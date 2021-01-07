Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Dump Him ASAP

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Dump Him ASAP

by | 117 Comments

This post is in: domestic terrorists

Thursday Evening Open Thread

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)
.


Turncoats’ chorus cheeps up:

Comic relief, for the bleachers:

    117Comments

    4. 4.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @germy:

      Like I’ve been saying, he believes all the insane bullshit.  He actually thought Pence could overturn the election.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Leto

      “We’re storming the Capitol, it’s a Revolution”

      And they were allowed to just walk out

      Malcom Nance and a retired Capitol Hill officer are MSNBC going over the systemic failures here. So, so many.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jc

      Good to see Pelosi clearly pissed off. I’m highly doubtful that Pence will “do the right thing.” He doesn’t have it in him. Just move straight to Impeachment, post haste.

      Nice to see the Dems on top for a change. Something about Augean stables …

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Punchy

      Isn’t the fear that even attempting to invoke the 25th could send him so far off the edge he attempts to drop a nuke on Mesopotamia?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Thin Black Duke

      And deep inside Trump’s skull, Fred is screaming “I KNEW YOU WOULD FUCK IT UP, LOSER!” Again and again, forever.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Leto

      @jc:

      Something about Augean stables …

      I was making this point to Avalune earlier tonight and she said, “It only works if you keep the horses out.” Half the country (74M of them) want the horses to keep shitting all over the place. They keep putting the horses back in the stables.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MoCA Ace

      Duhhh… “it’s a revolution”

      She should look up the fate of many would-be revolutionaries throughout history. The righteous and the idiots alike. Fucking Trumper should be glad it was just mace!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chetan Murthy

      @planetjanet: In due time, when his or her family is ready, I would hope we patriots can learn his or her name, so we can properly join in mourning a fallen patriot.  Only when their family is ready, though.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sab

      @RSA: IANAL, but gives name, address, confesses to breaking and entering activity, and to seditious intent.

      Sweet summer child.

      And five people dead so far.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Calouste

      @Chetan Murthy: And strip the pensions from all the Capitol Police officers who took selfies with and held the door open for the insurrectionists, and give them to that family. The others won’t need it anyway, room and board should be provided by the feds for a number of years.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tokyokie

      A dead cop means the whole lot of them could be charged as accessories to capital murder during commission of a felony (sedition). It’s all fun and games until somebody puts an eye out.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      sab

      When in my yoot I went to marches on Washington we approached the Capitol and White House with respect. That was kind of the whole point of going there. We had respect for the institutions and had issues with decisions the current officeholders were making.

      These guys have a completely different mindset.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Nicole

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Apparently she lied about where she’s from. She’s been ID’d as someone from Maryland.

      My Nashville-dwelling brother said, “Her alibi was that she was from Knoxville? Never mind, that checks out.” 😂

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Nora

      “We’re storming the capital.  It’s a revolution.  But oh my God, they maced me!  How could they do that?”

      The lack of self-awareness is breathtaking.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      planetjanet

      @Chetan Murthy: In Mayor Muriel Bowser’s press conference yesterday, acting Chief Contee talked of officers who had fought bravely and who deserve our gratitude.  He mentioned one officer who had fought off the crowd and been seriously beaten and kicked by the mob and taken to the hospital.  Mayor Bowser was asked by a reporter if she was upset with the president and she talked forcefully of having to spend the blood of our officers to defend this country and not have the right to representation.  It was a powerful statement.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Gravenstone

      @MoCA Ace: Fucking Trumper should be glad it was just mace!

      Yep. The one who took a round in the 10 ring probably was shocked there were consequences for her idiocy, too.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Geminid

      In NY 22nd Congressional District race, judicial review of hundreds of disputed ballots proceeds slowly but surely in the Oswego courtroom of Judge Scott Delconte. The contest between Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi and Claudia Tenney is a rematch of their 2018 fight. The case is being covered closely in local media, and probably will not be finished untill well into next week. So far the lead has shifted from one candidate to the other, at never more than 30 votes.

      Yesterday improperly sealed ballots from Oneida County were at issue. Judge Delconte has not been inclined to let technical defects disqualify otherwise good ballots, while the Tenney campaign has tried to get as many disputed ballots thrown out as possible. At one point, the judge cautioned Tenney’s people: “I will not tolerate fraud. And I will not tolerate baseless allegations of fraud.”                           I kind of like Judge DelConte.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      DMcK

      @Nora: I’ve come to think that a lot of these maniacs honestly believe that the vast majority of the country is on board with them, thus their “revolution” would come to pass largely unopposed. Utterly delusional.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Gravenstone

      @TaMara (HFG): Not only have the horses fled and the barn burned down behind him, but a new one is being built in its place he’s so fucking late with this “concession”.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Elizabelle

      @TaMara (HFG):   Fucker did not ad lib one syllable.  He seemed tempted when he got to “election laws.”

      He does not believe a word he is reading, and he has been forced to do so.

