With the day we had yesterday, I’m not sure how many people will have actually looked at the submission from last night, so here’s a link in case anyone wants to take a look at part 3 today.

Steve from Mendocino – Paris

The Palais Royal is a vast complex of government offices, apartments, etc. It used to house the Louvre until the construction of the pyramid. I have no photos of the pyramid, partly because of my reactionary distaste for modern architecture next to the surrounding classic Parisian architecture but mostly because, by the time it was built, I’d abandoned the practice of schlepping a camera around with me at all times. The pyramid has vastly improved the organization and presentation of the Louvre collection, so I consider my aversion to be wholly invalid.