US Congress formally confirms Joe Biden's victory, after armed protesters stormed the Capitol https://t.co/GtwQnq3SAc — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 7, 2021

What’s the foreign-affairs version of ‘a shanda fur die goyim’? Because the GOP Death Cultists are that.

Here are the Thursday front pages of the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal. pic.twitter.com/rBT5S6i93I — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) January 7, 2021

US Capitol: World leaders react to 'horrifying' scenes in Washington https://t.co/pT847zvDuh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 7, 2021

how could anyone have seen this coming, other than by listening to what Donald Trump and his supporters said for four years? — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 7, 2021

"Today's a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile" President-elect Joe Biden says to preserve democracy requires "leaders who are devoted not to the pursuit of power… but to the common good"https://t.co/XEFNRIDiDc pic.twitter.com/4ZoGFFOWfR — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 6, 2021

DC Mayor Bowser just declared an emergency for 15 days — meaning through the inauguration — which will empower her to draw on resources if needed to secure the city and its residents. — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) January 7, 2021

Hundreds of thousands of DC residents had to endure a coup in their backyard today, go into curfew at 6pm, and fear for their personal safety. None of them have any representation in Congress. — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) January 7, 2021

“White Americans aren’t afraid of the cops. White Americans are never afraid of the cops, even when they’re committing an insurrection,” @JoyAnnReid says about the Trump supporters rioting the US Capitol. pic.twitter.com/dJ3soNlZhq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 6, 2021

Please, please, please do not let your friends and family piece together an account of what happened today from posts or conspiracies on social media. Send them our story — it’s the joint work of dozens of reporters who were on the ground. https://t.co/aQkJAW0GWp — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 7, 2021

Some consolation:

Democrats take the Senate with both Georgia wins, boosting the prospects for President-elect Joe Biden's ambitious legislative agenda https://t.co/wd89lKdn5a pic.twitter.com/HRxJbO9CZ7 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2021