      That might be on purpose.  “Hey — protesters.  I am in a hostage video.  We’re all cool.”

      His ass has to go.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: Look, he only needed 2 months, several dozen lawsuits, one storming-the-Capitol attempted insurrection, and a pending impeachment threat. Was that too much to ask?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Brachiator

      @Punchy:

      Isn’t the fear that even attempting to invoke the 25th could send him so far off the edge he attempts to drop a nuke on Mesopotamia?

      No.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @TaMara (HFG):

      What.  The.  Fuck.

      Okay, like Adam always says, this is an Active Asshole Situation.  Wait 48 hours and see what develops.  Trump has a long history of walking back his few moments of decency.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      trollhattan

      @germy:

      Trump has stopped speaking to Pence, according to CBS.

      Weird way to say “Pence experiences 95% reduction in getting yelled at.”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Roger Moore

      @Tokyokie

      A dead cop means the whole lot of them could be charged as accessories to capital murder during commission of a felony (sedition).

      I would have thought that was already the case because of the MAGA woman who was shot and killed. You can be charged with felony murder when the police kill your accomplice.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Damien

      Exactly which patriots did that moron think would be watering the tree of liberty?

      Either she knows she’s not a patriot, or she reaaaaaally didn’t know how these things go down.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Mike in NC

      A Friday afternoon impeachment party would be just what the doctor ordered (but not Birx). It might even send him so over the edge he’ll check into the bunker with a cyanide capsule.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      dmsilev

      Notice that there’s a cut between “now Congress has certified the results” and “a new Administration will be inaugurated on January 20th.” Wonder how much “but I really won; it was stolen” had to be clipped out.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Benw

      @dmsilev: fine with me. The House passing a single straightforward article of impeachment for sedition is a way bigger problem for the Republican senate and party than 25A anyway, IMO

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Elizabelle:

      So were all the others.  It is stunning that he would reach a point where he does this.  With that in mind, let’s see if he isn’t back to screaming he’s still president in two days.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Ari Melber has a photo of Capitol Hill cop helping a terrorist flush pepper stray from his eyes, during the riot.  (photo)  Heartwarming.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      dmsilev

      I didn’t think it was possible, but Trump has lost the WSJ Editorial Page.

      WSJ editorial calls for Trump to resign or be impeached. “In our view it crosses a constitutional line that Mr. Trump hasn’t previously crossed. It is impeachable” https://t.co/HgS7iUo1PA
      — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) January 8, 2021

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Elizabelle

      @Frankensteinbeck:   This is the only Trump speech I have ever watched in full.  I’ve never watched him for more than about 45 seconds in the past.  Mostly because he was saying such ugly things.

      They show him, I mute or close the tab.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      VOR

      @DMcK:  I’ve told Trumpees that Trump is historically unpopular because he rarely exceeds 40-45% approval and his disapproval numbers have been over 50% for pretty much his entire time in office. They look at me as if I was speaking gibberish. Everyone on Fox News approves of Trump. All their feeds on Facebook think he’s awesome. And Trump tells them he’s extremely popular, he wouldn’t lie about something like that, would he?

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Alison Rose

      @TaMara (HFG): Someone send that man a case of Metamucil because he is stunningly full of shit. That sounded like a fucking proof of life speech or something. But this was basically him saying PLEASE DON’T IMPEACH ME LOOK I’M BEING NICE NOW

      Reply
    88. 88.

      JanieM

      @Elizabelle: Me too. I can’t stand to hear his voice. I haven’t typed his name, maybe ever. He’ll always be Clickbait to me. Although that’s far too mild, really.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Aziz, light!

      He’s not a president but he plays one on TV. Script just came in from rewrite. Show cancelled so show runners had to drop the season cliffhanger.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Brachiator

      @planetjanet:

      One Capitol police officer who was assaulted and dragged into the crowd yesterday has died.

      Any police officers who aided or approved of what the domestic terrorists did also have blood on their hands.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: The camera angle changes a bit and there’s a noticeable gap in the audio. Now, maybe they were switching between cameras and someone was clumsy with the video splicing; God knows “incompetence” is not a disqualifier for this White House, but similarly “benefit of the doubt” is not something they deserve. So yeah, I’m sticking with “cut out two minutes of whining about non-existent vote theft and fraud.”

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Elizabelle

      @dmsilev:   Reading the editorial and — fuck the WSJ editorial board.

      It’s more an attack on Democrats with a spoonful or two of advice to Trump.  Fuck ’em.

      Was going to pull out some excerpts but why give it oxygen.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I watched 5 seconds, literally. Hearing him claim to disapprove of the riot he ordered was enough of a signal that there was nothing worth hearing there.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      catclub

      @Punchy: Isn’t the fear that even attempting to invoke the 25th could send him so far off the edge he attempts to drop a nuke on Mesopotamia?

       

      Is that the land between the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers?

