Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

The revolution will be supervised.

Just a few bad apples.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

We still have time to mess this up!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This is how realignments happen…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Han shot first.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Reality always wins in the end.

Women: they get shit done

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are here: Home / Politics / America / BOLO: Can You Help The FBI Identify This Domestic Terrorist?

BOLO: Can You Help The FBI Identify This Domestic Terrorist?

by | 160 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

Do you know this man?

BOLO: Can You Help The FBI Identify This Domestic Terrorist?

Yesterday, some of the extremist insurrectionists that Trump had mobilized to overthrow the US Congress, the Constitution, and the constitutional order, had the goal of taking the Vice President, the Senate and House leadership, and other members of the Senate and the House and their staff hostage to either coerce them by the threat of force or the application of actual force to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and reinstall Trump as president.

That’s what this guy was up to:

Neck Gaiter pulled way up over his nose to obscure his face and make it hard to identify him? Check. Black Rifle Coffee Company Ball Cap pulled way down to obscure his face and make it hard to identify him? Check. Tennessee Blue Line Flag patch? Check. Punisher skull superimposed on the American Flag patch? Check. Flex cuffs? Check. Micro-compact semi-automatic pistol or small taser? Check. Replacement magazines in the pouches on the left side of his plate carrier? Check. Mace in the pouch on the right side of his plate carrier? Check. Smartphone in the middle of his plate carrier streaming his involvement in the attempt to overthrow the Congress of the United States, the US Constitution, and the constitutional order? Check!

Well Bloomberg’s tech reporter William Turton got him on video at the Grand Hyatt DC with his mask off:

Some intrepid folks made stills:

Here he is on video entering the Capitol with the seeming blessing of the Capitol Police:

If you know who this domestic terrorist is, the FBI would like to know:

Details:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Washington Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

 

Submit a Tip:

Anyone with information regarding these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area, is asked to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips. You may also submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Field Office: Washington D.C.

Submit an anonymous Tip online

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Aleta
  • Amir Khalid
  • Anya
  • bluehill
  • BR
  • burnspbesq
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Chetan Murthy
  • chopper
  • Comrade Colette
  • cope
  • Damien
  • David Anderson
  • debbie
  • dlwchico
  • dmsilev
  • ellie
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • frosty
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • karen marie
  • Keith P.
  • Kent
  • lamh36
  • Lyrebird
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mallard Filmore
  • marcopolo
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Medicine Man
  • Mike in NC
  • Peale
  • piratedan
  • Poe Larity
  • Punchy
  • rikyrah
  • sanjeevs
  • scott (the other one)
  • Suzanne
  • The Limper
  • VeniceRiley
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl
  • WeimarGerman
  • Woodrow/asim
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    160Comments

    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      Wow, this is making my heart pound.

      I hope to God they will figure all this out before 1/20 and BE PREPARED.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lamh36

      So Chump was jumping from acct to acct on Twitter and getting banned at each.

      Just so stupid.

      Like doesn’t he have Faux News on speed dial? If he wanted to get a word out Faux News would be there for him in a damn heartbeat. Unless TPTB at Fox told their players…NO CALLS, NO VIDEOS.

      Even then, correct me if I’m wrong, but don’t they have a whole communications net at WH? on

      Like don’t he have a whole azz briefing room?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      Somewhat tangentially related, there’s plenty of sleuthing about the funders for the rally in this thread:

      I don’t know if I’ve seen this information anywhere, so I’ll ask the question here: Who paid for and organized the “Save America” rally that Trump spoke at on Wednesday?
      — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 8, 2021

       

      ETA: And who’s footing the tab for the hotel rooms?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mallard Filmore

      When I saw that guy all dressed up, equipment in all the right pockets, I thought he was a professional Ninja killer … but my God he’s just a Bozo. Yapping at his admirers back at the hotel.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @debbie: Among others it was the Republican Attorneys General Association. Which is funded by the Kochs, the DeVoses, and two groups in Leonard Leo’s dark money network.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cope

      @Adam L Silverman: Thanks for explaining that, I thought I was going crazy because when I refreshed and scrolled back up to read his ID again (the Doc Ford’s Rum Bar and Grill reference hit a resonate nerve as I’ve been to the one on Sanibel), it was…whooosh…gone.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      scott (the other one)

      @lamh36: Matt Yglesias brought that very point up earlier, and it’s a really good one: why isn’t he calling in to Fox? Is he and they’re not putting him through? Or is there a reason he’s not even calling?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Lyrebird

      @dlwchico: WOW that’s fast.

       

      And thank heaven.  And all the Twitter detectives.

      Not sure what else to say.  I am one of the people who has been being told this whole time that I was too negative…  grrr.

      At least the anti maskers are helping LEOs find them by showing their faces!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Adam L Silverman

      @cope: You’re welcome. I want him IDed. It’s probably the same guy, but the ball cap makes it hard to be 100% sure. Not trying to just doxxx some schmo who wasn’t there.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      scott (the other one)

      @debbie: If there were any way to legally and ethically tie the Kochs and Ginny Thomas to the insurrection…oh my…I very much doubt it, but a boy can dream…

      Reply
    22. 22.

      dmsilev

      Is there a betting pool yet on how many Twitter accounts Trump will burn through over the next week and a half, He’s clocked up four or five bans already.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mary G

      Twitter detectives are pretty good, and those are excellent quality.  Not like the grainy smudges you used to see from bank and gas station video. What an idiot. Can’t they do face recognition?

      ETA O/T: Woah:

      The @HoustonChron is done with @tedcruz: "We’re done with the drama. Done with the opportunism. Done with the cynical scheming that has now cost American lives. Resign, Mr. Cruz, and deliver Texas from the shame of calling you our senator." https://t.co/AMmlEOwuT1— Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) January 9, 2021

      Reply
    24. 24.

      karen marie

      Oh, my sainted aunt!

      When it rains, it fucking POURS!

      Lehigh University, a private college in Pennsylvania, has revoked the honorary degree it awarded President Individual-1 more than 30 years ago.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lamh36

      @scott (the other one): I suspect Fox sees there is no way to really get out of this and TPTB are already in deep shit cause of the Dominion stuff.  I’d guess too they don’t want anymore lawsuits now that Chump is going out of power and they wont’ have a WH admin to cover for them

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Adam L Silverman

      @HumboldtBlue: The professional career folks at DOJ, FBI, and DC’s Metro PD are doing them. None of them are happy about what went down, makes them look like unprofessional schmucks. Especially with more and more evidence emerging that off duty cops and military were among the insurrectionists and that some of the Capitol Police aided and abetted.

      And, of course, a Federal cop is dead. So…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @lamh36: I think he thinks twitter is his super power, like Thor’s hammer, or Wonder Woman’s lasso

      President Donald Trump has many prized possessions. But few seemed to inspire as much personal joy as his Twitter feed. Trump routinely boasted of the social media bullhorn he possessed. He credited it with launching his political trajectory. And he used it as a tool to lacerate his foes.
      On Friday night, he lost it. And, then, he lost his mind.
      The president is “ballistic,” a senior administration official said after Twitter permanently took down his account, citing the possibility that it would be used in the final 12 days of Trump’s presidency to incite violence. The official said Trump was “scrambling to figure out what his options are.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mike in NC

      Most of these losers will post riot selfies on Facebook or another social media platform. Self-incrimination.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kent

      @scott (the other one):@lamh36: Matt Yglesias brought that very point up earlier, and it’s a really good one: why isn’t he calling in to Fox? Is he and they’re not putting him through? Or is there a reason he’s not even calling?

      I think he is still butt hurt at Fox because they called AZ for Biden early, and he has aspirations of building his own media empire so wants to starve them of oxygen.

      But oops.  Without Fox, who do you call into?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WeimarGerman

      I just heard on CNN that he was seen extracting the flex cuffs from a storage container inside the chamber just before that video was taken.  This is not to diminish any of the other crimes he committed.  The same story on CNN had audio of the mob shouting to hang the VP.

