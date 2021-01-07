Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, just resigned as Secretary of Transportation instead of facing the possibility of doing the right thing and being part of a 25th Amendment solution. I think she’s the longest-serving Trump cabinet member and, more importantly, she’s been confirmed. There’s some question if Trump’s unconfirmed fill-ins in the cabinet can really vote to invoke the 25th.

If you wanted any clearer signal that the 25th ain’t gonna happen, look no further.

Can you imagine being married to Mitch? Jesus.

Update: This: