Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Verified, but limited!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Mission Accomplished!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Reality always wins in the end.

How has Obama failed you today?

What fresh hell is this?

This blog will pay for itself.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Jan. 6-7

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Jan. 6-7

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,


======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      WereBear

      Pathetic as it is, I’m just grateful the Deplorables are the Trumpists are the Covid Denialists are the Insurrectionists!

      Keeps things so much simpler.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.