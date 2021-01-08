Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Adios, You Edgelord Fuck

by | 121 Comments

This post is in: 

Trump banned from twitter:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.

Did he really cross their line or did they realize that Democrats are now chairing all the science and tech committees?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    121Comments

    4. 4.

      HinTN

      Did he really cross their line or did they realize that Democrats are now chairing all the science and tech committees?

      Yes

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      Did he really cross their line or did they realize that Democrats are now chairing all the science and tech committees?

      Yes.

      Apple and Google are pulling the plug on Parler’s app, so that’s out. He’s been banned from Facebook, YouTube, and Shopify. I’m pretty sure we’ll learn by tomorrow that Bezos has personally ordered Trump kicked out of Amazon Prime.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      david

      Look who was out there going at it!

      Senator Joe [email protected]_JoeManchin · 10h
      The next 12 days are critical for the preservation of our democracy. @jack, once again I urge you to suspend the @realDonaldTrump @twitter account in the interest of our national security and public safety. @TwitterSupport

      Reply
    13. 13.

      randy khan

      For what it’s worth, I think Twitter’s decision was that he no longer was sufficiently important to cut him as much slack as he needed. It probably was made easier because he tried to get cute with them, as they laid out in the blog post about why he was suspended.

      This doesn’t remotely solve the problems created by Twitter, but having the Tweeter-in-chief off the app may drop the temperature a couple of notches in general (once the outrage at Twitter following its own rules dies down), so it’s a good thing.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Annie

      I want someone to investigate whether any of these insurrectionists were being paid, and if so by whom.  The RWNJs are so sure that lefty demonstrators get paid, I have to wonder if that’s projection.

      also, someone on a prior thread wondered if Erik Prince was involved in the attack on the Capitol.  Is that why his sister left the Cabinet?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      They gave him years and years and years and years and years to get us to the point where our Capitol was assaulted by domestic terrorists. They don’t deserve any credit at all.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JWR

      His current Twitter page looks, blank?

      @realDonaldTrump
      Account suspended
      Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TS (the original)

      Haven’t caught up with the news all day.  Last thing I read about was Pence refusing to talk to Pelosi about the 25th. Has there been any talk of trump resigning, so Pence can take over and pardon him – because I am 100% sure Pence would do that?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      rk

      @Marcion:

      This must be the worst day of his life.

       

      I hope not. I want every day after today to be worst than the last. I want him to have a very very long life where each day is full of pain.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JMG

      The Pelosi-Pence dialogue is in Washington code between two old pros, one smart, one real dumb. Pelosi has given him the three St. Peter’s chances to renounce Trump and he hasn’t taken them. So on Monday, Trump gets impeached. BTW, this means Pence is out of it. Trump’ll never resign, so Pence can never pardon Trump. Whatever Indiana hamlet hellhole he’s from, he’s back there after the inauguration.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Poe Larity

      The Social Gliberals are are quite edgey about this ominous slippery slope. Perhaps they should gather Peter Thiel and their best minds at Hoover to consider the great question of our time: “Would it have been OK to ban Hitler?”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Yutsano

      He’ll be calling in to Fox tonight. On every show. Through the night.

      Attention is his oxygen. All social Media did was cut off his supply there. He will have other outlets.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ohio Mom

      I’m as thrilled as anyone else that Twitter banned Trump but it does strike me as particularly of this era of late-stage capitalism that private industry, not any branch of our elected government, is the source of censure and punishment.

      It doesn’t look like Trump is going to removed via the 25th Amendment; it is yet to be seen if he’ll be impeached again and convicted this time. Into this void rushes a corporation.

      I’ll take what I can get.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Spanky

      Hey, is my recollection correct that if you die as a participant in an insurrection, your survivors don’t collect your life insurance?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Danielx

      Did he really cross their line or did they realize that Democrats are now chairing all the science and tech committees?

      Is this a trick question?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Bill Arnold

      Did he really cross their line or did they realize that Democrats are now chairing all the science and tech committees?

      He crossed their line, and they know they won’t have to face a company-destroying action from a second-term Trump administration.
      Also, twitter started tightening up well before the election.
      Is Twitter Going Full Resistance? Here’s the Woman Driving the Change. – Vijaya Gadde flies under the radar in a world that worships tech CEOs. But she’s quickly moving Twitter toward a tougher line on speech—and infuriating conservatives along the way. (NANCY SCOLA, 10/28/2020)

      I have no kind words for Facebook, though.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Brachiator

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      They gave him years and years and years and years and years to get us to the point where our Capitol was assaulted by domestic terrorists. They don’t deserve any credit at all.