      It seems the Capitol police stores the cuffs there to remove protestors from the gallery.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kent

      Remember folks, They are all deep-cover ANTIFA operatives so no one on the right should care if the DOJ comes down on them like a load of bricks.  I know that because Tucker Carlson told me.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mary G

      Hometown papers are mad:

      Calling Sen. Ron Johnson a "leading member of the Senate's Sedition Caucus," Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel says he "deserves to be expelled, just as 10 senators were expelled in 1861 for refusing to accept the will of the voters who elected Abraham Lincoln."https://t.co/TiGzM0mAQ8— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kent

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:The president is “ballistic,” a senior administration official said after Twitter permanently took down his account, citing the possibility that it would be used in the final 12 days of Trump’s presidency to incite violence. The official said Trump was “scrambling to figure out what his options are.”

      The White House does have a web page where he can post press releases and policy statements like a normal president.  No one can take that from him.  He’s the boss of that.  https://www.whitehouse.gov/

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Martin

      @Adam L Silverman: Sedition conspiracy charges for all of them.

      Sorry your worries from a bit back are coming to pass. This doesn’t feel like its over.

      The breadth and timing of the various account bans suggests to me that someone at the FBI is making some calls and sharing a new sense of urgency.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      marcopolo

      This is the twitter thread I was looking at over the last hour/hour and a half in regards to IDing him:

      BREAKING: made a moderate-high confidence identification of #ZipTieGuy‘s identity. Not releasing name publicly yet. Immediately referring to @FBI in the interest of public safety.Result of 100s of helpers, 100s of tips. Thank you all. Onwards. pic.twitter.com/rjEXvoDIni— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) January 9, 2021

      I think they pulled some of the photos where he is shown with Don Jr at Blackrifle Coffee and other photos of him with his mom both on Jan 6 (as he stands outside with and then walks into the capitol building with her) and just a reg candid photo of them together.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      HumboldtBlue

      @lamh36:

      I just got done reading that story.

      These fucking traitors.

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Especially with more and more evidence emerging that off duty cops and military were among the insurrectionists

      The number of police departments reporting that officers participated is really disturbing primarily because it’s not surprising. I suspect the military knows how to handle their members.

      I saw two Twitter users post photos of retired military and although they didn’t ID them by name they provided their professional details. Both senior officers at retirement, years of  top level security clearances, that sort of stuff.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      lamh36

      @Adam L Silverman: isn’t it just…smh

      Jim Clyburn pointed out that these people knew exactly where there were going.  They knew exactly which way to go to get to certain areas in the buidling that no random looter should know how to get to easily.

      So the question is HOW did they know and WHO did they know to give them pointers on where to go.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Martin

      @lamh36: I have to believe that Fox lawyers can clearly see where the winds are blowing and told them to not take his calls. They’re already potentially in serious legal trouble. The voting companies can sue them out of existence. Their hosts could be exposed to sedition charges.

      The only uncertain variable here is how bold is Biden/Garland going to be.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Adam L Silverman

      @sanjeevs: Part of the reason DeVos resigned. They offered Trump the friends and family discount for his putsch and he was too cheap to hire Erik’s PRC paid for mercenaries.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Punchy

      Please tell me they can ID these fuckers, then hold off arresting them until 21Jan?  Otherwise Trump is going pardon every one of them.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      marcopolo

      @lamh36:   It’s always possible he’s tried to do a live call in with Fox & their lawyers have said, um, no.  But yeah, he has a press staff, a press room, etc… God forbid he start using that national text messaging alert system.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Adam L Silverman:  I think the best way to avoid looking like an unprofessional schmuck is to not be an unprofessional schmuck, but I’m just some random dude.

      If the FBI was surprised, they should don sackcloth and ashes and go live in the desert. This was completely predictable.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Suzanne

      Side note: I bet that dude Rod Dreher must be shitting his pants, as he just wrote some book about the left being an unprecedented danger to the country. Man, I just hate it when I write some shitty book and it turns out that the call was coming from inside the house.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Mary G

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: It really is just the Kool Aid drinkers left:

      There are no plans to immediately emerge from the cocoon either. One White House official said there were internal initial discussions between the White House aides and Trump of doing a “last farewell interview.” But, the official added, “I’m not sure if they’re going to come to fruition,” much to the official’s chagrin.

      “I don’t want the lasting impression of this administration to be what happened at the Capitol,” the official said. “We have a lot of accomplishments of this administration that should be highlighted so that we can leave a good final impression.”

      Honey, no amount of extra money you give to billionaires or stock market records you set will eclipse five people dead in an insurrection, believe me.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Martin: I would like to be wrong too.

