Congrats, Trump. You succeeded at knocking your mishandling of covid out of the headlines.

3,915 deaths were reported today https://t.co/E2mWSkqpDY — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) January 7, 2021





We're experiencing stupefying levels of mass death every single day, but it's barely news. https://t.co/JAUH8fV1rJ — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) January 7, 2021

The US had +260,973 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, also a new record, bringing the total to over 21.8 million. The 7-day moving average rose to over 228,000 per day, a new high. pic.twitter.com/ODTJS6PBrJ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 7, 2021

CNN: CDC has found more than 50 US cases of coronavirus variant first identified in UK.https://t.co/nz6QTdr27l via @GoogleNews — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 7, 2021

======

Multiple countries reporting record increases in new coronavirus cases: – Czech Republic: 17,668

– Indonesia: 9,321

– Japan: 7,101 (at least)

– Malaysia: 3,027 — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) January 7, 2021

UK reports further 1,041 Covid deaths, the highest daily death toll since April, and the highest number of cases since mass testing began https://t.co/CyLq9aQqPy — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 6, 2021

Ireland exceeds peak level of Covid hospitalisations https://t.co/XHBcbPJPWd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 6, 2021

China reports most COVID cases in five months as Hebei infections rise https://t.co/aaLkETR45X pic.twitter.com/o9LHPPT0T3 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2021

Economy minister Nishmura said it's officially coming tonight: Japan Declares State of Emergency in Tokyo Area After Days of Hesitation https://t.co/Gqqzsi4R18 — Motoko Rich (@motokorich) January 7, 2021

Plan for Tokyo state of emergency moves forward as COVID-19 cases surge https://t.co/v2lZ5T2PAX pic.twitter.com/0Cin0ylS1c — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2021

Tokyo reports 2,447 new COVID-19 cases, nearly double the number announced a week ago. 112 people seriously ill. This graph compiled by ICU doctors across the country shows a record 498 people requiring ventilators, ECMO, and other apparatus across the country pic.twitter.com/3NtzlUUWbF — Mari Saito (@saitomri) January 7, 2021

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 06 January . Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/ZNZgYgW2V7 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 6, 2021

Nurses carrying in Moderna vaccines to the remote Indigenous community of Ahousat. The community honoured them with ceremony today before they vaccinated several members of the community. Chief Louie says it was an emotional experience, knowing Elders will be protected. pic.twitter.com/zthJbXX0tl — Angela Sterritt (@AngelaSterritt) January 7, 2021

======

Allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccine are rare and outweighed by the benefit of protection, CDC finds https://t.co/Vi9a53OIGB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 7, 2021

South Korean researchers say they've developed a pop-up negative pressure ward that can be assembled in just 15 minutes for overflow COVID-19 patients. They say it's 80% cheaper and 70% lighter & smaller in volume compared to existing models.https://t.co/zDoqj1xtZo — Victoria Kim (@vicjkim) January 7, 2021

Moderna aiming to make up to 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine this year https://t.co/ZkjgBaDtKS pic.twitter.com/xa6mCBtP7e — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2021

CureVac strikes COVID-19 vaccine alliance deal with Bayer https://t.co/otlXx3AvtQ pic.twitter.com/iY8pbksaka — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2021

======

Reuters has identified dozens of workplace coronavirus outbreaks that followed employees' complaints to U.S. regulators. The complaints largely fell on deaf ears, according to an analysis of regulatory records https://t.co/gTDPLJLMtO pic.twitter.com/2jAafSQ3Ar — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2021

With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in the U.S., governors and other political leaders are ramping up the pressure – and even seeking to bend the rules – to get shots in arms more quickly. https://t.co/QicUWEOXSz — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2021

California hits 2.5 million coronavirus cases, adding 1 million in less than a month https://t.co/gHEwZfMSoE — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) January 7, 2021