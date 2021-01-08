Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Chain of Command

Chain of Command

Nancy Pelosi says that she “spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

I can tell her the available precautions, and I hope Milley did too: NONE

The President has sole authority to launch nuclear weapons. He is not required to consult anyone else, nor is there provision to force him to.

This situation came about because back in the Cold War, it seemed plausible that the President might not know about a nuclear attack until the missiles were on the way. That gave him a half-hour or less to decide. It was also assumed that we would elect only presidents capable of doing the job.

Nuclear strategists have pressed Congress to change the situation, but so far Representative Ted Lieu’s and Senator Ed Markey’s bill has gone nowhere. Maybe the next Congress will see fit to consider it.

No, there wasn’t a workaround when Nixon was wandering the corridors of the White House, drunk, talking to the portraits. We were lucky.

Nancy Pelosi can’t do a workaround with Mark Milley. That would be tantamount to a military coup, and I think that Milley is not interested in a military coup right now.

If this is a concern, Speaker Pelosi, and I think it is, then bring articles of impeachment to the floor of the House. NOW.

    2. 2.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      Good for her, but as you point out, she has no power with the DoD.  So, agreed, impeach.

      I get that they’re trying to increase pressure on Republicans, but come on.  Act.  Stop overcomplicating it.  Every MoC is a witness to what happened, res ipsa loquitur.

      Craven Mike Pence is not gonna do shit.  Get over it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      Cheryl, impeachment is no swift and certain fix (as I’m sure you know).  I hope he IS impeached, but I have no faith McConnell and co. will cooperate.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      satby

      Oh,  bet Pelosi is very clear on the law. I also bet that conversation was less “what can we do?” and much more “make it very clear  down the chain that following unlawful orders will be dealt with severely while we organize the impeachment “.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Wapiti

      I can tell her the available precautions, and I hope Milley did too: NONE

      And she doesn’t need to share that, since the Traitor will get word.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      If this is a concern, Speaker Pelosi, and I think it is, then bring articles of impeachment to the floor of the House. NOW.

      might could be she’s sending up a flare to the ditherers

      Rep. Nadler @RepJerryNadler
      I am once again urging that President Trump be impeached and removed from office. We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a drawn out process and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      so far Representative Ted Lieu’s and Senator Ed Markey’s bill has gone nowhere. Maybe the next Congress will see fit to consider it.

      I sense that I’m going to be mightily irritated by the number of barn doors being locked now that there’s a Democratic president. I’ll also predict that the new laws will be ignored if we get another Trump, based on the wreckage of the emoluments clause.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I’m figuring that she was aware of that from the start (as Milley undoubtedly reiterated), but that this was a warning to the ultimate transmitters of the orders that there would be a question as to the lawfulness of such an order, and giving them an “out” in the event that something stupid popped out from NCA.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I’m sure Pelosi knows this and this is about creating an urgency to the impeachment proceedings and also throwing Pence under the bus. As in, “Hey Pence, the man you’re too afraid of to invoke the 25th amendment, is batshit crazy and if he starts WW3, it’s all on you, man. All on you.”

      I trust Nancy to know what’s she doing here…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Spanky

      @West of the Rockies
      Senate is out for 12 days. Good luck getting Mitch to bring them back.

      I suspect we would have to rely on the military refusing his orders. More likely if it’s obviously illegal or a crime against humanity.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JanieM

      Inaction on this is terrifying, but because of who Clickbait is, so is action. He has consistently misunderstood the fact that the presidency doesn’t make him an omnipotent god-emperor, and yet here we have the most terrifying of powers invested him in exactly that way. No constraint, no accountability. Surely that’s like a red flag to a bull in tempting him to use it. Add to that his pathological knee-jerk tendency to go all “You’re not the boss of me” on anyone who imagines that they can restrain him in any way, and this is almost too scary to contemplate.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Terraformer

      I’m tired of excuses, “let’s give Pence a chance to do the right thing” or similar.

      FFS, this is existential. Why wait until ‘as soon as the middle of next week?’  Start NOW. Work through the WEEKEND. I mean, nuclear codes.

