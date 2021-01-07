Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trumpery / Trump Crime Cartel / Be Like Steve

Be Like Steve

Looking at the pictures of the mob yesterday and watching some of the unhinged nonsense they posted on tiktok and elsewhere, I once again would like to restate that we have an unchecked mental health crisis in this nation. People are stigmatized and afraid to talk about it, and even if they did we have not devoted the resources to help them. It’s a nightmare.

In other news, I would like everyone to remember that the madness is almost over, and soon we will have a new President and Congress and the hard work begins to rebuild the nation. We can make it. Until then, be like Steve:

Be Like Steve

Steve is calm, cool, collected, and fucking magnificent.

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Mike Pence would not dare leave Steve on hold for 20 minutes plus. Not with those paws.

      (As he did to Pelosi and Schumer. Who then took to their podiums.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      I sure would like to know what broke about 25% of the country’s brains across the past decade or so, to the point where ‘Q’ nonsense exists anywhere outside of lunatic asylums.

      I think having folks’ fear buttons pushed 24/7 by *bong*BREAKING NEWS*bong* on RWNJ propaganda channels pushed many of them beyond any sense of rationality.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      narya

      John? Thanks again for this blog. I am grateful to have this community. Even when folks are WRONG, it still feels like a good place to be.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Phylllis

      Steve also has the best chair.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ten Bears

      Of late I’ve been reminded of, and it took a while to remember the title, a short by Heinlein from the early fifties, his middle years as it were, <i>Year of the Jackpot</i>. I can’t begin to do it justice in a blog comment, I encourage you to look it up.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      States ranked from most seditious to least seditious based on reps/senators who voted to overthrow democracy divided by state electors. Where does your state rank?

      1. Alabama 77.78%
      2. Oklahoma 71.43%
      3. Kansas 66.67%
      3. Mississippi 66.67%
      5. Tennessee 63.64%
      6. Louisiana 62.5%
      7. Missouri 60%
      8. South Carolina 55.56%
      9. North Carolina 46.67%
      10. Florida 44.83%
      11. Texas 44.74%
      12. Pennsylvania 40%
      12. West Virginia 40%
      14. Georgia 37.5%
      15. Arizona 36.36%
      15. Indiana 36.36%
      17. Montana 33.33%
      17. Utah 33.33%
      17. Wyoming 33.33%
      20. Virginia 30.77%
      21. Ohio 27.78%
      22. Idaho 25%
      23. Colorado 22.22%
      24. Minnesota 20%
      24. Nebraska 20%
      24. New Mexico 20%
      24. Wisconsin 20%
      28. Michigan 18.75%
      29. Arkansas 16.67%
      30. Oregon 14.29%
      31. New York 13.79%
      32. California 12.73%
      33. Kentucky 12.5%
      34. Illinois 10%
      34. Maryland 10%
      36. New Jersey 7.14%
      37. Alaska 0%
      37. Connecticut 0%
      37. Delaware 0%
      37. Hawaii 0%
      37. Iowa 0%
      37. Maine 0%
      37. Massachusetts 0%
      37. Nevada 0%
      37. New Hampshire 0%
      37. North Dakota 0%
      37. Rhode Island 0%
      37. South Dakota 0%
      37. Vermont 0%
      37. Washington 0%

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      Post headline:
      “Trump awards Medals of Freedom to three golfers on morning after riot at Capitol”
      Not much else needs to be added.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Leto

      So does everyone remember the goon from yesterday who was in the buffalo headdress/fur getup? basically that and just a pair of pants? Not only did CNN ID him, but my friend sent me his official resume from the http://www.backstage.com website. His profile has already been pulled down, but it gives his location/stats (heigh/weight/build/eye&hair color)… basically everything the FBI is looking for. A group of fucking rando’s on the internet can find these fucks, but the FBI is like “halp!” As Baud asked, shouldn’t the FBI ask for help? Yes, but this shit has been out there for a looooong while. No excuses.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      @MattF:  From the NY Times story, by Mike Schmidt and Maggs Haberman.  Informative; it’s very worth a click.  And– you can comment on it!  They’ve just opened reader comments.

      … A self-pardon would complicate the already fraught question for the Biden Justice Department about whether to investigate and ultimately prosecute Mr. Trump. Democrats and former Justice Department officials contend that if the president pardons himself and the Justice Department declines to prosecute Mr. Trump, it will send a troubling message to Americans about the rule of law and to future presidents about their ability to flout the law.
      “The Biden Justice Department will not want to acquiesce in a Trump self-pardon, which implies that the president is literally above federal law,” said Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard law professor and former top Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration.
      A self-pardon would align with Mr. Trump’s unprecedented use of the pardon power. The framers of the Constitution gave the president almost total authority to grant clemency for federal crimes, positioning the head of the executive branch as a check on the judicial branch and as someone who could dip into the justice system to show grace and mercy on the downtrodden.

