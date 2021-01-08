Yesterday during the insurrection Members of the House & Senate were evacuated into a shared space, where many #Republicans refused to wear #COVID19 masks. pic.twitter.com/cbY0W0hz0W — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 7, 2021



Tuesday:

Pro-Trump rally speaker in D.C. tells attendees to hug while yelling “mass spreader event” repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/6ZVJgP3VnT — The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2021

The last-ditch pro-Trump rally in downtown DC began with a speaker encouraging Trump fans to spread Covid to each other. Really! https://t.co/wpUvD8avNa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

Pretty chill vibe here in this hotel lobby, as Trump supporters decompress from today’s events. All are violating local mask rules, despite multiple massive signs about the mask rule. pic.twitter.com/R98rwGDgaD — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) January 7, 2021

JUST IN: There were at least 4,279 deaths recorded between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, marking the 1st time the U.S. has surpassed 4,000 daily COVID deaths since the pandemic began, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University. https://t.co/PblRpILb2y — ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2021

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.9M tests, 266k cases, 132,370 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and a record 4,033 deaths. The 7-day average for deaths is now over 2,750, also a record. pic.twitter.com/8wKB2d71hu — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 8, 2021

The United States reported 132,370 current Covid-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, according to the Covid Tracking Project. This is the second highest number of current hospitalizations reported in a single day. https://t.co/sJ9evkERS1 — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2021

As U.S. #coronavirus deaths top 4,000 in a single day, a record, Fauci warns that January will get harder https://t.co/wRcmXSlkUl — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 8, 2021

======

From WHO: The poorest countries can expect #coronavirus vaccines w/in weeks. Vaccinations are underway in the world's richest nations, but poor ones haven't started. Covax, the globally pooled vax procurement & distribution effort, secured 2 billion doses https://t.co/FDjDhbmWnd pic.twitter.com/tkcCcWBzMY — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 7, 2021

China locks down city of 10 million; begins mass testing as cluster grows. The city of Shijiazhuang is about 180 miles southwest of Beijing https://t.co/ohpxCaCYVB pic.twitter.com/4M88g5xcaC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 8, 2021

Japan has begun its first day under a coronavirus state of emergency with much of life as usual, including morning commuter trains shuttling crowds of mask-wearing people at bustling stations, @yurikageyama reports. https://t.co/x3qjtOi1lD — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2021

Indonesia's top Islamic body gives religious approval to China’s Sinovac vaccine, paving the way for its distribution. https://t.co/J8DaDsgkiu — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2021

Covid: WHO urges tougher measures to curb 'alarming' variant https://t.co/fjgpPMgSCq — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 7, 2021

This is serious. More people are getting sick at a frightening speed. The number of people in hospital this month is higher than during the peak in April last year, putting unprecedented strain on our doctors and nurses. People’s lives are on the line. Please, stay at home. pic.twitter.com/DOw54EHWyI — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) January 8, 2021

Spain became the fourth Western European country to pass 2 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday, while the rate of infection continued to climb.​ https://t.co/5ZjroR8VgK — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) January 7, 2021

Covid: The challenge in speeding up France's vaccination drive https://t.co/5Eexmhyqrz — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 8, 2021

As an illustration of how long restrictions might last if vaccine rollout isn't fast – Israel is going *back* into lockdown today despite having given 2/3 of over-60s one vaccine dose. Even if things go v well UK won't be in a similar position til March. https://t.co/pCOLAxorO2 — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) January 8, 2021

In what officials see as a result of misinformation about possible side effects or supposed malicious properties, turnout for COVID-19 vaccines has been low among Israeli Arabs and Jerusalem Palestinians https://t.co/5KPiUXQ42z pic.twitter.com/bB0L2g1PZZ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 8, 2021

Covid-19: Australia to begin mass vaccinations in February https://t.co/mzEEpwDAm9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 7, 2021

Covid: Brisbane to enter three-day lockdown over single infection https://t.co/Xwm6RpF8mn — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 8, 2021

South Africa says it will import 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate its health workers as COVID-19 cases there soar. https://t.co/GgFzyH3lGE — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) January 7, 2021

Kenya’s health minister says the country is expected to start receiving 24 million doses next month of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. https://t.co/QgUSBJaTAS — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) January 7, 2021

Brazil has seen its coronavirus deaths surpass 200,000, pushing the second highest toll in the world higher even as Brazilians are again crowding their beaches. (Corrects link.) https://t.co/lYnSF2vRGx — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2021

Update on our border: As of today, if you are flying into Canada, you will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding your flight. The test must be conducted within 72 hours of your scheduled departure. If you do not comply, you will be denied from boarding. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 7, 2021

======

Reuters: Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the U.S. drugmaker.https://t.co/O9GP4kcI0p — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) January 8, 2021

Rapid #coronavirus testing will ramp up with the FDA's approval of three new at-home test kits https://t.co/srXLSIzKmv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 8, 2021

Survivors from #COVID19 have protective immunity against the #SARSCoV2 #coronavirus for months, perhaps years after infection. Antibodies, memory B cells, helper T cells & killer T cells were measured in the largest study so far.https://t.co/YYpqryPqIJ — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) January 7, 2021

A vaccine made by a Chinese company is said to be effective, and could help fill a gap left by Western countries. Tests in São Paulo Brazil of the vaccine made by Beijing-based Sinovac found the inoculation had an efficacy rate of 78 percent https://t.co/KRvNeOuUsK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 7, 2021

======

“I’m begging everyone to help us out because we aren’t the front line. We’re the last line.” Doctors urge people to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the U.S. registers more virus deaths in a single day than ever before. https://t.co/bBDaw1HlG9 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2021

Gut-punch of a lede: "Local health officials are turning to online services like Eventbrite to improvise distribution schemes for the COVID-19 vaccine in the absence of federal support or a national plan." https://t.co/7FquEboPEd — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 5, 2021

Because this will likely be buried today…via the Los Angeles Times: Californians shouldn't travel more than 120 miles from home, state says.https://t.co/WhM2Hwi6X8 — Hannah Hagemann (@hannah_hagemann) January 8, 2021

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Florida again broke its record for the highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, adding 19,816 new cases as the state’s death toll surpassed 22,400. https://t.co/A0OPTNdtsO — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) January 7, 2021