Fucking Mitch

Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, just resigned as Secretary of Transportation instead of facing the possibility of doing the right thing and being part of a 25th Amendment solution.  I think she’s the longest-serving Trump cabinet member and, more importantly, she’s been confirmed.  There’s some question if Trump’s unconfirmed fill-ins in the cabinet can really vote to invoke the 25th.

If you wanted any clearer signal that the 25th ain’t gonna happen, look no further.

Can you imagine being married to Mitch?  Jesus.

Update:  This:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Mike Memoli @mikememoli 34m
      Michael Chertoff, former DHS secretary under Pres. Bush, says in statement: “Whether through resignation, impeachment and conviction, or invocation of the 25th amendment, President Trump must leave office immediately.”

      I know high-ranking Bushies have ranged from never-trump to all-in to keep your head down. I don’t know where Chertoff, who as I recall was pretty authoritarian while in office, has been.

      Alison Rose

      I can’t imagine anyone, including Jesus himself, wanting to be within 10 feet of McConnell, let alone laying a single finger on him.

      Except possibly to punch him in the teeth.

      Martin

      Yep. I said yesterday it was a prisoners dilemma. If they resign, they can’t do the 25th. If you think the 25th is still in play, you have to stay in office.

      With Chao out, it signals the 25th won’t happen, which also frees up everyone to resign.

      Ball’s in your court Ms. Smash.

      Wapiti

      She took the coward’s way out. She ‘s rich as fuck and doesn’t need to work another day in her life. She could call Pence and say, “Let me know what you want. Otherwise, I’m doing transition stuff.”

      gene108

      I have very little hope Trump will be forced out of office before his term ends.

      House will pass articles of impeachment

      GOP Senate will do everything possible to run out the clock and not have a vote on it.

      As far as 25A goes, who the fuck qualifies as a Cabinet Secretary these days given how many are “acting Secretary of ______”.

      Another Scott

      Raven’s right, I suspect.

      Donnie only has bottom of the barrel people working for him in appointed political positions. We’ve known this for years. They aren’t going to do what’s best for the country – they (almost) never have.

      There isn’t One Weird Trick that’s going to save us. Not the 25th Amendment, not Impeachment, not Donnie’s doctors saying he had a medical condition and has to be put in a medically induced coma. We have to fight them every day and power through the next 310+ hours.

      Hang in there.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Elizabelle

      Fuck Mitch.  Fuck Elaine Chao.  But:

      Joe Biden is on now.  Won’t speak on 25th Amendment today, but going strongly after Trump. Rhetorically, anyway.

      gene108

      @Wapiti:

      I wonder what she and Mitch discussed to reach this decision.

      If Mitch wanted Trump removed, she would be whipping votes for the invocation of the 25A.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @gene108: I agree, I still hope for impeachment as a sign of Constitutional hygiene. I’ll take a motion of censure, anything. Articles drafted and some kind of symbolic vote that they can do without giving Gym Jordan and the new Qanon members to take to the floor

      Biden is pulling no punches. I’m gonna want to go over a transcript of these remarks, taking it back to 2016, Helsinki, the Lafayette Square brutality, “even holding a Bible upside-down!”

      Martin

      @Another Scott: There isn’t One Weird Trick that’s going to save us.There isn’t One Weird Trick that’s going to save us.

      Well, there is, but we don’t solve problems that way.

      MisterForkbeard

      @natem: I’m seeing a lot of normally very sensible people pissed that Pelosi and Schumer are only threatening impeachment right now instead of just doing it.

      “just words” is the phrase I’m seeing. And there’s a point there. They’re right to push for the 25th, but the House should ABSOLUTELY push for impeachment and get the Republicans on record about it. It’d be tough, because they need every Democrat to vote for it in the House and that’s probably what’s causing delays now.

      gene108

      @AWOL:

      And don’t prosecute for bullshit property damage crimes. This was a coup. Throw the book at them, including whatever laws apply to sedition.

      Jail them for life.

      Every person who set foot in the Capitol needs to be made an example of.

      Super Dave

      It wasn’t gonna happen anyway.

      Elaine, if you’d waited a little longer, tRump would probably have pardoned you for your insider trading crimes. Guess you just couldn’t wait that long.

      West of the Rockies

      McConnell is a grotesque road.  Chao is nothing more than a mildly attractive mannequin, an empty pant-suit.

      Martin

      @schrodingers_cat: A lot of government is the demonstration of process. There’s no real doubt which candidate is going to win California or Alabama, but we still spend the money and go through the process.

      Laws only matter if you use them. You don’t need to always succeed, but you need to always use them.

      AWOL

      @gene108: I’ve watched GOP fuckers skate since 1974.

      I’m hoping Harris focuses Biden on the past, not the future. There is no future if we don’t finally rectify the past.

      Ruckus

      No one on the maladministration side wants to take responsibility.

