Looking at the pictures of the mob yesterday and watching some of the unhinged nonsense they posted on tiktok and elsewhere, I once again would like to restate that we have an unchecked mental health crisis in this nation. People are stigmatized and afraid to talk about it, and even if they did we have not devoted the resources to help them. It’s a nightmare.

In other news, I would like everyone to remember that the madness is almost over, and soon we will have a new President and Congress and the hard work begins to rebuild the nation. We can make it. Until then, be like Steve:

Steve is calm, cool, collected, and fucking magnificent.