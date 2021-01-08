Here’s about as close to feel good or respite as I can get–stories that show character.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ-3) helped clean the floors of the Capitol after the mob had been dispersed. He just seems like a kind, gentle soul.

Rep. Jason Crow’s (D-CO-6) account of what happened in the House chamber is harrowing. Crow was the one photographed comforting Susan Wild (photo in story). Crow was the last member to leave the chamber, intentionally. He’s a former Army Ranger with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, married, with young children.

Crow and Rep Ruben Gallego (D-AZ-7), a former Marine and Iraq vet, used their training to demonstrate to other members how to put on their gas masks. Here’s a picture of Gallego directing other members, and a story about how he later had journalists shelter in his office.

Edited to add: Capitol Hill Police Officer and Veteran Brian Sicknick, killed by a fire extinguisher wielded by a terrorist, wrote this to his local paper in 2004:

“Bush’s foreign policies are one reason the world has become as dangerous as it is,” wrote Sicknick. “I don’t know why everyone is brainwashed that only Bush can protect us.”