      I would also like it when I post a forecast as a subject matter expert on stuff like this and explain what I thinks will happen, 60 people don’t tell me I’m being too pessimistic and I’m wrong and that couldn’t possible happen.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Kent: I’m not going to look, but I’m so old I can remember when whitehouse.com was a thing. I thought it was pretty funny, but I’m a sicko that way.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      The Limper

      @Adam L Silverman:

      I was going to grab a screen cap but it just got pulled.

      I’m now getting:

      This Content Isn’t Available Right Now
      When this happens, it’s usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it’s been deleted.

      His twitter profile picture was the same as what was on his facebook profile page. Let me see if I can get anything out of my browser cache real quick.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Amir Khalid

      @Mary G:

      If Senators and Representatives who supported the insurrection get expelled, would that mean a wave of special elections, and if it does how would the makeup of both houses be affected?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Adam L Silverman

      @marcopolo: That’s not him at Black Rifle Coffee Company with Jr. The guy with Jr, who has full sleeve tattoos on both arms, is one of the BRCC owners. He has dark brown hair and a beard, but his eyes are a different color.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Ryan Struyk @ryanstruyk · 5h
      Support for Trump supporters breaking into the US Capitol via new PBS/Marist poll:

      All Americans:
      8% support
      88% oppose

      Republicans:
      18% support
      80% oppose

      Democrats:
      3% support
      96% oppose

      Reply
    59. 59.

      marcopolo

      @Adam L Silverman:  Well, that would explain why they pulled that photo from the ID thread :).  But it was apparently after the clean up that the guy running the thread said he’d made his tentative ID.  And they did ID another guy holding zipties earlier in the twitter feed.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Adam L Silverman

      @HumboldtBlue: One of them is a former colleague of mine. He retired from active duty as a colonel from his final assignment at USAWC, which is where I knew him. He’s now a PA state senator. Names Doug Mastriano.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Adam L Silverman

      @lamh36: They had maps of the Capitol. Including the tunnels below it that are used to get to all the different parts of the complex. Some of that is open source published on the Internet. Some of it isn’t.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Gin & Tonic

      @lamh36: I think somebody posted, maybe here, that all those 20-30-something frat boys working for the RWNJ Congresspeople are very on-line, all probably ex-Stormfront, current Gab or Parler types. Dollars to donuts some of them were helping.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Mary G

      Hearing reports that as Trump was running room to room looking for a twitter account he stepped on a old-timey roller skate, got his head stuck in a beehive and accidentally set off a mouse trap on his hand before falling out a first story window. The president was unharmed— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 9, 2021

      Reply
    65. 65.

      VeniceRiley

      I swear he just posted from Tiffany’s account. Might not even be taken down already. Just saw it 15 minutes ago or so. Promised his own media communication machine announcement soon

      Reply
    66. 66.

      marcopolo

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:   I’ve been ping ponging around way way too many twitter feeds tonight so I can’t just pull up the one with the specific post but apparently a snap poll also shows 57% of Americans polled want Trump to resign immediately.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      HumboldtBlue

      @lamh36:

      And when they didn’t know where to go — Schumer’s office — a friendly neighborhood Capitol Police officer gladly showed them the way. Remember, this was a crowd with people wearing “Camp Auschwitz” hoodies.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Adam L Silverman

      @lamh36: As I’ve stated here repeatedly, it is an open secret that Dan Scavino -Trump’s caddie and the White House Director of Digital Communications – is Trump’s ambassador to the alt-right, neo-NAZIs, white supremacists, etc on the chans, kuns, gab, and parler.

      If Scavino helped to coordinate this for Trump, it would explain why it is being reported that he’s being considered for (needs) a preemptive pardon. It would not surprise me to find out, given who he is friendly with – Roger Stone, Chuck “Rage Furby” Johnson, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, etc – that Gaetz is in touch with that crowd too. Or a member of his staff is. Strings need to be pulled on to see who is on the other end.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Comrade Colette

      @Adam L Silverman: Yeah, at first I thought it was Mat Best himself and his mom, but doughy white women all look alike to me and now that I see riotboyyy’s face, it’s not Best (who is totally a gunhumping dick, but let’s not convict him of sedition on this particular bit of evidence).

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Martin

      @Adam L Silverman: It wasn’t that you were pessimistic. You were suggesting something that to us was unthinkable. And now we’re trying to simultaneously wrap our heads around it and convince ourselves that it’s not really happening, that it was just an overenthusiastic crowd and not an actual insurrection. But it’s an actual insurrection.

      And it’s probably going to happen again in the next two weeks, isn’t it?

      Reply
    72. 72.

      rikyrah

      In permanently suspending Trump's account (and his 88.7 Million followers) Twitter has deprived Trump of a major avenue for monetizing the presidency after he leaves office. Those howls of rage you hear coming from the White House are about $$$, not free speech.— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @lamh36:

      Like doesn’t he have Faux News on speed dial?

      It’s not the same.  It’s not even close to the same.  Twitter is an instant gratification venting his feelings and getting adored by the masses.  It is unfiltered unless he wants it to be filtered.  It is his release when he is depressed or angry.  It’s where he gets to walk back any reasonableness his staff force him to display in public appearances.  It is one of, possibly his biggest social outlet.  And instant gratification is huge for a malignant narcissist.  When all you care about is yourself, what you want right now is the most important thing in the universe.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Adam L Silverman:

      He’s one, there’s another one I can’t find the link for.

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      It is one of, possibly his biggest social outlet.  And instant gratification is huge for a malignant narcissist.  When all you care about is yourself, what you want right now is the most important thing in the universe.

      As Joy Reid pointed out, “Donald Trump has been stripped of the Precious.”

      Reply
    76. 76.

      BR

      @Adam L Silverman:

      What do you think is coming next?

      I’ve been telling folks that we may be in an even more dangerous situation now than we were a few days ago, but that’s based on a non-expert hunch.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      CaseyL

      I hope the FBI is uncompromised enough to roll these bastards up and Gitmo ’em for the duration.

      But I also fervently hope the FBI is also tracking potential insurrections happening in the states, because there were a hellacious number of parallel attacks on state capitals all over the country (including Olympia, in my states) at the same time as the national putsch in DC.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      frosty

      @WeimarGerman: Interesting story, but I’m going to recall Adam’s advice to be a little skeptical about the first reports from any crisis. There’s a lot to unpack from this, like, how did he get access? Something to follow.

      I’m really heartened by the professional and amateur sleuthing going on, and the arrests around the country after the fact.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      marcopolo

      Here you go Adam, IDed while I was reading this thread:

      BREAKING: He’s being named by others now, so I can confirm results of the investigation: Eric Munchel from Nashville TN is #ZipTieGuy His social media has now been locked down, but many of his posts are disturbing and include glorified violence. pic.twitter.com/xachNOyPLf— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) January 9, 2021

      It’s fascinating how these folks use open source information to doxx these insurrectionists. I guess having a fetish for displaying all your different affiliations via patches and such helps quite a bit.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Kent

      @Amir Khalid:If Senators and Representatives who supported the insurrection get expelled, would that mean a wave of special elections, and if it does how would the makeup of both houses be affected?

      Not going to happen.  Requires 2/3 vote in either chamber to expel a member so lots and lots of GOP votes.

      On the other hand, if they or their staffs are implicated in any sort of actual coordination or aiding and abetting this treason (as I suspect some are) then they face federal charges and that will be the DOJ under Merrick Gardner who I expect has no love lost for the GOP Senate.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Amir Khalid: Depends on the state. Some states will be able to appoint temps to fill the vacancies until their state constitutions and laws require them to hold a special election.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      MagdaInBlack

      Congresswoman Jackie Speier was on The Breakdown last night. She was in the gallery and mentioned the republicans got taken out first. That struck me interesting.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      frosty

      @Mary G: The hometown paper for Scott Perry, the York Dispatch, called for his resignation. It was the Republican rag when I was growing up around there. Not as eloquently as the Houston Chronicle linked above, though. That was a burn fer shure.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Martin:

      But it’s an actual insurrection.

      And it’s probably going to happen again in the next two weeks, isn’t it?

      Until he’s either dead and buried, or in prison, I’ll always view him as a threat, now.  I admit I didn’t think he had the stones for an autogolpe.  My bad.  I put nothing past him at this point, and the only reason I am not livid at the slow pace of impeachment, is that, well, I know that Nancy SMASH is at least as up-in-arms as I am, and she actually knows what’s doable and in what timeframe.

      I put nothing past that bastard.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Damien

      @Adam L Silverman: I second this annoyance, as one of your biggest fans. I literally reference your writings to everyone who asks me about this stuff, and pass your book recommendations to those wondering what we do next.

      Wish more people would listen, but hey, I am.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @VeniceRiley: Yeah, it’s Daddy. What’s your name again?… Tiffany? really?  Which one was your mother?…. Oh yeah. Anyway, Taffy, Daddy has a favor to ask… huh?…. okay, whatever honeybunch. Listen, what’s your twitter password?…. Your birthday? Okay, just as a test, darling, let’s see if you and I remember your same birthday, October…? Oh, March? Really? …. Oh yeah, I remember I was golfing at Doral. That was the day I shot a birdie on that one dog-leg… are you crying, Tiajuana?… No I call you that cause we went there that one time….. sure we did. Anyway Taffy, Daddy has a presidency to save. Say hi to your mom Darlene…. bye bye.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Let me make a caution explicit that Adam observed in the OP.

      If you have a name for that person, send it to the FBI. Don’t put it out on social media. Too many innocent people have been hurt by mistaken identifications.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Martin

      @CaseyL: I nearly had a panic attack yesterday remembering that Biden requested a change to his secret service detail and reading that it was because there’s a belief that some in the SS can’t be trusted due to being Trump loyalists.

      I mean, fuck. We’re going to have to denazify the government.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Anya

      @debbie: I think great number of them are not part of the  “economic anxiety” demographic.

      I’ve been reading some of those profiles and some of those I’ve seen have good jobs and a disposable income.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Peale

      @Adam L Silverman: would organising an insurrection that involves murder of top officials finally h enough for the government to step in and remove their assets from them? We can’t continue much longer looking the other way because they are wealthy.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Kent

      @Martin:

      @CaseyL: I nearly had a panic attack yesterday remembering that Biden requested a change to his secret service detail and reading that it was because there’s a belief that some in the SS can’t be trusted due to being Trump loyalists.

      I mean, fuck. We’re going to have to denazify the government.

      Honestly, we may have to fire or suspend all the white male cops and agents until “we can figure out what’s going on”  I was told by Tucker Carlson that it isn’t racial profiling if you have good reason.

      And I’m a white male.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Kent

      @HumboldtBlue:Goddammit Ken, it better be Merrick Garland or we’re done. I’ll find a new best friend!

      Ha yes.  I was so concentrated at getting the Merrick part right (and not Merritt) that I botched the Garland part!

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Martin: I think you’ll see a number of smaller incidents around the country over the next couple of weeks as his supporters sort themselves out. Some will drop off because “the prophecy failed” and just limp away. Others will continue along the current course. Some will go dead enders, which will itself split into three groups. Those who internally direct their anger and commit suicide or attempt it, those who externally direct it and engage in more attacks  (lone wolf and collective), and those who do a bit of both. If you’re related to a Q nut or one of these hard core Trump/MAGA cultists and in close proximity, stay away. The intimate partner murder/suicides are going to spike.

      For the inauguration, I think you’ll see an attempt at something big in the Capitol and, based on what I’ve seen on the social media feeds, a lot of these folks trying to use that as cover to do distributed attacks around the US. State capitols. State officials homes. Things like that.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      marcopolo

      Anyone else getting an ad for red Valentine’s Day lingerie inserted halfway down in the middle of the different photos/twitter posts that make up Adam’s front page post?  It is a little jarring in the middle of all the militia crap.  Plus I think the algorithm for targeting that ad is just a smidge off.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      bluehill

      @Martin: Putting my tinfoil hat on, seems like there were a small group of “professionals” seeking out certain targets and using the other joyriders as cover. They could have had some sympathizers within the capitol police, who ordered or openly let people in as seen in the videos. Also seems like certain repub leaders were aware that something was going to happen. Trump hints at it in his rally speech kinda of like when asked Russia to get the emails.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      piratedan

      @MagdaInBlack: I would really like to know regarding offices violated and ransacked, how many of them were for GOP reps and Senators… It would also allow speculation as to why the GOP continued to push the putsch because the fix was in and they knew that the “protesters” weren’t coming for them.

