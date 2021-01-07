Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Another Day Closer to President Biden

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Another Day Closer to President Biden

by | 104 Comments

What’s the foreign-affairs version of ‘a shanda fur die goyim’? Because the GOP Death Cultists are that.

Some consolation:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    104Comments

    2. 2.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      A scary morning thought:

      Given Rudy’s attempt to work Tuberville on picking 10 states for the purpose of delay and given that some of the shitheads had strip ties, pipe bombs and rope, I’m wondering if their wasn’t coordination within the ranks of Trump’s handlers about the insurrection in order to delay.

      Maybe the incitement wasn’t so incidental to what happened – to me, it looks like part of a bigger effort. That MAGA world is claiming “it was ANTIFA”, there’s a Reichstag Fire ring to it.

      It bears aggressive investigation.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      germy

      A lawmaker from West Virginia, Derrick Evans, was among the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. Evans, a Republican who was elected as a state delegate in November, posted several videos from the day’s events on social media. https://t.co/M7nTIdid7E— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 7, 2021

      And he needs to go. Directly to jail.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      debbie

      Josh Hawley must be investigated, if only for that power salute he gave the protesters as he walked to the Capitol.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      No forgiveness😠😠😠

      The protection of complexion on full display yesterday.

      The thought….

      The mere thought….

       

      Of what would have happened if they had been BLACK trying to storm the Capitol😠😠😠😠

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      how could anyone have seen this coming, other than by listening to what Donald Trump and his supporters said for four years?

      Two weeks ago if any commenter here had predicted this they would have been pied or chased off the blog.  Let’s be honest.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Maga v BLM: how police handled the Capitol mob and George Floyd activists – in pictures

      My sons called me last night to see what I thought of yesterday’s shenanigans. At the moment I had just sat down in front of the computer and was just then learning of them. My first question was, “Did anyone get shot?” the 2nd was, “Did anyone get arrested?” because we all know the special treatment fragile white males get from the police. The answers were exactly what I expected.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      debbie

      @rikyrah:

      Just that one photograph of the Confederate flag sailing down the Capitol halls should be sufficient to award prison time of all of those traitors.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      germy

      Video Shows Newly Elected W.Va. Lawmaker Among Mob That Stormed The U.S. Capitol

      The video that shows Evans entering the Capitol was later deleted, though not before multiple social media users made and shared copies of it.

      At one point during the video, hundreds of people are shown forcing their way into the building, and someone is heard yelling: “We’re in! We’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”

      In a separate Facebook post published just after 6 p.m., Evans said he was on a bus traveling back to West Virginia. He wrote that he did not have “negative interactions” with law enforcement. He said he did not participate in “any destruction that may have occurred.”

      He wrote that he was in D.C. “as an independent member of the media to film history.” However, Evans is not known to work as a professional journalist.

      https://www.npr.org/sections/congress-electoral-college-tally-live-updates/2021/01/06/954227854/video-shows-newly-elected-w-va-lawmaker-among-mob-that-stormed-the-u-s-capitol

      Reply
    19. 19.

      raven

      From a buddy

      I’m old enough to remember the storming of the US Embassy in Tehran, Iran. I remember the anger at a mob invading a US government building and desecrating American flags. Part of the reason that the modern GOP was able to rise from the ashes of Watergate and regain the White House was conservative anger that President Carter did not do enough to punish those responsible for this outrage.
      Flash forward about forty years, and we have a GOP President inciting the storming of the US Capitol to disrupt a lawful Presidential election. While vandals associated with BLM protests were branded by that very same President as thugs deserving to be shot, he could only muster up the weakest of all calls for these insurrectionists to leave the Capitol, ensuring them that they would be allowed to do so, and that he “loved” them and shared their concerns.
      How is today not the last day of the Trump Presidency? Even if he is allowed to hold that office in name for two more weeks, how can this not be the end of a GOP so spineless as to have tolerated his increasingly erratic and damaging conduct, even going so far as to echo his baseless claims that the Presidential election was stolen?
      Shame on President Trump.
      Shame on you if you still condone or tolerate his behavior.
      It turns out that Hillary Clinton (whom I detest) is owed an apology. More and more, it seems that Trump’s supporters are “deplorables.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      @rikyrah: Yeah, the insiders know what’s going on.

      I said 4 years ago that Trump would be carried out of the WH. 13 days out, that’s not looking like a bad prediction.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      On a sad note, in the 32 years I’ce been with her, my wife has never had a cross word with her father. They started having an argument about this last night, and it got really bad – he’s been drowning in Fix News, cried over Loeffler and Perdue losing, is terrified about China and Venezuela and soc!alism.

      Dunno that that relationship is reparable.

      On a lighter note, her quote from yesterday:

      ”I don’t tweet. But I can.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      @raven:

      It turns out that Hillary Clinton (whom I detest) is owed an apology. More and more, it seems that Trump’s supporters are “deplorables.”

