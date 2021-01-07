Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Biden Live and He’s Mad, Nancy Up Next

I believe Nancy will be speaking next. I don’t have a link for that.
Nancy has a link for that:

Open thread

ETA: She posted it to Twitter, where I’m sure you’ll be able to watch after the fact:

      Elizabelle

      Damn.  Pelosi stuck to her 2:00 p press conference time.  She’s speaking now too.

      Will have to catch it on C-Span after the fact.

      Ah well.  Embarrassment of riches.

      Martin

      I like this speech by Joe. He’s setting expectations for DOJ that his voters are going to hold him to. I also really like Vanita Gupta.

      Leto

      Having to play catchup on this but so far very good speech.

      japa21

      I really liked how he outlined the beginnings of DOJ and its original purpose, to defend the people’s civil rights.

      Elizabelle

      @japa21:   Yes.  Joe is good on situating the importance and providing a graceful civics lesson.

      ETA:  How are you feeling?  Got the pneumonia on the run??

      Another Scott

      Biden is making a great case that these are the people needed to do the job now.

      He’s right that it’s vitally important to fix the DoJ.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      NotMax

      One item which ought to be on the 117th Congress’ plate is a from the ground up revamp and passage of the special prosecutor statute.

      That, however, is not something to be rushed through higgledy-piggledy. Meantime would be quite amenable to seeing Bharara appointed a special prosecutor, one with a wide-ranging portfolio.

      Joe Falco

      AOC on Twitter has been saying today Congress should impeach and remove Trump if Pence and co. won’t man up and invoke the 25th Amendment. Articles of impeachment are being drawn up by Ilhan.

      Cacti

      Schumer released a statement that if the current Senate Sergeant at Arms doesn’t resign before the new Congress is sworn in, he’ll be fired immediately afterwards for yesterday’s security failure.

      The House Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police Chief should also be preparing their resignation letters.

