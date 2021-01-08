Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Jan. 7-8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Jan. 7-8

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/7 China reported 37 new domestic confirmed, 39 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      At Dalian in Liaoning Province, 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered and 1 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 36 domestic confirmed cases and 21 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. There are 13 communities, 2 residential compounds and a village currently at Medium Risk in the city.

      Shenyang in Liaoning Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both moderate), both traced close contacts (a small family cluster) already under centralized quarantine since 1/5. The 2nd round of mass screening of residents in 9 districts continues. As of 12 PM on 1/8, 6,025,627 individuals have been swabbed, 4,165,773 results obtained, all negative. There are currently 31 domestic confirmed and 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. There are 1 community, 1 office building and 15 residential compounds currently at Medium Risk in the city.

      Heihe at Heilongjiang Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (moderate), a traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There are currently 10 domestic confirmed and 3 asymptomatic cases. There are currently 5 residential compounds, a residential building and an office building at Medium Risk in the city.

      Beijing reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (moderate), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 12/28. There are currently 31 domestic confirmed cases there, I have not kept track of asymptomatic cases. There are 6 villages and 1 hotel at Medium Risk in the city.

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported 33 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) and 39 new domestic asymptomatic cases by 0 AM on 1/8. By 10 AM on 1/8, 4 additional confirmed and 2 additional asymptomatic cases were reported. There are currently 127 domestic confirmed cases (5 serious, 122 moderate) and 183 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      Yesterday, Xingtai in Hebei Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) and 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases, at Nangong District. The previously asymptomatic cases have been under quarantine since 1/3, tested positive and was placed into isolation on 1/5. The other confirmed case had tested positive on 1/3, but was not declared as an asymptomatic case, diagnosed on 1/7. No information released for the asymptomatic cases. As of 10 AM on 1/8, there are 9 confirmed and 6 asymptomatic cases there. From 1/2 to 1/7, 1.8949M RT-PCR swabs have been performance at Xingtai (including batch testing and multiple tests of close contacts). 3 residential compounds, 1 village and 1 neighborhood committee office were elevated to Medium Risk. There are currently 5 residential compounds, 2 offices and 1 village at Medium Risk in the city. All residential compounds and villages in Nangong District are now under restricted access management.

      Yesterday, Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province (provincial capital) reported 31 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), and 35 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 26 confirmed cases are at Haocheng District, 1 at Jingjing County (who had visited relatives in the epicenter village in Haocheng District on 12/29) and 5 at Xinle (1 had visited the epicenter village in Haocheng District for a rural fair on 12/22, 1 had visited relatives in Haicheng District on 12/26 & 12/31, 1 is a teacher at a school in the epicenter village in Haocheng District, and the other 2 did not have travel history to Haocheng District). 5 of the confirmed cases had developed outward symptoms as early as 12/31 and 1/1. 2 of the cases developed symptoms on 1/6 or 1/7 and were screened at fever clinics, between rounds of mass screening. The others were discovered via different rounds of local mass screening and did not report outward symptoms. No information have been released for the asymptomatic cases. As of 10 AM on 1/8, there are 118 confirmed cases and 177 asymptomatic cases. From 1/2 to 1/7, 4.8567M RT-PCR swabs have been processed at Shijiazhuang (including batch testing and multiple tests of close contacts). The entire Haocheng District remains at High Risk. All residential compounds in the district are under lock down, with 1 member from each household allowed to leave the compound every 2 days to purchase daily necessities. All deliveries are to be non-contact. Each compound will only open one point of entry/exit. All residential compounds and villages in Shijiazhuang are now under restricted access management.

      On 1/7, China reported 16 new imported confirmed cases, 18 imported asymptomatic cases:

      * Shanghai Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from the US and Israel, 1 each from the UK, Brazil (via Germany) and the UAE, and an Israeli national coming from Israel
      * Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Kenya, the Congo (Kinshasa) (via Nairobi) and the Netherlands; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the US and 1 each returning from India (via Kathmandu) and Malaysia
      * Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE, off a flight that landed in Guangzhou
      * Yingkou Port in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      * Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Italy
      * Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed (previously asymptomatic) and 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      * Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from Canada
      * Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed (previously asymptomatic) and 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      * Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Nigeria and 1 each from Germany, Egypt and Chad
      * Chongqing Municipality – 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chines national returning from Nepal
      * Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Pakistan,off flight diverted from Beijing

      Overall in China, 17 confirmed cases recovered, 17 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 5 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,094 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 521 active confirmed cases in the country (282 imported), 13 are in serious condition (4 imported), 458 asymptomatic cases (243 imported). 23,974 traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      On 1/8, Hong Kong reported 45 new cases, 3 imported and 42 domestic (22 of whom do not have source of infection identified).

    2. 2.

      Chief Oshkosh

      It would be useful if the anti masker congress critters were named by their colleagues and then hounded by the press (ha! on both accounts). For sure they shouldn’t be given vaccines until everyone has had an opportunity to get them. This should extend to their families, especially their parents, if still living.

    3. 3.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 2,643 new cases today in his media statement, off yesterday’s high but still the second-highest daily number, for a cumulative reported total of 131,108 cases. Dr Noor Hisham also reports 16 new deaths today, the most in a single day, for a total of 537 deaths — 0.41% of the cumulative reported total, 0.51% of resolved cases.

      25,140 active and contagious cases are currently in hospital; 170 are in ICU, 82 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 2,708 patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 105,431 patients recovered – 80.4% of the cumulative reported total.

      Six new clusters were reported today: Jalan Klinik, Hevea building site and Bukit Belimbing in Selangor; Kauran in Sabah; and Kapital and Setapak Indah in KL.

      2,641 new cases today are local infections. Selangor tops the list again with 1,084 local cases: 487 in older clusters; 165 in Jalan Klinik, Hevea building site and Bukit Belimbing clusters; 252 close-contact screenings; and 180 other screenings. Sabah has 401 cases: 21 in older clusters, 10 in Kauran cluster, 256 close-contact screenings, and 114 other screenings. Johor has 298 cases: 126 in existing clusters, 45 close-contact screenings, and 180 other screenings. KL has 282 cases: 31 in older clusters, 75 in Kapital and Setapak Indah clusters, 75 close-contact screenings, and 101 other screenings. Kedah has 107 cases: 22 in existing clusters, 19 close-contact screenings, and 66 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan has 88 cases: 37 in existing clusters, 32 close-contact screenings, and 19 other screenings. Perak has 80 cases: 56 in existing clusters, 15 close-contact screenings, and nine other screenings. Penang has 75 cases: 36 in existing clusters, 19 close-contact screenings, and 20 other screenings. Melaka has 70 cases: 52 in existing clusters, 13 close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Kelantan has 49 cases: 17 in existing clusters, 19 close-contact screenings, and 13 other screenings. Pahang has 28 cases: three in existing clusters, 22 close-contact screenings, and three other screenings. Terengganu has 34 cases: 26 close-contact screenings, and eight other screenings. Putrajaya has 20 cases: three in existing clusters, 16 close-contact screenings, and one other screening.

      Sarawak has 16 cases: eight in existing clusters, and eight other screenings. Labuan has six cases: two in existing clusters, three close-contact screenings, and one other screening. And Perlis has three cases, all found in other screenings.

      Two new cases are imported. Both were reported in Selangor.

      The 16 deaths today are a 69-year-old man in Johor with diabetes and hypertension; a 66-year-old man in Sabah, DOA, with hypertension, gout, dyslipidaemia, heart disease, chronic kidney disease; a 63-year-old man in Sabah, DOA, with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and obesity; a 46-yea-old man in Sabah, DOA, with obesity; a 66-year-old woman in Sabah, with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; a 50-year-old man in Selangor with hypertension; a 70-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease; a 60-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and heart disease; a 56-year-old man in Johor with diabetes and chronic kidney disease; a 62-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, heart disease, and hypothyroidism; a 79-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease; a 72-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes and hypertension; a 71-year-old man im Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; a 62-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and chronic kidney disease; a 55-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; and a 44-year-old man in Johor with diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

