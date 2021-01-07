Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I think they got your number

by | 33 Comments

This video is remarkable.

(I’ll be back in the not-too-distant with more fundraising. I decided not to push too hard for money for Ossoff and Warnock since they were both swimming in it and after a certain point, it makes no difference. WaterGirl and I are looking at organizations around the country focused on ballot access and registration. I think we’ve found some to raise lots for this year.)

    33Comments

    4. 4.

      Dee-Lurker

      What’s the name of your act?

      “The Aristocrats”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      Where is Jared these days?  (Have not watched your video yet, but will.)

      PS:  thank you for all the superb fundraising you did.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Gretchen

      Ivanka was there looking uncomfortable.  Mark Meadows was thumbs up.  He was on the call to Georgia. There should be plenty of evidence to put him away.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jnfr

      Jared has been in the Middle East, doing his bit for world peace. I heard he’s on his way back now.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Hungry Joe

      If McConnell has adjourned the Senate until Jan. 19, doesn’t that effectively make Trump’s removal through impeachment impossible? The House can still impeach him, but there’ll be no Senate to hold a trial.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Elizabelle: at a guess: Huddling with Ivanka and whichever of Marco Rubio’s campaign advisers they’ve hired trying to figure out how to play this with an eye on her Senate run (Rick Wilson says she’s talking to, which I assume means paying, FL Republicans)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Amir Khalid

      It is the 21st year of the 21st century. Even Laura Branigan doesn’t listen to Laura Branigan songs anymore.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Haroldo

      I presume this is real.  Impeachment, arrest, prison are too good for these swine.

      Truly fiddling while DC burns.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cope

      Just for clarity, it appears this video is from before the president* invoked his freezing masses to warm themselves by storming the castle.  I’m guessing they are in the “greenroom” tent waiting for trump to waddle out and do his thing.  And is Laura Branigan a trumpanista or should she get in on the class action lawsuit of artists suing for unlawful use of their music?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Old School

      This seems like it is video of the crowd at Trump’s rally yesterday and not video of that crowd attacking the Capitol building.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Minstrel Michael

      If it were up to me, by the powers vested in me as yet another blog comment author, yesterdays’ events would be memed as “FORT SUMTER 2.0.”

      Or, as Jim Morrison once said, the future is uncertain and the end is always near.

      Reply

