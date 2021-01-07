Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Issue Isn't What History Will Say, But Who Will Write It

Dan Rather’s statement about history here is one you see repeated in different guises quite frequently during whatever white power outburst that Trump and his co-conspirators gin up. It is so far behind where this country is at this moment that it is almost laughable. Let’s look at two of the seditionists from yesterday and talk about “history”.

First, this guy, who received a Cletus Safari Platinum Level profile in the New York Times yesterday.
The Issue Isn't What History Will Say, But Who Will Write It
If you grew up in a rural community, you know this guy. History is something he didn’t pay attention to while barely making it through high school. As he sits eating a complimentary continental breakfast at the Beltway Hampton Inn this morning, after walking into and out of the Capitol without any consequence whatsoever, he probably thinks that history will record him well. For him, “history” is what his Facebook feed tells him it is, and his feed tells him that a bunch of antifa agitators broke windows in the Capitol so peaceful Trump supporters could walk in and tour the place, registering a protest that was their special right as white Americans to lodge. Someday in the not-so-distant but still relatively-far-off future, he’ll spend some time on probation, or perhaps in a brown jumpsuit in a minimum security Federal prison, but he won’t be dead and he’ll probably have all his legal expenses paid by some right wing organization that will want the rights to his story.

Now let’s look at our second seditionist:
The Issue Isn't What History Will Say, But Who Will Write It
I pick this guy from the over 100 I could have chosen, because when Hawley went to Stanford and Yale Law, he learned a lot of history. What he took from that history was that he wanted to be the guy who’s part of the power structure that writes it. I don’t mean the academic power structure, I mean the real power structure, the one we saw on display yesterday, where fewer arrests were made at the Capitol than in an average city after a playoff victory, because everyone doing the rioting was white and voted for Jesus. The thing is, this sweet and tender hooligan has it right. He’s a member of the party that will write the history. Yesterday, on CNN, while Republicans looted the Capitol, two Republican Members of Congress who disagree with the way in which Hawley and his branch of the party are trying to seize power were featured. Later, everyone swooned when Romney drilled laser beams into Hawley’s back, after which Romney spoke words that all the folks with Dan Rather’s mentality thought were fucking awesome. Democrats were not part of CNN’s narrative, except for David Axelrod, who of course had to be offset by Rick Santorum, because even Wolf Fucking Blitzer knows that the real power in the town is wielded by Republicans.

I hope I’m wrong, but my sense is there’s not going to be a 25th Amendment invocation, and there’s not going to be an impeachment (certainly not a removal). At best, Pence and a few people at the Department of Defense and in other agencies in DC are quietly making a pact that they won’t let Trump do anything really dangerous and just weather the storm. And, let’s face it, there are too many Democrats who don’t realize that the real face of modern Republicanism is more like Patrick Bateman than Mitt Romney. But, hey, some history book somewhere will record that when this guy went low, we went high:
The Issue Isn't What History Will Say, But Who Will Write It 2

    1. 1.

      grubert

      They say that those who don’t learn history are condemned to repeat it.

      What they didn’t add was

      Those who do learn history are condemned to watch others repeat it.

    2. 2.

      ant

      the folks who compare it to an abusive relationship, and point out that the getting out part carries the most risk are what scares me.

       

      how crazy is he?

    4. 4.

      Woodrow/asim

      I had to block someone posting some Seditious BS as a comment on my FB, today.

      I felt pulled to write some more on it, for my other readers:

      Hey you — yes, you with the “Overthrow the Government” and “Ya Revolution” words?

      I saw you. And congrats: We don’t have to be FB pals, anymore.

      It’s OK. See: I’m a Black man. I’m born of people who have seen America, at her worst. An America that was so Fascist, its actions helped teach the Nazis how to oppress a people.

      An America that has, for centuries, turned a lot more than firehouses onto Black folx who just tried to protest. Forming coups? Overthrowing “the Government”?

      We’re ALREADY SHOT IN THE STREETS FOR JUST LIVING.

      But we — the vast majority of Black folx — ain’t about that life, anyway.

      We’re about the business of Democracy, y’all. We’ve seen the rest, and we — apparently more than a lot of so-called Americans — know the best. And know it can be better.

      It’s why we celebrate Dr. King AND Malcolm X. It’s why we fight so damn hard for the ballot, knowing about the bullet, as well. (Also, that speech gets badly contextualized often, but that’s not the point, right now…)

      It’s why, yesterday, before White folx decided to go overthrow American Democracy, Black folx like me were pointing out how more than Abrams were out there, day after day, getting people in GA voting day and night, rain and shine. Demonstrating that Democracy does, in fact, work.

      Those people aren’t sheeple. They are _all_ Heroes. This moment should be theirs.

      Instead — well, coup attempt.

      Instead, we prove out the Founder’s fears about mob rule.

      Instead, we see how much of the GOP starts to reap, what they have sowed for decades.

      So yeah, screw Overthrowing the Federal Government. Let’s actually try having a damn Government that’s for everyone, first and foremost. A Government where all the Parties pull their weight, and don’t just pander to a bunch of authoritarian assholes.

    5. 5.

      Eural Joiner

      Already seeing and hearing from colleagues who are being told by their schools/districts to not discuss yesterday’s events as it too provocative and controversial right now. They should stick to the curriculum guidelines that have been set. And you know what? For their job security and personal safety I don’t blame them if they don’t. (To be clear, I have not heard that from my administration)

    6. 6.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      How many years have we been saying that when democracy no longer supports conservatives, conservatives will abandon democracy, not conservatism.

    7. 7.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      The thing is, this sweet and tender hooligan has it right. He’s a member of the party that will write the history.

      History will record that a bunch of extremist right-wing thugs broke into U.S. Congress. That guy in the picture will get years and years in prison because a Dem AG will be in charge. We will write that history by continuing to fight for what is right. Georgia showed that

    9. 9.

      Ten Bears

      Takes a selfie vandalizing government property – rotflmao

      I think it’s peaked. I think they’ve pissed off the cops. We’ve seen it time and again, from Idaho and Montana twenty-five years ago to my old Oregon High Desert hometown a couple years ago: the wink wink nod nod ‘jes good ol’ boys havin’ some fun’ only goes so far, then they piss off the cops (they always do) and things change … dramatically.

      I just want to see them treated as I was treated*, open up the fire hoses … Where are the cops on horseback? I got stepped on by one of those horses in 1973. Where are the chainlink corrals, where I was corralled and billy-clubbed in 1975?   *Well, ok, that’s not entirely true …

    11. 11.

      Chris

      I hope I’m wrong, but my sense is there’s not going to be a 25th Amendment invocation, and there’s not going to be an impeachment (certainly not a removal).

      Yep.  A few Republican politicians (who never thought the leopards would eat THEIR face!) were badly shaken yesterday, but today they seem to have just picked themselves up and gone back to business as usual.  The “consequences,” if you can call it that, that they’re coalescing around seem to be that one or two cabinet members will resign in order to Make A Statement and Register Their Disapproval (a.k.a. cove their asses in a PR sense).  Other than that, no changes.

      Again, America just had its Beer Hall Putsch, and just like the original, the total lack of consequences means it’s only going to keep getting worse.  (Although maybe I’m being unfair to the Germans; sure, giving Hitler nine months in prison to write his book was a futile gesture, but it’s still a lot more than Trump is going to get!)

    12. 12.

      Chris

      @Ten Bears:

      How have they pissed off the cops?  We literally saw the cops opening the gates for them, taking selfies with them, and gently leading them off the grounds.  The cops are on their side, and they won’t do their job even when something as egregious as an attempt to overthrow the government is on the line.

    13. 13.

      rp

      I don’t buy it. I think this is a turning point, and the last gasp of a dying movement. History will not look kindly on Trump, Cruz, or any of the MAGA protestors.

    15. 15.

      citizen dave (aka mad citizen)

      Good post mistermix.  I was going to post on the other thread how is it that Jane Fonda can get herself arrested 5 times (looked it up) for civil disobedience yet there were hundreds of people roaming congress.

      Re: This post, I was just thinking about the Faustian bargain made by Republican reps/senators, and imaged if the situation were reversed.  I expect I would be hearing Republicans talking about Democrat/Democratic violence, vandalism etc.  about a million times a day.  Using the name of the party repeatedly and often.  Dems need to brand the Republican party.  We all do.  This shit has to stick.  They do not get to write history.

      One thought I had yesterday was that trump has cemented his status as worst president ever.

      Also, I REALLY hope the house is not leaving DC now until the 19th.  That would be STUPID.  They need to be in session every damn day.

    17. 17.

      Chyron HR

      It’s impressive that it only took you 12 hours to come back around to “Bernie woulda gunned them down”.

    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      The Republican Party exists to secure favorable tax treatment for wealthy individuals and corporations and to minimize regulations on industry. It can’t sell that agenda to enough people to get elected, so it peddles bigotry and culture war bullshit to tens of millions of meathead rubes instead.

      Many individual elected Republicans are avid bigots who enthusiastically gin up mobs. But maybe there’s a chance that elected Republicans who lose sight of the true mission of the Republican Party — those whose actions produce negative consequences for the donor class — might find themselves on the wrong side of those who cut the checks and underwrite the historical record.

    20. 20.

      MattF

      All predictable, all predicted in detail. It’s fine to be outraged, fine to express anger, dismay, shock. But… a humiliated narcissist really will burn the house down on the way out, with real matches and real gasoline. I will not pretend to be surprised or shocked.

    21. 21.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Meanwhile, working quietly behind the scenes, black people did the work and got Warnock and Ossoff elected. Democrats got the Presidency, House and Senate. Things will be different. There’s a lesson here, I think. I wonder what it is?

    23. 23.

      rikyrah

      That phucking spectacle will never be forgotten.

      Never. Ever.

      Don’t talk to me about patriotism.

      Don’t pretend that I’m going to let you pretend that this was about patriotism. This was about White Supremacy. This was about being in support of White Supremacy.

      Being unwilling to understand that 80 million citizens find that piece of human garbage as their President. They showed their lack of character by their support of him.

      Those people yesterday were nothing but domestic terrorists. Period. And, needs to be treated as such.

      THE THOUGHT… There mere thought… That ANY Black protestors could pull the bullshyt that we saw  without being shot on sight… Get the ENTIRE PHUCK OUTTA HERE

       

      So, we finally know why Esper resigned.

      We know why Dick Phucking Cheney wrote that letter.

      It should be obvious.

       

      They thought that BLM would take the bait and show up.. But, BLM didn’t show up. All that we saw doing domestic terrorism against the United States Capitol were a bunch of White Domestic Terrorist followers of Dolt45. And, as with every other Domestic Terrorism involving White People during this Administration, this was not just ignored, but encouraged. ALL Republicans were responsible for this. ALL OF THEM. They have disqualified themselves. Period.

    24. 24.

      Baud

      I might have to take a hiatus from the internet until the inauguration. I’m weary of people predicting our own failures whenever there’s a fight on our hands.

    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ten Bears:

      Where are the cops on horseback?

      My husband asked that question too when we were watching the lunacy unfold on TV last night. I was at the Women’s March on 1/21/2017, and there were tons of cops on horseback. I remember it distinctly because the horses were mobbed by adoring marchers who were asking the cops if they could pet the horsies! :)

    27. 27.

      p.a.

      These movements don’t die because of an ugly incident.  They thrive because of them, and their victimization complex.  As long as the backdoor $$$ boys keep the faucet open and their media lies flowing.
      If the $$$ boys think it’s gone too far and their tax cuts are in jeopardy, that’s the important thing.

    28. 28.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      53 arrests, mostly curfew violations. Little aggravated last time we visited the Capitol and went through the onerous process to gain admittance and get a tour, we didn’t just smash a 150 year old window and give ourselves access and a self-guided tour.

    30. 30.

      Matt

      At best, Pence and a few people at the Department of Defense and in other agencies in DC are quietly making a pact that they won’t let Trump do anything really dangerous and just weather the storm

      Amazing that we all KNOW that Pelosi is so pathetically unwilling to stand up to Trump that we’re counting on a silent coup to keep the country safe. #leadership

    32. 32.

      azlib

      I hope you are wrong, but I am not optimistic. With 45% of Republicans supporting the insurrection according to a recent survey, it is not looking good right now that Trumpism will die. We will have to see how those numbers move in the next week or so and particularly after Trump is no longer President.
      Frighteningly, this is what you get when you have an entire network (Fox) and social media feeding lies to a significant part of the public.

    33. 33.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Mistermix: I hope I’m wrong, but my sense is there’s not going to be a 25th Amendment invocation, and there’s not going to be an impeachment (certainly not a removal).

      That’s my sense too. I think that was the purpose of “Trump’s” statement promising to be a good boy and give us a peaceful transition of power on the 20th: to give Republicans an excuse to say “see, he backed off the ledge, it will be normal now, all is well.”

      But I’m sure Trump didn’t write that. I’m not sure he even knows that “he” wrote it. I’m damned sure he’s not going to give us a peaceful 20th, and I’m still very worried about what other shit he’s going to pull.

      @Matt: Assume you mean Pence, not Pelosi.

    35. 35.

      debbie

      Asshole Glenn Beck:  “There are no excuses, but there are reasons.” This, after starting Monday’s show with “This is war.” Dude needs a time out.

    36. 36.

      Martin

      @Eural Joiner: As Mr Rogers would say, fuck that. You can’t just pretend this stuff isn’t happening. You have to discuss it. It might be difficult, and parents will yell at you, but you have an obligation to help kids understand it. They aren’t unaware.

    37. 37.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Sad to say, I agree with Mistermix on how the MSM is reporting this. Mitt is the hero? Fuck that shit. Mitt did the absolute bare minimum, and I’m not so certain he didn’t do it for calculated, personal, political gain.

      Hawley and Cruz should have every procedure in the book thrown at them the day Shumer is voted majority leader. I doubt Shumer has the brains and balls to get it done, but maybe he’ll surprise me. He’s no Nancy Smash, there are areas that he’s good at, but I don’t think he’s the right guy for the job that needs to be done with those two, and basically, the entire Senate. Oh for a week with Senator LBJ’s ghost.

    38. 38.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Yesterday would not have happened had even close to appropriate security been at the Capitol.  The kind of security you get when any other demonstration is happening.

    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:

      Agreed. Democrats are not the wimps that many portray.

      I heard the “kumbaya” slag from some guest on MoJo today about potential followup. He was discussing Biden, but I suspect that comment was actually aimed at any Biden whisperers who are encouraging “look forward.”

      The very MSM (Morning Joe) that’s hosting every sane Republican and Republican-enabler they can reach to whitewash what’s been going on in that party for decades. It is not just Trump. Hawley, Cruz. The others they called out with a list in writing.

      My take was MJoe was reputation-washing, for Republicans and maybe for themselves a bit too.

      I wonder if Mrs. Greenspan might reconsider the “both sides” neutral view from nowhere, that makes for really dishonest reporting. She might, a little bit. She was shaken.

    40. 40.

      Martin

      @Frankensteinbeck: What of all the state capitals that were similarly overrun?

      Yes, the security was a problem and heads need to roll on that, but it has no bearing on the underlying problem. We have members of Congress and a President trying to overturn a democratic election by inciting violence from the public.

    44. 44.

      germy

      Trying to buy more time, but to what end?

      NEW: Rudy Giuliani meant to call Sen. Tommy Tuberville to ask him to object to 10 states' electoral votes, to buy Team Trump more time. He accidentally left a voicemail on a different senator's phone. We have the audio. From @stephenfhayes. https://t.co/0Xs98dJDXS— Declan Garvey (@declanpgarvey) January 7, 2021

      "We need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you."https://t.co/PDZrZRY7xo— Declan Garvey (@declanpgarvey) January 7, 2021

    45. 45.

      Chris

      @azlib:

      Trump being forcibly removed from office by leading Republicans like Trump and McConnell working with Democrats might actually have shaken enough Republicans loose – especially if it had been done yesterday, when the shock of the event was still fresh – to do real damage to Trump’s brand.  Enough not to have to worry about him in the future.

      Not much chance of that now, though.

    46. 46.

      Elizabelle

      CNN’s chyron on a report from DC.  And now Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is up!  Preferring CNN to MSNBC (Republican-reputation washers, although we try to hide that).

      PRO-TRUMP MOB STORMS US CAPITOL IN ACT OF DOMESTIC TERROR

    48. 48.

      Punchy

      I’ve never wanted to beat an old dude with a Louisville Slugger as much as I do for that guy in the picture. That pic enrages me; a guy can terrorize the Capitol, then have so much confidence he wont see any justice that he allows his pic to be taken. A complete FU to law enforcement. Real justice or street justice, I wouldn’t care, but that guy needs his ass kicked.

    50. 50.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Yesterday would not have happened had even close to appropriate security been at the Capitol.  The kind of security you get when any other demonstration is happening.

