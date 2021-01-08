Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good

Here’s a Lawfare article on possible crimes these yahoos committed. Google tells me that theft of public property is a max 10 years sentence or $250K fine. Entering and remaining on public grounds has a 10 year sentence if it involved carrying a firearm or significant bodily injury (probably arguable, right?) or 1 year if not. And I’m sure this is just the beginning of the charges for this guy.

Cue the wailing and crying about him actually being a good guy. I was skeptical that these assholes would get serious punishment, but I have some hope, now that I see the laundry list of crimes they committed.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    133Comments

    1. 1.

      Served

      Every single one of these cletuses needs to be locked up for a long time.

       

      OT: Reuters reporting impeachment to move forward in House on Monday

      Andrew Chung
      @andrew_chung_
      Reuters: U.S. House Democrats plan to introduce new articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Good. Fuck these pieces of shit for supporting their Orange Demon. I just found out my great-uncle died last night from COVID and I’m enraged all over again (not that I ever stopped being so) about Trump’s horrifying volitional mismanagement of the pandemic. Blood is on his tiny hands, as well as the hands of every single fuckface who was in that mob.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      Cue the wailing and crying about him actually being a good guy.

      The right-wing is still wavering on how to respond. If they lump for “they were really Antifa” they may throw him under the bus.  Or, factions may develop (“He’s antifa!” “He’s a patriot!”), with an opportunity for infighting, popcorn, and rooting for injuries.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jerry

      I’m worried about all charges for everyone being quietly dropped in a few years like what happened with all those guys that did the Malheur Refuge takeover

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Alison Rose: Yes, WTF is wrong with these fools they want to destroy the country over that useless sack of shitTrump?  Trump incompancy has resulted in the biggest natural disaster in modern American history and we got to put up with these buffoons.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      This tweet from George Conway is worth pondering:

      Anyone who thinks @realDonaldTrump is chastened by what happened yesterday misunderstands the mind of a narcissistic psychopath. Driven by narcissistic rage, unrestrained by conscience, compelled by sadistic impulse, he may lash out at any time in increasingly destructive ways.”

      I hate that we have to wait a few more days for the next impeachment, but the odds are growing that a few Republicans will suddenly, finally grow a conscience themselves.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Llelldorin

      @Jerry:

      I’m hoping the Biden administration will come down harder on this than the Trump administration did on the Malheur Refuge folks. In particular, there’s no need to prove conspiracy for the current charges, just that they were in places they shouldn’t be. Since these geniuses were happily livestreaming most of the time, that shouldn’t be hard.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BR

      Everyone needs to be calling their Reps demanding immediate impeachment, no more dithering.  If this drags out, there could be blanket pardons for these rioters and there is no state in DC so no state offenses can be charged against guys like this.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      My heart breaks to hear of the passing of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, I am grateful for his brave service to America. Those responsible for this despicable attack must be brought to justice.

      — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 8, 2021

      One week ago she was vowing to breach Capitol security by carrying a loaded handgun into the House chamber. https://t.co/g3CQ9MyOqh

      — Homie Wan Kenobi killed Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RaflW

      Bad

      @JStein_WaPo

      BREAKING: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says “absolutely not” to a round of $2,000 stimulus checks

      Biden promised to approve $2K checks if Georgia Dems won their Senate races. Pelosi and Schumer also on board.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      am I too late to place a bet on outstanding warrants, probation and/or child support orders?

      at least one DUI

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      I’m gonna guess that a DC jury will go a little harder on these guys than a Oregon jury (Malheur).

      Also, I’m fine with plea bargains for people facing 30 year sentences. It’s a lot of leverage. The Bundys had a bit more cohesiveness than I’m guessing these folks will have, since I think there a bunch of randos who happened to get into the Capitol at the same time.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Served: Good. Glad to hear it, AND that these assholes are getting the appropriate charges.

      Maybe our own people can focus on the fact that we’re getting more impeachment while we continue to push for resignation or the 25th. Things seem to be respondingly appropriately.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @RaflW:  There’s nothing worse for your character than being the 50th vote in the Senate.  It completely corrupts those people.