       

      Still no briefing from Capitol Police or any other LE agency regarding details like that and apparently, no one has even bothered to ask.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Kent

      @Adam L Silverman: I think all the state capitol incursions that they have been doing in MI, OR, KS, and everywhere else were practice runs for the big thing.  Go back and look at photos of the MI state capitol invasion by militia groups.  It looks exactly the same.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Adam L Silverman

      @HumboldtBlue:This guy. Retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who was an intel dink and then failed to win a PA state legislative seat in 2018. Saccone’s in the ski cap. Mastriano in the ball cap.

      BOLO: Can You Help The FBI Identify This Domestic Terrorist? 1

      Reply
    119. 119.

      marcopolo

      @Kent:  One can hope that after the Jan 6th events (it was around 10 or 11 events at various state capitols, right?), that federal law enforcement will be working with state agencies providing guidance on preparing for more riots/incursions in the lead up to and including inauguration day.  I want to believe that DC will be locked down tight.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      cain

      @Mary G:

      These states have pride, and having a representative not be wholly patriotic and participate in sedition – it is a matter of honor.

      Although, not sure how it will be for Tennessee and West Virginia who seem to have more than their share of seditionists.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Anya

      I liked this Mark Cuban reply to Josh Hawley. He got dunked on by everyone.

      “Josh, let me explain Capitalism to you. Sometimes people decide not to do business with you. It’s their decision. You know the whole “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Service” thing ? In your case it happens to be “No Principles, No Honesty, No Book” thing. Feel free to Self-Publish”

      Reply
    122. 122.

      MagdaInBlack

      @piratedan: Theres a photo floating around, posted by ” The Galactic Federation” of a bunch of apple laptops, claiming the Natl Guard got them when the Democrats left them…….and now “they” have all the proof they need : the dems and rino traitors were in league with antifa and blm.

      I’ve been poking around on the dark side.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Martin

      @Adam L Silverman: Ok, thanks. That’s what I was thinking. I suspect the big attempt will be far more determined. Among (looks up thread) the 18% of Republicans that supported the efforts on Wed, I’m pretty sure there’s at least a few hundred or thousand willing to (metaphorically) strap on a suicide vest. Provided at least they can find a platform to coordinate. (Visualizing hundreds of fascists sitting around a campfire in Red Dead Redemption Online).

      I trust the FBI professionals could disrupt this enough, but will the FBI or DHS leadership allow them? Those appointees sure seemed to do a good job of sitting on their thumbs in the leadup to Wed.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      cain

      @Martin: The only uncertain variable here is how bold is Biden/Garland going to be.

      They should be careful not to overreach – I think though they can eventually nail them on sedition charges. There are so many examples of them encouraging the crowd.

      They should have the power to shut them down – and hold the top brass and their hosts accountable.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Adam L Silverman

      @BR:

      I think you’ll see a number of smaller incidents around the country over the next couple of weeks as his supporters sort themselves out. Some will drop off because “the prophecy failed” and just limp away. Others will continue along the current course. Some will go dead enders, which will itself split into three groups. Those who internally direct their anger and commit suicide or attempt it, those who externally direct it and engage in more attacks  (lone wolf and collective), and those who do a bit of both. If you’re related to a Q nut or one of these hard core Trump/MAGA cultists and in close proximity, stay away. The intimate partner murder/suicides are going to spike.

      For the inauguration, I think you’ll see an attempt at something big in the Capitol and, based on what I’ve seen on the social media feeds, a lot of these folks trying to use that as cover to do distributed attacks around the US. State capitols. State officials homes. Things like that.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Poe Larity

      I just can’t stop thinking about Lindsay’s fanclub at DCA today. It was like watching Qaddafi’s last video.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Adam L Silverman

      @marcopolo: None of these chucklefucks understands that concealed means concealed.

      Not only should one not be taken notes about a criminal conspiracy, one should not be posting everywhere about one’s domestic terrorist activities.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Kent

      @bluehill:I wonder how many of these people are being recruited by foreign intelligence agencies.

      Being recruited?  A bunch of them are probably already witting or unwitting Russian trolls and assets.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      cain

      @Amir Khalid:

      I think there is a good chance that Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley are going to get shanked and shanked hard. That will open up opportunities. I don’t think we can replace Hawley’s seat with a Dem, but Tedi’s has Beto writen all over it.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      piratedan

      sorry been a tough day here in Tucson, 10 year “anniversary” of the mass shooting that killed 6 and nearly killed Gabby Giffords was today and on top of all of national news, its one of those nights where you’re afraid of even drinking because being emotionally numb isn’t exactly what you’re looking for….

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Kent

      @Adam L Silverman:None of these chucklefucks understands that concealed means concealed.

      Not only should one not be taken notes about a criminal conspiracy, one should not be posting everywhere about one’s domestic terrorist activities.

      In other words, the scary shit and scary people we probably aren’t seeing.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Woodrow/asim

      @cain: OANN/NewsMax don’t have the kickass cable deal Fox News has.

      Not to say they can’t, and won’t grow, and thus be a major issue. Just noting there’s a reason Fox gained viewership and credibility, relatively rapidly.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Adam L Silverman:  Ive been saying all day what an absolutely stunning display of ” it’s ok if you’re white” this is. They’re stunned and dismayed that they were shot and teargassed. I’m in awe of the white privilege.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Damien: Thank you for the kind words.

      And as annoyances go, it is a minor one. This is Balloon Juice after all where people tell TaMara that she’s recipiing wrong. Commenters here have, with what appears to be real sincerity, spent dozens of comments telling me that I was having my one to two time a year sinus infections incorrectly.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Aleta

      John Scott-Railton

      Male #2 w/ restraints is highly decorated combat vet & @AF_Academy graduate Lt. Colonel. Ret. Larry Brock of Texas. Releasing his name now after 24h of collaboration w/ @RonanFarrow & his investigations team to confirm.

       

      NYer, Ronan Farrow

      A day after the riots, John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, at the University of Toronto’s Munk School, notified the F.B.I. that he suspected the man was retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock, Jr., a Texas-based Air Force Academy graduate and combat veteran. Scott-Railton had been trying to identify various people involved in the attack. “I used a number of techniques to hone in on his identity, including facial recognition and image enhancement, as well as seeking contextual clues from his military paraphernalia,” Scott-Railton told me.

      … … …

      In an interview, Brock confirmed that he was the man in the photos and videos. He denied that he held racist views and echoed Trump’s baseless claims….

      Reply
    154. 154.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Woodrow/asim:

      One problem is they don’t need cable, they need Facebook and Twitter, that’s where the 20-30-40-year-old something seditionists are, and it’s far, far, easier to reach them on social media and completely control the message than cable TV news.

      @Aleta:

      A day after the riots, John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, at the University of Toronto’s Munk School, notified the F.B.I. that he suspected the man was retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock, Jr., a Texas-based Air Force Academy graduate and combat veteran.

      That’s the guy I was thinking of in the exchange with Adam over the retired officers on scene.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      marcopolo

      @Adam L Silverman

      From Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker article (link at 145):

      Scott-Railton had been trying to identify various people involved in the attack. “I used a number of techniques to hone in on his identity, including facial recognition and image enhancement, as well as seeking contextual clues from his military paraphernalia,” Scott-Railton told me. Brock was wearing several patches on his combat helmet and body armor, including one bearing a yellow fleur de lis, the insignia of the 706th Fighter Squadron. He also wore several symbols suggesting that he lived in Texas, including a vinyl tag of the Texas flag overlaid on the skull logo of the Punisher, the Marvel comic-book character. The Punisher has been adopted by police and Army groups and, more recently, by white supremacists and followers of QAnon. Scott-Railton also found a recently deleted Twitter account associated with Brock, with a Crusader as its avatar. “All those things together, it’s like looking at a person’s C.V.,” Scott-Railton said.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Kent

      @cain:I think there is a good chance that Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley are going to get shanked and shanked hard. That will open up opportunities. I don’t think we can replace Hawley’s seat with a Dem, but Tedi’s has Beto writen all over it.

      Or Colin Allred.  Texas is growing a deeper bench.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.