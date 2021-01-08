A woman who won a write-in election in Alaska and is going to run in a state that just passed ranked-choice voting has different motivations from other Senators, so I’ll take this seriously:

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Friday that Donald Trump should resign the presidency immediately and that if the Republican Party cannot separate itself from Trump, she isn’t certain she has a future with the party. “I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski said during a 17-minute interview from her small Capitol office, steps away from the Senate chambers that were invaded by pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday.

George Conway of the Lincoln Project thinks that there are 67 votes for impeachment in the Senate. Make of that what you will, and if you look at the articles that were just posted, they would bar Trump from holding further office, so Hawley and Cruz are certain to vote “Yea”.