Schumer: 25th Amendment or Impeachment and Removal

Schumer: 25th Amendment or Impeachment and Removal

by | 85 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Statement from the Majority Leader-designate Chuck Schumer:

Good for him! Is it just a brush-back, or are they serious? According to MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin on Twitter, House Dems are circulating articles of impeachment.

On the other side of the aisle, the rats are swimming as fast as they can to avoid getting sucked under when the SS Trumptanic disappears beneath the waves:

  • This morning, Acting Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf called on Trump to denounce the pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol, and Trump promptly withdrew Wolf’s DHS nomination.
  • According to Axios, Trump banned Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, from the White House because he thinks Short talked Pence into defying Trump.
  • Bill Barr said Trump’s conduct during the insurrection was a “betrayal of his office and supporters.”
  • Drunk driver/social secretary Stephanie Grisham resigned as Melania Trump’s chief of staff.
  • Mick Mulvaney tapped out.

Josh Marshall has a resignation roundup, including several smaller fry, here. According to CNN, Trump’s whiny, weak-tea pledge to ensure a peaceful transfer of power (issued at 3:49 AM on his caddie’s Twitter account) was made to forestall a larger wave of resignations.

All this talk about 25th Amendment solutions and impeachment will have Trump feeling even more embattled and humiliated. 12 days is an eternity with a decompensating narcissist in the White House, and the Chad Wolf clap-back signals that Trump is on a rampage.

If Jarvanka wasn’t a useless blob of silicon and hair gel, they’d raid EPCOT’s international actor troupe and lure their dumb cockwaffle daddy/boss to Palm Beach for a fake 12-day global summit. Alas, we’ll have to muddle through the endgame on our own, dog help us.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Rosalita

      Impeachment is a toothless waste of time. They need to remove him, especially because of the number of resignations, he will be unsupervised for two weeks…

      Reply
    2. 2.

      germy

      Thread:

      I woke up furious.

      I have received so much anger from old friends at NPR and the NYT for warning them, telling them, and, yes, sometimes publicly tweeting about how their coverage is normalizing Trump and his followers, legitimizing their lies and downplaying the crisis.

      — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) January 7, 2021

      Yesterday’s crisis was created by Trump and his followers.

      And yesterday showed that many journalists are willing to state that some actions by an elected leader are unacceptable.

      But they will return to institutional cowardice.

      — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) January 7, 2021

      We are going to learn about Josh Hawley’s strong beliefs about capital gains rates and Lindsey Graham’s profound concerns about the debt we’re leaving for our children.

      We’re going to find out that evangelical Christians are quite worried about education policy.

      — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) January 7, 2021

      My hunch is Trump will, from now on, be covered as an illegitimate monster by most media.

      But his enablers and his followers will be covered with devoted respect for their different–but equally valid–viewpoints.

      — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) January 7, 2021

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mathguy

      I first read it as “decomposing narcissist.” Might fit better.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      germy

      Ben Bernanke said that you learn about about the nature of normal landmass when there’s an earthquake. You learn about a financial system when it collapses.

      You learn about media when it faces a clear crisis.

      This wasn’t about one day.

      — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) January 7, 2021

      It wasn’t, really, about one man.

      This is about a journalistic culture that presupposes legitimate arguments on “both” sides and whose default is to show deference to those with power and authority.

      Let’s fix this, journos!

      — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) January 7, 2021

      Reply
    6. 6.

      oldster

      “If they don’t fight the bully, then I will.”

      Oh really? When? Did you put any time-line on that? How long are you going to give them to protect you from doing your job?

      I’m sorry — although this is better than nothing, it’s not a lot better than nothing. He knows Nancy’s number. They can reconvene any time they want. And they should.

      Also: saying “if the VP doesn’t pull the trigger, then Congress *should* intervene” — that is just unacceptable weak-sauce.  Say “Congress *will* intervene”, or gtfoh. Yeah, I “should” do something about this problem. I should floss more, too.

      I know they had a hard day yesterday — seriously, I am in awe of Nancy’s stamina, given how wrecked I am, and given how much more she went through. But they need to set some dates. Announce that you’ll be in session on Monday, Jan. 11, and bringing articles on that day if Pence doesn’t do the right thing. Otherwise, it’s just big talk that makes you look small.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      Impeachment is tough.  On the one hand, I wish the House was still in session and we were having immediate hearings by oversight committees on the Capitol Police and social media, etc.  That should happen even if their hearing rooms smell of diabetic old white male urine and stale McDonald’s farts.

      On the other hand, if they were in session, we’d have articles out by the end of the day. Then, McConnell would take it up and they’d go to trial, and Cruz, Hawley et al would use the moment to defend the great leader and get more cred for 2024.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      dumb cockwaffle daddy/boss

      Much as I appreciate a well-crafted insult, I’ve decided I’m done. I can think of no worse description for him than “Donald Trump”.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      @germy:   I was cringing over NPR’s coverage late yesterday afternoon and the wholly inadequate Mary Louise Kelly.

      And then caught a few moments of Marketplace where — on hearing that the National Assn of Manufacturers had suggested looking at the 25th Amendment and the host said something like “wow, that’s incredible.”

      Not the insurrection.  Talking about the 25th Amendment.

      In fairness, I missed the rest of that show, so maybe my take is misleading …

      Reply
    12. 12.

      bbleh

      Aw none of it is serious. It’s zero-risk theater to cover their rapid exits and disappearance. They feel safe saying these things and circulating Actual Documents with Weighty Words (!) because all the elections are done with and Trump and the Cult have gone 0 and 3, and because there is still a market for High Dudgeon. But Congress is out of session until the inauguration, Pence is still a lickspittle whose only (slim) hope for a political future includes support from the Cult, and given that half the Cabinet is merely “acting,” at least one of them not even legally, one has to wonder whether invoking the 25th is even technically possible.  (Adding @oldster: yeah, that.)

      Practically, one hopes that, in the meantime, the uniformed military and the remaining non-Cult bureaucrats are quietly locking all the serious files and codes away and then “forgetting” they went home with the keys in their pockets, and the ongoing social-media bans will limit the ability of the Child-in-Chief to stir up too much more trouble.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Amir Khalid

      I’m pretty sure Mitch doesn’t want his résumé to say that, as Republican Senate majority leader, he threw a Republican president out of office. It’s why he recessed the Senate to the 19th, and why he had his wife quit Trump’s Cabinet.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SteveinSC

      Start impeachment proceedings immediately! The Constitution on pardons, Article Two (Section 2, Clause 1): “…except in Cases of impeachment.” They might not get much done but that would prevent pardoning his co-conspirators and his mob opening them to future prosecution.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      I think a lot of Dem politicians worry about “distraction” they want to focus on the policy and make things better and see some of this as show boating.

      But it isn’t showboating – federal crimes have been committed – I saw at least one photo with one democratic congresswoman in complete panic. That whole thing could have been life threatening – they could have shot people and the national guard was no where to be seen at that time.

      I don’t understand why some don’t see this as the near death miss it is…

      (ok, the first para might have been a strawman, but it has been stated before that Dems prefer policy rather than this stuff)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Calouste

      @germy: Holy crap, he was wearing his work badge around his neck. After the terminated him for his participation in the insurrection, they should terminate him again for sheer stupidity.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      Rep. Elissa Slotkin: "First and foremost, we need to look at the members who actually spoke at the rally, which was a number of them, and we need to look at their comments. If they, too, inspired insurrection, they need to be formally censured by the body." @MSNBC

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 7, 2021

      formally censured arrested.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @dmsilev:

      Can’t Pelosi call the House back pretty much whenever she wants?

      Yes, but they’re out until 1/19.   As a practical matter, members have probably left DC and they wouldn’t be able to get them back until say, Monday.  If they had a desire to act quickly, they wouldn’t have adjourned.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Hildebrand

      I honestly don’t care how they do it – I just want someone to get moving on a process.

      Likewise, I want a censure resolution for Hawley and Cruz, at the very least.  I’d love to see them kicked to the curb, but I’ll take censure, because those two need to be officially branded as toxic for the rest of their careers.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SteveinSC

      @dmsilev: And there is a new Senate 50/50, not the old one to try the impeachment.  High crimes and misdemeanors don’t even have to be against any law.  The Congress says what it is and convicts as it wills.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @cain:

      I think a lot of Dem politicians worry about “distraction” they want to focus on the policy and make things better and see some of this as show boating.

