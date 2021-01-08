Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dear Friend Lisa

A woman who won a write-in election in Alaska and is going to run in a state that just passed ranked-choice voting has different motivations from other Senators, so I’ll take this seriously:

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Friday that Donald Trump should resign the presidency immediately and that if the Republican Party cannot separate itself from Trump, she isn’t certain she has a future with the party.

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski said during a 17-minute interview from her small Capitol office, steps away from the Senate chambers that were invaded by pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday.

George Conway of the Lincoln Project thinks that there are 67 votes for impeachment in the Senate. Make of that what you will, and if you look at the articles that were just posted, they would bar Trump from holding further office, so Hawley and Cruz are certain to vote “Yea”.

    72Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I have to think that any Republican voting for the impeachment of trump is doing so only out of self interest in the hopes of removing the trump stink.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      All Trump had to do was become a lame duck and then attempt to kill all of them in a coup.

      We are all Juicers now.

    6. 6.

      The Moar You Know

      She’s gettable.  As in declaring herself an Independent and caucusing with the Dems.  I think we can cut her and her state a better deal than the GOP has.  Hope Schumer is smart enough to figure this out and work on her.

    8. 8.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Tom Levenson: Sorry didn’t see that you were working on something.  I’ve gotten nothing done but post on B-J since Wed PM.

    11. 11.

      dr. bloor

      Murkowski runs neck-and-neck with Collins in the Political Biathlon Olympics, which combines “Dithering Concern” with “Caving During Voting.”  The fact that she might earn some “redemption” by dumping Trump now that he’s used up ain’t worth shit.

    12. 12.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Probably?  But it is a serious consideration that some were scared out of their $%&*#! minds Wednesday and have ill will towards Trump now and wish to permanently get rid of the man who might try this again.  Some others will be terrified of resisting someone who might try that again.  This is why Republicans are scared of their base.  Their base are angry assholes.

    14. 14.

      Calouste

      If Hawley and Cruz vote to bar the shitgibbon from further office, someone should whisper in Rubio’s ear about the possibilities that open up when Hawley and Cruz are expelled from the Senate.

    19. 19.

      Frank Wilhoit

      Only one thing is changing.  For the past not-quite five years, Donald Trump has been the definitive metonymy for opposition to the Democratic Party and its constituencies.  Now that is fading — still fairly slowly, accelerating, but still just slowly enough to create a little confusion as to whether it is really happening.

      The key to the present moment is Pence refusing to talk to Pelosi or Schumer.  This is also why impeachment still will not lead to conviction, because if it did, that would be giving the Democrats a scalp.  And that is what they cannot and will not do.  That is all they care about.

    21. 21.

      Ken

      @Frankensteinbeck: Armed angry assholes. Who’ve already shown what they’re willing to do for Trump.  Adds an extra degree of difficulty to the Republicans’ political calculations, doesn’t it?

    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      George Conway of the Lincoln Project thinks that there are 67 votes for impeachment in the Senate.

      … 67 votes for conviction, not “impeachment.”

      They probably should give Trump a chance to resign. Might be easier.

    24. 24.

      Tim C.

      @Frank Wilhoit: So we make them own Trump.  No having it both ways.    And then we tell America that these moral and physical cowards wouldn’t vote to remove a man who sent a mob to kill them personally.

    26. 26.

      Kent

      @dr. bloor:Murkowski runs neck-and-neck with Collins in the Political Biathlon Olympics, which combines “Dithering Concern” with “Caving During Voting.”  The fact that she might earn some “redemption” by dumping Trump now that he’s used up ain’t worth shit.

      No, she is better than Collins.  Alaska is a bright red state.   What Murkowski has been doing in Alaska is waging a decade-long battle with the tea party and MAGA crazies in the rail belt for the soul of the Republican party.   Collins is from a blue state and has done NONE of that.