      It should not get to the point where a company has to think about banning a president (or a governor or other high government official) from a social media platform.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Calouste

      Maybe more consequential for the future is the stance that Forbes has taken:

      Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie

      Shunning these people from any kind of influence is important, it’s something that didn’t really happen after Nixon.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Bill Arnold

      @Annie:

      The RWNJs are so sure that lefty demonstrators get paid, I have to wonder if that’s projection.

      High probability, IMO. Also could be easily investigated.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Mary G

      Just pasting my comment from an earlier thread:

      Twitter is a business who knows the Democrats have been itching to regulate them, so they piss off Republicans to want to join in. The resulting acrimony and squabbling over details of how to do it will let them continue on their merry way unmolested.

      The exact equivalent of pointing away and yelling “Squirrel” to a dog from “Up.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Bex

      Josh Hawley’s mentor, former Senator John Danforth (R-Purina) has denounced him.  Danforth was Clarence Thomas’s mentor.  He can really pick ’em.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lamh36

      Ima just say it again imagine the lives that could have been saved if he azz didn’t have such easy access to spew his shit. Yes he just woulda went to Fox News, but he also would have video footage of EVERYTHING that came out his mouth and not be able to hide behind an aide tweeting for him.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      different-church-lady

      See, here’s the GODDAMNED THING: strongmen only remain strongmen as long as they look strong. As soon as they start looking weak, it’s like dominoes falling. The insurrection could have happened in year two of his term and everyone would be standing around haplessly going, “Uh, he’s the president, what are we supposed to do?” But with less than two weeks, everyone’s just suddenly a fuckin’ courageous lion about shit because they know he can’t do anything about it anymore.

      (DCL, + at least 4 fluid oz. of over 80 proof…)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Roger Moore

      @Brachiator:

      It should not get to the point where a company has to think about banning a president (or a governor or other high government official) from a social media platform.

      The problem is that if Twitter applied their rules evenly, Trump would have been banned ages ago.  We know this because someone tried to make an account that just tweeted the exact same thing as Trump, and it only lasted a few days.  Instead, Twitter made up a new rule that people who are important enough don’t have to follow the same rules as the rest of us, and Trump took full advantage.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Bruuuuce

      @Bill Arnold:

      Also could be easily investigated.

      If Merrick Garland doesn’t appoint a Special Prosecutor to investigate the insurrection and everything and everyone connected to it, he’s missing a bet. I’d hope for Day One, but within the first week would do.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      different-church-lady

      @Bruuuuce: “I must recurse myself from these investigations into irregularities committed by the former Senate majority leader because… well, you know…”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Watching this footage of the terrorist attack on the Capitol, I’m wondering how the folks here can keep calling this cosplay.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Bruuuuce

      @different-church-lady: Yes. Also, too, the Special Prosecutor can IIRC have wide latitude, plenty of time, and lots of resources to pursue an investigation (depending on how hir mandate is defined). Maybe one of the other short-list candidates for AG could be given the role.

      ETA: And it frees up the AG to do normal business, with which he’ll have his hands full already.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Bill Arnold

      @PsiFighter37:

      Nice of them, but way too late.

      Sure, but they’re doing significant damage to the insane US right. They’ve irrevocably chosen sides (not partisan, just not approving of sedition/destruction of democracy/calls for violence), and probably can be pushed to go further.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Keith P.

      @Bruuuuce: I was worried that Biden would try to “look forward, not backward” again with Trump, but DJT’s behavior over the last few months – and especially on Wednesday – make that pretty doubtful.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      rikyrah

      For those wondering if it’s worth impeaching him this time, it means he: 1) loses his 200k+ pension for the rest of his life2) loses his 1 million dollar/year travel allowance3) loses lifetime full secret service detail4) loses his ability to run in 2024— Ben Costiloe (@BenCostiloe) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Bruuuuce

      @Keith P.: I think President-elect Biden started hinting early on that he wasn’t going to do that. I get the impression it’s personal for him (given that DJT has been working to erase everything he did as VP), but that he’s walked the fine line between personal and professional pretty well. This gives him every reason and excuse to go full-bore on debriding the country’s wound so there’s a possibility of healing.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      different-church-lady

      I just hit his Twitter page. His banner and photo are both blank. It’s glorious. He’s been erased.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Ken

      @Yutsano: He’ll be calling in to Fox tonight. On every show. Through the night.

      “Your call is important to us. Please remain on the line and one of our representatives will be with you shortly.”

      Reply
    76. 76.

      WaterGirl

      @Danielx: OT, but I saw your question/comment earlier and then couldn’t figure out what thread I had seen it on, so I couldn’t reply.

