Character

4 Comments

Here’s about as close to feel good or respite as I can get–stories that show character.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ-3) helped clean the floors of the Capitol after the mob had been dispersed.  He just seems like a kind, gentle soul.

Rep. Jason Crow’s (D-CO-6) account of what happened in the House chamber is harrowing.  Crow was the one photographed comforting Susan Wild (photo in story).  Crow was the last member to leave the chamber, intentionally.  He’s a former Army Ranger with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, married, with young children.

Crow and Rep Ruben Gallego (D-AZ-7), a former Marine and Iraq vet, used their training to demonstrate to other members how to put on their gas masks.  Here’s a picture of Gallego directing other members, and a story about how he later had journalists shelter in his office.

Edited to add:  Capitol Hill Police Officer and Veteran Brian Sicknick, killed by a fire extinguisher wielded by a terrorist, wrote this to his local paper in 2004:

“Bush’s foreign policies are one reason the world has become as dangerous as it is,” wrote Sicknick. “I don’t know why everyone is brainwashed that only Bush can protect us.”

The letter included two lines that rang particularly true in recent days as Trump refused to acknowledge his November defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

“I implore everyone to vote their conscience in the upcoming presidential election,” wrote Sicknick. “No more rewarding incompetent politicians with a second term.”

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ve always found Gallego pretty impressive. I’m surprised he doesn’t get more attention from political twitter, at the very least. I think I remember Suzanne saying why he might struggle as a state-wide candidate, but I can’t remember the reasons.

    2. 2.

      Benw

      Good on them. It’d be nice to know the the names of the staffers who rescued the EC certifications. I know they’re largely a formality but I’m glad those fucking assholes didn’t get the satisfaction of destroying them

    3. 3.

      debbie

      And then, on the other hand, we have Glenn Beck’s manufactured outrage. One of his (Blaze) reporters photographed one of the terrorists posing in Nancy’s office, pointing to her computer monitor which had an open document/email displayed. As a result, CNN and other outlets are investigating him and everything in his past. “Who are the real terrorists?” Beck fulminated.

      On the positive side, Beck was communicating on air with him during the riot and asked if they looked like Antifa. The reporter said they were not Antifa, they were “our guys, and he knew that because he knew them. If anyone needs on-site confirmation, they should dig up that broadcast.

    4. 4.

      japa21

      Lots of stories of heroism will come out over time.