       

      That’s a remarkable concession.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      debbie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      If he didn’t change his mind after that mob scene, then he needs to be removed from any committee he sits on and consigned to the back of the room (facing the wall) until he is removed.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Elizabelle

      John Heileman goes there.  Some members of the Capitol Police were complicit; at the very least overly tolerant of the insurrectionists’ presence.

      He said “Fifth? Column.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Parfigliano

      @germy: Derrick Evans is really shitty at covering his ass…and shitting his pants scared about the legal problems staring him in the face.  Fuck him.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Baud

      Rick Scott objected to Pennsylvania.

      It’s odd that the Arizona and Pennsylvania objectors are not all the same.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Martin

      @Baud: I don’t think that’s the correct read. Trump has an easy out against a 25th amendment threat – he just fires the cabinet members that would support it. That immediately neuters the threat.

      25th amendment is one of those things you either do in private, or can never do.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @rikyrah:

      Blue ribbon 11 member commission with subpoena power via a grand jury in DC or ED VA,  a 1 year brief, consisting of 6 Ds, 4 never Trump Rs and a high level Trump firee like Mattis or Kelly.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Joey Maloney

      Let’s be clear about something. As awful and disgraceful as yesterday was, it was still largely cosplay. There were only a handful of fatalities, all but one due to medical causes.

      This was a heavily armed mob that met with at best token resistance and at worst active assistance from the Capitol Police. It could have ended in a massacre, with dozens of elected officials murdered. It didn’t this time only because of what I expect was a failure of imagination on the part of the mob. They didn’t fully realize how successful they were.

      The next time – and who believes there won’t be a next time – the insurrectionists will have this example in mind.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      TS (the original)

      @Baud:

      I don’t think anyone would have predicted how easily they were able to breach the Capitol.

      And how that happened should be one of the first investigations. Inside help perhaps?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Martin

      @Elizabelle: They’re already seated. The new Congress started last Sunday.

      But I wrote to all of my peeps that there should be a vote to expel them. It might fail, but it should still happen.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      All kinds of sedition, not just physical destruction. Pay attention to these GOPers as they make their statements condemning violence. If they refer to this country as a Republic (because they can’t bear to even use the letters d, e, m, o, c, r, a), then they need to lose their assignments and be removed to the back of the room.

      Looking at you, Steve Stivers.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      hueyplong

      I think it’s great that news organizations have figured out who some of these fuckers are, but they should sit on that info until Jan 20.

      I’d like to think Trump can’t pardon anyone he can’t identify.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      H.E.Wolf

      @germy:

      Video Shows Newly Elected W.Va. Lawmaker Among Mob That Stormed The U.S. Capitol…

      [Derrick Evans] wrote that he was in D.C. “as an independent member of the media to film history.” However, Evans is not known to work as a professional journalist.

      That NPR reporter (thank you for posting the longer excerpt) has a sense of humor dry enough to dessicate a rainforest.

      As is frequently the case with far-right nutcases, Evans has a history of misogynist behavior. Per the Washington Post:

      Evans, who was sworn into office last month and represents West Virginia’s Wayne County, is known as a local anti-abortion protester.

      [restating my comment from an earlier post]

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Elizabelle

      Three cheers for Abigail Spanberger, who stood up for the physical safety of some journalists yesterday.  No surprise.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      PenAndKey

      @germy: Two weeks ago if any commenter here had predicted this they would have been pied or chased off the blog.  Let’s be honest.

      While the exact details would have seemed near-worst-case-scenario even here, Adam has been warning of exactly this sort of event for quite a while. He’s been as oblique as necessary given his professional role but reading between the lines wasn’t exactly what I’d call difficult. The only thing about this that should be a surprise to any of us who regularly read his writings is how badly, intentionally or not,  the Capital Police screwed up.

      So no, if someone had said that the MAGA cult would form a mob and attempt to storm Congress to delay the EC certification that wouldn’t have gotten them driven off. We have a professional front-pager warning of far worse things having been gamed out as extremely probable, after all.

      @sanjeevs: As Adam mentioned yesterday, the mob was able to gain entry to the building through an internally locked side door on the East side of the building. To me this is clear evidence they had help on the inside unless it can be shown they somehow picked the lock.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Martin

      @Joey Maloney: Unfortunately, that disorganized mob has the backing of ⅔ of the House GOP caucus and half a dozen to a dozen Senators.

