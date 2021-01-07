Trump has been permabanned by Instabook/Facegram. Apparently he’s been unbanned at Twitter but he hasn’t posted yet. I’m gonna guess that unless he posts smiley emojis and pictures of cats, Twitter will probably feel their oats and ban him as well.

Of course, these assholes were happy to have Trump around when he boosted “engagement”. And, as Judd Leglum is often pointing out, these platforms only care about enforcing their “standards” when there’s intense pressure on them.

What’s interesting to me is the really low level of “engagement” of the average Twitter/Facegram subscriber. Those who were mining the Twitter feed of the woman who was shot in yesterday’s riot were pulling up stuff she re-tweeted, and it was all re-tweets, no content. If she had posted anything that took effort, I’m sure I would have seen it. Yet she was motivated enough to travel to DC and invade the Capitol. There’s something there that merits a little more than a Cletus Safari — my question is what social media platform was she really using? Parler? Gab? Some sort of imessage group of local hooligans?

On a somewhat related topic, it just adds to the story of white privilege to note that 4 people died in the Capitol yesterday, 1 from gunshot, and 3 from “medical emergencies”. In other words, in this riot, more old, out-of-shape white folks died from the exertion of climbing the Capitol steps than from contact with the police.