      What could be more important and time-sensitive than a clearly deranged sociopath having nuclear codes? You don’t slow walk this.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @JanieM:

      Surely that’s like a red flag to a bull in tempting him to use it. Add to that his pathological knee-jerk tendency to go all “You’re not the boss of me” on anyone who imagines that they can restrain him in any way, and this is almost too scary to contemplate.

      Yeah, one of my thoughts here was don’t give him any ideas, Nancy.

      I guess we are all learning what it is to be abused by a narcissist.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      @Wapiti: At the end of all this, once we’re into Biden’s second or third month, I want every Cabinet member under oath, explaining what they did.

      There’s certainly ample precedent that, when an angry mob storms a US facility and causes the death of four (or more) US citizens, former cabinet secretaries can be called before Congress for questioning. Repeatedly.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Browder @Billbrowder 3h
      Of course one of the members of the mob storming the Capitol building needed a Russian-English translator.

      One person arrested was charged with possessing a “military style automatic weapon” and 11 molotov cocktails, prosecutors said. Another defendant was charged with assaulting a police officer with a hockey stick. Yet another, who needed a Russian interpreter, told a judge, “I don’t know what unlawful entry you are referring to.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Served

      The nation was attacked and is under attack, the man who motivated the attack is the current president, and Congress is also on a ticking clock due to COVID exposure while hiding in place during the attack.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NotMax

      Seem to recall there was an informal (and temporary, IIRC) roadblock procedure hurriedly put in place re: Nixon about having any such orders confirmed and countersigned (by DefSec?) before being passed on.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Spanky

      @Cheryl Rofer: This is the kind of story that doesn’t hit the news unless the principals want it to. It was placed strategically, but it’s beyond my pay grade to understand why. Definitely a message to someone, though, and I don’t think that’s Trump.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Served:

      Congress is also on a ticking clock due to COVID exposure while hiding in place during the attack.

      Most of them have had their first vaccination, which provides limited protection.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @West of the Rockies:

      Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC · 2h
      Speaker Pelosi is hanging by a political thread, and Senator Schumer lives in fear of a primary from the radical left.
      It is up to President-elect Biden to step in and allow the nation to heal.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      gene108

      @Terraformer

      I wonder why they cannot do it sooner than the middle of next week, but I’m not sure Pelosi has enough votes from her caucus.

      We have too many members in unsafe seats.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Emma from FL

      You know I’m beginning to think we Democrats deserve all the kicking around we get. After everything she has done and accomplished you can’t wait to screech at Pelosi because she’s not following your instructions. Siding with Lindsay Graham’s blather.

      We don’t learn, do we?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      gene108

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Is there truth to the rumors that one of goons arrested at the Capitol needed a Russian translator?

      From what I read, she’s a middle aged Russian woman, whose daughter served as the interpreter

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Anonymous At Work

      @TaMara (HFG): Yup, Pelosi is trying to get Milley to respond with documentation that “Should Trump determine such, he can launch nukes anywhere at anytime at any target, foreign or domestic, so long as he is President.”

      The only real defense on the military side is “I understand sir, but I will require that order be submitted in writing.”  Or that used to be the training for dealing with potentially illegal orders…

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Another Scott

      Tom Z. Collina at TheBulletin (from October):

      President John Kennedy took powerful pain medications. President Richard Nixon was a heavy drinker. President Ronald Reagan had dementia. And now President Donald Trump has the coronavirus. These conditions can significantly impair one’s ability to think clearly. And yet, as president, each had—or, in Trump’s case, still has–the unilateral authority to launch US nuclear weapons within minutes.

      […]

      Yet by facilitating a quick launch, we are making it more likely that the president will blunder into Armageddon. In a crisis, we should be seeking to give the president more decision time, not less. Maintaining an effective deterrent does not require us to rush into a nuclear war. We have hundreds of nuclear weapons deployed on submarines at sea that would survive any attack.

      So rather than argue about who should have the football, let’s make the process safer and more democratic. The Constitution gives the power to declare war to Congress, not the president. Thus, a presidential decision to initiate the use of nuclear weapons—the ultimate war declaration—would be unconstitutional. The next president can rectify this situation by declaring that he would share the authority to start nuclear war with Congress. He could also state that the sole purpose of US nuclear weapons is to deter their use by others. Vice President Joe Biden has declared his support for such a “sole purpose” policy, which is essentially the same as a commitment to not use nuclear weapons first.

