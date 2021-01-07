This video is remarkable.

T r e a s o n: The Trump crime family watched & supervised the violence on the Capitol from their own "Situation Room." These chinless wonders of grifters are so pleased, Jr filmed it in real time, encouraging the violence, all overseen by daddy crime lord emperor conman DJTrump pic.twitter.com/g1A9TeGsgx — Samira Edi🌹ImpeachTrumpAgain (@edi_samira) January 7, 2021

(I’ll be back in the not-too-distant with more fundraising. I decided not to push too hard for money for Ossoff and Warnock since they were both swimming in it and after a certain point, it makes no difference. WaterGirl and I are looking at organizations around the country focused on ballot access and registration. I think we’ve found some to raise lots for this year.)