The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021





"I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this President by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She called Trump “a very dangerous person who should not continue in office.” https://t.co/EOsI8KPN8X pic.twitter.com/dKife44Ris — CNN (@CNN) January 7, 2021

Speaker Pelosi challenges Trump’s Cabinet: ‘Attorney General Barr, do you subscribe to the presidency of Donald Trump after the act of sedition he committed yesterday? … ask each member of the Cabinet, ‘Do they stand by these actions?’’ pic.twitter.com/714bsnYPlc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 7, 2021

PELOSI now going down a list of cabinet secretaries asking why they wouldn't support invoking the 25th Amendment. "Is it about success in business later? Do you believe in this?" — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 7, 2021

Turncoats’ chorus cheeps up:

Everyone wants distance from Trump but this is still remarkable https://t.co/Iv0XyfiN15 — Josh Barro (@jbarro) January 7, 2021

Wow, former chief of staff John Kelly, who has kept a low profile after leaving the WH, said the cabinet should have a discussion about the 25th Amendment. He said he "yes" he would vote to remove him from office if he was still in the Cabinet. He also said people enabled him. — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) January 7, 2021

he’s not a flawed man. I’m a flawed man. he’s a petty tyrant sociopath gleefully controlled by the darkest impulses of the human spirit https://t.co/pzN4N3MUyH — kilgore trout, brad r’s brother (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 7, 2021

one more reason he must be removed immediately https://t.co/ei4JPdkpqK — kilgore trout, brad r’s brother (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 7, 2021

Comic relief, for the bleachers: