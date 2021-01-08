Do you know this man?

Yesterday, some of the extremist insurrectionists that Trump had mobilized to overthrow the US Congress, the Constitution, and the constitutional order, had the goal of taking the Vice President, the Senate and House leadership, and other members of the Senate and the House and their staff hostage to either coerce them by the threat of force or the application of actual force to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and reinstall Trump as president.

I heard at least 3 different rioters at the Capitol say that they hoped to find Vice President Mike Pence and execute him by hanging him from a Capitol Hill tree as a traitor. It was a common line being repeated. Many more were just talking about how the VP should be executed. https://t.co/fxHREouEWF — Jim Bourg (@jimbourg) January 8, 2021

That’s what this guy was up to:

WOW: Was there a plan to take hostages? This man is carrying police-style zip-tie handcuffs. And mace(?) pic.twitter.com/np3i1pUc6n — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) January 7, 2021

Neck Gaiter pulled way up over his nose to obscure his face and make it hard to identify him? Check. Black Rifle Coffee Company Ball Cap pulled way down to obscure his face and make it hard to identify him? Check. Tennessee Blue Line Flag patch? Check. Punisher skull superimposed on the American Flag patch? Check. Flex cuffs? Check. Micro-compact semi-automatic pistol or small taser? Check. Replacement magazines in the pouches on the left side of his plate carrier? Check. Mace in the pouch on the right side of his plate carrier? Check. Smartphone in the middle of his plate carrier streaming his involvement in the attempt to overthrow the Congress of the United States, the US Constitution, and the constitutional order? Check!

Well Bloomberg’s tech reporter William Turton got him on video at the Grand Hyatt DC with his mask off:

Pretty chill vibe here in this hotel lobby, as Trump supporters decompress from today’s events. All are violating local mask rules, despite multiple massive signs about the mask rule. pic.twitter.com/R98rwGDgaD — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) January 7, 2021

Here he is sitting in the same spot in the hotel lobby, talking how how "antifa" (I'm guessing he means me) filmed him https://t.co/lzyHtqbpAN — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) January 9, 2021

Some intrepid folks made stills:

A few more angles pic.twitter.com/bhPnH3yYsE — Robert Arthur (@jaunte) January 9, 2021

Here he is on video entering the Capitol with the seeming blessing of the Capitol Police:

Here is another photo of the zip-tie guy and the woman he accompanied up the stairs to the rotunda. pic.twitter.com/WTbdsiE4YV — The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) January 8, 2021

If you know who this domestic terrorist is, the FBI would like to know: