Cold to See Clear

Cold to See Clear

8 Comments

This post is in: 

I spent a lot of time overnight reading accounts of Wednesday’s insurrection. Here are some things that struck me:

First, At some point Wednesday afternoon, the only thing standing between complete looting, perhaps even burning of the Capitol was a relatively small group of Metro DC Police.

After rioters were already inside the building, the D.C. police reinforcements, led by a D.C. police officer, Inspector Robert Glover, began to take charge inside the Capitol itself.

To start, he sent a contingent of Capitol Police and D.C. officers to retake the Capitol’s famed Statuary Hall — which one officer said was “like a mosh pit” full of shoving rioters. Then he sent officers to make a floor-by-floor search, corralling rioters and escorting them out.

“If it wasn’t for Inspector Glover, we would have probably lost both chambers to looting and had a complete overtaking of the building,” the officer on the scene said. The officer spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to the news media.

Obviously that’s one officer’s point of view, but it explains a lot of things that have enraged us.  It answers why police didn’t arrest everyone:  They didn’t have enough officers, and there was still a mob outside and the building doors were open — if they started rounding up this mob they might have outraged that mob and had another invasion on their hands.  It explains why there’s some video of officers saying nice things to rioters and assisting them down the stairs:  At that point, you say anything to get them out and re-assert control of the building.  This was de-escalation 101 because these MAGAts had backpacks full of God knows what, and job one with the resources at hand was to get them the fuck out of the building.  I’m not ignoring or downplaying the huge overlay of white privilege, as I wrote yesterday.

Second, fucking Trump conspired to create a situation where an understaffed and unprotected Capitol was overrun by a mob.  First, his minions greatly limited the DC National Guard’s mission and equipment, meaning they had to go to an armory to get equipment before they could be deployed to the Capitol.  The governors of Maryland and Virginia describe a 90 minute delay.  DC is full of federal cops – none of them were deployed by (who is the Attorney General today?) and other federal agencies, probably because Trump and his crowd in the White House subtly or overtly pressured them not to.  To me, this is the most execrable of Trump’s offenses.

Third, I don’t know the right strategy for Pelosi and Schumer.  The resignations of Elaine Chao and Betsy DeVos, and Pence’s refusal to even talk with them, indicates that the Trump cabinet isn’t ready to commit what they perceive to be political suicide.  They were all gutless fucks in the first place, because that’s what Trump surrounds himself with.  He has a connoisseur’s eye for a sycophantic chickenshit.  So, it falls to Pelosi and Schumer.  I think their strategy is to let this cook a little more in hopes that Pence will finally be pushed to invoke the 25th, or enough Republicans will cave to have a conviction in the Senate.  Sadly, neither of those things is probable.  Pence, his wife and his brother were in the Capitol and came within minutes of being killed by a Trump mob, yet he’s hiding out.  And it’s hard to see 17 Republican Senators voting to convict.  Still, I think it’s obvious that another impeachment is necessary.

Finally, fuck Josh Hawley.  He and Cruz need to pay.

On the topic of how close we came, this piece by Paul Campos, and the thread by Luke Russert in the piece, are well worth a read.

  • Cheryl Rofer
  • cmorenc
  • Eural Joiner
  • germy
  • gvg
  • Nicole
  • Wapiti

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      cmorenc

      DC is full of federal cops – none of them were deployed by (who is the Attorney General today?) and other federal agencies, probably because Trump and his crowd in the White House subtly or overtly pressured them not to.  To me, this is the most execrable of Trump’s offenses.

      In particular, no one within Trump’s Administration with actual authority to call in reinforcement from the DC National Guard, or to request assistance from the Md or Va National Guards, seemed to be in any hurry to do so – leaving Capitol police to deal with the invading mob with what tactics were feasible with the inadequate manpower already on the scene for the an uncomfortably long time (couple of hours).  Neither Trump nor anyone plausibly in the necessary chain of command (eg acting Secretary of Defense) showed any urgency in calling out the DC national guard to the scene, nor requesting other outside assistance.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Wapiti

      Pass the Impeachment Articles. Then you get Republican Senators calling Pence to get off his dead ass (while they stall on conviction.) It gives a sliver of hope that the Constitution is intact, and risks some damage to Republican leadership.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      When countless citizens lost voting rights to criminal offenses over marijuana possession, a White man trespasses onto the lawmaking chambers of the supposed free nation and lights a joint to parade his privilege. Read that as many times as you need to. https://t.co/RgfcJMcHDn

      — Havana Hübbie (@BlackTiePenguin) January 7, 2021

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      They should still impeach.  They can continue the trial to convict even after he’s out of office, and if he’s convicted, he can’t ever run for Federal office again (which means no more fundraising).  There are a bushel basketful of GOPers who have their eyes on 2024, it seems to me the possibility of eliminating him from running for anything ever again might be enough to lure some of them over to do what’s right.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      gvg

      It’s not up to Pence alone. He has to get more than half the agency heads to support him and stick with it against a large number of deranged Trump supporters, for weeks of pressure. In addition, while I think the Secret Service will protect him, they don’t protect the other senior staff that have to support him. Those people are on their own against terrorists.  Another angle is Biden asked for specific trusted Secret Service people he knew could be trusted. What if Pence doesn’t know who to trust?  He has been part of Trumps supporters and now he isn’t. He may doubt his own protection detail now.  I don’t think he can get the support to invoke it, and he dares not say he is trying unless he has already got the support lined up. It is not really doable it looks to me.

      Impeach him now.

      Reply

