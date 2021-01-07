On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Sherparick
This is a picture of Murphy I took in 2017 while visiting. I knew him from the time he was a puppy, in 2006. My sister and brother-in-law had to put him down yesterday. A really good, sweet dog.