      Or maybe it’s just posturing:

      FWIW: Manchin's spokesperson tells me he isn't drawing a red line against $2K checks, that he's open to hearing Biden admin's case for new payments but believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority; he does prefer relief that's targeted to those who've lost their job. https://t.co/FRRrYRYUZD— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MisterForkbeard

      @RaflW: Bad of Manchin. I don’t expect it to hold up, though.

      Biden can put a lot of pressure on him. Or give him something, face-saving or real. Or we can rely on the handful of Republican Senators who wanted to give a check too, not that I think that’ll succeed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Elizabelle

      @RaflW:   Another possibility there is that there are enough GOP senators who might spring a vote for the $2K that Manchin can afford to do that.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mart

      @germy: Top of the hour AP radio news – flags are at half mast after a capitol police officer died from injuries on Wednesday-. I guess words like murdered or bashed to death with a fire extinguisher are too harsh during these troubled times.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Llelldorin

      @Elizabelle: That would be a welcome return to normal politics, honestly. Senate votes didn’t used to be strict party-line affairs; party discipline in the Senate used to be terrible. (The definition of the Senate that I grew up with was “100 people who are convinced that in a sane universe they’d be the President.”)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      patrick II

      @Jerry:

      I don’t think the Biden justice department will be in a “look forward” mood.

      I don’t know what state or federal laws are applicable to the various state house breaches we saw across the country, but I would say given the obvious coordination there are at least federal conspiracy charges available for some.

      Of course I don’t know how hard the Bill Barr FBI was looking at this in light of the Antifa “threat”, so I hope they are able to trace all of the social media conspiracy, or backups, before they are gone.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      randy khan

      I’m glad to see that they’re starting to arrest more people, if not surprised.  So many of these insurrectionists are proud of what they did – and bragging about it! – that they won’t be hard to find.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      germy

      Manchin holding out on stimulus means:

      1. They have enough votes without him, so he'll cast a show "no" to prove to the folks back home he's not a Socialist.
      2. He wants something in a deal.

      — Jerry 🍨 (@js_edit) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Barbara

      @Jerry: A lot will be pleaded downward because that’s how federal prosecution works, mostly to avoid jury trials.  I would be surprised if they didn’t trade and bargain based on the willingness to provide information on specific incidents — e.g., theft of property and especially, the injuries that caused the death of Officer Sicknick.  I hope they bring the higher profile ones back to DC for trial if they decide to throw the dice.  Juries in DC include people who might not be so sympathetic — not just African Americans but a high concentration of government workers and lawyers.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy: I did see Greenwald, I think retweeted by some Federalist writer, hinting that this is a false flag (I think is the term) designed to give Biden domestic spying powers.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      patrick II

      @Ken:

      When my two children were three and two they went to my mother’s house near Chicago for a couple of weeks to build bonds with their slightly younger cousin, Vincent.  Vincent did not yet speak very well, so every time something went wrong my two kids would blame Vincent.

      They came home and one day I heard a lamp fall over.  I rushed in to see what happened — the lamp was on the floor.

      Who did this?

      My two (in unison): Vincent did it.

      Vincent was back home in Milwaukee about a thousand miles away.

      That’s how I feel about these guys yelling “Antifa”!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Cacti

      @patrick II: but I would say given the obvious coordination there are at least federal conspiracy charges available for some.

      Seditious conspiracy carries a 20 year sentence.

      Insurrection is 10 years.

      Since they’re separate offenses, they can and should be charged with both.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Subsole

       

       

      @RaflW: Nah.

      The way it works is Manchin says “no, unless…”. Then we give him the unless. Then he votes yes on the checks.

      Just horse-trading.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Barnett is now claiming he was pushed in the Speaker’s Office and merely looking for a bathroom.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Barbara

      @Just Some Fuckhead: Yes, the USAs can only prosecute in the home district, but individuals can be moved to DC for prosecution.  The criminal acts occurred in the District on federal property, so I imagine they cold be prosecuted in any federal district.  But evidence and witnesses are in DC, so if they go to trial, there is a much greater chance the prosecution will be handled in or around DC.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Cacti

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I did see Greenwald, I think retweeted by some Federalist writer, hinting that this is a false flag (I think is the term) designed to give Biden domestic spying powers.

      Glenn Greenwald sides with a white nationalist attack on the US Congress?

      This is my shocked face.

      I saw Matt Taibbi was “both sides”-ing it today too.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @patrick II: I always wonder if they actually believe that Antifa nonsense or if they just say it to muddy the waters. I guess it doesn’t really matter but I do wonder.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      citizen dave (aka mad citizen)

      @BR: I sent my impeachment support tweet to my reps Wed. afternoon.

      A weird thought, but given the things one can bet on (like in London), I wonder if there are people who bet on trump not finishing his term going “come on, dammit!”

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Cacti:

      I saw Matt Taibbi was “both sides”-ing it today too.

      yeah but remember the vampire squid thing? that was awesome

      Reply
    68. 68.

      trollhattan

      @germy:

      Realized after writing it that the sentence would probably be thrown out on appeal under the doctrine of cruel and unusuatoo-common punishment.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Gravenstone:  it sounds like Barnett knows he’s found the toilet and he is deep in the shit.

      There is a video of Trump and his spawn partying while they watch the riot. I wonder how these Vanilla ISIS members will like that as they dealing with Federal charges. How does it feel being an expendable pawn Barnett?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Leto

      @germy: if it’s setup like military computers (maybe?), it won’t work if you just plug it into a regular internet connection. It’s configured for a specific network and won’t operate outside of that network. BUT I don’t know if that’s the case here!

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Mart

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      That’s got to be good for some crimey thing.

      After the BLM and others toppled statues of evil men this summer Trump executive ordered:

      Sec. 2. Policy. (a) It is the policy of the United States to prosecute to the fullest extent permitted under Federal law, and as appropriate, any person or any entity that destroys, damages, vandalizes, or desecrates a monument, memorial, or statue within the United States or otherwise vandalizes government property. The desire of the Congress to protect Federal property is clearly reflected in section 1361 of title 18, United States Code, which authorizes a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment for the willful injury of Federal property. 

      Unintended consequences?

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Leto: You missing the true danger here; a clearly mentally unstable group of people have a computer with power point in their possession.

      God help us all.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Mary G

      @Alison Rose: I’m so sorry about your great uncle. It was completely heartbreaking to see so many deaths that could have been avoided except for the idiot in chief and his kiss ass VP who chose to ignore the doctors to talk about the president’s amazing leadership.

      I think Officer Sicknick’s death has changed a lot of views in right wing circles from citizens justifiably upset to criminal cop killers. And to just read that Twitler’s upset because his televised fans are low class and he doesn’t like low class people has just escalated my rage level back to “throw a voodoo doll of him into a fire and make him walk the streets of DC naked with the nun from Game of Thrones ringing her bell and crying SHAME behind him after banning him from ever golfing again.”

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Fester Addams

      @germy

      I wonder if there’s some sort of location tracker on the device. I don’t know how this stuff works.

      Dunno but I expect it to start showing up at (multiple) strip-mall computer shops any day now.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Subsole

      @Alison Rose:

      It’s not for him.

      Who we elect is who we give ourselves permission to be.

      He told them that they are perfect the way they are, and acted exactly the way they wish they could. They are the people who think firing folks is badass and would do it every day if they could. And he told them not only are they the only people who matter, but they are the only people who SHOULD matter. Ever.

      That’s why they are so fanatical. They have projected their entire selves onto him.

      Trump, as a man, actually has almost nothing to do with it. They aren’t fighting for Trump. They’re fighting for the right to be a bunch of useless God-damned heathen assholes. And be praised for it.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      JoyceH

      @randy khan:

      I’m glad to see that they’re starting to arrest more people, if not surprised. So many of these insurrectionists are proud of what they did – and bragging about it! – that they won’t be hard to find.

      It’s interesting to see the internet detectives over on Twitter crowdsourcing identification of the insurrectionists. They’re passing their info on to the FBI and also to the rioters’ employers, so they’ll probably be fired faster than they’re charged.

      And I think some of the IDs could turn out to be interesting. Of course, most of the rioters are obviously cosplayers from the 82nd Chairborne, but a few of them, by their gear and their movements, appear to be either current or former members of the military or law enforcement. If we don’t get an Erik Prince connection, I’ll be surprised. And I think we’ll find out  that this was a lot more planned and deliberate than we realize.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Cacti

      @germy: Isn’t siding with white nationalists his origin story?

