s up to Congress to decide whether to remove him. Biden also said he wants a thorough investigation into the coup (yay!) and that he’s glad Trump isn’t coming to his inauguration.

    18. 18.

      Chetan Murthy

      @The Dangerman: At this point, I’m surprised Pence hasn’t received offers of permanent and lucrative employment from a number of GrOPer money men, for doing precisely this.  They all have to see that Shitler is a threat to their control of the GrOPer base, and the sooner he’s stifled for good, the better for them.

    22. 22.

      sab

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: It seems like a lot of the families are ” we don’t know what was wrong with this otherwise sweet kid’s head.”

      I can relate. My brother isn’t a Trumper, but if Trump had a bit more class he would be. Our parents didn’t raise us this way. The rest of us didn’t turn out like that. But he is what he is and I can’t stand even talking to him.

    24. 24.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @Betty Cracker: That guy who dies by giving himself a heart attack by Tasering himself in the nuts – that is professional level Darwin Award behavior. You can’t make this stuff up.

    25. 25.

      Martin

      Look, everyone should have an advocate, and if that’s limited to mom and grandma, I’m good with that. If Osama Bin Laden’s grandma wanted to go on TV and tell us what a fine man he was, that’s her right, and I’m not going to mock her for it. There’s 7 billion other people who can attest to what a piece of shit he was.

    26. 26.

      Poe Larity

      Well, the invitation was made at the White House and no doubt Derrick was thrilled to recount this to his grandma.

    28. 28.

      Leto

      From the hated FaceBook:

      Hillary Clinton
      3h ·
      Ten years ago today, Rep. Gabby Giffords was holding a constituent meet-and-greet outside a Tucson grocery store when a man walked up and shot 19 people. Six people were killed, including a nine-year-old girl. Gabby was left in critical condition.

      With luck and the help of talented doctors, Gabby survived. With hard work and determination, she has healed. And with her fierce commitment to making the world a better place, she has devoted herself over the last decade to ending gun violence with Giffords. Her husband and partner in this work, Mark Kelly, was sworn in last month to continue the mission as a U.S. senator from Arizona.

      We’ve all gone through so much over this last year. It can be hard to see a way forward. But Gabby put it best in today’s New York Times:

      “Through hard work, intention and commitment our country will overcome the rage of those who stormed the Capitol with Confederate flags and symbols of hate. We draw strength from the bravery and determination of our first responders and frontline workers. They inspire me. We will move ahead together as I did and still do every day—one foot after another.”

      Gabby Giffords: 10 Years Ago, a Gunman Tried to Silence Me

    29. 29.

      Nicole

      I do feel for the families of these people, but I tell you, I can watch videos of these traitors getting arrested all day long.  I really can.

      I was so mad that they all just looked like they were going home with no consequences yesterday.  Today has been very soothing to my sense of justice.

    30. 30.

      Barbara

      Speaking of peoples’ kids, the Trump spawn seem to have gone totally silent in the last two days, after two of them were seen yucking it up with their dad just before launching a riot.  Mark Meadows also seems to be under literal or figurative sedation.

    31. 31.

      Nicole

      @Betty Cracker:

      The 55-year-old who had a heart attack while sacking the Capitol supposedly triggered the fatal coronary event by zapping himself with his own taser (possibly in the nuts while stashing the weapon in his waistband, but I can’t confirm that detail).

      While attempting to steal a portrait of Tip O’Neill, or so I read. I  really, really want that detail to be true.

    33. 33.

      zhena gogolia

      Very satisfying to read this article of impeachment. You don’t have to be able to pronounce Zelenskyy to understand this.

      Latest draft of the articles of impeachment that will be formally introduced on Monday includes one article: “incitement of insurrection.” Reps. Cicilline, Lieu and Raskin are taking the lead pic.twitter.com/DUaVALWgzM— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 8, 2021

    34. 34.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Barbara: while not smart, Ivanka may well have inherited enough of her father’s sense of self-preservation to realize that the mouth-breathers with holocaust cheering sweatshirts she called “patriots” weren’t a good look for her 2022 FL Senate campaign.

    35. 35.

      trollhattan

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’m trying to be a better person this year. 2021 is making that really difficult so far.

      Technically, 2021 doesn’t begin until noon EST on the 20th. Dispensation, you haz it.

    37. 37.

      Roger Moore

      @Barbara:

      If I understand correctly, Georgia law doesn’t allow a recount if the difference is greater than 0.5%, even if one of the candidates offers to pay for it.  And I’m sure Moscow Mitch would be willing to pay for it to stay in charge for an extra month or two.

    38. 38.

      The Dangerman

      @Betty Cracker: Huh. Potential high voltage to the Nads. Gives me ideas for Trump.

      Reminds me of Adam the other talking about the Rep from CO holstering her gun on such a way as to risk shooting her ass off (if I understood him correctly).

    40. 40.

      Nicole

      @zhena gogolia:

      Did you know he used to have lunch with Ronald Reagan?

      I think that creepy Tweety Bird guy on MSNBC might have mentioned that a few times or a thousand when he was still employed there. ;)

    41. 41.

      TriassicSands

      And that other great West Virginia patriot, Senator Joe Manchin, has come out against impeaching Trump. If the House does impeach, will Joe switch parties in protest?

    43. 43.

      p.a.

      @Leto: Don’t forget to mention human shitstain Sarah Palin had previously published (can’t remember the medium) her name as well as others overlaid by a reticle.

    45. 45.

      trollhattan

      @rikyrah:

      LOVE MAGA people!!!!

      GTFO

      I’ll give Ginny this, her random capitalization and unnecessary punctuation game are spot on.

      Just go away, Clarence, far, far away. Maybe a nice RV tour with Ginny and no cellphones.

    55. 55.

      Edmund Dantes

      Question for Raven from previous threads:

       

      where did all these guys keep these gun between the time they entered the Capitol and left?

    56. 56.

      Immanentize

      I can’t even take care of work or personal shit without a new thread with a score of comments appearing.

      Tiring!

    57. 57.

      Roger Moore

      @Nicole:

      I do feel for the families of these people

      I feel for their families, but it’s important to remember that it’s the idiots getting themselves arrested who are doing this to their families, not the people arresting them.  Play stupid games; win stupid prizes.  Just don’t blame the officials when you do.

    58. 58.

      jl

      @cain:

      ” Gosh – were they antifa???! Have they been lying all this time?! ”

      Moles, which have burrowed very deep The antifa plot is very deep, very deep. And…. Trump instigated the failed insurrection, which is devastating the Trumpster ranks in Congress… and… OMFG… !!?? No wonder the Trumpster rank and file are having a crisis of belief.

    60. 60.

      trollhattan

      @evodevo:

      My in-laws have schooled me right good on the fine points.

      Also learned you can burn a larger mountain of cash going manufactured than you would have going stick-built, with the added bonus the dwelling depreciates afterwards.

    61. 61.

      NotMax

      @Nicole

      “I hadn’t planned on taking it – didn’t even know who it was – but that big red nose made it an irresistible temptation.”

      //

    62. 62.

      matt the somewhat reasonable

      I wanna show him the American flag. That hangs behind the toilet in Grandma’s basement

    63. 63.

      jl

      @Suzanne: ” What is wrong with this white Republican culture? Must be the lack of good role models in the home. Must be a bad attitude of victimhood. ”

      They need to realize that they’ve been seduced into oppression and a dysfunctional mentality by all that wingnut welfare. It’s not their race that’s the problem, it’s the culture.

    67. 67.

      WaterGirl

      @Barbara: From what I read yesterday, there are no automatic recounts in Georgia.  The loser can request a recount IF they are within the .5%.  But if it’s outside of that, there appears to be no recourse.

      Glad Perdue let it go as he didn’t have any good options.  I guess he could have tried a legal challenge for spite, but he had real ground to stand on.

