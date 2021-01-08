Some chairman turnovers with Democrats expected to win the Senate: Appropriations: Shelby —> Leahy

Banking: Crapo —> Brown

Environment: Barasso —> Carper

Finance: Grassley —> Wyden

Homeland Security: Johnson —> Peters

Judiciary: Graham —> Durbin

Budget: Enzi —> Sanders — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 6, 2021



Sounds like some major upgrades, there!



Joe Biden is considering asking Congress to help suffering Americans in two steps: give them the balance of their coveted $2,000 coronavirus payments, followed by a $3 trillion tax and infrastructure package. https://t.co/MrMBiILXU0 — Axios (@axios) January 8, 2021

In other news… Mike Pence decides his role is to play a bucket of warm spit:

SCOOP: @VP is expected to attend Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration in whatever form it may take. “It was a much more difficult decision days ago, but less difficult now.” https://t.co/9Y5zHOQIlo — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) January 7, 2021

.@SenSchumer says he and @SpeakerPelosi tried to call @VP this morning to urge him to oust the president. He said they were kept on hold for 25 minutes & then staff told them that Pence would not come to the phone. — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 7, 2021

And a couple of (relatively sane) center-right dudes do a Statler-Waldorf review:

I watched. This is classic Trump: Someone went to him and said "you'll be impeached again" and so, like Saddam cooperating with the inspectors, he's sullenly doing just enough while still bitching about the unfairness of it. He has conceded. Great.

Now impeach him again. /1 https://t.co/DdRO7Jco7W — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 8, 2021

I know people are going to say "well, he conceded, it's over, move on." No. That's how Trump got away with everything in his life. Put a marker down. Impeach him; make him stand there when Biden is sworn in anyway. We owe it to the Constitution. "Fine, I quit" isn't enough. /3x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 8, 2021

That should get him to behave for, oh, 48 hours tops before he reverts to form. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 8, 2021

The Beer Belly Putsch has now claimed more American lives than Benghazi. I'm sure Republicans will act accordingly and remove Donald Trump from office for inciting the crowd who attacked an American government installation and killed one of the people trying to defend it. https://t.co/JWJ0KJsA6L — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 8, 2021

The adviser confirmed that he was watching television coverage of the siege enthusiastically, but noted that the sight of his own supporters forming a violent mob and destroying property and lives offended him on aesthetic grounds. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 8, 2021