      Actually yes.

      He was defending the imaginary First Amendment rights of white nationalists to make death threats and solicit the murder of Federal Judges.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Fair Economist

       

      Scott MacFarlane

      @MacFarlaneNews

      !!! NEW: Justice Dept. has charged West Virginia state delegate with illegally entering US Capitol. Derek Evans

       

      Hot Dang!

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @JoyceH: No, they aren’t cosplayers. They are insurrectionists. I know it’s tempting to reduce them to something non-threatening but imagine yourself as a black legislator in the House when windows and doors are being destroyed around you, gunfire is going off, teargas everywhere.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      rikyrah

      Think about this. Clyburn is saying the rioters did not come to the office that is visible or can be easily found by the public, they came to his private office which is not listed. Dude. . .THIS DEMANDS FURTHER INVESTIGATION. Somebody told these rioters where to go. https://t.co/O8JWmVsFUN— Hercules Mulligan's back b/c that energy is needed (@johnvmoore) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Subsole: Trump, as a man, actually has almost nothing to do with it. They aren’t fighting for Trump. They’re fighting for the right to be a bunch of useless God-damned heathen assholes. And be praised for it.

      That’s actually a good point. Trump thinks he has them under his control but it’s only a matter of time before they want his blood too.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Leto: That’s standard practice pretty much everywhere, not just .gov/.mil. If somebody takes a laptop outside my (nominal) work area, it’s pretty much a brick.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      JoyceH

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      No, they aren’t cosplayers. They are insurrectionists. I know it’s tempting to reduce them to something non-threatening but imagine yourself as a black legislator in the House when windows and doors are being destroyed around you, gunfire is going off, teargas everywhere.

      Yeah, I get that. NOW they’re insurrectionists, I’m referring to their ‘origin story’. Like that farmer’s son wasn’t a doughboy until he joined up and went Over There.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      rikyrah

      Rep. Jim Clyburn on CNN: "For two cabinet members to resign, that says to me they are running away from their responsibility. If they feel that strongly, they would stay … so they can carry two of the votes that are necessary to invoke the 25th Amendment. They're running away."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Manchin has four years to worry about being reelected. He could just operate like Doug Jones did. Get done what you can get done while you can do it. No need to offer him preemptive excuses.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Subsole

      @Mart: Hell, I am looking forward to these garbage-slugs getting acquainted with Dick Cheney’s Patriotic Panopticon and Funhouse of Freedom…ain’t just for Ay-rabs, boys!!!

      Reply
    103. 103.

      germy

      A man identified as Lonnie Coffman of Alabama was arrested and charged with allegedly carrying 11 Molotov cocktails on Capitol grounds. Derek Evans of West Virginia, a Republican lawmaker recently elected the state house, was also arrested, and charged with illegal entry. Evans live-streamed himself in the Capitol and his arrest was announced with dozens of new charges against the mob, according to the AP.

      Friday’s arrests come on top of those for at least 40 people accused of illegally entering the Capitol. Federal investigators are also reportedly investigating the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as murder.

      https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/01/capitol-riot-feds-round-up-pro-trump-insurrectionists.html

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Just Some Fuckhead: No, they aren’t cosplayers. They are insurrectionists.

      It’s more like they are LARPers who lost touch with reality. The intent to do serious harm is there, but they seem to think that at some point the GM will say, “ok, game over for today” and all the dead and injured will stand up and head off to the bar with everyone for drinks.  Look all the denying they are doing now its sinking in this shit has real consequences for them.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Baud

      President-elect Joe Biden will aim to release nearly every available dose of the coronavirus vaccine when he takes office, a break with the Trump administration’s strategy of holding back half of US vaccine production to ensure second doses are available.

      Releasing nearly all vaccine doses on hand could quickly ratchet up the availability of coronavirus vaccines by allowing more people access to a first dose. It could also be a risky strategy as both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines require two doses, administered at specific intervals, and vaccine manufacturing has not ramped up as rapidly as many experts had hoped.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      IsraelTopshelf

      It’s fine that they lead with the most obviously recorded/public buffoons, but it has to go much further. The FBI has or can get access to all it needs; security footage, Google/Apple/carrier location data, social media confessions, … if that fails to snag most of the bubbas/bubbettes then how about a go-fund-me for crowd-sourced info rewards?