    73. 73.

      rikyrah

      I’m guessing #Pence is trying to get #Trump to resign. Probably offering him a pardon. Trump is probably trying to negotiate as many pardons as possible. The fact that Pence has not spoken openly for or against invoking the 25th amendment is telling. He is negotiating…— Anne Boleyn (Sussex Supporter) (@TudorChick1501) January 8, 2021

    78. 78.

      trollhattan

      @jl:

      If I have a takeaway from all this it’s that the Big Lie once established cannot be refuted. e.g., If it’s true the Nashville bomber believed in actual lizard people then there are thousands or millions of others who will never be convinced they aren’t real. Deep Fried Deep State Soros Pedophile Rings for everybody.

    80. 80.

      WaterGirl

      I keep thinking about one of the new rules that Pelosi put forth forth on Jan 3.

      Something about anyone with arrests or convictions would not be allowed on the floor of the House. Does anyone know any of the details of that?  Seems like that might be relevant with all the upcoming arrests.

    81. 81.

      Immanentize

      @Nicole: Also, a picture of Tip?  That has to be a joke.  Like Hoarse Whisperer said, He was having a ball until things took a shocking turn.

      But “tip?”

    88. 88.

      trollhattan

      @Roger Moore:

      True. IIUC Miller’s family repudiates if not him personally, his beliefs. And that might be where the distinction lies compared to those whose behaviors echo their parents’ beliefs and values (not trying to make this a socioeconomic distinction).

      ETA also remembering the Unibomber’s family, who recognized his writing and turned him in.

    89. 89.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @NotMax: I think it would be awesome for Pence to be the 46th president for 10 days or so. That would be like an asterisk on the Trump presidency. If Trump leaves office normally, Republicans and institutionalists are going to work feverishly to rehabilitate him. If he goes in disgrace, not possible.

    90. 90.

      Ken

      @NotMax: In which case I nominate he be officially declared 45A.

      Or take a page from Doctor Who, and use a title like “The War Doctor” instead of giving him a number.  “The Insurrection President”?  “The Footnote President”?

    91. 91.

      jl

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      ” Wow, that would be completely out of character for Pence. ”

      Who amongst us have not had to deal with the crazy boss whose flunkies tried to kill us? Pence probably sending emissaries from an undisclosed location.

    94. 94.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Alison Rose: I have to say, given I grew up amongst people like that [in Mineral Wells, TX a -lot- of my schoolmates lived in mobile homes; fewer but still a lot, in Weatherford], I’m constitutionally inclined to think the worst of those people.

      But I actually felt like the tone of her voice was ….. scornful, in “inviting him to a riot at the White House”.  I actually think she wasn’t happy about it.  She also said “Mr. Trump”, not “President Trump”.

      I could be wrong.

    103. 103.

      Immanentize

      @WaterGirl: Hi!

      Perdue has seemed very checked out since his first spanking he took from Ossoff before the election.  He hasn’t appeared much in public, wouldn’t debate, then supposedly had COVID.  Indictments on the way perhaps?

    104. 104.

      Ken

      @rikyrah: Clarence Thomas should retire.

      @Roger Moore: He should wait until January 20th.

      You have to admit that it might be the one thing that would get McConnell to call the Senate back into session before the 20th.

    105. 105.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Edmund Dantes: Right.  (1) ziptie guy had some sidearm in the pic; (2) Molotov cocktail guy was arrested with a 9mm on his body (which wasn’t among the weapons found in the truck).

      And (drum roll) (3) either this crowd of terrorists had firearms, or they didn’t.  If they did, then it’s understandable why the Capitol po-po let ’em go — too many to arrest ’em without a lotta dyin’, — or they didn’t have firearm, in which case a few center mass killshots should have quieted the rest down (that’s what they’d have done if it were Black people rioting like that), so the po-po were happy with it.

      Raven, you can’t have it both ways.  Either they were armed with firearms, or the Capitol po-po were happy with it.

    106. 106.

      jl

      @Immanentize:

      ” If Roberts were any type of real Chief Justice, he would be working that angle hard right now.  With Alito too, I suspect. ”

      If the crazies on SCOTUS have any mind at all to start meddling in what Constitutionally have always been considered political questions, the Roberts would be out of his mind not to do that. He’s not a good guy, but has the long view of how to get things done. Doesn’t want chaos, which would be the result of their either dingbat or dishonest judicial philosophy.

