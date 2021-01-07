Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Barn Door, Firmly Locked

Trump has been permabanned by Instabook/Facegram. Apparently he’s been unbanned at Twitter but he hasn’t posted yet. I’m gonna guess that unless he posts smiley emojis and pictures of cats, Twitter will probably feel their oats and ban him as well.

Of course, these assholes were happy to have Trump around when he boosted “engagement”. And, as Judd Leglum is often pointing out, these platforms only care about enforcing their “standards” when there’s intense pressure on them.

What’s interesting to me is the really low level of “engagement” of the average Twitter/Facegram subscriber. Those who were mining the Twitter feed of the woman who was shot in yesterday’s riot were pulling up stuff she re-tweeted, and it was all re-tweets, no content. If she had posted anything that took effort, I’m sure I would have seen it. Yet she was motivated enough to travel to DC and invade the Capitol. There’s something there that merits a little more than a Cletus Safari — my question is what social media platform was she really using? Parler? Gab? Some sort of imessage group of local hooligans?

On a somewhat related topic, it just adds to the story of white privilege to note that 4 people died in the Capitol yesterday, 1 from gunshot, and 3 from “medical emergencies”. In other words, in this riot, more old, out-of-shape white folks died from the exertion of climbing the Capitol steps than from contact with the police.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2.

      Albatrossity

      I posted this on my senators FB page as well as on his senate.gov site. A Kansas senator siding with the Confederacy cannot be left unremarked.
      ——
      To the senator: Yesterday you violated the oath of office you took only a few days before. You sided with traitors and seditionists, voting against the very Constitution you swore to uphold. You found craven company with senators from Confederate states like Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and, worst of all for a Kansas native, Missouri. You looked away when your fellow seditionists unfurled and waved the Confederate flag, the flag of losers, inside the US Capitol. You are ignorant of history, law, and most of all, ethics. You are a disgrace. You should resign. But because of your ambition, boundless ignorance, and lack of ethics, of course you will not do that.

      I know that the senator will never read this. So this is addressed to whomever is charged with reading these messages. You should also resign now, before the stench of sedition taints you as well. Your resume will look far better in the future when you can point to Jan 7, 2021 as the day you quit working for a feckless amoral ignoramus who has embarrassed his state and his country. You can thank me later. Resign now.

    3.

      Wapiti

      I’m wryly thinking that a gunshot wound is a type of medical emergency.

      (Mad Magazine had a piece once about people dying of natural causes. Dying from blood loss was natural, for example.)

    4.

      Elizabelle

      Email alert from NY Times.  Got to say, this reminds me so much of satirist Andy Borowitz, in format and content.

      BREAKING NEWS

      Facebook will block President Trump on its platforms, including Instagram, at least until the end of his term, Mark Zuckerberg said.

      Thursday, January 7, 2021 11:14 AM EST

      “The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Mr. Zuckerberg said in a post.

    5.

      VeniceRiley

      Mr. Mix, it only took some radio talkshow blather to do a genocide in Rwanda. Don’t act like it would take more for her just because she was a white lady with money.

    6.

      Betty Cracker

      Maybe this goon posing outside the Speaker’s office in a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt finally made it real for Zuckerberg:
      Barn Door, Firmly Locked

    7.

      dmsilev

      Chuck Schumer (via WaPo):

      Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday called for Trump’s immediate removal from office, either by his Cabinet or through impeachment.

      “What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president,” Schumer said in a statement. “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

      Schumer said the “quickest and most effective way” to remove Trump would be under the 25th Amendment.

      Under that process, the president can be removed from office by the vice president plus a majority of the Cabinet, or by the vice president and a body established by Congress, if they determine he “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

      “If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president,” Schumer said.

    8.

      MelissaM

      I heard one of the dead was from a self-inflicted taser, but can’t confirm. Anyone have links?

      Also feeling fortunate that I’m in IL, with Durbin and Duckworth as senators, and my R-rep, who has been a TrumpyToadie, was one of the tellers (and had previously said he wouldn’t sign on with the seditionists.)