      This is a little harsh but on the right path, I think.  I’d put it like this:  the older generation (Pelosi, Hoyer, etc.) are focused on legislating.  A couple of things about legislating.  (1) It requires the skills of compromise and conciliation.  People can’t be good at everything, and they’re not as good at confrontation as the newer members.  (2) The first thing legislators do is count the votes and the votes are not there in the Senate, so it’s not nuts to give Pence a chance first.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      germy

      Today was truly a microcosm of U.S. history: Black and allied movements showing the promise of a fully realized democracy, followed up by extremely predictable white backlash, and ending with the ruling elites feigning innocence.

      — Amanda Boston, Ph.D. (@atboston) January 7, 2021

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kattails

      Whatever it takes to neutralize Trump in the shortest possible amount of time. All my reps have been called multiple times.  I really should call Chris Sununu as well; as a Republican governor he should have some influence somewhere. As Chris Hayes pointed out, the idea that Trump is just going to sit around like a good boy, and is not planning the next outrage, is not worth entertaining. Might want to check on Mary Trump and Bandy Lee’s twitter accounts to see what they’re thinking. Lee is a forensic psychiatrist who’s been advocating for Trump’s removal for some time now. OK, Lee is saying that inaction send the message of PERMISSION TO ESCALATE.

      John Brennan asks if those in power are  “waiting for a disaster of unimaginable proportions to take place before they come to their senses”.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: Plus the adjournment was probably already baked into just about everybody’s schedules, especially with travel being the cast-iron pain in the neck it’s been for the past year. The interval between certification and inauguration is normally slow time, after all.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Barbara

      @Amir Khalid: Did she actually quit or just threaten to quit.  I heard it was the latter.

      Aha, just saw the announcement.  So she is leaving.  No real additional thoughts, other than, I think you are right.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Betty Cracker

      Two phone alerts just now:

      Elaine Chao (Mrs. McTurtle) will resign. (Good!)

      Biden will nominate RI Gov Raimondo as commerce secretary. (Bad! Or at least that’s my first impression. I don’t know much about her except that she endorsed Mike Fucking BLOOMBERG during the primary.)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Amir Khalid

      @geg6:

      I stand corrected. But it seems to me that Mitch would rather his wife stayed out of invoking the 25th Amendment on Trump, should things take that turn.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Leto

      @geg6@Amir Khalid: empty words from an empty person. Stood by for 4 years and it doesn’t fucking matter. It’s all empty words just like the bullshit up top. Michael Beschloss summed it up best:

       

      Michael Beschloss@BeschlossDC

      Jack the Ripper’s longtime accomplice would like you to know that he is resigning in protest because he has only just now realized that Mr. Ripper has no respect for rule of law.

      10:09 AM · Jan 7, 2021

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Roger Moore

      @Leto:

      Apparently Schumer plans to fire the current Senate Sgt at Arms when he becomes leader.

      As well he should. There needs to be a thorough housecleaning in Capitol security, and it needs to start at the top.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Punchy

      @Calouste: He’s the kind of fired employee that the rest of the company has to issue the “if you see this guy again on campus, run and seek shelter” email warning.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Baud

      Boston Mayer Marty Walsh is Labor Secretary.  Any info on him?

      ETA:  White guy, but supposedly tight with unions.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      catclub

      @Punchy: Matt Pottinger is one of those  who resigned.  He was on NSC staff, and apparently he was very important in early cv19 task forces, getting needed attention to the pandemic early.   He was getting great press today on Fresh Air

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kent

      @germy:McConnell and Chao.   I just can’t picture it, if you know what I mean.  Not even cuddling.

      Netflix House of Cards is probably the better model.  No cuddling involved.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kattails

      Michael Beschloss saying that in the final 14 days, Trump could declare martial law, start an unnecessary war, or use nuclear weapons. THEY CAN FIGURE THIS OUT. THERE ARE PATHS. Arrest, or mental health hold.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      catclub

      @Roger Moore: We won’t get the 50/50 Senate until the election results from Georgia are certified.

       

      Also expecting a Franken unit of obstruction, lawsuits and delay. I hope I am wrong.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Leto

      @Baud: I really like him, and his Twitter feed is actually full of useful info (which is like a complete 180 from most of the Twitterverse).

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Daniel W. Drezner @dandrezner 2m
      As many smarter and faster people than I have already noted, Chao resigning decreases rather than increases the likelihood of the 25th Amendment being invoked.