      It is time to retire the nuclear football. The only thing standing between us and nuclear holocaust is one man with COVID on heavy meds. That is the plan? Ending sole authority is better than entrusting it to any individual. In a vibrant democracy, no one person should have the unchecked power to destroy the world.

      +1

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      david

      Cole, come get your fucking man…

      Jeff [email protected]_WaPo

      BREAKING: Sen. Joe Manchin (http://D-W.Va.) says “absolutely not” to a round of $2,000 stimulus checks

      Biden promised to approve $2K checks if Georgia Dems won their Senate races. Pelosi and Schumer also on board

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Mike in NC

      Just returned from a trip to the town dump to recycle empty cans and bottles. There was a graybeard there next to me with the doors and hatch of his car wide open, blasting out some deranged talk radio shit.

      I couldn’t tell if it was Limbaugh (if he’s still on the air) or one of his lesser clones, buy they are still talking about Trump like he’s the Second Coming of Christ. Vietnam vet plates on the car. There are 70+ million of these loons and they are never going away. Fight them every day or there’ll be another takeover of the Capitol.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @david: /sigh/

      that actually surprises me. I thought in the grand tradition of Bobby Byrd he wouldn’t miss a chance to send money back to West By God Virginia

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Dave

      I will only say that if such an order was given under current circumstances that the only acceptable answer is to disobey; we can deal with the fallout from that as opposed to the very real fallout and possible end of civilization fallout from obeying such an order. We absolutely need to reexamine the authority and laws currently in place but if ever there is a “if you are going to take it upon yourself to break the law/violate policy you better be right moment” it’s an unprovoked nuclear launch order given by a compromised POTUS.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @david: I wouldn’t worry about it. With the newly expanded powers of the Vice Presidency, Kamala Harris can just authorize checks to be sent.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Served

      @david: I’m trying to conceive of the number of legislative bribes that are going to have to be offered to the state of West Virginia over the next two years.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Fair Economist

      @Terraformer:

      What could be more important and time-sensitive than a clearly deranged sociopath having nuclear codes? You don’t slow walk this.

      Her majority is currently five. What happens if she brings it to the floor and six Democrats vote no? Pelosi can count votes, and there’s a reason they’re not currently voting.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      The Moar You Know

      Broken record here:  anyone know if our nuclear arsenal can be aimed at targets inside the United States?

      Not an academic question anymore.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Ken

      @SFAW: It could be more effective if Biden said “I thank Senator Graham for his support of me over the actual sitting President, Donald Trump.”

      Well, maybe “effective” isn’t the right word; does English have a simple verb for “painting a target on someone’s back”?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      BaffleGab

      Headline “Trump Aides Rush to Keep Him From Sparking Another Conflict” somehow brings to mind Group Captain Mandrake in Dr. Strangelove trying to placate General Ripper and have him recall the B-52s…

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Kelly

      @david: My Blue Dog Rep Kurt Schrader was one of two House Dems that voted against $2,000 checks last time. He’ll vote against them again. Rep Schrader is worth about $7 million in inherited money.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @BaffleGab: What do his aides do exactly to stop Trump from doing something stupid? Do they spin him round and round in his office chair while he dizzily giggles?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Jinchi

      NEW: Joe Biden is supportive of the move to impeach President Trump, Cedric Richmond has told members of Congress, according to sources with knowledge of those conversations. Story TK.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Betty Cracker

      Reply
    73. 73.

      waratah

      I have been switching between MSNBC and CNN last night and today. I am seeing ex Republican senators,congressmen, and those that worked in the White House that I have not seen for years. They are all crying, wanting someone to fix this. They have not spoke up until now that I know of. I have this feeling they want to blame the Democrats. They don’t want the 25th amendment used or impeachment but just fix this.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Emerald

      Yeah, I was pretty sure that the president has sole authority to launch nukes. Yet Sen. Bob Corker was on MSNBC about an hour ago saying that, nah, there’s plenty of padding between the prez and nukes, and nobody needs to be afraid that he’ll launch nukes.

