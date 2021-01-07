Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road After Dark- Steve from Mendocino – Paris 4/10

On The Road After Dark- Steve from Mendocino – Paris 4/10

by | 11 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

With the day we had yesterday, I’m not sure how many people will have actually looked at the submission from last night, so here’s a link in case anyone wants to take a look at part 3 today.

Steve from Mendocino – Paris

The Palais Royal is a vast complex of government offices, apartments, etc.  It used to house the Louvre until the construction of the pyramid.  I have no photos of the pyramid, partly because of my reactionary distaste for modern architecture next to the surrounding classic Parisian architecture but mostly because, by the time it was built, I’d abandoned the practice of schlepping a camera around with me at all times.  The pyramid has vastly improved the organization and presentation of the Louvre collection, so I consider my aversion to be wholly invalid.

On The Road After Dark- Steve from Mendocino - Paris 4/10 7

The Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel is near the Palais Royal, so I include it here.  This photo shows its alignment with the obelisk in the Place de Concorde and with the Arc de Triomphe – a nine kilometer stretch.

On The Road After Dark- Steve from Mendocino - Paris 4/10 6

The gardens of the Palais Royal with one of those classic chairs that used to dot Paris public gardens.

On The Road After Dark- Steve from Mendocino - Paris 4/10 5

Fountain in the gardens of the Palais Royal.

On The Road After Dark- Steve from Mendocino - Paris 4/10 4

Wide angle view of the Palais Royal from the gardens.

On The Road After Dark- Steve from Mendocino - Paris 4/10 3

Apartments in the buildings of the Palais Royal.  Whenever I look at this and the next picture I imagine living in an apartment like this overlooking public gardens in Paris.

On The Road After Dark- Steve from Mendocino - Paris 4/10 2
On The Road After Dark- Steve from Mendocino - Paris 4/10 1

Fence/gate to the gardens of the Palais Royal.

On The Road After Dark- Steve from Mendocino - Paris 4/10

Colonnades of the Palais Royal.

  • Auntie Anne
  • Benw
  • CaseyL
  • Comrade Colette
  • JanieM
  • kgus
  • Lapassionara
  • oldgold
  • rikyrah
  • Steve from Mendocino

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Lapassionara

      Okay, I have been looking forward to seeing these photos all evening. Thank you. What year were they taken?  Not that it matters. I am just  interested

    2. 2.

      JanieM

      The picture of the Arc is the first one I have ever seen that gives me an idea of how majestic it is.

      This set really makes me want to go to Paris — for some reason, much more than all the previous Paris sets, whether Steve’s or other people’s. Probably not gonna happen, but who knows.

      I love the last two shots, with the repeating lines receding into the distance.

    4. 4.

      Auntie Anne

      Thank you, Steve. I’ve been looking forward to seeing these all day.

    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      I dislike imperialism and absolute monarchy as governing philosophies – actually, I loathe them – but there’s no denying those impulses make for gorgeous public monuments.

      (Just like I hate what industrialization has done to the world, but adore seeing the sheer… machine-ness?.. of hydroelectric dams, giant old printing presses and factory floors, and counterweighted drawbridges. )

      These are wonderful photos, and your post last night provided a much-needed breather between bouts of rage.

      Thank you for sharing them with us.

    7. 7.

      Benw

      We have created a masterpiece, look and weep!
      Dude I would but my legs are tired.
      Never mind that, gaze on our garden and rejoice!
      Look that’s cool but I’m super sore.
      FINE HERE’S A CHAIR
      Awesome can I have a croissant?
      DON’T PUSH IT

    8. 8.

      Comrade Colette

      @CaseyL:

      I dislike imperialism and absolute monarchy as governing philosophies – actually, I loathe them – but there’s no denying those impulses make for gorgeous public monuments.

      Same, and add to that my utter contempt for the Catholic Church as an institution throughout history – but my love for and awe of the works built in its name through European history is unbounded.

      ETA: Steve, I’ve been loving this series. Thanks for sharing!

    9. 9.

      Comrade Colette

      @rikyrah: One of our greatest pleasures when we lived in Paris was showing first-time visitors all its wonders. It truly is spectacular, at both the most grand and intimate scales, as Steve has been showing us. I hope you can get there soon and that you enjoy the heck out of it.

    11. 11.

      oldgold

      My Grandfather fought in WW I.
      After the war, while on leave in Paris, he claimed go have witnessed a plane fly through the Arc de Triomphe .