      The positive/negative test comment, was that about you or your daughter?  What a roller-coaster, and now in a good way.  Do you know which way is up at this point?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Scout211

      So this is not good. But explains why lots of social media platforms are cracking down today.

      https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/right-wing-extremists-vow-return-washington-joe-biden-s-inauguration-n1253546

      “Many of Us will return on January 19, 2021, carrying Our weapons, in support of Our nation’s resolve, towhich [sic] the world will never forget!!! We will come in numbers that no standing army or police agency can match,” wrote a popular Parler user who frequently posts about QAnon, and is being tracked by the Anti-Defamation League.

      Parler, Telegram chat rooms and the platform TheDonald.win were all used to plan and coordinate the Jan. 6 rally that turned into a riot. Posters explicitly stated their intentions to “occupy” the Capitol. QAnon conspiracy theorists and people associated with militia groups had a visible presence in Wednesday’s crowd.
      “Round 2 on January 20th. This time no mercy. I don’t even care about keeping Trump in power. I care about war,” an anonymous person posted on the platform TheDonald.win, which is filled with comments posted by people who lauded those who rioted Wednesday as “heroes.”

      Reply
    81. 81.

      patrick II

      @artem1s:

      I don’t think so.  I just found it through Google.  I think the tweets are stored by an independent group.  Another page at the site doesn’t seem especially friendly listing all of the people Trump insulted along with one insult.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Spanky@Leto:

      I know of Discord but have never used it.  I’m not sure if Trump can emotionally process this twitter ban without having a full-blown nervous breakdown.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      karen marie

      Hallefuckinglujah!  I was reading about the woes of Javanka over at Vanity Fair and saw (in a separate article) that the fuckwit-in-chief’s been tossed from twitter.  The article about Javanka is *chef’s kiss* fucking brutal!

      People used to fear Individual-1’s wrath,” another former friend of Ivanka’s told me. “Now they fear his affiliation. The stink of his family is nearly impossible to get off. How do you associate yourself with the worst, most toxic people in U.S. history?”

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Dan B

      @Annie: The Alabama (or is it Arizona?) AG is head of a group that paid for some of the expenses of the insurrectionists.

      I’ll try googling.  I believe the report was on JoeMyGod blog.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Kathleen: From everything I’ve seen, Mother is horrified Pence cast his lot with Trump. But she can’t divorce him because her religion doesn’t allow it. She should be pitied.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Danielx

      @WaterGirl:

      Spouse and I tested negative (after conflicting messages for me), daughter tested positive and boy is she pissed. In-house quarantine is a royal pain in the ass, and daughter is already going OUT OF HER MIND.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Brachiator

      @Roger Moore

      The problem is that if Twitter applied their rules evenly, Trump would have been banned ages ago.

      I agree that Trump should have been banned.

      But when have presidents ever been treated like “the rest of us” with respect to the media?

      Reply
    96. 96.

      bucachon

      Is there a national women’s March planned for after the inauguration? And then a national BLM? Climate change after that? Looking forward to a not too distant future in which possibilities are a possibility

      Oh and impeach this week. Two hours debate each side just like reading the electoral college ballots. Bing bang and not necessarily but possibly boom

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      In 24-48 hours, he’ll be using the Presidential emergency system to send you forced text messages over your cellphone.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      NotMax

      @zhena gogolia

      Would almost like to see this take place:

      1) Dolt 45 resigns the morning of the 20th, confident of an impending pardon
      2) As the clocks tick over to noon on the 20th, Pence, at Biden’s inauguration, holds up a large sign –

      To Donald:
      PSYCH!
      .

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Brachiator

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      From everything I’ve seen, Mother is horrified Pence cast his lot with Trump. But she can’t divorce him because her religion doesn’t allow it. She should be pitied.

      Might be easier if she just changed her religion.

      Also, Trump put her husband at risk with his remarks.  I imagine that she is upset about any number of things.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Mary G

      @Danielx: Glad you and spouse are good. I made a housemate put up his tent in the garage and quarantine out there for 10 days, and the poutrage was severe. It eventually ends.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      On Anderson Cooper and Olive Garden – don’t diss the Garden.  I like the salad, breadsticks and “Tuscan” soup.  Just sayin’….

      Reply
    110. 110.

      patrick II

      Trump’s last two tweets, the ones that got him banned permanently, stated that he would not be at the inauguration, and:

      The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!

      Evidently it was felt the combination was clearing the field for violence at the inauguration. I know security will be over the top and I am just being paranoid, but should Joe and Kamala be together on that stage?

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Emma from FL

      @Keith P.:  Biden has to look forward. He will have to deal with the biggest damn mess ever shoved at an incoming president. He has already said he will trust the Justice department to do the proper thing. IMHO he has taken the right path.

      Reply

