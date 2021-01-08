NEWS: Richard Barnett, who was seen sitting at a desk in Speaker Pelosi’s office, has been arrested in Arkansas and charged with entering and remaining on restricting grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property — NBC's Pete Williams reports. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 8, 2021



Here’s a Lawfare article on possible crimes these yahoos committed. Google tells me that theft of public property is a max 10 years sentence or $250K fine. Entering and remaining on public grounds has a 10 year sentence if it involved carrying a firearm or significant bodily injury (probably arguable, right?) or 1 year if not. And I’m sure this is just the beginning of the charges for this guy.

Cue the wailing and crying about him actually being a good guy. I was skeptical that these assholes would get serious punishment, but I have some hope, now that I see the laundry list of crimes they committed.