      None of them ever have, they aren’t going to start now. They seem to be the kind of people who always get backed into corners, always by their own actions/words and they always fail/avoid taking responsibility, so nothing ever gets fixed. It gets papered over with dollar bills if anything at all, but never actually fixed.

      They point fingers, at most, and rarely that, but they always walk away without taking responsibility.

      shitforbrains is their leader because he’s practiced the art of never, ever, taking responsibility his entire life, and used other people’s money to paper over the effects. He ran for president to use our money to paper over the previous 70 yrs of his life of failure.

      Martin

      @gene108: Pretty sure you can be convicted of murder if someone is even accidentally killed in the commission of a felony. The AG/USAs should have lots of options here.

      JoyceH

      If the family was smart, they could do an unofficial 25th. Get a WH doctor onboard, make some vague but ominous statement, irregular heartbeat, whatever, and whisk him away to Walter Reed ‘out of an abundance of caution’ for observation – for two weeks. (Once there, give him sedative shots, or at least get him off the steroids that I’m sure he’s been on since the last time he was at Walter Reed.)

      Elizabelle

      Fresh thread about Biden and Pelosi.

      This one stinks of corruption and cowardice. (Speaking of McConnell and Chao, not jackals.)

      I hope Pelosi does not begin hers until Biden finishes his. Would like to see both in real time.

      NotMax

      There’s some question if Trump’s unconfirmed fill-ins in the cabinet can really vote to invoke the 25th.

      There’s no questions about that. The text of the amendment refers to heads of executive departments, period. Silent as to whether they must have been confirmed for the position.

      Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide….

      An Acting Secretary is by dint of the position the principal officer. If the topmost departmental position is vacant, the next in line within the department’s structure is the principal officer.

      Nicole

      @Ruckus

      They point fingers, at most, and rarely that, but they always walk away without taking responsibility.

      Yup. As AWOL said, been watching them do it since 1974, so why would they stop now? (I was a little young to remember 1974, but I remember Iran Contra very well, and how I just could not believe Reagan said, “I didn’t know!” and the media went, “Oh, that’s okay then. He didn’t know.”

      schrodingers_cat

      The last 4 years have been a nightmare. He started wreaking havoc the week he was elected. He first targeted immigrants and long term visa holders trying to return home after the winter break who ran afoul of the his Muslim ban. There were scenes of utter chaos at the airports. Were the  people whose green cards were seized ever returned? What happened to those people. Were they ever interviewed by the media doing innumerable interviews of white Republican voters in diners.

      I guess the rest of you native born white folk now understand the anxiety and the constant low grade dread immigrants and those on long term visas, and other minorities have felt for the last 4 years under the Orange Bigot’s reign.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JoyceH:

      If the family was smart, they could do an unofficial 25th.

      they are all, to different degrees, deeply damaged people. The boys were almost certainly physically abused, we’ve all seen the pictures of Ivanka sitting in Daddy’s lap at an inappropriate age. They all know their father raped their mother in a fit of rage over his bald spot. I’m not excusing them. They’re adults who have chosen to go back for more. But they are damaged.

      patrick II

      Mitch is trying to avoid having his members vote on impeachment. Perhaps the first thing Harris should do as Senate president is submit a “Sense of the Senate” echoing the House impeachment article holding Trump responsible for the riots on 1/6/21. Make them commit.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Nicole:

      and the media went, “Oh, that’s okay then. He didn’t know.”

      and more importantly, the American people, collectively, said the same thing.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      25th Amendment, impeachment, censure, or simply lock him in the bathroom in the White House residence. I don’t care. I just want him neutered between now and Jan 20.

      L85NJGT

      @JoyceH:

      He’s off to Camp David tomorrow.

      Take away his social media, have the docs give him a mild sedative, and everybody “knows” to check with the VP if they get a nutty phone call from Trump.

      Nicole

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      and more importantly, the American people, collectively, said the same thing.

      God, I remember that.  My teenaged self could not understand it.   Reagan and Bush just absolutely skated by.  And Bush went on to be President, even.

      Ruckus

      @Nicole:

      Any even casual look at US history will show you this about conservatives, no matter what they called themselves. Actually I believe that if you study history you will find that this is the actual definition of conservatism – no responsibility for anything.

      Conservatism can’t be wrong, only wronged.

      Conservatism can never be wrong, people screwed up.

      Conservatism can never be wrong, it was never actually properly practiced.

      All excuses that we’ve heard in some form or another.

      This is what they do, they are the political party of irresponsibility.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Nicole: from memory, on the old This Week show, Sam Donaldson said something about in spite of the evidence, the President has won the hearts and minds of the American people on this issue, To which David Brinkley drawled, “Well he’s won their hearts, if not their minds…”
      and a few years later, a pretty blatant case of Poppy Bush abusing the pardon power to save himself from a cut and dried case of perjury, but he was the nice old gent who jumped out of airplanes.