      Reply
    9.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Elizabelle: Yeah, a lot of shocked faces all around today…

      @VeniceRiley:  I take your point but I’d still be interested in the story of which social media platforms are frequented by these clowns.

    12.

      Squid696

      I am still seething in anger and unable to do any work.  I was pleasantly surprised that my rep, the odious Dan Crenshaw, voted “nay” on the objections.  There is a new neighbor that moved in that actually has a Republican flag in front of his house.  It is taking all I have not to rip it down.

    13.

      Heywood J.

      @Betty Cracker: Ordinarily you’d dox that “Camp Auschwitz” goober and get him fired, but I’m sure he hasn’t seen a legit paycheck in some time. Can’t imagine anyone paying that slapdick actual money to clean their rain gutters. Bet he knows his way around the backside of a farm animal, though.

    14.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Martin:

      What made it real was Democrats chairing all of the House and Senate committees that would be hauling his ass in for hearings.

      You win the prize.  That fucker would add special holocaust denial emojis to Facebook if it would get him clicks.

    15.

      Elizabelle

      @Betty Cracker:  These insurrectionists belong in a gallery with the photo from Ohio?  Michigan?

      The white middle aged zombies demonstrating outside the locked door.

      That was priceless.  The Walking (Brain) Dead

    17.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Squid696:

       There is a new neighbor that moved in that actually has a Republican flag in front of his house.  It is taking all I have not to rip it down.

      Today I learned that there’s a Republican flag.  I always thought it was the stars and bars.

    19.

      germy

      Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy.

      Yesterday’s events showed that the U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must end.

      — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 7, 2021

    23.

      Heywood J.

      @Martin: Yeah, I know. I wouldn’t count on Camp Auschwitz being one of those, but you never know. Either way, every one of these terrorists needs to be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. No exceptions, no mercy. Dear Leader proposed ten years for defiling federal property, and for once, I completely agree with him. Let’s start with Camp Auschwitz there.

    26.

      Leto

      @Heywood J.: I don’t know if Camp Dumbfuck was doxxed, but a lot of them have been. Good. Keep it up. I don’t want them to slither silently back under the rock. Keep the sunshine on them.

    27.

      Phylllis

      There’s video on the WaPo of a window at the capital being easily broken with a police shield (!) and what looks like a 2×4 (where the hell did that come from?). I understand it’s the people’s house, but it seems to me the building should be at least as hardened as the schools in my district; we’ve installed security film on the windows that impedes* these kind of breaches.

      *Not 100% break/bullet-proof, but provides plenty of time for security response.

    32.

      jonas

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: Jack Dorsey better be getting nervous, too.

      God I loathe Zuckerberg. What he should have done is announce FB was deplatforming Trump and any other individuals or groups involved in yesterday’s action, then committed ritual seppuku to atone for what his company has done to the country and our politics the past four years.

    35.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty Cracker: make him and the goober with the confederate flag the face of the GOP, cause they are

      Josh Delaney @jddelaney
      This is the image I can’t forget. I’ve walked this hall 100s maybe 1000s of times w/pride & sense of duty around being a Black staffer in this space. But this message is loud & clear. Spent yesterday texting friends & fam I’m ok. Seeing this picture I realize. No, I’m not.

    37.

      Brachiator

      Of course, these assholes were happy to have Trump around when he boosted “engagement”. And, as Judd Leglum is often pointing out, these platforms only care about enforcing their “standards” when there’s intense pressure on them.

      Trump’s Twitter account is official government communication. His messages have to be preserved. Suspending his account is not just about tech weasels finally reacting to the president, but is an extraordinary reaction to Trump’s delusional abuse of his presidential privilege.

    38.

      RandomMonster

      my question is what social media platform was she really using?

      How about just good ol’ email? Check her inbox to see how many Trump Campaign mailers.

    39.

      Elizabelle

      @raven:  Language under the photos of Mr. Viking and MAGATs:  Why wait on that stimulus/COVID relief check?  Maybe some of the MAGATs will turn on each other, too.

      Anyone who can identify those individuals of who has knowledge of this incident should take no action [but contact the police.  The Metro Police Department] currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

    40.

      Martin

      @Brachiator: Twitter and Facebook preserve every message, regardless of what you do on your end. That’s part of the law enforcement system tech companies have set up. You can delete your account and they’ll still have them all.

    41.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @RandomMonster: does OANN count as “social media”? I’ve seen it on hotel cable packages. There’s also Newsmax, and there’s another “network” that I think is mostly on-line. I see it in screen shots on twitter.

    42.

      Heywood J.

      @Leto: It’s a start. I mean, we all want Something To Be Done Right Now, but really, it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet, so I am cautiously optimistic that things are going roll hard on a lot of these turds. It will be glorious to watch.

      And Schumer’s response this morning is a great start as well. Even if expulsion won’t get the votes, the process should still be initiated and documented, and then the insurrectionists in question be given the absolute worst committee assignments, etc. Make them miserable — or better yet, call Moscow Mitch in and make him do it, by some combination of carrot and stick.

      One thing is certain — nothing will change until accountability is had and consequences are felt. Trump is the way he is because no one ever made him stop. Why should he change? He’s never had a reason to.

    43.

      Elizabelle

      Dana Bash on CNN pooh poohing that Trump will be removed; time is so short.

      Although she hedges:  tensions are high.

      The DC press corpse, at its finest.

      Enjoy seeing the former Mr. and Mrs. John King discussing how badly their fellow Republicans behaved.

    46.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      @dmsilev
      Regarding Schumer’s call for Trump to be removed, immediately, I think it might be helpful to start contacting Senators and Congresscritters and demanding the same thing. Maybe start calling or emailing Pence’s office as well to push for a 25th amendment solution, today. Trump is too deranged to be left in office for 13 more days.

    49.

      Martin

      Quite a few of these guys got IDed overnight and lots of public statements of them getting fired this morning. The FBI need to arrest the WV state senator.

    55.

      CarolDuhart2

      @Heywood J.:   You will be surprised at who some people work for.  And if he’s not working now, he never will be working again except sweeping floors for the African-Americans who are in charge of sweeping floors.

    56.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Heywood J.:Ordinarily you’d dox that “Camp Auschwitz” goober and get him fired, but I’m sure he hasn’t seen a legit paycheck in some time

      That’s a good question as to all these people who seem marginally employable managed to afford plane tickets and DC’s pricey hotel rooms. Makes one think that part of that money Trump was raising off the disputing the vote went to pay for a mob.

    57.

      Elizabelle

      @Martin:   Was kidding; you’d have to stand in line for the $$$, but … there are numerous MAGAts in those photos.

      Resplendent in their red MAGAt hats.

    59.

      debbie

      Even Tim Ryan is angry Congress adjourned and left without immediately impeaching Trump. If for no other reason, he has to be impeached for fomenting the hostage-taking of an equal branch of government.

      Also, every asshole who calls this country a Republic instead of a Democracy and who uses the term “the Democrat Party” should be censured, if not kicked the fuck out of government.

    62.

      Cacti

      My biggest question this morning is, why does the Chief of the Capitol Police still have a job?

      Their sole purpose is to keep Congress and the Capitol safe and secure.  Yesterday was a spectacular failure that the whole world watched.

    64.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Martin:

      Mr Viking is Jake Angeli. He’s known as Q Shaman. He’s at every Trump rally. He’s extremely well known.

      I genuinely wonder how he pays for that? disability? or his grandpa is the third largest Chevy dealer in Bayonne?

    66.

      bluefoot

       

      @White & Gold Purgatorian: I’ve written and called my members of Congress to ask them to hold accountable all those who encouraged, supported or participated in yesterday’s insurrection.  And that they support impeachment as a first step.  I’m in MA so they’ve already expressed support for impeachment, but it doesn’t hurt to let them know they have constituent support.

      Contacting Pence’s office wrt the 25th is a good idea.

    69.

      natem

      And Edward Snowden posts a tweet lamenting that “Big Tech” has won the digital war in airlocking Trump’s accounts, as he’s safely ensconced in his adopted homeland of Russia, a land noted for free speech and responsible advocacy of information technology.

    70.

      lee

      I’d prefer they immediately have an impeachment vote in the House and then pass it to the Senate.

      Schumer schedule the vote for Friday at 8am with (again) no witnesses.

    71.

      Elizabelle

      WaPost, posted 11:34 am:

      President Trump wasensconced [sic] in the White House residence Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, raging about perceived betrayals, as an array of top aides weighed resigning and some senior administration officials began conversations about invoking the 25th Amendment — an extraordinary measure that would remove the president before Trump’s term expires on Jan. 20.

      A deep, simmering unease coursed through the administration over the president’s refusal to accept his election loss and his role in inciting a mob to storm the Capitol, disrupting the peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden. One administration official described Trump’s behavior Wednesday as that of “a total monster,” while another said the situation was “insane” and “beyond the pale.”

      Fearful that Trump could take actions resulting in further violence and death if he remains in office even for a few days, senior administration officials were discussing Wednesday night whether the Cabinet might invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to force him out, said a person involved in the conversations.

    74.

      Brachiator

      @Martin:

      Twitter and Facebook preserve every message, regardless of what you do on your end.

      Not the same thing. Big time constitutional lawyers can weigh in, but there is an assertion that Trump’s social media musings are official federal government communication which must be preserved. This is independent of whether they are stored or hidden away on a tech company server.

    77.

      Cacti

      @natem: Why can’t Facebook stop oppressing that nice fellow who incited a coup attempt against the United States Congress?

      Is there no justice in the world?

    78.

      Gin & Tonic

      My son, who basically reviews Russian media, social media and various known trolls for a living, has been really really busy. Trump’s parting gift to Putin.

    80.

      Catatonia

      @OldDave: At least, from the pictures I’ve seen of the original Beer Hall Putsch, Hitler, Ludendorff, etc. had serious looks on their faces.

      insert Big Lebowski reference here.

    82.

      Elizabelle

      @Albatrossity:   Well said!

      Also, I saw a ginormous hawk on a small tree, not five feet from my patio door.  Couldn’t photo it fast enough, but what a thrill.  Beautiful clear blue sky behind it, too.

      Love your photos, but seeing them so close to the ground reminds how large these raptors are.

    83.

      bluehill

      @Elizabelle: Dems have no choice. If this doesn’t provide a reason, then nothing will for anyone in future. More importantly, when someone is a clear and present danger to the country and the world, 13 days is too long.

    84.

      Martin

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: 19th, when the Senate reconvenes. Possibly sooner if Mitch calls the Senate back into session. Schumer doesn’t become Majority Leader until Kamala becomes VP to be the 51st vote, unless they can convince someone like Romney to vote for Chuck either to expedite things or just as a fuck you to Mitch.

    86.

      Elizabelle

      @Percysowner:   Yep.  The WaPost had him in their story.

      Meanwhile, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday issued the strongest critique of Trump yet from within the Cabinet. Calling Wednesday’s events “tragic and sickening,” Wolf wrote in a statement, “I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday.” He vowed to remain in his position to ensure an orderly transition to the Biden administration.

      The interesting takeaway there was Wolf’s pledge to remain in office.  As in, not scram before any 25th Amendment discussion.

    88.

      Elizabelle

      @bluehill:   Yup.

      “Seven Days in May.”  But: hell, let’s leave Trump in office for the next 13.  How bad could it be?

      FWIW, I think “Seven Days” is one of Lindsey Graham’s favorite movies.  He may see himself as one of the movie characters he is not in real life.

    94.

      trollhattan

      @Elizabelle:

      Isn’t that like deciding at last to put your ’95 Civic on Craig’s List because you’re sick of adding a quart of oil every three days, and it used to only be every ten?

    95.

      PST

      @MelissaM:

      Also feeling fortunate that I’m in IL, with Durbin and Duckworth as senators

      I feel lucky too. I just emailed both of them asking that they back up Senator Schumer in his call for removal of the president by one means or the other. Maybe a flood of such emails will build momentum. At worst, they know we’re paying attention. I don’t feel so lucky to be represented by Danny Davis, who’s over the hill and needs replacement, but I wrote him as well.

    96.

      Punchy

      Real Q:  if Trump loses Twitter, how does he communicate anything?  His press sec is a Class-A bimbo, he never gives actual info speeches….without Twitter, is he actually presidenting, or just sitting in a big white building stuffing his maw with free Quarter Pounders?

      IOW: does this ban effectively neuter this guy?  I’d argue….yeah, it does.

    99.

      Citizen Alan

      Here’s a quick and easy thing Biden can have done first thing after inauguration. Everyone who can be tagged through Twitter and FB as a Proud Boys or Q-anon supporter needs to be on the terrorist watch list and the no-fly list until the day they die.

    102.

      Elizabelle

      Something’s that occurred (slowly!) to me:  it is so much easier to doxx these insurrectionist assholes, because the vast majority are not wearing masks.  LOL.

      MSNBC says Nancy Pelosi will speak in about 20 minutes.

    104.

      RaflW

      The way that the Capitol Police treated the MAGA coup attempt must be investigated by Congress. A join House-Senate special commission, perhaps. The problem of infiltration of law enforcement has to be rooted out, including there.

      Via Brennan Center (emphasis added)

      Explicit racism in law enforcement takes many forms, from membership or affiliation with violent white supremacist or far-right militant groups, to engaging in racially discriminatory behavior toward the public or law enforcement colleagues, to making racist remarks and sharing them on social media. While it is widely acknowledged that racist officers subsist within police departments around the country, federal, state, and local governments are doing far too little to proactively identify them…

      In 2017, the FBI reported that white supremacists posed a “persistent threat of lethal violence” that has produced more fatalities than any other category of domestic terrorists since 2000. Alarmingly, internal FBI policy documents have also warned agents assigned to domestic terrorism cases that the white supremacist and anti-government militia groups they investigate often have “active links” to law enforcement officials.

    105.

      Elizabelle

      Mo Brooks is saying this was Antifa that stormed the Capitol?  And Fox News is saying that too.

      Good luck with that.  LOL

    107.

      trollhattan

      @Punchy:

      I’m curious as to whether Trump’s Tweets comprise an official presidential record and if so, how archivists collect and curate them. And then, what do historians do with that mess?

      At the time I learned a WH staffer had to gather up memos Trump rips up and tosses to the floor, then tape them back together and file them as records, I laughed a bit at the image.

    113.

      Mike in NC

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:  About 1/3 of Trump rally goers are paid to be there. We’ve been told that for years.

      He’s not done yet by any means. Trump will stage another rally, another publicity stunt, another press conference to whine. It’s who he is. Probably next Monday.

    114.

      Leto

      @Elizabelle: the Reichwing media was already spouting the lie that AnTIfA (oogity boogity!!!) was dressing up as MAGATs to do this “false flag” bullshit. That popped up at least a week ago. It’s bullshit disinformation that’s trying to deflect/shift the blame, as well as continuing to stoke grievances.

    115.

      Brachiator

      @Punchy:

      IOW: does this ban effectively neuter this guy?  I’d argue….yeah, it does.

      Twitter, his rallies and interviews with friendly Fox News anchors are the main ways that Trump communicates with his base and indulges his infantile ego needs. It will be very difficult for him to stifle himself for 14 days.

      He should be removed from office. Even if he is quiet for two weeks he will cause mischief as an ex president.

    118.

      Squid696

      @KenK: The “Republican” flag that my neighbor is flying has the Republican GOP elephant logo in the center with the word “Republican” spelled out underneath the logo.

    122.

      Elizabelle

      Clint Watts, former FBI re the Insurrectionists sharing photos on social media online and bragging about their attendance at the Capitol.

      “These people will be trumpeted in their communities.”

      That’s an incredible word that he used, unconsciously, I think.

      Trumpeted.

    124.

      Zelma

      I’ve thought of another reason to impeach.  (I’m sure I’m not the only one.). The president gets a nice pension and other perks.  If he is impeached, I bet he isn’t eligible for the money.  Given his parlous economic position, this would hurt.

