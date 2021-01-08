Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Look for the Helpers

Friday Morning Open Thread: Look for the Helpers

by | 21 Comments

by | 21 Comments


Sounds like some major upgrades, there!

In other news… Mike Pence decides his role is to play a bucket of warm spit:

And a couple of (relatively sane) center-right dudes do a Statler-Waldorf review:

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      germy

      dont worry folks, im sure now that donald trump knows he has an army of chuds willing to die to make him King of the World he’ll chill out and definitely won’t try it again

      — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Punchy

      Budget: Enzi —> Sanders

      I misread that as “Benghazi –> Sanders”, a sort of faux-scandal to fried chicken morph.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      “It was a much more difficult decision days ago, but less difficult now.”

      Why was it such a difficult decision for Pence days ago?  It should have been easy as soon as the election results came in.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      Impeach him, and if the trial extends beyond the 20th, its not a complete waste. The penalty will then be a lifetime ban from holding Federal office.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JMG

      Something just came to me as I was reading about the soon-to-be-former Chicago CEO who was one of the arrested rioters. Many, although not nearly enough, of the domestic terrorists will be in court next year facing extremely serious federal charges carrying “law and order” length sentences. I am certain that their defenses will feature some variation on “Trump told me to do it” as their lawyers attempt to portray their clients as dupes, not villains. Pardons or no, prosecution of Trump or no, videos of the pre-riot rally are going to be seen, heard and read about in local media day after day. I don’t think the Republican officeholders who have belatedly deserted Trump have to worry about primary challenges too much anymore. Who’s gonna want to have Trump campaign for them now?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NeenerNeener

      Did Trump think he was going to get a repeat of the “Brooks Brothers riot” from 20 years ago that put Dubya in office? Has he seen the Bubbas that attend his rallies?

      Lifetime ban on holding Federal office means no more campaign fund raising. That will really hurt Fat Bastard.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      germy

      Hawley problems:-

      -Publisher rescinded book deal
      -Top donor calling for censure
      -Home state papers KC Star/STL Post-Dispatch calling for resignation
      -Mizzou law students calling for resignation
      -Danforth calls his support of him “biggest mistake” of his life
      -Colleagues distancing

      — Erin McPike (@ErinMcPike) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ocotillo

      I was wondering (IANAL) if the damage that was done to the capitol building, if a suit or something could be done and use the over 200 million Trumpy has collected for this scam be used for the repairs?  Most of the mouthbreathers that stormed the place likely don’t have a pot to piss in so go where the money is.  Taxpayers  shouldn’t be on the hook for this goon’s crime.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      “Suddenly the squirrel ran up my leg and I thought ‘it’s a small rodent, how bad could this be’, so I stood completely still and they next thing I knew the blood started to fly. It was a wrestling match that got very bloody very quickly,” Frederick said.

      I caught a chipmunk in our house recently. I tried to get Miss Kitty the Unburnt, Queen of the Hollers, Breaker of Tethers, Killer of Copperheads to take care of it for us but she just wasn’t interested (the lazy bitch) so I snatched the life support system for a pair of eyeballs off the bookshelf myself and of course s/he tried to bite me (actually did but the way I grabbed it s/he was unable to draw blood) and threw it out the door.

      It is probably regaling the little ones right now with the story of how s/he fought off el Ogro de la Cuenca del Oso.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sab

      In normal times one wouldn’t laugh out loud reading transition House of Representative Committee Chair assignments. zJust saying. But it made my day.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      One particular thing I wonder about with the change in Appropriations. Shelby has been a huge supporter of NASA’s giant waste of money called the Space Launch System, which is basically pork for politically connected Space Shuttle contractors and, surprise!, Alabama -located NASA centers. With his hands off the purse strings, will there be a effort to turn down the billions of dollars being spent on this boondoggle?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ocotillo: Most of the mouthbreathers that stormed the place likely don’t have a pot to piss in

      Sue those folks anyway: “Got any dreams? We want them too.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      There go two miscreants

      …told Captain Bligh…

      That’s a smear on Bligh, who, for all his faults, was a competent seaman and managed to get the loyal part of his crew to safety after being cast adrift. Dump, on the other hand, is competent at nothing.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RepubAnon

      Now that a police officer has died, I’m not sure Trump can pardon his way out of this. I expect that’s a violation of DC city law as well as the Federal violations.

      On a side note, Pence is apparently opposed to a 25th Amendment solution. Profiles in Cowardice gets another chapter.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      germy

      This thread reminded me of neighbors I’ve had:

      Let me explain something to those of you who didn't grow up around violently abusive white supremacists.

      *They absolutely do not believe their own bullshit*, but it's useful for them to pretend they do.

      — Lili Saintcrow (@lilithsaintcrow) January 7, 2021

      Reply