      This post was a long one by my standards but one of the things I was thinking about was that the power of the guy who sat at Pelosi’s desk was the power of taking away the Capitol experience from the rest of us.  That building was relatively open.  Because of this riot, inevitably there will be more security theater added around it, meaning it will be more difficult to visit and a less fulfilling experience.  That’s another thing these fuckers will take away from the vast majority of patriotic, sane Americans — peaceful enjoyment of our most important national building.

    51. 51.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Now, having gotten at least some whining out of my system…Eyes on the prize. The JL VRA of 2021 probably just got a big shot in the arm. When that passes, the current GOP is done, not because we just wistfully wish it be so, but because they just won’t have the votes.

    52. 52.

      germy

      @Betty Cracker:

      This is why Loeffler stood down.

      The big money people need stability, not chaos.  It’s all fun and games dressing like a genuine country gal, but when windows get broken the market gets spooked.  And she and her husband simply can’t have that.

    53. 53.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:   And on the day after Georgia — Georgia! — just elected two Democratic Senators, to give Democrats control of both legislative houses.

      Democrats.  Fail monkeys.  Not.

    54. 54.

      Elizabelle

      @Chief Oshkosh:   I think McConnell might not have the leverage he expects in forcing shared power in the Senate, either.

      His party fomented the insurrectionists who occupied the Capitol.  He and they do not deserve shared power.

    55. 55.

      Elizabelle

      And:  we are going to get a better Census count; no idea if it might be partially recompleted or how Biden’s administration will handle that.

      BUT:  a more accurate count may put a stitch in GOP state legislatures’ attempts to gerrymander outlandishly.

      A lot of good stuff happening, in addition to the bad.

    56. 56.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Martin:

      ‘All the’?  You mean Kansas, which sure as Hell wasn’t expecting it, and Georgia, whose circumstances we don’t know?  The example is the Proud Boys at Oregon, a much more violent crowd that still did not get in.  None of those other places had the warning of a big, hostile demonstration that the Capitol did.  The crowd at the gate was facing half a dozen guys with regular security detail equipment, who gave no real pushback.  Twenty riot cops with shields, and no unlocked side door, and that mob would have been a bunch of yelling cowards.

    58. 58.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Elizabelle: Why should any Democrat share ANY “power” with any Republican for the next half-generation?

      I’ve not seen the news this morning. Are Republicans talking about sharing power?

    61. 61.

      Elizabelle

      @Chief Oshkosh:   I was speaking of the 50/50 split in the Senate.

      The VIPs were breathless about how the Democrats would have to do right by the GOP on this one.  Before the insurrection.

    62. 62.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @germy:

      My theory is that the occupation wasn’t spontaneous, but instead planned as a crisis act to justify something extraordinary. The incitement was the catalyst.

      Look to Stone/Flynn on the planning.

    64. 64.

      MattF

      @Elizabelle: I expect a couple of Republican Senators will go Independent. Possibly in-effect rather than in-fact, to preserve the ‘Republican’ title from the Sedition caucus.

    65. 65.

      Kristine

      @Betty Cracker:

      But maybe there’s a chance that elected Republicans who lose sight of the true mission of the Republican Party — those whose actions produce negative consequences for the donor class — might find themselves on the wrong side of those who cut the checks and underwrite the historical record.

      And then those corporations are asked why they give money to those politicians while at the same time producing all those feel good commercials and tweets and such, and they just hate being asked that question.

    68. 68.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      You have to admit that picture of Romney seriously wanting to smash Hawely sanctimonious face in really does sum it all up for a lot of us.

      Plus, I mean, the Mitt bot has a soul! That is a thing of wonder in itself.

    71. 71.

      Anya

      The video of the AA maintenance workers (and probably DC residents with no representation) cleaning the damage that white supremacists left behind broke me. This what this country has always been about, whites break it and black people are tasked with fixing it.

    72. 72.

      Eural Joiner

      @Martin:

      I agree in principle…but are you going to pay the mortgage, medical bills, etc. for those fired for insubordination and not following district curriculum and guidelines? And what about the personal safety of those teachers – as we saw yesterday, some of those pro-Trump supporters can get…agitated and out of control.

    73. 73.

      germy

      @Kristine:

      Yes, someone on twitter (Judd Legum, I think) makes lists of corporations and who they donate to.  They donate to Cruz, Hawley, etc., while releasing “feel good” social justice commercial spots.