      Would Murkowski go Independent and caucus with the Dems?  Maybe so in exchange for immense power and perks for Alaska.  Mostly they want to keep the oil money flowing for as long as possible.   But there are also other issues like a long-simmering fisheries war between Alaskan and Seattle-based fishing interests for control of Bering Sea fisheries profits.

      If we are going to have a Republican party in the future (and I expect we will) I’d rather it be run by the likes of Murkowski than her crazy colleagues like Marsha Blackburn or Cindy Hyde Smith, who are from states that are no more red than Alaska.

      I expect that Trump and MAGA is a giant step too far for Murkowski and she is probably looking at the direction of where the party is going to be going in the future before making any such decision.  If it is the party of Hawley and Cruz she might be gone.  If it is the party of Romney, Sasse (and even McConnell) then she probably stays.

    27. 27.

      narya

      In other unrelated personal news: I was able to get vaccinated today! Agency opened it up to front line staff first–as appropriate–but yesterday opened it up to others, and I jumped on it. Still two months before I will regard myself as any more protected than I was when I woke up this morning–and I will maintain mask-wearing even after that–but damn. Months earlier than I thought would be possible

      ETA: I do wish I could have somehow given my spot to some grocery store worker, but it doesn’t work that way, unfortunately. At least I’ll be less likely to infect them.

    28. 28.

      Mary G

      WaPo has good coronavirus treatment news:

      Two rheumatoid arthritis drugs that suppress the immune system may help critically ill patients survive covid-19, providing a benefit even on top of the steroids that have been doctors’ main tools in treating the most serious cases of illness, according to a new study released Thursday before peer review.

      British regulators cited the new results as they promptly approved the two drugs, tocilizumab and sarilumab, for use in patients in intensive care units. The relative risk of death was reduced by 24 percent when given to people within 24 hours of admission, the data showed.

      The more weapons in the armory the better. They are expensive, but the makers say in the article that the price could be lower for covid19. Volume discount! (good PR).

    29. 29.

      hueyplong

      Really important to make the GOP own whatever Trump does between now and Jan 20.  Sending impeachment to the Senate makes them own his actions.

      My 2 cents on Murkowski is that she has hated Trump every day for 4 years but has voted like a regular Republican.  She’s not gettable in a caucusing sense but is gettable in a bill by bill voting sense, so long as the matter is centrist.  In other words, she won’t be a McConnell obstructionist, but that’s about it.

    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      @NotMax: I don’t think the rules have changed much since this:

      II. RULES OF PROCEDURE AND PRACTICE IN THE SENATE WHEN SITTING ON IMPEACHMENT TRIALS

      I. Whensoever the Senate shall receive notice from the
      House of Representatives that managers are appointed on their
      part to conduct an impeachment against any person and are
      directed to carry articles of impeachment to the Senate, the
      Secretary of the Senate shall immediately inform the House of
      Representatives that the Senate is ready to receive the
      managers for the purpose of exhibiting such articles of
      impeachment, agreeably to such notice.

      II. When the managers of an impeachment shall be introduced
      at the bar of the Senate and shall signify that they are ready
      to exhibit articles of impeachment against any person, the
      Presiding Officer of the Senate shall direct the Sergeant at
      Arms to make proclamation, who shall, after making
      proclamation, repeat the following words, viz: “All persons
      are commanded to keep silence, on pain of imprisonment, while
      the House of Representatives is exhibiting to the Senate of the
      United States articles of impeachment against —— —— ”;
      after which the articles shall be exhibited, and then the
      Presiding Officer of the Senate shall inform the managers that
      the Senate will take proper order on the subject of the
      impeachment, of which due notice shall be given to the House of
      Representatives.

      III. Upon such articles being presented to the Senate, the
      Senate shall, at 1 o’clock after noon of the day (Sunday
      excepted) following such presentation, or sooner if ordered by
      the Senate, proceed to the consideration of such articles and
      shall continue in session from day to day (Sundays excepted)
      after the trial shall commence (unless otherwise ordered by the
      Senate) until final judgment shall be rendered, and so much
      longer as may, in its judgment, be needful. Before proceeding
      to the consideration of the articles of impeachment, the
      Presiding Officer shall administer the oath hereinafter
      provided to the Members of the Senate then present and to the
      other Members of the Senate as they shall appear, whose duty it
      shall be to take the same.

      Moscow Mitch can’t sit on it. He might be able to drag out the timeline a bit.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    32. 32.

      citizen dave (aka mad citizen)

      @Tim C.: It’s all too late.  The only ones with significant amounts of self-respect on that side are Lincoln Project Never Trumper types.  Even Mitt is stained, very stained, as far as I’m concerned.  It’s too bad W’s comment “That was some weird shit” wasn’t widely reported on 1/20/2016.

    36. 36.

      sab

      OT: I don’t want to be an accent bigot, but I will be so happy to hear Delaware instead of NYC outer boroughs. I  didn’t have an opinion about that accent before Trump. Now it makes my skin crawl.

      ETA And I know that lots of jackals I admire have it.

      Kind of like my Irish American husband watching  British tv. Takes an effort of will to move beyond the accent. But it can be done.

      And my aunt from Queens never got over her accent after 40 years in Ohio, was a saint, and was my favorite person ever including my parents.

    39. 39.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I thought Conway’s remark about having 67 votes for impeachment was sort of tongue-in-cheek based on the last impeachment followed by Wednesday’s events.

      Even so, I’m optimistic which isn’t a normal stance for me.

    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @Mary G:

      That is good news, not just for patients but to also clear ICU space by speeding their discharge. Our county dashboard accounts for ICU space and the COVID count has been creeping upward, now at a quarter of usage and about a fifth of capacity. Better than LA but concerning as a trend.

    44. 44.

      Ken

      @Jinchi: the FBI visited the homes of former House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin; Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson; Rep. Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill

      Wow, the Antifa infiltration of the Republican party is bigger than I thought.

    46. 46.

      Fair Economist

      @Kent:

      If we are going to have a Republican party in the future (and I expect we will) I’d rather it be run by the likes of Murkowski than her crazy colleagues like Marsha Blackburn or Cindy Hyde Smith, who are from states that are no more red than Alaska.

      Me too, but based on the Republican electorate I don’t think that’s possible anymore. The crazies have the Repub party for at least a generation and Murkowski will have to figure out where she goes. I think she’d be electorally stronger as a conservative caucusing with the Democrats because the Democrats still tolerate dissent while the Republicans are totalitarian now (see the trumpsters harrassing Lindsey at the airport.)

    48. 48.

      Mary G

      Look at these dickheads refusing to take and wear masks while hiding from insurrectionists:

      look at these fucking assholes refusing @RepLBR's request to wear masks in her office during a terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/2TiglimJFw— Florida Chris (@chrislongview) January 8, 2021

      They need to be named and shamed. Is the blond the new one with the gun fetish?

    49. 49.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Calouste: I dunno. Rubio is held in much contempt by the Trump base. And he’d have some issues in a general election for various reasons, one of which is the dumbass tweeting Bible verses while an insurrection was taking place.

    50. 50.

      hueyplong

      @Mary G: Brunette is gun fetishist.  Blonde is the one who shoots herself exercising in her hotel room while complaining that the gyms have been closed by cuck Dems

      Feel kinda dirty knowing this.

    51. 51.

      burnspbesq

      @Ken:

      Adds an extra degree of difficulty to the Republicans’ political calculations, doesn’t it?

      Indeed. Ask Lindsey Graham about his fun time at the airport today. Hard-core Trumpers want a bloodbath.

    52. 52.

      sab

      My stepson actually was antifa. They aren’t organized. He was a racially tolerant punk who beat up racist punks on the weekend. That was a big part of his life for about ten years. Got him his amazing fiance so worth it.

    55. 55.