      Prediction: Tehran. They ought to start evacuating now. Would tRump start a nuclear war? Oh, absolutely.

      My only hope is that they DID keep the nuclear codes away from Nixon in his final days, so maybe Corker knows something (he did say he hoped tRump would leave and never come back, so apparently he’s out of the cult)? Also, that when he gives any kind of order in the next 12 days—his minions will not implement it.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      BaffleGab

      If you want an interesting history of the decision and ramifications of giving the President the sole authority to launch a nuclear first strike, take a listen to Dan Carlin’s “Destroyer of Worlds”.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Betty Cracker

      @david: Weren’t at least a couple of Reps on board with $2K checks? They may change their tune when Trump was out, but I think Hawley and Rubio were loudly in favor.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      wvng

      I don’t understand how impeachment is supposed to remove Trump. I am all for the House impeaching him again, but removal requires the Senate to convict. I don’t see that happening, even now.  So all that would be accomplished is a second impeachment (good) and getting everyone on the record with their vote (also good). But not removal.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      germy

      @Emerald:  Prediction: Tehran. They ought to start evacuating now. Would tRump start a nuclear war? Oh, absolutely.

      Iran and Russia are strategic allies.  I’m not sure if Trump would cross Putin like that.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      egorelick

      I have been (unfortunately) in the situation to know several people “voluntarily” committed to mental institutions.  When you are on a voluntary commitment, you can walk out any time you like.; you can refuse treatment; you retain all your legal rights. BUT, if you try to exercise them in a way the staff feels is dangerous, then the pen comes out for the 5150 (involuntary commitment). Sometimes it is just a threat and sometimes it is real. Theoretically, that should not prevent a patient from leaving but when they approach the locked door, someone has to find a key or something has to be checked with the doctor or it will be a few minutes before we can get your stuff ready.

      In my opinion, this is Trump right now with respect to the 25th. Nobody wants to say it so we are all in some kind of USSR mode of reading tea leaves or Pravda, but I am 80% sure.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @wvng: I can imagine 17 Republicans voting to remove Trump at this point – including McConnell. He tried to kill them Wednesday and he’s delivered the presidency and the Senate to Democrats. Hell, even former AG Barr said Trump betrayed America.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Another Scott

      Electors sign 6 copies of their certificates, which are dispatched to and stored in 4 different places. There are copies in the custody of federal judges in each state capital, copies with the secretaries of state in each state, and copies with the National Archives.

      — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) January 8, 2021

      Even if they had found the certificates, the invaders still would have lost.

      (via LOLGOP)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      oldster

      I don’t like the plain text of Nancy’s order here, as it falls into the category of “soft 25th Amendment solutions,”  i.e. informal attempts to deprive the President of Article 2 powers. That’s not good enough, and it’s not good at all: an action cannot be just a little bit unconstitutional. If he’s president, then he has all of the powers; if he should not have those powers, then 25A is the only way to deprive him of them (that or impeachment).

      So, I hope that Nancy is floating it not for the value of its plain text, but (as others have speculated above) as a way to light a fire under some people: force Pence to do the right thing, or show the world the consequences of his cowardice.

      Inertia and the return to normality are powerful factors in public life, or good and for ill. We saw the good side when, only hours after an insurrection in our legislature, Nancy gaveled them back into session to do the people’s business, as though nothing had happened. Watching all night long as she and Pence led the Congress to certify the electoral votes was as stirring for me as if I had witnessed the shelling of Fort McHenry: by the dawn’s early light, I saw that our flag was still there, and so was our democratic government.

      But inertia and return to normality can also cause the loss of opportunities. There will be no general willingness to impeach Trump on the day before the inauguration, and very little two days before or three days before. The urgency is slipping away as Nancy delays. I assume she has her reasons, but by damned I wish she would move faster. Call them into session to day, and vote out the articles.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      germy

      @trollhattan:

      Oh definitely.  I don’t buy any of the stuff prepared in that store’s deli or bakery.  Only packaged items with brand (and sometimes off-brand) names.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      MobiusKlein

      As the power to declare war rests with Congress, Nancy Pelosi can remind folks that Congress has not declared war.   So carrying out orders that are effectively starting a war are illegal.

      Reply

