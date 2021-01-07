Statement from the Majority Leader-designate Chuck Schumer:

NEW: Schumer calls for Trump’s impeachment and removal pic.twitter.com/xXVZG0LR5q — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 7, 2021

Good for him! Is it just a brush-back, or are they serious? According to MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin on Twitter, House Dems are circulating articles of impeachment.

On the other side of the aisle, the rats are swimming as fast as they can to avoid getting sucked under when the SS Trumptanic disappears beneath the waves:

This morning, Acting Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf called on Trump to denounce the pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol, and Trump promptly withdrew Wolf’s DHS nomination.

According to Axios, Trump banned Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, from the White House because he thinks Short talked Pence into defying Trump.

Bill Barr said Trump’s conduct during the insurrection was a “betrayal of his office and supporters.”

Drunk driver/social secretary Stephanie Grisham resigned as Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

Mick Mulvaney tapped out.

Josh Marshall has a resignation roundup, including several smaller fry, here. According to CNN, Trump’s whiny, weak-tea pledge to ensure a peaceful transfer of power (issued at 3:49 AM on his caddie’s Twitter account) was made to forestall a larger wave of resignations.

All this talk about 25th Amendment solutions and impeachment will have Trump feeling even more embattled and humiliated. 12 days is an eternity with a decompensating narcissist in the White House, and the Chad Wolf clap-back signals that Trump is on a rampage.

If Jarvanka wasn’t a useless blob of silicon and hair gel, they’d raid EPCOT’s international actor troupe and lure their dumb cockwaffle daddy/boss to Palm Beach for a fake 12-day global summit. Alas, we’ll have to muddle through the endgame on our own, dog help us.

