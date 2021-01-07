Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Insurrection Open Thread: There Is No Reasoning With These People

domestic terrorists


I dislike being forced to agree with Tom Nichols, but… “Trump is a danger to his own country. He shouldn’t be president for one more minute”

First, Trump is an imminent danger to the safety of the country. The Capitol was overrun by a mob at his behest. By late afternoon, Trump had called on the protesters to go home — while telling them that they were indeed right that the election had been stolen, thus pouring more fuel on the flames even while pretending to calm the waters. There is no responsible argument for leaving such a man in command of the armed forces, for leaving the security of the American nation in his hands for one more minute.

Second, even after this attempt at a violent overthrow of the political order is defeated, Trump is not going to stop. He created the situation in the Capitol, and he will gladly create another diversion — perhaps with a last-ditch attempt to use the U.S. military at home or as part of a desperate attempt to embroil America in a foreign conflict — if he thinks it is the only way to protect himself from the legal and financial peril he will face on Jan. 21.

Finally, impeachment for multiple crimes against the Constitution and the American people is the only course left for lawmakers, especially Republicans of the president’s own party, who want to demonstrate their fidelity to the Constitution and protect the supremacy of the rule of law in the United States. The Constitution has to mean something. If the president of the United States goes unpunished after unleashing a mob against elected legislators merely because he wishes to invalidate an election, then this is a far larger problem than a day of protest that got out of hand.

We should never have come to this point. Of course, now that all is lost, born-again constitutionalists like Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (soon to become minority leader) have rediscovered the notion of duty and strict obedience to the Constitution. They are too late, and it is to their shame that they did not act sooner. Trump has made it clear for months, even years, that he would never accept a defeat and that he would never voluntarily leave office. They knew the danger and they chose to take their chances in order to keep their grip on power…

Democrats, whatever the limits of their usual disorganization, have tried for four years to stop Trump from running roughshod over our system of government. Biden ran a campaign that took the high road and called for national unity. They have done their part. Now it is time for the Republicans to do theirs…

Another guy I don’t trust, but he does have a reputation as a competent/skillful lawyer:

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      I can only hope his military aides have replaced the “nuclear football” with an actual football that has a picture of an atom painted on the side.

    2. 2.

      Cacti

      This isn’t something we can just turn the page on.

      Trump needs to be made an example.

      The moment he leaves the White House, he should be in handcuffs for inciting an insurrection against Congress.

    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      45% of Republicans is what? 15% of voters?

    9. 9.

      Jerzy Russian

      @dmsilev:   Perhaps it was an actual nuclear football, filled with radioactive elements of various sorts.  Over time, all of the radiation has melted what is left of Trump’s brain, and here we are today.

    10. 10.

      C Stars

      He needs to be removed from office but sadly I think there’s a zero percent chance of that happening. Hopefully I’m wrong. But honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more of these types of actions over the next few weeks.

    12. 12.

      piratedan

      we in the process of trying to deal with a global health crisis, global climate crisis and we have multiple bad faith actors who are busy putting their own ambition above all else.

      Like everyone else, I’m afraid that some of us are going to lose faith and start fighting fire with fire, and while I know that this way lies madness and ruin, there’s a very real part of me right now that is fervently in favor of retribution in seeing somebody who has instigated all of this fuckery, pay a price for it

      I’m feeling very Sirius Black right now and I’ve done my waiting in this political Azkaban.

    15. 15.

      Al Z.

      Blaming Biden is just more circular reasoning from these dimwits. The storming of the capitol is just further evidence that the voter fraud was “real”/

    19. 19.

      Redshift

      Technically, it’s an (optional) additional vote after the impeachment conviction that bars him from ever holding office again, rather than it being inherent in impeachment.

      (Autocorrect wanted to make “impeachment” “impalement,” and I can’t disagree…)

    20. 20.

      jonas

      @dmsilev: Only Democrats cast fraudulent votes, you see. All votes cast for Republicans can’t be reversed by Dominion’s Soros-controlled algorithms. It’s math, or something.

    24. 24.

      scav

      @Cacti:  Not just Trump — there are a shitload of enablers that need a record of their deeds branded onto their faces. Not only so we can see them coming, but also so that they have to remember just who they are every time they stare in a mirror.

    25. 25.

      burnspbesq

      The two houses have separated to consider the objection to the Pennsylvania results.

      ‘Objections to the results in Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada could not be considered because no Senator joined in the objections put forth by House members.