      The mob isn’t the problem – the leaders of the mob being members of congress and giving them voice is the problem.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Betty Cracker

      Twitter suspended Trump’s account, and I read somewhere that Facebook suspended him from their platform and also Instagram. And yet he remains in charge of this country for another 12 days. JFC.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      TS (the original)

      @raven:

      I saw snippets of a press conference with the DC Mayor and the LE Officer with her spoke of 50 arrests (for ridiculously simple reasons) and I think a number of the arrests related to firearms offences.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      PenAndKey

      @SiubhanDuinne: There’s no evidence they’re backing down from their additional threat to permanently ban him if he continues with his behavior. It took them long enough, but they’ve been clear on the sequence of events that will occur if his conduct continues. The 12 hour temp ban was always going to be lifted if he deleted the offending tweets. He’s, in effect, on probation.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Punchy

      From the accounts published today, the woman shot and killed was pure, distilled Qanon in a bottle.  Crazy, violent, and chock full of stupid.   Sorry, no tears from this guy.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Martin

      @SiubhanDuinne: I’ve read that in order to have it restored, he needed to delete several tweets, which apparently he did, and the next offense would result in his account being deleted.

      1. No chance in hell he doesn’t break the rules again
      2. Twitter won’t delete the account even if he does.
      Reply
    74. 74.

      raven

      @debbie: That’s my problem, there is no way they were at the rally and were not put through a weapons check. People keep saying it but these clowns would have  had them in full view if they had them.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:   Not yet.  Story Andrea Mitchell told during her segment on Morning Joe.

      She was still rattled by what happened yesterday.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Elizabelle

      @raven:   I agree with Punchy.  I have no sympathy for the woman who was killed.  She was off the deep end.  She was a military vet who once took an oath to serve her company.  She chose to be part of that insurrection.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Subsole

      @TS (the original): Truly.

      We need to take s long, hard look at replacing the capitol security (can’t bring myself to call them police) with people who actually want to do the work we pay them to do.

      All of them.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      leeleeFL

      @rikyrah: Yes, I knew that that op ed from  Cheney, et all, was a portent for exactly what we saw yesterday.  Barr quitting was pure self preservation.  The past Secretaries were terrified by what they were hearing.

      Does anyone know if Alice left a trail of bread crumbs for us to get back thru the looking glass?

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Elizabelle

      Yea!  Gary Peters of Michigan is going to chair the Senate Committee on Homeland Security.  (Tim Kaine related that on Morning Joe.)

      Doubly fitting.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      raven

      Well they say “weapons” but that covers a lot of ground. I repeat, there is no way they got though security at the rally with guns.

       
      “WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress’ tally of the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden (all times local):
      The Washington, D.C., police chief says at least five weapons have been recovered and at least 13 people have been arrested so far in pro-Trump protests.”

      Reply
    90. 90.

      NeenerNeener

      When Real Time comes back with new shows Maher’s opening monolog will be 5 minutes of screaming ” I TOLD YOU SO!” over and over at the top of his lungs.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Tony Jay

      @debbie:

      Quite. And word is they must have been secret Leftist agitators because they were open-carrying those Trump flags and Dixie Swastikas. Genuine Ameriklanists wouldn’t have taken any incriminating banners with them if they’d been planning to blame this insurrection on effete, latte-sipping Thugs, would they? So, ergo procto nocto, Antifa outsmarted itself.

      I fully expect to see this nut-stew of a theory somewhere on the Interwebs by the weekend.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Elizabelle

      I think we need a good review of law enforcement’s social media.  I have been shocked by some of the stuff I am seeing, especially from friends of people I know.

      All the law enforcement shrieking about Blue Lives Matter and against Black Lives Matter and screaming about socialism.  They should get a very hard look, and perhaps be removed.

      Other women and men can do those jobs.  They are not irreplaceable.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Ohio Mom

      That Colbert clip was fabulous — history teachers of the future take note, what you’ll need to teach is right there in a compact 15 minutes. Your students will be riveted.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      TS (the original)

      @PenAndKey:

      There’s no evidence they’re backing down from their additional threat to permanently ban him if he continues with his behavior.

      If ever there was an example of shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted, this would be it. Five years of inciting hatred and violence, of incessant lying and actively encouraging attacks on individuals – and twitter decides it has had enough, when trump is 14 days away from being dragged from the White House.

      Won’t matter one iota whether twitter does/does not back down.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Elizabelle

      @raven:   No tears.  Not a one.

      I am amazed there were not more arrests at the Capitol.  Why did they not arrest everyone who stormed the building, or, at minimum, everyone who remained to be removed?

      They sure do that when peaceful protesters are on the scene.  I was in the Hart building during a protest against Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.  A lot of those peaceful protesters were happily arrested.

      But we can’t arrest these white guy and white woman “patriots”?  Really?

      Reply
    102. 102.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @NeenerNeener: Problem is, he also told his adoring audience what a terrible candidate Hillary Clinton was. Smug Libertarian assholes like Bill helped put us here.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Spanky

      @Baud:

      Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” Mulvaney said. But he said other officials may not stay.

      I hate to admit it, but I think he’s right.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      randy khan

      @Baud:

      Maxine Waters warned the Capitol Police about this possibility, so at least one person predicted that there would be an assault on the Capitol.

      Reply