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Roger Moore

      @WaterGirl:

      It’s not exactly subtle; they changed to a different camera!  We’re used to seeing jumps between cameras to get a different view on something, so it’s a good way of hiding that you’re cutting between takes or editing something out. I don’t know which of those is happening here.  It’s quite possible that he flubbed part of the speech and they had to do two or more takes to get it right.  I think that’s at least as likely as him breaking into a rant they edited out.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      moonbat

      We are all Ingrid Bergman now, trying to parse this madman’s nuances in search of pitfalls and Catch 22s. I don’t care what he says, he needs to go to jail. And so do everyone of those insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol yesterday.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Danielx

      Note: spousal unit and I tested negative for Covid, daughter unit tested positive and o is she pissed. Throwing things earlier, but it was pointed out that her cat buds are freaked already because everybody is wearing masks. That calmed her down.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      lamh36

      They so stupid. All of DC and the Capitol is on 24/7 circuit security cameras! And big chunk of the idiots are anti-maskers. So all of’em o camera, bare faced just waiting for law enforcement, facial recognition software and regular old social media detectives to ID and find them

      Reply
    107. 107.

      unique uid

       

      @planetjanet:

      One Capitol police officer who was assaulted and dragged into the crowd yesterday has died.  The tragedy continues to unfold.

      Does this mean all the traitors can be charged with murder?  I thought there was some legal idea that all participants could be charged at the highest level (like a bank robbery get-away driver is responsible for what happens inside the bank)

      Anyone know what the penalty for trespassing (sounds like that might be the low end) there might end up being?

      Reply
    108. 108.

      WaterGirl

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: I wonder how all his followers are going to feel about this speech.  I suspect they will say that he’s only saying those things because they are making him do it, and that he doesn’t really mean any of it.

      Something we can finally agree on?

      Reply
    109. 109.

      mesmer a la carte

      @Roger Moore: It’s pretty standard procedure to film interviews with two cameras to allow for editing, usually it’s a wide shot and closeup.  What strikes me as odd about this one is his tone.  He can barely contain his anger at having to say the words that were clearly written for him.  Listen to how he raises his voice at several key moments in a speech ostensibly about healing.  My take, which many have echoed is that this is an effort at ‘plausible deniability’ in the face of serious legal exposure.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Martin

      4 years ago I said Trump would have to be carried out of the WH.

      The reason I predicted that is that narcissists do some things that healthy people don’t. I have some beliefs about my character, that may or may not be accurate. But either way, I accept that’s how I am, and I can work on changing them, but I’m always gauging that from my self-assessment. Narcissists don’t do that. They can’t accept those beliefs about their character. They believe them deeply, but they can’t accept that’s who they are, so they build this alternate persona that they’re constantly projecting outward. That alternate projection is designed to seek external feedback that contradicts the internally held belief. It’s a really kind of weird feedback loop because every time the external feedback reinforces that deeply held belief, they need to compensate by increasing the magnitude of the external projection. They’re unable to sufficiently attenuate the external feedback, block out the haters, build on the praise, because deep down they truly believe the haters, and their way of coping is to erect ever stronger edifices to fight it. It’s not a choice to do this by the way – it’s necessary to not self-destruct. It’s an existential thing.

      Trumps deeply held belief is that he’s a loser. And he can’t cope with it. If he can get the people around him to sort of trick him into believing he’s really winning when he’s losing, he can manage, but  there is no ‘come to terms with’ moment for him and an election. Maybe if he lost in 2016 he’d look at how much money he raised and could now earn and claim that was his plan all along, but the Presidency doesn’t springboard you to a better gig. If you lose, you lose, and there’s no spinning that.

      So, the stuff he says he truly believes. He has to believe. He can’t face his true self, which is a loser. He may not have believed todays projected lie yesterday, but today he does, and tomorrow he’ll believe a lie even more fabulous, just to cope. The end-game for an untreated narcissist is really fucking ugly. They turn on everyone who isn’t projecting back to them what they need to cope as traitors. They lash out violently. They take their own lives. You can treat them, but 60 years is a long fucking time for it to go untreated, and now that everyone is trying to stay out of prison, nobody is there to project back what he needs. Ivanka and Hicks have always been the ones who best understand this, but he’s way past that stage now.

      Don’t buy into his ability to project on camera for 2 minutes. He’s a ticking bomb and it’s way, way, way too late to defuse him. He needs to be contained so he doesn’t harm any more people than necessary.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      “We’re storming the Capitol, it’s a revolution, and boo-hoo, I got maced!”

      TRULY the daring, powerful spirit embodied by our founders fighting off the British!

      Reply
    115. 115.

      planetjanet

      @unique uid: It certainly means that the Capitol police will be motivated to actually investigate and prosecute, as widely as possible.  Otherwise, they would probably treat the whole episode as a prank.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      WaterGirl

      @Danielx: Yay and yay for you and your wife.  Do you have to be tested again in a few days?

      Oh, no!  for your daughter testing positive.  If she’s pissed, she must be older than I thought she is.

      Have you guys been wearing masks since you heard about the SIL?

      Reply