      ETA: Not like there was a good chance of it with her, but…..

      Reply
    65. 65.

      moonbat

      @dmsilev: Weren’t you the one telling me the other day Nancy should just ignore the felony committing, treasonous man sitting in the White House and focus on our bright legislative future? That impeachment is a waste of time?

      And I said something like you leave this guy in office and he’s going to try to overthrow the next government and stay in the White House?

      I thought that was you.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Brachiator

      Trump is still a clear and present danger to the country. Even if he is quiet for the next two weeks, he will inevitably kick up a fuss again as a former president. It is not just that he will continue his grift, or even mount an actual challenge for 2024, it is that he will keep harping on the lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent and he will continue to encourage sedition.

      Trump never abandons a nutty idea once it has taken hold in his infantile psyche. He always lets it fester and keeps returning to it. He has fallen back on the low cunning of his survival skills to maintain his grip on the presidency, but it is dangerous to give him any opportunity to escape.

      Think Napoleon after his first defeat.

      Trump and his vile family need to be neutered in some way that would make it impossible for any of them to engage in any future political activity.

      Or you just roll the dice and note that you will have to deal with Trump again in the future.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      MisterForkbeard

      @catclub: Can’t be justified and won’t happen. Franken got delayed because the results were super close.

      These aren’t. They’re WAY outside the recount range and not even any real accusations of fraud. The media and everyone else is already reporting this as “Dems take the Senate”, and it’s baked in. They’ll get in around the 20th at worst.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Leto

      @Elizabelle: Was hearing this and just kind of went into a mini-rage, swapped over to CNN where some 70 y/o white dude was talking about how if congressional leaders would use their “moral authority’ to pressure Trumpov out and I just started yelling. Lots of yelling. Avalune asked me what’s up, and it was more yelling. JFC they’re all worthless. They’re all republican rehabilitation shows. Jesus fuck.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      germy

      @Elizabelle:

      Every time Mrs. Greenspan appears on TV to share her views, a chyron should appear under her, explaining her husband was buddies with Ayn Rand and was one of the people most responsible for the collapse of the U.S. economy.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Jay C

      @catclub:

      Also expecting a Franken unit of obstruction, lawsuits and delay. I hope I am wrong.

      Maybe: but I think you will be proved wrong in this case: I believe Georgia election law (which we are all WAY-too-familiar with by now), provides for one requested recount by any of the candidates in an election: as we saw in November, that process only takes up a few days: and once the SoS certifies the (original/audited/recounted) results, the election is a done deal. And then Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock can head off to DC to get sworn in. There is, of course, the possibility of legal suits: but as we’ve seen, those seem not have gotten very far.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      japa21

      @catclub: Once Georgia certifies they have to be seated.  Franken didn’t get certified due to all the recounts, lawsuits, etc. Georgia has already shown they will certify even if lawsuits are ongoing.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Elizabelle: Ugh. No, Elaine Chao went along with everything Trump did and didn’t push back at all.

      She’s getting out now to give herself cover and to avoid having to take a 25th amendment stance. That’s all it is.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      hueyplong

      It’s nonsense to say that E Chao’s resignation reduces the chances of the 25th being invoked.

      It doesn’t change things at all, because if she’d been willing to be in on an invocation, she would have stayed.

      The truth is that it’s 13 days to go, white-knuckling all the way.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      prostratedragon

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:  A little while ago before this dropped, Jeh Johnson was on tv speaking dismissively of people who want to resign now, after having stayed around through all his bullshit for four years, and just when the need for active restraint is greatest. He didn’t specifically mention the 25th, but I’d bet that was on his mind.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Elizabelle: It’s the same with Romney. I mean, good on him for his speech, his impeachment vote and one or two other things. But he’s complicit as well, and he’s been allowing this shit to happen silently while he merrily goes on confirming ridiculous judges who believe every single thing the dead QAnon terrorist woman believes, crushing COVID aid, halting voting or election security, etc.

      They’re all bad. Romney is slightly less bad.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Starfish: Impeachment means he can’t run again so he can’t suck the oxygen out of the next election.

      Only if he’s convicted, and then only if he is disqualified by (majority) vote of the Senate after that. Mi dispiace.

      Reply