      But Mr. Trump has eschewed the formal Justice Department process set up to ensure pardons are handed out fairly. Instead, he has used his pardon power unlike any other president to help allies, undermine rivals and push his own political agenda. Of the 94 pardons and commutations Mr. Trump has granted, 89 percent were issued to people who had a personal tie to Mr. Trump, helped him politically or whose case resonated with him, according to a tabulation by Mr. Goldsmith.
      The only president to receive a pardon was Richard M. Nixon. A month after Nixon left office, his former vice president, President Gerald R. Ford, pardoned him for all crimes he committed in office. The move was widely criticized at the time as allowing the presidency to hover above the law. Ford supporters later blamed the pardon for his election loss two years later, though ultimately the pardon came to be seen as a move that helped the country move on from Watergate.  [Says who, NY Times??]
      ….

      Legal scholars are less certain about Mr. Trump’s declaration that he has an “absolute right” to pardon himself.
      The Justice Department said in a short August 1974 opinion, just four days before Mr. Nixon resigned, that “it would seem” that presidents cannot pardon themselves “under the fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case.”
      But the president is not bound by those opinions, and there is nothing stopping Mr. Trump from signing a pardon for himself. The questions would be whether the Justice Department under another president would honor the pardon and set aside any potential prosecution of Mr. Trump and, if he were prosecuted, whether the judicial system would ultimately decide whether the pardon insulates Mr. Trump from facing charges.

      “Only a court can invalidate a self-pardon, and it can only do so if the Biden administration brings a case against Trump,” Mr. Goldsmith said. “A Trump self-pardon would thus make it more likely the Biden team prosecutes Trump for crimes committed in office.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      debbie

      Hope Adam sees this: Malcolm Nance was interviewed on NPR this afternoon, and he was on fire about the Capitol Police and the lack of protection. He pretty much laid it at Trump’s tiny feet.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Leto

      @Calouste:  they will, but this information has been out in the open for a LOOONG time. They’re not being shy about it. This is shit that should’ve been headed off a while ago. It’s just more shit we have to clean up.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Elizabelle

      Other tidbits from the NY Times story:

      Mr. Trump has shown signs that his level of interest in pardoning himself goes beyond idle musings. He has long maintained he has the power to pardon himself, and his polling of aides’ views is typically a sign that he is preparing to follow through on his aims. He has also become increasingly convinced that his perceived enemies will use the levers of law enforcement to target him after he leaves office.

      Mr. Trump has considered a range of pre-emptive pardons for family, including his three oldest children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — for Ms. Trump’s husband, the senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, and for close associates like the president’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani. The president has expressed concerns to advisers that a Biden Justice Department might investigate all of them.

      …. The discussions between Mr. Trump and his aides about a self-pardon came before his pressure over the weekend on Georgia officials to help him try to overturn the election results or his incitement of the riots at the Capitol. Trump allies believe that both episodes increased Mr. Trump’s criminal exposure.

      As aides urged Mr. Trump to issue a strong condemnation on Wednesday and he rejected that advice, the White House counsel, Pat A. Cipollone, warned Mr. Trump that he could face legal exposure for the riot given that he had urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight” beforehand, according to people briefed on the discussion. The president had appeared to White House aides to be enjoying watching the scenes play out on television.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kristine

      Surprised by Alaska and the Dakotas. And Washington, tbh.

      Disappointed in Illinois. Both reps who supported the objection were downstaters, though, so no real surprise.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      laura

      Steve’s massive mitts give him self confidence and brio! Just one glorious cat in full.

      The president had appeared to White House aides to be enjoying watching the scenes play out on television. 

      Rage Boner Alert!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      worn

      He sure the fuck is, John. An ex-GF had a Maine Coon as well; a cat’s cat they are.

      And good advice. Got a call from my oldest friend this morning (we met in 1978). He’s an ex-Army right winger and basically first thing out of his mouth was that he wasn’t concerned about what happened at the Capitol. And with that I told I just couldn’t and ended the call.

      I suppose I need a Steve pill.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      hueyplong

      Our King Henry is part Maine Coon and part tabby.  A more delicate, prettier but less imposing figure than Steve, he hides and darts out to attack us when we walk by his lair (defined as basically anything he can hide behind or under).  Tags us on the back of the knee with a paw and scrambles away.  He has given the spousal unit joy each and every day of this pandemic.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      craigie

      I don’t know about “fucking magnificent”, but I was cool, calm, and collected yesterday, as I am most days. My wife on the other hand…

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ken

      I sometimes manage to get a nice zen state where I’m not thinking about the past or future, or indeed anything at all. It’s pleasant but it doesn’t last. I imagine that’s how cats and dogs live almost their entire lives.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      West of the Rockies

      The sad reality is that in this nation and this world, there are millions of terrible people: racists, misogynists, homophobes, those who take machetes to those of another town or tribe, those who lynch, throw acid, torture animals, beat their partners and children, deny science, shit on the environment…

      Thankfully,  we do outnumber them.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      patrick II

      I am wondering if Trump is going golfing this week.  It would be wildly inappropriate, but every day he spends golfing would be a good thing at this point.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Comrade Colette

      Chipotle cat rolled over and stretched out for a tummy rub this morning, and when I obliged, he curled up fast as a flash of lightning and bit me.

      Be like Chipotle.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffro: A quarter of this country were always bigoted, fascist bastards. What changed is that the rest of us used to be more willing to put up with their shit for the sake of comity and now we’re a little less so, and they are feeling it. It makes them fantastically angry and causes them to believe in baroque conspiracies.

      But a lot of them already did, anyway. A lot of QAnon is just the old Blood Libel revived, for instance.

      Reply