      Fair Economist

      @Mary G: There are theories about now that long COVID is autoimmune, so the rheumatoid arthritis drugs might help prevent that. The problem is that COVID does such an extreme takeover of cells that it causes a very extreme immune reaction, and extreme (or prolonged) immune reactions can cause a phenomenon called “epitope spreading” where the immune system starts reaction to other proteins in the area of the immune targets. Good for parasites, but problematic when all the “other” proteins are actually self.

    57. 57.

      citizen dave (aka mad citizen)

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I thought that might happen (someone correcting me).  I may have heard about it here since I was a new juicer then.  I stand humbled and corrected.

      Hearing trump talking.  Today was the day he truly became president.  What a uniter, ready to enable a smooth transition.

    58. 58.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @sab: Giving benefit of doubt they don’t deserve, I think Republicans think Antifa are anarchists because both start with “a” and neither can dress for shit.

    60. 60.

      Geoduck

      @Frank Wilhoit: Weelll… Along with Sticking It To The Libs, they also care about their own hides, and the Shiatgibbon did just try to get them all killed. It’s no sure thing, but that might be enough of an incentive for some of them.

    62. 62.

      Mary G

      @Fair Economist: I have RA and agree that Covid sounds like RA times a billion. I even used to take hydroxychloroquine before Trump hijacked it.

       

      ETA:🤣 The outraged response to this in the comments!

      President Trump will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden and that is the correct call. If he did attend, Mr. Trump would draw attention away from the new President and the traditional event. Mr. Trump should, however, issue a gracious statement of congratulations.— Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 8, 2021

    63. 63.

      Ken

      @Calouste: Any bets that either Hawley or Cruz won’t keep their gob shut?

      My hope is that some of the Republican Senators will come up with an excuse for not attending the trial – trying to thread the needle between Trumpists and the rest of the country. Then, since the Constitution says “two thirds of the members present“…

      (Of course anyone capable of thought would recognize that not attending to vote for Trump will anger the cult just as much as voting against him. But that still leaves a fair percentage of the R caucus who might try it.)

    64. 64.

      Anya

      While I am all for recriminations flying directed towards republicans, the way pundits and journalists are pretending like they had no role in all of this really gets my goat! I almost throw something at my tv when Nicole Wallace’s media panel were all like, “we are shocked. Ted Cruz is bad. Hawley is bad.”

    65. 65.

      Kent

      @Baud:

      @VeniceRiley:

      That would end Wisconsin as a swing state.  I bet the local media will oppose losing all that campaign ad money.

      It also means that they are surrendering the idea of winning WI in the future.  They must see polling data or info that we don’t see.  Because from this long distance away, WI still looks pretty damn winnable by a non-Trump candidate.

    66. 66.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Fair Economist: As someone with a variety of autoimmune disorders caused by an overactive immune system, including vitiligo, thyroid disease, celiac disease and arthralgia, I’ve often wondered if that’s good for Covid or bad for Covid.

    68. 68.

      Ms. Deranged in AZ

      @Fair Economist:  I don’t know if it’s related, but I had a case of what is called reactive rheumatoid basically I woke up one morning and couldn’t stand up straight cuz my back seemed to have just stopped working and it was extremely painful. Come to find out that I had strep a few weeks before and gotten over it but my body overreacted and continued to attack proteins and bones and everything and cause me to have rheumatoid like symptoms. So essentially I had all the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis but I didn’t actually have it. Hence the reactive rheumatoid. This sounds very similar.

      Edited to add: this kind of thing has a genetic component. I had a nephew just a few months before me who had a very similar thing. He had a episode of strep his body overreacted and kept attacking himself and ended up with reactive rheumatoid unfortunately he was not able to get his under control quick enough and he is permanently disabled as a result.

    69. 69.

      sdhays

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Oh, I remember it. But the fact that it wasn’t a bigger deal was W’s choice. Because he’s completely checked out, and never really cared all that much about the country in the first place. He got his 2 terms, showed up his dad, and now he’s on the permanent vacation all rich people should be on.