      Reply
    108. 108.

      RSA

      @germy:

      So they seized some powerpoint.

      In government a huge amount of planning is carried out or at least conveyed by Powerpoint, unfortunately.

      Also, today I learned (I think, at least by not being able to find anything newer than 2017 indicating otherwise) that in the Senate two-factor authentication isn’t required. (In the part of the DoD I work in, this involves a smart card physically inserted into a government laptop.)

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Gravenstone

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: I thought the video making the rounds was in the moments prior to Trump whipping up the insurrectionists at the rally, before sending them down the street to do his dirty work? Is there new video from somewhere that is during the time of the actual break in?

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Old School

      @germy:

      Derek Evans of West Virginia, a Republican lawmaker recently elected the state house, was also arrested, and charged with illegal entry. Evans live-streamed himself in the Capitol and his arrest was announced with dozens of new charges against the mob, according to the AP.

      West Virginia must be stunned to learn they’ve elected a member of Antifa.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      My favorite meme today:

      Johnathon Goldman:

      “In the end, Trump cost Republicans the Presidency, the Senate, and the House. The son of a bitch actually did it. He made America great again.”

      Reply
    115. 115.

      raven

      So I missed a few threads but all you armchair quarterbacks bitching and moaning about the Capitol Police on the scene were full of shit.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Fair Economist

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      Barnett is now claiming he was pushed in the Speaker’s Office and merely looking for a bathroom.

      So is he one of the guys peeing on the walls? Time for some DNA testing.

      @Cacti:

      Glenn Greenwald sides with a white nationalist attack on the US Congress?

      This is my shocked face.

      I saw Matt Taibbi was “both sides”-ing it today too.

      Greenwald and Taibbi both “concerned” about federal surveillance of white nationalists? Sounds like Putin left some tracks and is scared.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Immanentize

      @evap: pre-pardons are complicated and even Nixon got a post-facto pardon.  Does a pre-pardon violate the ex post facto laws?  Yes, but that is a restriction on Congress.  The other thought is that you can pre-pardon for specific crimes.  But not for any crime associated with an act.  I know that sounds complicated, but imagine this, one of these yahoos trespassed and stole property.  The president pardons that person for those crimes/acts  but the person also hid a bomb that goes off on January 20th that kills two people.  Even though they were pardoned for specific acts/crimes, they would not have a pardon for the subsequent harm/crime.

      Obviously a great con law exam question for my students this semester!

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Gin & Tonic

      @RSA: Two-factor these days most often means a virtual token, in the form of an app on your phone that has the regularly-changing code you need to accompany your password.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      sphouch

      Any chance any of these charges could be felonies, and that there could be an additional felony murder charge for the death of Ashli Babbitt?

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Immanentize

      @RaflW: re: $2000 Biden checks — Biden said he would support them and sign legislation, if it gets through.  He also said what he supported was difference ($1400 more).  That all gives both sides some room.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Calouste

      @germy: I don’t know if the computers in Congress have it, but when I worked at a large tech company a few years back, if your computer was stolen, you would report it and then the next time it connected to the internet it would check its status and wipe itself. And I would assume send over info about the network it connected to, which is enough to find the person having possession.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Chetan Murthy

      I called Sen. Manchin’s office and left some truth-flowers (not bombs): (1) I contributed to his campaign (a lot, as it turns out), (2) I understood and supported his decision to vote with Trump when he did, (3) I’m glad he’s a *Democratic* senator from West Virginia, (4) his WV constituents need that $2k money: this is no time to be worrying about the budget deficit, and (5) I’m from SF, and maybe I shouldn’t care about his constituents, but I do.

      I meant every bit of it.  Every.  Bit.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Fair Economist

      @rikyrah: cites

      Think about this. Clyburn is saying the rioters did not come to the office that is visible or can be easily found by the public, they came to his private office which is not listed. Dude. . .THIS DEMANDS FURTHER INVESTIGATION. Somebody told these rioters where to go. https://t.co/O8JWmVsFUN— Hercules Mulligan’s back b/c that energy is needed (@johnvmoore) January 8, 2021

      That is horrifying!

      Reply

